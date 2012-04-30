Apr 30 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of April 27, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Air India Sats Airport BG CRISIL A2+ 1000 Assigned Services Pvt Ltd Alfa Vitrified Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 22 Assigned Amrutva Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL A4 80 Assigned * Interchangeable with post shipment credit and foreign bill purchase and foreign bill discounting Bma Stainless Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 240 Assigned Bma Stainless Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned Century Mechanical Systems LOC* CRISIL A4+ 25 Assigned (I) Pvt Ltd *Includes the sublimit of Buyers Credit for 25 Million. Craft Int-Decor Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Daulat Ram Ramesh Kumar & Foreign Bill Purchase CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed Company Daulat Ram Ramesh Kumar & Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 385 Reaffirmed Company Ennar Marketing Stand by Line of CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Credit Ennar Marketing BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Reaffirmed Globe Panel Industries India LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Pvt Ltd Hosmac India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 80 Reaffirmed Keaum Organics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 3.3 Assigned Kishor Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 120 Assigned Kohinoor Printers Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Mahee Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1 Reaffirmed Mahee Engineering Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Mahee Engineering Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Mangalore Chemicals And LOC# CRISIL A2 6150 Downgraded from Fertilizers Ltd CRISIL A2+ # Interchange able with Bank Guarantee and Buyers Credit Mangalore Chemicals And Loan Equivalent Risk CRISIL A2 100 Downgraded from Fertilizers Ltd Limits CRISIL A2+ P.V. Ramanaiah And Company BG CRISIL A4 50 Assigned Pjr Project Constructions BG CRISIL A4+ 175 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Pragati Graphics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 3.5 Assigned Prime Electric Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 750 Assigned Pushpak Bullions Pvt Ltd Gold Loan CRISIL A4+ 920 Reaffirmed R.D.Goel And Company Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Assigned Rajendra Singh Bhamboo BG CRISIL A4 258.6 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Ramabhadra Industries Pvt Ltd Letter Of Guarantee CRISIL A3 1.7 Assigned Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd ST Bk Facility CRISIL A1+ 5 Reaffirmed Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 10 Reaffirmed Facility Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed S B Impex Export Packing Credit CRISIL A4 50 Assigned Sai Industries Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 70 Assigned Sai Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 30 Assigned Sai Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 2 Assigned Senghani & Senghani Exim Pvt LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Assigned Ltd Shamal And Shamal Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned Shiva Polytubes Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Shiva Polytubes Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Shubhlaxmi Metals And Tubes LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Pvt Ltd Shubhlaxmi Metals And Tubes BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Pvt Ltd Smart Motors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Assigned Smart Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4 5 Assigned facility Sudershan Forge Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned Sunder Impex Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 34 Assigned Discounting Sunder Impex Pvt Ltd Pre Shipment Credit CRISIL A4 46 Assigned The Mathrubhumi Printing & BG CRISIL A1 10 Reaffirmed Publishing Company Ltd The Mathrubhumi Printing & Cheque Discounting CRISIL A1 20 Reaffirmed Publishing Company Ltd The Mathrubhumi Printing & LOC CRISIL A1 100 Reaffirmed Publishing Company Ltd The Tata Power Company Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 23500 Assigned The Tata Power Company Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 1800 Assigned Trans Valves (I) Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 1 Assigned Discounting Trans Valves (I) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 6.5 Assigned Trans Valves (I) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Winndsor Cotton Mills Pvt BG CRISIL A4 14.4 Assigned Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Air India Sats Airport CC CRISIL A- 1000 Assigned Services Pvt Ltd Air India Sats Airport Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A- 1000 Assigned Services Pvt Ltd Facility Alfa Vitrified Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 211.4 Assigned Alfa Vitrified Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned Ambica Cotton Industries CC CRISIL B 40 Assigned Ambica Cotton Industries Long-TL CRISIL B 24.4 Assigned Berry Alloys Ltd TL CRISIL D 260 Assigned Berry Alloys Ltd CC CRISIL D 130 Assigned Berry Alloys Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL D 170 Assigned Bma Stainless Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 1.2 Assigned Bma Stainless Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 8.8 Assigned Facility Bma Stainless Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 290 Assigned Century Mechanical Systems TL CRISIL BB 37.5 Assigned (I) Pvt Ltd Century Mechanical Systems CC CRISIL BB 67.5 Assigned (I) Pvt Ltd Craft Int-Decor Pvt Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL B+ 17.5 Assigned against term deposits Craft Int-Decor Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 32.5 Assigned D B Malls Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 2750 Assigned Daulat Ram Ramesh Kumar & CC CRISIL BB- 15 Reaffirmed Company Daulat Ram Ramesh Kumar & Proposed Long- Term CRISIL BB- 5.1 Reaffirmed Company Bk Loan Facility Daulat Ram Ramesh Kumar & TL CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed Company Ennar Marketing CC CRISIL B+ 55 Reaffirmed Fulcrum Worldwide Software CC CRISIL BB 20 Assigned Pvt Ltd Fulcrum Worldwide Software TL* CRISIL BB 80 Assigned Pvt Ltd *Includes sublimit for Letter of Credit of Rs. 30.0 Million G.G. Steels CC CRISIL BB 50 Assigned G.G. Steels LOC* CRISIL BB 50 Assigned *Interchangeable with cash credit to the extent of Rs.25 Million. Globe Panel Industries India CC CRISIL BB 70 Assigned Pvt Ltd Hosmac India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Ivy Health & Life Sciences TL CRISIL BB 216.1 Suspended Pvt Ltd J.G.Chemicals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned J.G.Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB- 197.5 Assigned *Includes the sublimit for Packing Credit of Rs.7.5 Million. J.G.Chemicals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 22.5 Assigned Facility Keaum Organics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 41.7 Assigned Keaum Organics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 10 Assigned Kishor Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 20 Assigned Facility Kishor Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 20 Assigned Kohinoor Printers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 11.9 Assigned Kohinoor Printers Pvt Ltd Proposed Long -Term CRISIL BB+ 30.9 Assigned Bk Loan Facility Kohinoor Printers Pvt Ltd Mortgage Loan Facility CRISIL BB+ 29.2 Assigned Kohinoor Printers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 18 Assigned L & L Builders Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 77.5 Assigned L & L Builders Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 2.5 Assigned Facility Logix Buildtech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 2000 Assigned M. P. Associates TL CRISIL BB- 90 Assigned M.G.B Mobiles CC CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned M.G.B Mobiles Long-TL CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned Mahee Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 75 Reaffirmed Mahee Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 5.2 Reaffirmed Facility Mahee Engineering Pvt Ltd Standby Line of Credit CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed Mahee Engineering Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed Mandke And Mandke Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 150 Assigned Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Mandke And Mandke Proposed TL CRISIL B 850 Assigned Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Mangalore Chemicals And CC* CRISIL 3000 Downgraded from Fertilizers Ltd BBB+ CRISIL A- * Interchangeable with Letter of Credit, Bank Guarantee, Buyer Credit and Working Capital Demand Loan Mangalore Chemicals And TL CRISIL 250 Downgraded from Fertilizers Ltd BBB+ CRISIL A- Mittaso India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 125 Assigned Mvr Raw & Boiled Rice Mill Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 40 Assigned Mvr Raw & Boiled Rice Mill CC CRISIL B 35 Assigned Mvr Raw & Boiled Rice Mill Long-TL CRISIL B 15 Assigned P.V. Ramanaiah And Company CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Pjr Project Constructions CC CRISIL BB 6 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Pjr Project Constructions Overdraft Facility CRISIL BB 4 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Pragati Graphics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 49.5 Assigned Pragati Graphics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 8.5 Assigned Facility Pragati Graphics Pvt Ltd Overdraft Facility CRISIL BB 8.5 Assigned Pragati Graphics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 20 Assigned Prime Electric Ltd TL CRISIL BB 1330 Assigned Prime Electric Ltd CC CRISIL BB 300 Assigned Pushpak Bullions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 10 Reaffirmed Facility Pushpak Bullions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 150 Reaffirmed R.D.Goel And Company Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 54.5 Assigned R.D.Goel And Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 75 Assigned Rajendra Singh Bhamboo CC CRISIL B+ 145 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Ramabhadra Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 62 Assigned Ramabhadra Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 360 Assigned S B Impex TL CRISIL B 17.5 Assigned S B Impex Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 2.5 Assigned Facility S B Impex CC CRISIL B 20 Assigned S V V R Educational Society TL CRISIL B- 130 Assigned Sai Industries Pvt Ltd Foreign Bills CRISIL BBB- 25 Assigned Discounting Sai Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 63 Assigned Facility Scg Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Assigned Scg Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 10 Assigned Facility Senghani & Senghani Exim Pvt CC CRISIL BB 15 Assigned Ltd Shamal And Shamal Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 15 Assigned Shamal And Shamal Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 40 Assigned Shiva Polytubes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 35 Reaffirmed Shiva Polytubes Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 2.2 Reaffirmed Facility Shiva Polytubes Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB 33.6 Reaffirmed Shiva Polytubes Pvt Ltd Standby Line of Credit CRISIL BB 8.2 Reaffirmed Shubhlaxmi Metals And Tubes TL CRISIL BB 3.4 Assigned Pvt Ltd Shubhlaxmi Metals And Tubes CC CRISIL BB 60 Assigned Pvt Ltd Smart Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISILB- 80 Assigned Smart Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISILB- 70 Assigned facility Sri Sai Lakshmi Cotton TL CRISIL B- 13 Assigned Ginning Mills Sri Sai Lakshmi Cotton CC CRISIL B- 47.5 Assigned Ginning Mills Sri Sai Lakshmi Cotton Proposed Long -Term CRISIL B- 9.5 Assigned Ginning Mills Bk Loan Facility Sudershan Forge Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 34.5 Assigned Facility Sudershan Forge Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned Sunder Impex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 25 Assigned Facility Tarini Educational Trust Long -TL CRISIL D 99.8 Assigned The Mathrubhumi Printing & Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A 781.9 Reaffirmed Publishing Company Ltd The Mathrubhumi Printing & CC CRISIL A 215.7 Reaffirmed Publishing Company Ltd The Mathrubhumi Printing & Long-TL CRISIL A 1482.4 Reaffirmed Publishing Company Ltd The Tata Power Company Ltd CC & WC Demand Loan CRISIL AA 18250 Assigned The Tata Power Company Ltd Overdraft Facility CRISIL AA 700 Assigned The Tata Power Company Ltd TL CRISIL AA 6900 Assigned Trans Valves (I) Pvt Ltd Long-TL CRISIL BB 16 Assigned Trans Valves (I) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 32.5 Assigned Trans Valves (I) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 6.6 Assigned Facility Trans Valves (I) Pvt Ltd SME Care Loan CRISIL BB 2.5 Assigned Vardhman Industrial Steel CC CRISIL B 80 Assigned Pvt Ltd Venkatadri Spinning Mills Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B- 17.1 Assigned Pvt Ltd Facility Venkatadri Spinning Mills CC CRISIL B- 25 Assigned Pvt Ltd Venkatadri Spinning Mills Long -TL CRISIL B- 57.9 Assigned Pvt Ltd Vijay Technnocrats Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 72.5 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Vijay Technnocrats Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 71.6 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Winndsor Cotton Mills Pvt Long-TL CRISIL B- 100 Assigned Ltd Winndsor Cotton Mills Pvt Key Loan CRISIL B- 24.3 Assigned Ltd Winndsor Cotton Mills Pvt CC CRISIL B- 50 Assigned Ltd -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)