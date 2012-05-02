May 2 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of April 30, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amritvarsha Finance & BG^ CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Leasing Ltd ^Includes a sub limit of Rs 10 million towards letter of credit and buyers credit B K Infratech Pvt. Ltd BG CRISIL A4 60 Assigned Century Plyboards (I) Ltd BG CRISIL A1 70 Reaffirmed Century Plyboards (I) Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 2320 Reaffirmed Century Plyboards (I) Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A1 100 Reaffirmed Facility Dalkan Ship Breaking Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed Dalkan Ship Breaking Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed Eplus Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 40 Assigned Furnace Fabrica (I) Ltd BG** CRISIL A2+ 2973.77 Assigned **Letter of credit and bank guarantee are interchangeable Furnace Fabrica (I) Ltd LOC** CRISIL A2+ 909.49 Assigned **Letter of credit and bank guarantee are interchangeable Gaba Overseas Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Gaba Overseas Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Gabriel India Ltd LOC * CRISIL A1 485 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with bank guarantee Hubli Electricity Supply Short-TL CRISIL A4+ 1745.9 Downgraded Company Ltd from CRISIL A3 Hubli Electricity Supply LOC CRISIL A4+ 500 Downgraded Company Ltd from CRISIL A3 Maharshee Geomembrane (I) LOC CRISIL A4 25 Assigned Pvt Ltd Maharshee Geomembrane (I) BG CRISIL A4 9 Assigned Pvt Ltd Meet Marketing (I) Pvt Ltd Standby Line of Credit CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Assigned Meet Marketing (I) Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4+ 60 Assigned * Interchangeable with Buyers' credit upto Rs. 40 Million N.C. Das & Co Export Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned N.C. Das & Co Proposed Export CRISIL A4+ 49.9 Assigned Packing Credit Naranjan Rice Exports Pvt Packing Credit CRISIL A4 550 Assigned Ltd New Field Industrial LOC CRISIL A3 10 Assigned Equipment Pvt Ltd New Field Industrial BG CRISIL A3 40 Assigned Equipment Pvt Ltd Oriental Rubber Industries BG CRISIL A3+ 75 Upgraded Ltd from CRISIL A4+ Oriental Rubber Industries Bill Discounting CRISIL A3+ 367.9 Upgraded Ltd from CRISIL A4+ Oriental Rubber Industries LOC^ CRISIL A3+ 330 Upgraded Ltd from CRISIL A4+ ^ Includes Standby LC of Rs.20.00 Million P Chandra Reddy & Co BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned P Chandra Reddy & Co LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned Pebco Motors Ltd BG CRISIL A3 15 Reaffirmed Poonam Trading Company LOC CRISIL A4+ 80 Assigned Rama Construction Co. BG CRISIL A4+ 200 Assigned Ranee Polymers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Ranee Polymers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1 Assigned Reitzel India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 2.5 Reaffirmed Reitzel India Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL A3 150 Reaffirmed Reitzel India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 57.5 Reaffirmed S N Malu Steel Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 3 Assigned Sainor Pharma Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Sainor Pharma Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Sam India Builtwell Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 1090 Assigned Seth Bankatlal Malu LOC CRISIL A4 110 Assigned Industries Pvt Ltd Seth Bankatlal Malu BG CRISIL A4 7.5 Assigned Industries Pvt Ltd Shantilal C. Mehta LOC CRISIL A3+ 80 Assigned Shor Shot India Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Shor Shot India Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting^ CRISIL A4 30 Assigned ^ Fully interchangeable with Packing Credit Shor Shot India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 25 Assigned Shri Salasar Paper Mills Pvt LOC CRISIL A4 15 Assigned Ltd Spectral Services BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Consultants Pvt Ltd Spectral Services Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 2 Assigned Consultants Pvt Ltd Srinathji Ispat Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Facility Srinathji Ispat Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned * fully interchangeable with bank guarantee Steelsworth Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Steelsworth Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit* CRISIL A4 8 Assigned *Interchangeable with bill discounting and bill purchase Tirupati Corrugators LOC CRISIL A4 17.5 Assigned Tirupati Corrugators BG CRISIL A4 14 Assigned Vidya Herbs Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL A3 55 Assigned Vidya Herbs Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 30 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aakash Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 75 Assigned Aakash Automobiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 20 Assigned Facility Ahalia Money Exchange & Overdraft Facility CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned Financial Services Pvt Ltd Amritvarsha Finance & CC CRISIL BB+ 150 Reaffirmed Leasing Ltd Amritvarsha Finance & TL CRISIL BB+ 1.9 Reaffirmed Leasing Ltd Anuradha Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 60 Assigned Anuradha Steels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 130 Assigned Auto Carriage Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 20 Assigned Auto Carriage Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Assigned Auto Carriage Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BB 40 Assigned Avc Motors CC CRISIL B- 90 Assigned Avc Motors TL CRISIL B- 56 Assigned Avk Automall Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 13 Assigned Avk Automall Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 80 Assigned Avk Automall Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 7 Assigned Facility B K Infratech Pvt. Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Assigned Century Plyboards (I) Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A+ 750 Reaffirmed Facility Century Plyboards (I) Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A+ 2010 Reaffirmed Century Plyboards (I) Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 672.6 Reaffirmed Dalkan Ship Breaking Ltd CC CRISIL BB 35 Reaffirmed Dalkan Ship Breaking Ltd CC CRISIL BB 35 Reaffirmed Dharmindra Constructions Pvt TL CRISIL BB- 5 Assigned Ltd Dharmindra Constructions Pvt CC CRISIL BB- 60 Assigned Ltd Dharmindra Constructions Pvt Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 5 Assigned Ltd Facility Durga Carriers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 57 Reaffirmed Eplus Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 30 Assigned Eplus Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 20 Assigned Frostees Export (I) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 140 Assigned Furnace Fabrica (I) Ltd CC# CRISIL A- 916.6 Assigned #Interchangeable up to Rs.100 Million with letter of credit and bank guarantee Furnace Fabrica (I) Ltd Foreign Currency TL CRISIL A- 192.7 Assigned Furnace Fabrica (I) Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL A- 250 Assigned Furnace Fabrica (I) Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 80.14 Assigned Facility Gaba Overseas Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 180 Reaffirmed Gaba Overseas Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 419.3 Reaffirmed Facility Gaba Overseas Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB+ 200 Reaffirmed Gaba Overseas Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 315.7 Reaffirmed Gabriel India Ltd CC # CRISIL A 867 Reaffirmed # Interchangeable with buyer's credit Gabriel India Ltd Long-TL CRISIL A 300.5 Reaffirmed Hubli Electricity Supply Long-TL CRISIL BB+ 10944.2 Downgraded Company Ltd from CRISIL BBB- Hubli Electricity Supply CC CRISIL BB+ 1250 Downgraded Company Ltd from CRISIL BBB- Hubli Electricity Supply Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 559.9 Downgraded Company Ltd from CRISIL BBB- Jai Bharat Rice Mills TL CRISIL B+ 15 Assigned Jai Bharat Rice Mills CC* CRISIL B+ 68 Assigned * Includes sublimit of export packing credit of Rs.20 Million, foreign bill purchase limit of Rs.5.0 Million Jai Bharat Rice Mills Standby Line of Credit CRISIL B+ 2.5 Assigned Jayabheri Automotives Pvt Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B- 90 Assigned Ltd Facility Jayabheri Automotives Pvt TL CRISIL B- 50 Assigned Ltd Maa Tara Ispat Industries CC CRISIL C 60 Assigned Pvt Ltd Maharshee Geomembrane (I) TL CRISIL B+ 21.6 Assigned Pvt Ltd Maharshee Geomembrane (I) CC CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned Pvt Ltd Meet Marketing (I) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 4 Assigned Facility Meet Marketing (I) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Assigned Mmtc-Pamp India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 1570 Assigned Modern Education Society TL CRISIL D 200 Assigned N M Royale County CC CRISIL B 5.6 Assigned N M Royale County TL CRISIL B 85 Assigned Narasimha Industries CC CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Narasimha Industries Long-TL CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Narasimha Industries Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Neeraja Trading Corporation CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned Neeraja Trading Corporation Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 10 Assigned Facility New Field Industrial TL CRISIL BBB- 20.7 Assigned Equipment Pvt Ltd New Field Industrial CC CRISIL BBB- 95 Assigned Equipment Pvt Ltd Niladree Build-Tech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 112 Assigned Niladree Build-Tech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 6 Assigned Oriental Rubber Industries CC* CRISIL BBB 260 Upgraded Ltd from CRISIL BB+ * Rs.110.00 Million Interchangeable with packing credit and Rs.150.00 Million Fully interchangeable with Packing Credit Foreign Currency/Foreign Discounting Bill Negotiation/Foreign Discounting Bill Purchase /Foreign Discounting Bill Discounting/Post Shipment Credit in Foreign Currency Oriental Rubber Industries TL CRISIL BBB 102.1 Upgraded Ltd from CRISIL BB+ P Chandra Reddy & Co Overdraft Facility CRISIL BB- 15 Assigned Pebco Motors Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 40 Reaffirmed Poonam Trading Company CC CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned Prithvi Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd Long-TL CRISIL BB- 873.2 Assigned Prithvi Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 428.3 Assigned Facility Rama Construction Co. Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 190 Assigned Facility Rama Construction Co. Overdraft Facility CRISIL BB+ 10 Assigned Ramnath Developers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 150 Assigned Ranee Polymers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 46.7 Assigned Ranee Polymers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 70 Assigned Reitzel India Pvt Ltd Long-TL CRISIL BBB- 6.5 Reaffirmed Reitzel India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 23.5 Reaffirmed Facility S N Malu Steel Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B- 42 Assigned S N Malu Steel Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 45 Assigned Sainor Pharma Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 36 Assigned Sam India Builtwell Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB 10 Assigned *Interchangeable with bank guarantee. Saratha'S CC CRISIL BBB+ 450 Assigned Saratha'S Long-TL CRISIL BBB+ 60 Assigned Seth Bankatlal Malu Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B- 1.5 Assigned Industries Pvt Ltd Facility Seth Bankatlal Malu Long-TL CRISIL B- 61 Assigned Industries Pvt Ltd Seth Bankatlal Malu CC CRISIL B- 110 Assigned Industries Pvt Ltd Shantilal C. Mehta CC CRISIL BBB 60 Assigned Shor Shot India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 35 Assigned Facility Shree Sai Maruti Ginning & CC CRISIL BB- 59 Assigned Pressing Factory Shree Sai Maruti Ginning & TL CRISIL BB- 1.9 Assigned Pressing Factory Shri Salasar Paper Mills Pvt Rupee TL CRISIL B- 15 Assigned Ltd Shri Salasar Paper Mills Pvt CC CRISIL B- 30 Assigned Ltd Spectral Services CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Assigned Consultants Pvt Ltd Sri Aditya Hi-Tech Rice Mill WC Demand Loan CRISIL BB- 15 Assigned Sri Aditya Hi-Tech Rice Mill CC CRISIL BB- 70 Assigned Sri Aditya Hi-Tech Rice Mill Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 15 Assigned Facility Sri Varalakshmi Solvent Oils CC CRISIL B- 20 Assigned Pvt Ltd Sri Varalakshmi Solvent Oils TL CRISIL B- 35 Assigned Pvt Ltd Srinathji Ispat Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 10 Assigned Facility Srinathji Ispat Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 40 Assigned Steelsworth Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 1.2 Assigned Steelsworth Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 40 Assigned Sumit Cotton Industry CC CRISIL B+ 180 Assigned Sumit Cotton Industry TL CRISIL B+ 2.5 Assigned Taurian Infrastructure Pvt Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 180 Assigned Ltd Tirupati Corrugators TL CRISIL B 69.9 Assigned Tirupati Corrugators Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 8.6 Assigned Facility Tirupati Corrugators CC CRISIL B 30 Assigned Vastram India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 85 Assigned Vidya Herbs Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 90 Assigned Vidya Herbs Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 50 Assigned Facility Vinayak Tubes CC CRISIL D 80 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)