May 7 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India
(CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of May 4, 2012.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Alok Ingots (Mumbai) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4
Alok Ingots (Mumbai) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4
Ayoki Fabricon Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 470 Assigned
Best Sellers Apparels Pvt LOC CRISIL A4 20 Assigned
Ltd
Best Sellers Apparels Pvt Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 30 Assigned
Ltd
Chirag Infraprojects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed
Connectwell Industries Pvt BG CRISIL A3+ 7.5 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Connectwell Industries Pvt LOC CRISIL A3+ 45.1 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Dewan Bahadur Dr. V. Overdraft Facility CRISIL A3 5 Assigned
Verghese Hospital Trust
Association
Diamines & Chemicals Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 4.5 Reaffirmed
Diamines & Chemicals Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 160 Reaffirmed
Elektromag Devices Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 70 Reaffirmed
Hanuman Agro Industries Pvt LOC * CRISIL A4 70 Assigned
Ltd
* Fully Interchangeable with Bank Guarantee/Foreign currency Loan/Buyer's Credit
Jawandsons Export Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 185 Reaffirmed
Jawandsons LOC CRISIL A4+ 12.7 Reaffirmed
Jawandsons Overdraft Facility CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed
Niki Agro Products Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed
Nipra Packaging Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 15.5 Assigned
Nipra Packaging Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Assigned
Pinax Steel Industries Pvt BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Pinax Steel Industries Pvt Standby Line of Credit CRISIL A4+ 13.5 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Pch Corporation Ltd LOC CRISIL D 100 Downgraded
from
CRISIL A4+
Pch Corporation Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL D 200 Downgraded
from
CRISIL A4+
Quick Builders BG CRISIL A4 82 Assigned
Rks Motor Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 100 Downgraded
from
CRISIL A3+
Technomax Building Solution LOC CRISIL A4 10 Assigned
India Pvt Ltd
Technomax Building Solution BG CRISIL A4 1 Assigned
India Pvt Ltd
Vision Distribution Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Alok Ingots (Mumbai) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 90 Assigned
Alok Ingots (Mumbai) Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 55.7 Assigned
Arun Shanti Education Trust Overdraft Facility CRISIL BBB 22.5 Reaffirmed
Arun Shanti Education Trust Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 80.3 Reaffirmed
Facility
Arun Shanti Education Trust TL CRISIL BBB 197.2 Reaffirmed
Ayoki Fabricon Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 150 Assigned
Facility
Ayoki Fabricon Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Assigned
Balaji Stake Rice Industries CC CRISIL B- 85 assigned
Balaji Stake Rice Industries CC CRISIL D 90 Assigned
Ltd
Best Sellers Apparels Pvt CC CRISIL B+ 90 Assigned
Ltd
Chaitanya Sai Paper Mills TL CRISIL D 53 Assigned
India Pvt Ltd
Chaitanya Sai Paper Mills CC CRISIL D 30 Assigned
India Pvt Ltd
Chaitanya Sai Paper Mills Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 7 Assigned
India Pvt Ltd Facility
Chirag Infraprojects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 550* Reaffirmed
*includes Security Deposit of Rs. 350.0 Million
Connectwell Industries Pvt CC CRISIL BBB 124 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Connectwell Industries Pvt Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 41.7 Reaffirmed
Ltd Facility
Connectwell Industries Pvt TL CRISIL BBB 80 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Dewan Bahadur Dr. V. TL CRISIL BBB- 55.7 Assigned
Verghese Hospital Trust
Association
Dewan Bahadur Dr. V. CC CRISIL BBB- 5 Assigned
Verghese Hospital Trust
Association
Diamines & Chemicals Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 160 Reaffirmed
Diamines & Chemicals Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 85.4 Reaffirmed
Diamines & Chemicals Ltd Standby Line of Credit CRISIL BBB 30 Reaffirmed
Elektromag Devices Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 22.5 Reaffirmed
Elektromag Devices Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB+ 10 Reaffirmed
Facility
Hanuman Agro Industries Pvt CC CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Hanuman Agro Industries Pvt LOC * CRISIL B+ 60 # Reaffirmed
Ltd
* Fully Interchangeable with Bank Guarantee/Foreign currency Loan/Buyer's Credit
# One way interchange ability to Cash Credit Limit of upto Rs.60 million
Honeycomb Technologies Pvt Long-TL CRISIL B- 400 assigned
Ltd
Indian School Of Business Long-TL CRISIL AA 650 Reaffirmed
Indian School Of Business Overdraft Facility CRISIL AA 500 Reaffirmed
Indian School Of Business Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL AA 200.6 Reaffirmed
Facility
Jawandsons TL CRISIL BB+ 2.4 Reaffirmed
Ksv Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 100 Reassigned
Ksv Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 20 Reassigned
Ksv Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd Long-TL CRISIL D 118.6 Downgraded
from
CRISIL B
Miryalguda Rice Industries CC CRISIL B 40 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Miryalguda Rice Industries Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 23.6 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd Facility
Miryalguda Rice Industries TL CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Niki Agro Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 77.5 Reaffirmed
Nipra Packaging Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 30.5 Assigned
Nipra Packaging Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 54.5 Assigned
Pch Corporation Ltd CC CRISIL D 640 Downgraded
from
CRISIL BB
Pch Corporation Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL D 160 Downgraded
from
CRISIL BB
Pch Corporation Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL D 150 Downgraded
from
CRISIL BB
Pch Corporation Ltd TL CRISIL D 350 Downgraded
from
CRISIL BB
Pinax Steel Industries Pvt CC CRISIL BB+ 70 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Pinax Steel Industries Pvt TL CRISIL BB+ 16.5 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Quick Builders Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 28 Assigned
Facility
Quick Builders CC CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned
Rajesh Filaments Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed
* Completely interchangeable with packing credit and bill purchase
Rajesh Filaments Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 14.6 Reaffirmed
Facility
Rajesh Filaments Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 17.5 Reaffirmed
Rks Motor Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 80 Downgraded
from
CRISIL BBB
Rks Motor Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 30 Downgraded
from
Facility CRISIL BBB
Rks Motor Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 80 Downgraded
from
CRISIL BBB
Sidhi Vinayak Metal And Salt CC CRISIL B 70 Assigned
Company Pvt Ltd
Sidhi Vinayak Metal And Salt Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 4 Assigned
Company Pvt Ltd
Technomax Building Solution LT Loan CRISIL C 60.8 Assigned
India Pvt Ltd
Technomax Building Solution CC CRISIL C 81 Assigned
India Pvt Ltd
V.T.Impex Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 163.1 Reaffirmed
V.T.Impex Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 36.9 Reaffirmed
Vision Distribution Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned
Facility
Vision Distribution Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 70 Assigned
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)