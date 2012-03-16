Mar 16 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of March 15, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Best Mulyankan Consultants Real Estate Valuer Grade 3 Assigned Ltd Grading Export Import Bank Of India CP Programme CRISIL A1+ - Reaffirmed J C Construction Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Assigned Japan Lighting Pvt Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A3+ 150 Reaffirmed ^Interchangeable with bank guarantee and short-term loans Japan Lighting Pvt Ltd Short-TL CRISIL A3+ 190 Reaffirmed Jindal Industries Ltd CP CRISIL A1 250 Reaffirmed Jindal Industries Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 700 Reaffirmed Kabra Brothers LOC CRISIL A4 100 Assigned Kabra Steels Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4 50 Assigned Facility Kabra Steels Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 250 Assigned Karnal Milk Foods Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 110 Reaffirmed Karnal Milk Foods Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Keystone Infra Pvt Ltd BG** CRISIL A4+ 130 Assigned * * Interchangeable with letter of credit to the extent of Rs 30 Million Mangalath Cashews. Packing Credit CRISIL A4 63 Assigned Mangalath Cashews. Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 15 Assigned Mangalath Cashews. Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Panchvati Ship Breakers LOC CRISIL A4+ 350 Reaffirmed Pooja Soya Industries Pvt LOC CRISIL A4+ 80 Assigned Ltd Pooja Soya Industries Pvt BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Ltd Psa Sical Terminals Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 630 Reaffirmed S S S Fibre Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Sara Textiles Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 65 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Soluble Silicates (P) Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Reaffirmed Soluble Silicates (P) Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 22.5 Reaffirmed Spaceinfra Build India Pvt BG CRISIL A3+ 100 Suspended Ltd Transport Corporation Of BG CRISIL A1+ 393.7 Reaffirmed India Ltd Wood Kraft (I) Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 500 Suspended MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Export Import Bank Of India Term Deposit FAAA - Reaffirmed Programme LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agio Pharmaceuticals Ltd BG CRISIL D 7.5 Suspended Agio Pharmaceuticals Ltd CC CRISIL D 120 Suspended Agio Pharmaceuticals Ltd Export Bill Purchase CRISIL D 60 Suspended -Discounting Agio Pharmaceuticals Ltd LOC CRISIL D 115 Suspended Agio Pharmaceuticals Ltd Long-TL CRISIL D 250 Suspended Agio Pharmaceuticals Ltd ST Bk Facility CRISIL D 5 Suspended Ambay Coke Industries Pvt CC CRISIL D 120 Downgraded from Ltd CRISIL B- Ambay Coke Industries Pvt TL CRISIL D 50 Downgraded from Ltd CRISIL B- Ambay Coke Industries Pvt Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 545 Downgraded from Ltd Facility CRISIL B- Apara Enterprise Solutions BG CRISIL D 6 Suspended (P) Ltd Apara Enterprise Solutions CC CRISIL D 150 Suspended (P) Ltd Apara Enterprise Solutions LOC CRISIL D 90 Suspended (P) Ltd Apara Enterprise Solutions Rupee TL CRISIL D 26.5 Suspended (P) Ltd Ars Pulp & Papers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 20 Assigned Ars Pulp & Papers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 57.5 Assigned Export Import Bank Of India Bonds CRISIL AAA 237509 Reaffirmed Export Import Bank Of India Certificates of CRISIL AAA - Reaffirmed Deposit Programme Export Import Bank Of India Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL AAA 30 Reaffirmed Facility Hst Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 1250 Reaffirmed J C Construction Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 20 Assigned Japan Lighting Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL BBB 60 Reaffirmed Japan Lighting Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 200 Reaffirmed Japan Lighting Pvt Ltd Long-TL CRISIL BBB 570 Reaffirmed Jhajjar Power Ltd Long-TL CRISIL BBB 39024.9 Reaffirmed Jhajjar Power Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 8475.1 Reaffirmed Facility Jindal Industries Ltd CC* CRISIL A- 1000 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with foreign currency short term loans and rupee short term loans and non fund based limits Kabra Steels Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned Karnal Milk Foods Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 2.6 Reaffirmed Facility Karnal Milk Foods Ltd CC CRISIL BB 175 Reaffirmed Keystone Infra Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 300 Assigned Facility Keystone Infra Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 110 Assigned Mangalath Cashews. CC CRISIL B+ 15 Assigned Mani Square Ltd Long-TL CRISIL BB- 1750 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Panchvati Ship Breakers CC CRISIL BB 40 Reaffirmed Pooja Soya Industries Pvt Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 10 Assigned Ltd Facility Pooja Soya Industries Pvt CC CRISIL BB 250 Assigned Ltd S S S Fibre Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- S S S Fibre Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 116 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Salma Export Import Agency Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 35 Assigned Facility Salma Export Import Agency Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL B+ 45 Assigned Salma Export Import Agency CC CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Sara Textiles Ltd CC* CRISIL BB 480 Upgraded from CRISIL B- *Interchangeable with Packing Credit/Foreign Document Bill Negotiation/ Foreign Document Bill Purchase/ Foreign Document Bill Discounting Sara Textiles Ltd TL CRISIL BB 245 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Soluble Silicates (P) Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 55 Reaffirmed Soluble Silicates (P) Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 5 Reaffirmed Soluble Silicates (P) Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 15 Reaffirmed Facility Spaceinfra Build India Pvt CC CRISIL BBB 50 Suspended Ltd Sri Priyanka Agro CC CRISIL D 50 Reaffirmed Enterprises Pvt Ltd Sri Priyanka Agro TL CRISIL D 38.6 Reaffirmed Enterprises Pvt Ltd Tikona Digital Networks Pvt TL CRISIL BB 6000 Reaffirmed Ltd Tirupati Educational And Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B- 60 Reaffirmed Welfare Society Facility Transport Corporation Of CC* CRISIL AA- 2250 Reaffirmed India Ltd *Includes Rs.50 Million standby letter of credit Transport Corporation Of External Commercial CRISIL AA- 35.6 Reaffirmed India Ltd Borrowings Transport Corporation Of Proposed TL CRISIL AA- 108 Reaffirmed India Ltd Transport Corporation Of TL CRISIL AA- 1212.7 Reaffirmed India Ltd Transport Corporation Of WC Demand Loan CRISIL AA- 150 Reaffirmed India Ltd Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Pvt CC CRISIL BBB- 20 Upgraded from Ltd CRISIL BB+ Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Pvt TL CRISIL BBB- 180 Upgraded from Ltd CRISIL BB+ Wood Kraft (I) Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 200 Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.