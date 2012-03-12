Mar 12 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of March 9, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- BSBK Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 480 Reaffirmed BSBK Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable with bank guarantee CLP India Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 1800 Reaffirmed Gainup Industries India Pvt LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned Ltd Gainup Industries India Pvt BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Assigned Ltd Gl Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned Habeeb Tanning Company Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 10 Assigned Habeeb Tanning Company Bill Discounting CRISIL A3+ 10 Assigned Habeeb Tanning Company LOC CRISIL A3+ 50 Assigned Living Media India Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4+ 75 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 *Interchangeable with bank guarantee Marinecraft Engineers Pvt BG CRISIL A4 15 Assigned Ltd Nucon Power Controls Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 25 Reaffirmed Nucon Power Controls Pvt Ltd BG# CRISIL A1 400 Reaffirmed # Both way interchangeability of Rs.50 million from letter of Credit to Bank guarantee and vice-versa Oswal Industries Ltd BG* CRISIL A3+ 170 Reaffirmed *Includes sub limit of Rs.65.0 Mn for letter of credit P A Footwear Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 3 Reaffirmed P A Footwear Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3 120 Reaffirmed Credit* *Fully Interchangeable within Export Packing Credit, Standby Line of Credit and Foreign Bill Discounting (Non LC). P A Footwear Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 40 Reaffirmed Discounting (LC)* *Fully Interchangeable within Export Packing Credit, Standby Line of Credit and Foreign Bill Discounting (Non LC). P A Footwear Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed Discounting (Non LC)* *Fully Interchangeable within Export Packing Credit, Standby Line of Credit and Foreign Bill Discounting (Non LC). P A Footwear Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 90 Reaffirmed P A Footwear Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed Credit P.R. Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 40 Reaffirmed Popular Auto Dealers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 36 Assigned Popular Mega Motors (I) Ltd Cash Management CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Service Popular Mega Motors (I) Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 6 Assigned Ranisati Roller Flour Mills LOC CRISIL A4 15 Assigned Pvt Ltd Swastik Polymers LOC CRISIL A4 153.2 Reaffirmed Vama Industries Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4 56 Assigned *Includes a sub limit for Bank Guarantee of Rs. 6.00 million. LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Arti Bakery Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 1.7 Reaffirmed Facility Arti Bakery Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 5 Reaffirmed Arti Bakery Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 17.5 Reaffirmed Arti Bakery Pvt Ltd Long-TL CRISIL D 55.8 Reaffirmed Bsbk Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 95 Reaffirmed Clp India Pvt Ltd CC*^ CRISIL AA 7200 Reaffirmed *Fund based limits are fully interchangeable with non-fund based limits ^Interchangeable with Bill Discounting CLP India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL AA 3250 Reaffirmed Facility CLP India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL AA 3450 Reaffirmed Computer Engineers CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Environmental Creation Pvt TL CRISIL BB- 280.5 Assigned Ltd Gainup Industries India Pvt TL CRISIL BB 221.8 Assigned Ltd Gainup Industries India Pvt CC CRISIL BB 100 Assigned Ltd Genesis Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Genesis Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 120 Reaffirmed Facility Genesis Motors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed GL Constructions Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB+ 50 Assigned *Limit of Rs.10.0 Million one way flexibility with bank guarantee limit. GL Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 55.2 Assigned Facility GL Constructions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 44.8 Assigned H.M.V. Associates CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Habeeb Tanning Company Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 5 Assigned Facility J. Thomas Finance Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 60 Reaffirmed Kaushalya Roller Flour Mills CC CRISIL B 80 Assigned Pvt Ltd Kaushalya Roller Flour Mills TL CRISIL B 8.8 Assigned Pvt Ltd Lakshmi Ganesha Textiles Ltd CC CRISIL C 82.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Lakshmi Ganesha Textiles Ltd TL CRISIL C 55 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Living Media India Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 650 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Living Media India Ltd Proposed FB Bk Limits CRISIL BB+ 115 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Living Media India Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 400 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Mahendrakumar Babulal Jewels CC CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned Pvt Ltd Marinecraft Engineers Pvt CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned Ltd Nucon Power Controls Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 50 Reaffirmed Nucon Power Controls Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A- 50 Reaffirmed * One way interchangeability of Rs.25 million from letter of Credit to cash credit limit Nucon Power Controls Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A- 0.4 Reaffirmed Facility Oswal Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 30 Reaffirmed Oswal Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 150 Reaffirmed P A Footwear Pvt Ltd Long-TL CRISIL BBB- 10.9 Reaffirmed P A Footwear Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 11.7 Reaffirmed Facility P.R. Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 120 Reaffirmed P.R. Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 55 Reaffirmed Popular Auto Dealers Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL BB- 1.4 Assigned Popular Auto Dealers Pvt Ltd Long-TL CRISIL BB- 5.1 Assigned Popular Auto Dealers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 46 Assigned Popular Mega Motors (I) Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB+ 295 Assigned Facility Popular Mega Motors (I) Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 60 Assigned Popular Mega Motors (I) Ltd Overdraft Facility CRISIL BB+ 5 Assigned Popular Mega Motors (I) Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 30.4 Assigned Popular Mega Motors (I) Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BB+ 50 Assigned R G Bronze Manufacturing CC CRISIL BBB- 75 Assigned Company Pvt Ltd Radhee Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 85 Assigned Radhee Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 5 Assigned Facility Ranisati Roller Flour Mills Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 15 Assigned Pvt Ltd Facility Ranisati Roller Flour Mills CC CRISIL B 80 Assigned Pvt Ltd Seetharama Cotton Industries SME Credit CRISIL B 2.5 Assigned Seetharama Cotton Industries CC CRISIL B 60 Assigned Seetharama Cotton Industries Long-TL CRISIL B 17.5 Assigned Sun Paper Mill Ltd CC* CRISIL D 42.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- * Interchangeable with letter of credit of Rs.9.0 million Sun Paper Mill Ltd Long-TL CRISIL D 204.6 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Swastik Polymers CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed Swastik Polymers TL CRISIL B 46.8 Reaffirmed Swastik Polymers Standby Line of CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed Credit^ ^ Stand By Line of Credit can be used both as Fund-based or Non-Fund Based Limit Vama Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 9 Assigned Facility Vama Industries Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 15 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)