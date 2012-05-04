May 4 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of May 3, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Apra Enterprises LOC CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Frontier Springs Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 30 Reaffirmed Frontier Springs Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 30 Reaffirmed Himedia Laboratories Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 10 Reaffirmed Himedia Laboratories Pvt Ltd LOC** CRISIL A2+ 40 Reaffirmed ** Fully interchangeable with buyers credit I Vetrivel Overdraft Facility CRISIL A4 100 Assigned Jeans Knit Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 200 Assigned Jeans Knit Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A2+ 700 Assigned Jeans Knit Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL A2+ 650 Assigned Jeans Knit Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 350 Assigned Kaf Footwear Industries Packing Credit CRISIL A3 90 Assigned Kaf Footwear Industries Foreign Bill Purchase CRISIL A3 90 Assigned Kaf Footwear Industries LOC CRISIL A3 18.4 Assigned L&T Special Steels And Heavy LOC* CRISIL A1 500 Reaffirmed Forgings Pvt Ltd *Interchangeable with Bank Guarantee L&T Special Steels And Heavy Proposed LOC CRISIL A1 1000 Reaffirmed Forgings Pvt Ltd Madras Elastomers Ltd BG CRISIL A3 20 Assigned Maruti Metal Industries LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Maruti Metal Industries Purchase Bill CRISIL A4+ 180 Reaffirmed Discounting Printlink Computer And LOC* CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned Communication Pvt Ltd * Letter Of Credit and Bank Guarantee is completely interchangeable. Printlink Computer And BG* CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned Communication Pvt Ltd * Letter Of Credit and Bank Guarantee is completely interchangeable. Sabash Engineering (Chennai) BG CRISIL A4+ 150 Assigned Pvt Ltd Sanjay Sales Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 180 Assigned Shakun Polymers Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 20 Reaffirmed Shakun Polymers Ltd Bill CRISIL A3+ 50 Reaffirmed Purchase-Discounting Facility Sri Dharma Spinners Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 4 Reaffirmed Sundaram-Clayton Ltd BG CRISIL A1 62.5 Reaffirmed Sundaram-Clayton Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 915 Reaffirmed Tata Motors Finance Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 32870 Reaffirmed Tata Motors Finance Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A1+ 19530 Reaffirmed Facility LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Apra Enterprises CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Bala Murugan Chemicals Pvt CC CRISIL D 50 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL BB Bala Murugan Chemicals Pvt Long-TL CRISIL D 460 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL BB Balaji Cars Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL B- 100 Assigned Facility Batra Exports CC CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned Besto Tradelink Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Bls Ecotech Ltd CC CRISIL BB 45 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Bls Ecotech Ltd Long-TL CRISIL BB 180 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Frontier Springs Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 50 Reaffirmed Frontier Springs Ltd Proposed LT Bk loan CRISIL BBB 5 Reaffirmed facility Himedia Laboratories Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL A- 320 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with book debt of Rs.100Million, export packing credit of Rs.80Million, export bill negotiation/export bill discounting of Rs.80Million and packing credit in foreign currency of Rs.20Million Himedia Laboratories Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A- 80 Reaffirmed Facility Himedia Laboratories Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 39.4 Reaffirmed I Vetrivel Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Facility Jaipur National University Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 2453.6 Assigned Facility Jaipur National University TL CRISIL BBB- 616.4 Assigned L&T Special Steels And Heavy CC^ CRISIL A+ 1500 Reaffirmed Forgings Pvt Ltd ^ Interchangeable with Letter of Credit/ Bank Guarantee to the extent of Rs.500 Million L&T Special Steels And Heavy Long-TL@ CRISIL A+ 11500 Reaffirmed Forgings Pvt Ltd @ Includes loan from co-promoter, Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd (NPCIL), is secured by a charge on the assets of the company that ranks pari-passu with other lenders. The loan is being rated on the specific request of NPCIL. L&T Special Steels And Heavy Proposed CC Limit CRISIL A+ 500 Reaffirmed Forgings Pvt Ltd Madras Elastomers Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 10 Assigned Facility Madras Elastomers Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 120 Assigned Maruti Metal Industries CC CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Maruti Metal Industries Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed Facility Mfl'S Assignment Of Acquirer payouts CRISIL AAA (SO) 1282.7 Withdrawn Receivables - March 2009 Printlink Computer And CC CRISIL BB 50 Assigned Communication Pvt Ltd Sabash Engineering (Chennai) Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 100 Assigned Pvt Ltd Facility Sabash Engineering (Chennai) CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Assigned Pvt Ltd Sanjay Sales Pvt Ltd Long-TL CRISIL BB 15.2 Assigned Sanjay Sales Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB 90 Assigned *Interchangeable to Letter of Credit Facility to the extent of Rs.30 Million Shakun Polymers Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 170 Reaffirmed Shakun Polymers Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB 69.4 Reaffirmed Shivashakti Sugars Ltd TL CRISIL D 900 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Sirius Overseas Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 625 Assigned Sirius Overseas Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL D 177.6 Assigned Sirius Overseas Pvt Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL D 430 Assigned Sirius Overseas Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 70 Assigned Sirius Overseas Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL D 430 Assigned Sri Dharma Spinners Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL B 25 Downgraded from CRISIL B- *Includes SME credit of Rs.2.5 Million against inventory Sri Dharma Spinners Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 37.8 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Sundaram-Clayton Ltd CC# CRISIL A+ 2050 Reaffirmed # Interchangeable with pre-shipment credit in foreign currency/bills discounting facility/short-term loans Sundaram-Clayton Ltd Buyer Credit Limit* CRISIL A+ 300 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with cash credit Sundaram-Clayton Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 1166.4 Reaffirmed Tata Motors Finance Ltd CC & WC Demand Loan # CRISIL AA- 45230 Reaffirmed #Rs.45.23 billion comprises existing facilities of Rs.41.78 billion and proposed facilities of Rs.3.45 billion (interchangeable with long-term loans) Tata Motors Finance Ltd LT Bk Facility CRISIL AA- 90750 Reaffirmed Tata Motors Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL AA- 30000 Reaffirmed Facility Warkem Biotech Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB+ 35 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with bill discounting of Rs.15 Million, export packing credit of Rs.5 Million and export bill discounting of Rs.5Million Warkem Biotech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB+ 74.3 Reaffirmed Facility Warkem Biotech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 48.7 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 