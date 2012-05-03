May 3 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of May 2, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abc Paper Ltd BG CRISIL A3 25 Reaffirmed Abc Paper Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 175 Reaffirmed Avon Cycles Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 200 Reaffirmed Bhandari Steels Pvt. Ltd. Overdraft Facility CRISIL A4+ 25 Assigned Bhandari Steels Pvt. Ltd. LOC^ CRISIL A4+ 90 Assigned ^ Interchangeable with bank guarantee to the extent of Rs 20.00 Million Bhandari Steels Pvt. Ltd. BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Bhandari Steels Pvt. Ltd. Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 110 Assigned Dsp Merrill Lynch Capital Overdraft Facility CRISIL A1+(SO) 1000 Reaffirmed Ltd Dsp Merrill Lynch Ltd ST Bk Facility CRISIL A1+ 550 Reaffirmed Green Gas Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A2+ 120 Reaffirmed Green Gas Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A2+ 30 Reaffirmed Kjsl Coal And Power Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Midland Diesel Services Pvt. BG CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Ltd. Mutual Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 30 Reassigned Mutual Industries Ltd CP CRISIL A1 250 Assigned National Energy Trading And LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 1300 Downgraded from Services Ltd CRISIL A2 Paras Steel Corporation LOC CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed Prasad And Company (Projects BG* CRISIL A2+ 5450 Reaffirmed Works) Ltd * Includes Rs. 300.00 Million interchangeable with Letter of Credit. Shivalik Prints Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 3 Reaffirmed Shivalik Prints Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A4+ 145 Reaffirmed ^ Foreign Letter of Credit limit of Rs.120.0 Million (included in LC of Rs 145 Million) is fully inter-changeable with Packing Credit Shivalik Prints Ltd Packing Credit^^ CRISIL A4+ 468.7 Reaffirmed ^^Fully interchangeable for Foreign Bill Purchase - Discounting Shriram Transport Finance BG Facility CRISIL A1+ 27075 Assigned Company Ltd Small Tiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 8.8 Reaffirmed Sree Saravana Engineering BG CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed Bhavani Pvt Ltd Sree Saravana Engineering LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Bhavani Pvt Ltd Sterlite Grid Ltd BG CRISIL A3 600 Assigned Sterlite Grid Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A3 1100 Assigned Tata Sky Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A1 900 Reaffirmed Tata Sky Ltd LOC* CRISIL A1 3110 Reaffirmed * Up to Rs.500 Million can be used as short-term loan Tata Sky Ltd Short-TL** CRISIL A1 2500 Reaffirmed ** can also be taken as letter of credit/Letter of undertaking/Buyers Credit to the extent of Rs. 1.0 Billion (Letter of credit is a sub-limit of short term loan) Titan Industries Ltd LOC** CRISIL A1+ 2650 Reaffirmed **Interchangeable with standby letter of credit and bank guarantees Titan Industries Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A1+ 1850 Reaffirmed Vijaykumar & Co LOC CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed Vrc Constructions India Pvt BG CRISIL A3+ 1480 Reaffirmed Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abc Paper Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 300 Reaffirmed Abc Paper Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 1313 Reaffirmed Avon Cycles Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 520 Reaffirmed Avon Cycles Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 100 Reaffirmed Bhandari Steels Pvt. Ltd. Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 105 Assigned Facility Bhandari Steels Pvt. Ltd. CC* CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned * One way inter changeable from letter of credit of Rs 20.00 Million Green Gas Ltd TL CRISIL A- 1500 Reaffirmed Jp Morgan Asset Management JPMorgan India CRISIL AAAmfs Reaffirmed India Pvt Ltd Treasury Fund Jp Morgan Asset Management JPMorgan India ST CRISIL AAAmfs Reaffirmed India Pvt Ltd Income Fund Jp Morgan Asset Management JPMorgan India Liquid CRISIL AAAmfs Reaffirmed India Pvt Ltd Fund Jp Morgan Asset Management JPMorgan India Active CRISIL AAAmfs Reaffirmed India Pvt Ltd Bond Fund Kjsl Coal And Power Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 7 Reaffirmed Kjsl Coal And Power Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 400 Reaffirmed Kjsl Coal And Power Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB 53 Reaffirmed Midland Diesel Services Pvt. Channel Financing CRISIL B- 15 Assigned Ltd. Midland Diesel Services Pvt. CC CRISIL B- 45 Assigned Ltd. Mutual Industries Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A 39.6 Reaffirmed Mutual Industries Ltd CC* CRISIL A 481.5 Reaffirmed *Includes the sublimit for Letter of Credit & Bank Guarantee of Rs.40.00 million Mutual Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A 46.3 Reaffirmed Facility Mutual Industries Ltd TL CRISIL A 552.6 Reaffirmed Nation Exim CC CRISIL B 35 Assigned Nation Exim Warehouse Financing CRISIL B 25 Assigned National Energy Trading And WC Demand Loan CRISIL BBB 1100 Downgraded from Services Ltd CRISIL BBB+ National Energy Trading And Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 100 Downgraded from Services Ltd Facility CRISIL BBB+ Paras Steel Corporation CC CRISIL BB 35 Reaffirmed Phil Ispat Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 10 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Phil Ispat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 120 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Phil Ispat Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 10 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Phil Ispat Pvt Ltd Standby Line of Credit CRISIL D 10 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Phil Ispat Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 80.2 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Prasad And Company (Projects CC CRISIL A- 650 Reaffirmed Works) Ltd R K Industries CC CRISIL B 82 Assigned R K Industries Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 10 Assigned Facility Religare Asset Management Religare Ultra ST Fund CRISIL AAAmfs Reaffirmed Company Ltd Religare Asset Management Religare Liquid Fund CRISIL AAAmfs Reaffirmed Company Ltd Shivalik Prints Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 35 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Shivalik Prints Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 188.1 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Shriram Transport Finance LT Bk Facility CRISIL AA 71545.2 Assigned Company Ltd Shriram Transport Finance Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL AA 35879.8 Assigned Company Ltd Facility Shriram Transport Finance CC/WC Demand Loan* CRISIL AA 53412.5 Assigned Company Ltd *Rs.1.75 Billion of Cash credit/Working Capital Demand Loan facility is interchangeable with Bank guarantee facility. Shriram Transport Finance Proposed CC/WC Demand CRISIL AA 4087.5 Assigned Company Ltd Loan Shriram Transport Finance BG Facility CRISIL AA 8000 Assigned Company Ltd Small Tiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Upgraded from CRISIL B Small Tiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 60 Upgraded from CRISIL B Sree Saravana Engineering CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Bhavani Pvt Ltd Sree Saravana Engineering TL CRISIL BB- 39.5 Reaffirmed Bhavani Pvt Ltd Sterlite Grid Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 100 Assigned Tata Sky Ltd Long-TL CRISIL A 9000 Reaffirmed Techsmart India Pvt Ltd Overdraft Facility CRISIL B 3.5 Assigned Techsmart India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 80 Assigned Titan Industries Ltd CC* CRISIL AA+ 1410 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with working capital demand loans, foreign currency non-resident bank loan (FCNRB), short-term foreign currency loans, packing credit, post-shipment Titan Industries Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL AA+ 90 Reaffirmed Titan Industries Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA+ 1000 Withdrawn Titan Industries Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA+ 528.26 Withdrawn Vijaykumar & Co CC CRISIL BB 35 Reaffirmed Vrc Constructions India Pvt CC CRISIL BBB 250 Reaffirmed Ltd Vrc Constructions India Pvt Overdraft Facility CRISIL BBB 100 Reaffirmed Ltd Vrc Constructions India Pvt TL CRISIL BBB 50 Reaffirmed Ltd Vrc Constructions India Pvt WC Demand Loan CRISIL BBB 200 Reaffirmed Ltd -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)