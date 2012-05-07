May 7 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of May 4, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alok Ingots (Mumbai) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Alok Ingots (Mumbai) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Ayoki Fabricon Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 470 Assigned Best Sellers Apparels Pvt LOC CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Ltd Best Sellers Apparels Pvt Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Ltd Chirag Infraprojects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed Connectwell Industries Pvt BG CRISIL A3+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Connectwell Industries Pvt LOC CRISIL A3+ 45.1 Reaffirmed Ltd Dewan Bahadur Dr. V. Overdraft Facility CRISIL A3 5 Assigned Verghese Hospital Trust Association Diamines & Chemicals Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 4.5 Reaffirmed Diamines & Chemicals Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 160 Reaffirmed Elektromag Devices Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 70 Reaffirmed Hanuman Agro Industries Pvt LOC * CRISIL A4 70 Assigned Ltd * Fully Interchangeable with Bank Guarantee/Foreign currency Loan/Buyer's Credit Jawandsons Export Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 185 Reaffirmed Jawandsons LOC CRISIL A4+ 12.7 Reaffirmed Jawandsons Overdraft Facility CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Niki Agro Products Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Nipra Packaging Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 15.5 Assigned Nipra Packaging Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Assigned Pinax Steel Industries Pvt BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Ltd Pinax Steel Industries Pvt Standby Line of Credit CRISIL A4+ 13.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Pch Corporation Ltd LOC CRISIL D 100 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Pch Corporation Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL D 200 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Quick Builders BG CRISIL A4 82 Assigned Rks Motor Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 100 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Technomax Building Solution LOC CRISIL A4 10 Assigned India Pvt Ltd Technomax Building Solution BG CRISIL A4 1 Assigned India Pvt Ltd Vision Distribution Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alok Ingots (Mumbai) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 90 Assigned Alok Ingots (Mumbai) Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 55.7 Assigned Arun Shanti Education Trust Overdraft Facility CRISIL BBB 22.5 Reaffirmed Arun Shanti Education Trust Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 80.3 Reaffirmed Facility Arun Shanti Education Trust TL CRISIL BBB 197.2 Reaffirmed Ayoki Fabricon Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 150 Assigned Facility Ayoki Fabricon Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Assigned Balaji Stake Rice Industries CC CRISIL B- 85 assigned Balaji Stake Rice Industries CC CRISIL D 90 Assigned Ltd Best Sellers Apparels Pvt CC CRISIL B+ 90 Assigned Ltd Chaitanya Sai Paper Mills TL CRISIL D 53 Assigned India Pvt Ltd Chaitanya Sai Paper Mills CC CRISIL D 30 Assigned India Pvt Ltd Chaitanya Sai Paper Mills Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 7 Assigned India Pvt Ltd Facility Chirag Infraprojects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 550* Reaffirmed *includes Security Deposit of Rs. 350.0 Million Connectwell Industries Pvt CC CRISIL BBB 124 Reaffirmed Ltd Connectwell Industries Pvt Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 41.7 Reaffirmed Ltd Facility Connectwell Industries Pvt TL CRISIL BBB 80 Reaffirmed Ltd Dewan Bahadur Dr. V. TL CRISIL BBB- 55.7 Assigned Verghese Hospital Trust Association Dewan Bahadur Dr. V. CC CRISIL BBB- 5 Assigned Verghese Hospital Trust Association Diamines & Chemicals Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 160 Reaffirmed Diamines & Chemicals Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 85.4 Reaffirmed Diamines & Chemicals Ltd Standby Line of Credit CRISIL BBB 30 Reaffirmed Elektromag Devices Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 22.5 Reaffirmed Elektromag Devices Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB+ 10 Reaffirmed Facility Hanuman Agro Industries Pvt CC CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Ltd Hanuman Agro Industries Pvt LOC * CRISIL B+ 60 # Reaffirmed Ltd * Fully Interchangeable with Bank Guarantee/Foreign currency Loan/Buyer's Credit # One way interchange ability to Cash Credit Limit of upto Rs.60 million Honeycomb Technologies Pvt Long-TL CRISIL B- 400 assigned Ltd Indian School Of Business Long-TL CRISIL AA 650 Reaffirmed Indian School Of Business Overdraft Facility CRISIL AA 500 Reaffirmed Indian School Of Business Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL AA 200.6 Reaffirmed Facility Jawandsons TL CRISIL BB+ 2.4 Reaffirmed Ksv Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 100 Reassigned Ksv Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 20 Reassigned Ksv Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd Long-TL CRISIL D 118.6 Downgraded from CRISIL B Miryalguda Rice Industries CC CRISIL B 40 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Miryalguda Rice Industries Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 23.6 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Facility Miryalguda Rice Industries TL CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Niki Agro Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 77.5 Reaffirmed Nipra Packaging Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 30.5 Assigned Nipra Packaging Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 54.5 Assigned Pch Corporation Ltd CC CRISIL D 640 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Pch Corporation Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL D 160 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Pch Corporation Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL D 150 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Pch Corporation Ltd TL CRISIL D 350 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Pinax Steel Industries Pvt CC CRISIL BB+ 70 Reaffirmed Ltd Pinax Steel Industries Pvt TL CRISIL BB+ 16.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Quick Builders Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 28 Assigned Facility Quick Builders CC CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Rajesh Filaments Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed * Completely interchangeable with packing credit and bill purchase Rajesh Filaments Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 14.6 Reaffirmed Facility Rajesh Filaments Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 17.5 Reaffirmed Rks Motor Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 80 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Rks Motor Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 30 Downgraded from Facility CRISIL BBB Rks Motor Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 80 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Sidhi Vinayak Metal And Salt CC CRISIL B 70 Assigned Company Pvt Ltd Sidhi Vinayak Metal And Salt Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 4 Assigned Company Pvt Ltd Technomax Building Solution LT Loan CRISIL C 60.8 Assigned India Pvt Ltd Technomax Building Solution CC CRISIL C 81 Assigned India Pvt Ltd V.T.Impex Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 163.1 Reaffirmed V.T.Impex Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 36.9 Reaffirmed Vision Distribution Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned Facility Vision Distribution Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 70 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)