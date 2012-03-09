Mar 9 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of March 7, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ask Home Furnishing Pvt Ltd LOC** CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed ** Includes a bank guarantee of Rs.5.0 million B.G.M.Consortium Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Credit B.G.M.Consortium Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 680 Reaffirmed Baba Vishwakarma Engineering Co Pvt Working Capital CRISIL A4+ 15 Assigned Ltd Demand Loan Baba Vishwakarma Engineering Co Pvt BG* CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned Ltd * Fully interchangeable with letter of credit facility Durovalves India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1 22.5 Reaffirmed Durovalves India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 200 Reaffirmed Fivebros Forgings Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Fivebros Forgings Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Fivebros Forgings Pvt Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with Bill Discounting Gandhi Automations Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Gandhi Automations Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Imac India Coach Builders Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned J.Y. International Post Shipment CreditCRISIL A4 50 Assigned Jm Financial Products Ltd ST Debt Issue * CRISIL A1+ 11000 Assigned * Assigned for initial public offering financing on episodic basis Jm Financial Products Ltd ST Debt Issue CRISIL A1+ 20000 Reaffirmed Jm Financial Products Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 35000 Reaffirmed Kms Coach Builders Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned Payal Petropack Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 280 Assigned Saranya Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 9.1 Reaffirmed Saranya Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Sbi Cards And Payment Services Pvt ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 15000 Reaffirmed Ltd Sree Vishnu Magnetics Pvt Ltd Letter Of Guarantee CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Sree Vishnu Magnetics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Sukhras Machines Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 50 Assigned Varcheswi Marketing Agencies Export Packing CRISIL A4 29 Assigned Credit Varroc Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1 329 Assigned Varroc Engineering Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 900 Assigned Varroc Engineering Pvt Ltd Purchase Bill CRISIL A1 800 Assigned Discounting Varroc Exhaust Systems Pvt. Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A1 60 Reassigned Varroc Polymers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1 50 Reaffirmed Varroc Polymers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 540 Reaffirmed Yamuna Cable Accessories Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed Yamuna Cable Accessories Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A3 40 Reaffirmed Yamuna Power And Infrastructure Ltd BG CRISIL A3 250 Reaffirmed Yamuna Power And Infrastructure Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Jindal Saw Ltd Fixed Deposits FAA - Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ask Home Furnishing Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL B- 70 Reaffirmed * Includes an export packing credit limit of Rs.10.0 million Ask Home Furnishing Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 26 Reaffirmed B.G.M.Consortium Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 390 Reaffirmed Baba Vishwakarma Engineering Co Pvt Medium TL CRISIL BB 1.9 Assigned Ltd Baba Vishwakarma Engineering Co Pvt CC CRISIL BB 65 Assigned Ltd Cholamandalam Investment And Acquirer Payouts CRISIL AA 2070.3 Assigned Finance Company LtdS (Principal) (SO) Dr. M.V. Shetty Memorial Trust TL CRISIL B- 60 Assigned Durovalves India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 215 Upgraded from CRISIL A Durovalves India Pvt Ltd Long-TL CRISIL A+ 38.6 Upgraded from CRISIL A Fivebros Forgings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed Fivebros Forgings Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 2.5 Reaffirmed Gandhi Automations Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 70 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Gandhi Automations Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB 25.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Imac India Coach Builders Pvt Ltd Long-TL CRISIL BB+ 90 Assigned Imac India Coach Builders Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Assigned Infrastructure Development Finance Series A3 PTCs CRISIL AAA(SO) 398.6 Assigned Co. Ltd J.Y. International TL CRISIL B- 18.8 Assigned J.Y. International Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B- 13.2 Assigned Facility J.Y. International CC CRISIL B- 38 Assigned Jm Financial Products Ltd NCD Issue CRISIL AA- 7000 Reaffirmed Kms Coach Builders Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 60 Assigned Krishna Bhagya Jala Nigam Ltd Bond - Series 2012-A*CRISIL AA-(SO) 5000 Assigned *Amount outstanding as on March 31, 2011 Krishna Bhagya Jala Nigam Ltd 8.20% Bond Series CRISIL AA-(SO) 1003.1 Reaffirmed XII-B* *Amount outstanding as on March 31, 2011 Krishna Bhagya Jala Nigam Ltd 6.85% Bond Series- CRISIL AA-(SO) 677 Reaffirmed XII C* (Option II) *Amount outstanding as on March 31, 2011 Krishna Bhagya Jala Nigam Ltd 6.90% Bond Series- CRISIL AA-(SO) 198 Reaffirmed XII C* (Option III) *Amount outstanding as on March 31, 2011 Krishna Bhagya Jala Nigam Ltd 6.70% Bond - Series CRISIL AA-(SO) 160 withdrawn XII C (Option I) Magma Fincorp LtdS Acquirer Payouts CRISIL AA- 1037.9 Assigned (Principal) (SO) Magma Fincorp LtdS Second-Loss FacilityCRISIL BBB 47.5 Assigned (SO) Malpani Cottons Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 1400 Assigned Payal Petropack Pvt Ltd CC^ CRISIL BB- 80 Assigned ^ sublimit of Rs. 20 million of LC bill discounting Radha Rani Wire Product CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed Radha Rani Wire Product Rupee TL CRISIL B 7 Reaffirmed Radha Rani Wire Product Standby Line of CRISIL B 3.3 Reaffirmed Credit Real Agro Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 15 Assigned Real Agro Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 120 Assigned Saranya Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 80 Reaffirmed Saranya Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Long-TL CRISIL B 230 Reaffirmed Saranya Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 62.5 Reaffirmed Facility Sbi Cards And Payment Services Pvt Lower Tier II Bonds CRISIL AAA 1250 Reaffirmed Ltd Sbi Cards And Payment Services Pvt Lower Tier II Bonds CRISIL AAA 1000 Reaffirmed Ltd Shree Krishna Educational And TL CRISIL D 101.5 Assigned Charitable Society Shree Krishna Educational And Overdraft Facility CRISIL D 6 Assigned Charitable Society Shree Krishna Educational And Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 2.5 Assigned Charitable Society Facility South India Shelters Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 450 Assigned Sree Vishnu Magnetics Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB 120 Reaffirmed *Includes sublimit of Rs.10.00 million each for packing credit and foreign bills discounting Sree Vishnu Magnetics Pvt Ltd Long-TL CRISIL BB 31.1 Reaffirmed Sukhras Machines Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL C 16.8 Assigned Sukhras Machines Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL C 86.4 Assigned Facility Sukhras Machines Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 56.8 Assigned Trinethra Infra Ventures Ltd CC CRISIL D 80 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Varcheswi Marketing Agencies Export Packing CRISIL B 20 Assigned credit** ** Export packing credit is Rs.49 million. The limit is fully interchangeable with Cash credit limit up to Rs.20 million and with Foreign bill discounting of Rs 23 million. Varcheswi Marketing Agencies Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 111 Assigned Facility Varroc Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 1142.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A Varroc Engineering Pvt Ltd Long-TL CRISIL A+ 1129.7 Upgraded from CRISIL A Varroc Exhaust Systems Pvt. Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 50 Upgraded from CRISIL A Varroc Exhaust Systems Pvt. Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A+ 2.7 Upgraded Facility from CRISIL A Varroc Polymers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 385 Upgraded from CRISIL A Varroc Polymers Pvt Ltd Long-TL CRISIL A+ 380 Upgraded from CRISIL A Varroc Polymers Pvt Ltd Bill CRISIL A+ 425 Upgraded Purchase-Discounting from CRISIL A Facility Varroc Polymers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A+ 89 Upgraded Facility from CRISIL A Vijaya Sai Cotton Corporation CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned Yamuna Cable Accessories Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 60 Reaffirmed Yamuna Cable Accessories Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 92.6 Reaffirmed Facility Yamuna Cable Accessories Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 17.4 Reaffirmed Yamuna Power And Infrastructure Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 245 Reaffirmed * Includes a sublimit of Rs.40 Million Export Packaging Credit -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)