Mar 14 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of March 13, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aqua Designs India Pvt Ltd BG* CRISIL A3+ 200 Assigned * Includes a sublimit of Rs.80 Million of Letter of Credit Dollar Industries Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A3+ 140 Reaffirmed Dollar Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 5 Reaffirmed Dollar Industries Ltd CC CRISIL A3+ 830 Reaffirmed Friends Infracon Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Lalchand Jewellers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed M/S. Japtech Industries LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed M/S. Shanthala Spherocast BG CRISIL A3 2 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd M/S. Shanthala Spherocast LOC CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Marymatha Construction BG CRISIL A4+ 300 Reaffirmed Company Nangalwala Impex Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Poddar Pigments Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 177.5 Reaffirmed Ram Lal Kamal Raj Jewellers LOC* CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable with buyer's credit limit S. M. Lulla Industries World Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 33.5 Assigned Wide Discounting S. M. Lulla Industries World BG CRISIL A4 1 Assigned Wide S. M. Lulla Industries World Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 70 Assigned Wide under LOC S. M. Lulla Industries World Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4 8 Assigned Wide Forward S. M. Lulla Industries World LOC CRISIL A4 23 Assigned Wide S. M. Lulla Industries World Export Packing Credit CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Wide S.N.B. Infrastructure Pvt. BG CRISIL A4+ 280 Reaffirmed Ltd Sara International Ltd Composite WC Limit CRISIL A4+ 920 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Sara International Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 1200 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Sree Anjaneya Medical Trust BG CRISIL A4+ 48.8 Assigned Sri Sainath Industry Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Sri Sainath Industry Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 250 Reaffirmed Sri Sainath Industry Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Facility Stanzen Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2 Assigned State Bank Of Travancore CD Programme CRISIL A1+ 105000 Reaffirmed Sundaram Packaging India Pvt Standby Line of Credit CRISIL A4+ 6 Assigned Ltd UI Pipe Fittings Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 8 Assigned UI Pipe Fittings Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aqua Designs India Pvt Ltd Long-TL CRISIL BBB 16.5 Assigned Aqua Designs India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 170 Assigned Arjav Diamonds (I) Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL BBB 4090 Reaffirmed Arjav Diamonds (I) Pvt Ltd Post Shipment Credit CRISIL BBB 4550 Reaffirmed Arjav Diamonds (I) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 360 Reaffirmed Facility Blue Star Diamonds Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL BBB- 1700 Reaffirmed Blue Star Diamonds Pvt Ltd Post Shipment Credit CRISIL BBB- 4900 Reaffirmed Blue Star Diamonds Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Facility Darjeeling Cements Ltd CC CRISIL D 35 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Darjeeling Cements Ltd TL CRISIL D 34.8 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Dharmadev Infrastructure Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BB+ 650 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Diamond Food Products CC CRISIL B 20 suspended Diamond Food Products Long-TL CRISIL B 49 suspended Diamond Food Products Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 1.6 suspended Facility Dollar Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 324.6 Reaffirmed Dollar Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 20.4 Reaffirmed Facility Everest Starch (I) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 150 Assigned Everest Starch (I) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 250 Assigned Friends Infracon Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed G.M.R. Spintex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 150 Assigned G.M.R. Spintex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 457.5 Assigned Janalakshmi Financial Acquirer Payouts CRISIL A (SO) 264.9 Assigned Services Pvt Ltd K.D. & Sons Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 85 Reaffirmed K.D. & Sons Pvt Ltd Long-TL CRISIL BBB- 14 Reaffirmed Lalchand Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 250 Reaffirmed Luxmi Rice Mills CC CRISIL B 30 Assigned Luxmi Rice Mills Warehouse Financing CRISIL B 50 Assigned M/S. Japtech Industries CC CRISIL BB 55 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- M/S. Japtech Industries Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 16 Upgraded from Facility CRISIL BB- M/S. Japtech Industries TL CRISIL BB 24 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- M/S. Shanthala Spherocast CC CRISIL BBB- 103 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd M/S. Shanthala Spherocast Long-TL CRISIL BBB- 65 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Maharashtra Cricket TL CRISIL BB 800 Reaffirmed Association Mangalam Metals & Ores Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned Mangalam Metals & Ores Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned Marymatha Construction Overdraft Facility CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Company Meerut Roller Flour Mills CC CRISIL BB- 78 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Meerut Roller Flour Mills TL CRISIL BB- 5.5 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Mohana Cotton Ginning TL CRISIL B 65 Assigned Mohana Cotton Ginning CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned Mohana Cotton Ginning Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 45 Assigned Facility Nangalwala Impex Pvt Ltd CC@ CRISIL BB- 99 Reaffirmed @ Includes SME Gold Card Facility of Rs.13.5 Million ; includes a sub limit of LC of Rs.50.0 Million Nangalwala Impex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 7.7 Reaffirmed Narayanpur Power Company Pvt Long-TL CRISIL BBB- 262.8 suspended Ltd Netwing Technologies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 192 Assigned Netwing Technologies Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 8 Assigned Phr Invent Educational TL CRISIL D 100 Reaffirmed Society Poddar Pigments Ltd Bill CRISIL A 10 Reaffirmed Purchase-Discounting Facility Poddar Pigments Ltd CC CRISIL A 165 Reaffirmed Ram Lal Kamal Raj Jewellers CC CRISIL BB 110 Reaffirmed Rassco Steels Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 170 Reaffirmed Rukmani Infra Projects Pvt BG CRISIL D 230 Reaffirmed Ltd Rukmani Infra Projects Pvt CC CRISIL D 50 Reaffirmed Ltd Rukmani Infra Projects Pvt TL CRISIL D 20 Reaffirmed Ltd S. M. Lulla Industries World CC CRISIL B+ 2.5 Assigned Wide S. N. Milk Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed S. N. Milk Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 87.5 Reaffirmed S.N.B. Infrastructure Pvt. CC CRISIL BB+ 170 Reaffirmed Ltd Sara International Ltd TL CRISIL BB 80 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Shriganesh Texfab Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 65 Assigned Shriganesh Texfab Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 59.1 Assigned Sree Anjaneya Medical Trust TL CRISIL BB 258.7 Assigned Stanzen Engineering Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 47.5 Assigned Stanzen Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 15 Assigned Facility Stanzen Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 20 Assigned State Bank Of Travancore Upper Tier II Bonds CRISIL AAA 5000 Assigned State Bank Of Travancore Tier I Perpetual CRISIL AAA 3000 Reaffirmed Bonds State Bank Of Travancore Upper Tier II Bonds CRISIL AAA 5000 Reaffirmed State Bank Of Travancore Lower Tier II Bonds CRISIL AAA 3900 Reaffirmed Sundaram Packaging India Pvt TL CRISIL BB+ 150 Assigned Ltd Sundaram Packaging India Pvt CC CRISIL BB+ 42.5 Assigned Ltd Sundaram Packaging India Pvt Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 51.5 Assigned Ltd Facility Swaminarayan Realty Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 900 Assigned Facility Thakur Fininvest Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 500 upgraded from Facility CRISIL BBB- Tirupati Educational And TL CRISIL D 155 Downgraded from Welfare Trust CRISIL C UI Pipe Fittings Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 70 Assigned UI Pipe Fittings Pvt Ltd SME Credit CRISIL BB- 5 Assigned UI Pipe Fittings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 48 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)