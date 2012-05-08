May 8 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of May 7, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amara Raja Infra Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A3 50 Assigned *Interchangeable with Bank Guarantee Amara Raja Infra Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 25 Assigned Aparna Enterprises Ltd BG CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed Bhopal Sanchi Highways Pvt BG CRISIL A3+ 104.5 Assigned Ltd Chhattisgarh Steel & Power BG CRISIL D 40 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL A4+ Birla Tmt Holdings Pvt Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 3500 Assigned Jyoti Apparels Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 40 Reaffirmed Discounting Jyoti Apparels Packing Credit CRISIL A3 160 Reaffirmed Jyoti Apparels Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed Facility Krishna Corporation BG CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Lic Housing Finance Ltd ST Bk Facility CRISIL A1+ 45000 Reaffirmed Marsons Energy Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Assigned Marsons Energy Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 45 Assigned Marsons Energy Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 25 Assigned Mujawadia Tractors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 70 Assigned P. R. S. Hospital BG CRISIL A4+ 0.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 P. R. S. Hospital LOC CRISIL A4+ 2 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Parekh Aluminex Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 550 Downgraded from CRISIL A1 Removed from 'Rating Watch With Negative Implications Parekh Aluminex Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 900 Downgraded from CRISIL A1 Removed from 'Rating Watch With Negative Implications Percept Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Percept Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Percept Engineers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Percept Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Pratibha CRFG JV BG CRISIL A2+ (SO) 940 Reaffirmed Pratibha Industries Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A2+ 2050 Reaffirmed Pratibha Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 1550 Reaffirmed Pratibha Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 18260 Reaffirmed Pratibha Industries Ltd Short-TL CRISIL A2+ 1250 Reaffirmed Pratibha Östu Stettin Joint LOC CRISIL A2+ (SO) 40 Reaffirmed Venture Pratibha Pipes And Factoring-Forfeiting CRISIL A2+ 187.5 Reaffirmed Structural Ltd Pratibha Pipes And Bill Discounting CRISIL A2+ 140 Reaffirmed Structural Ltd Pratibha Pipes And LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 320 Reaffirmed Structural Ltd Raghuvir Ferro Alloy Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Raghuvir Ferro Alloy Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Special Blasts Ltd BG CRISIL A3 400 Reaffirmed Special Blasts Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 1625 Reaffirmed Turquoise Investments & ST Debt Programme, CRISIL A1+ 6250 Reaffirmed Finance Pvt Ltd including CP Tvc Sky Shop Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 200 Assigned Vbc Associates BG CRISIL A4+ 12.7 Assigned Win-Win Automobiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5.5 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amara Raja Infra Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Assigned Andhra Riceoil Mills Pvt Ltd Long-TL CRISIL D 177 Reaffirmed Aparna Enterprises Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 350 Reaffirmed Aparna Enterprises Ltd Long-TL CRISIL BBB- 102 Reaffirmed Aparna Enterprises Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 178 Reaffirmed Facility Bhopal Sanchi Highways Pvt TL CRISIL BBB 1272.7 Assigned Ltd Bhopal Sanchi Highways Pvt Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 2.8 Assigned Ltd Facility Chhattisgarh Steel & Power CC CRISIL D 55 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL BB+ Chhattisgarh Steel & Power Long-TL CRISIL D 567.1 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL BB+ Chhattisgarh Steel & Power Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 162.9 Downgraded Ltd Facility from CRISIL BB+ Haritha Fertilisers Ltd CC CRISIL B- 350 Upgraded from CRISIL C Hector Enterprises Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 250 Assigned JR Seamless Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 90 Upgraded from CRISIL D JR Seamless Pvt Ltd Long-TL CRISIL B- 215 Upgraded from CRISIL D Kaushal Ferro Metals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 100 Reaffirmed Kaushal Ferro Metals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 129.3 Reaffirmed Facility Kaushal Ferro Metals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 100.7 Reaffirmed Kaushal Ferro Metals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 10 Reaffirmed Kaushal Ferro Metals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 10 Reaffirmed Krishna Corporation CC CRISIL BB+ 70 Reaffirmed Krishna Corporation TL CRISIL BB+ 20 Reaffirmed Lic Housing Finance Ltd LT Bk Facility CRISIL AAA 235500 Reaffirmed Marsons Energy Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned Facility Marsons Energy Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 25 Assigned Mujawadia Tractors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 1 Assigned P. R. S. Hospital CC CRISIL BB+ 10 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- P. R. S. Hospital TL CRISIL BB+ 49.9 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Parekh Aluminex Ltd CC CRISIL A- 3450 Downgraded from CRISIL A+ Removed from 'Rating Watch With Negative Implications Percept Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned Percept Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned Pratibha Crfg Jv CC* CRISIL A- (SO) 560 Reaffirmed *Includes sub-limit of letter of credit of Rs.500.0 Million Pratibha Industries Ltd TL CRISIL A- 1837.1 Reaffirmed Pratibha Industries Ltd CC CRISIL A- 6442.9 Reaffirmed Pratibha Östu Stettin Joint CC CRISIL A- (SO) 160 Reaffirmed Venture Pratibha Pipes And Long-TL CRISIL A- 770 Reaffirmed Structural Ltd Pratibha Pipes And Corporate Loan CRISIL A- 266 Reaffirmed Structural Ltd Pratibha Pipes And CC CRISIL A- 315 Reaffirmed Structural Ltd Pratibha Pipes And Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A- 86.5 Reaffirmed Structural Ltd Facility Prime Infrapark Pvt Ltd Long-TL CRISIL A- (SO) 1353 Reaffirmed Raghuvir Ferro Alloy Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Rampa Autos Ltd CC CRISIL B- 49 Assigned Rampa Autos Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B- 12 Assigned Special Blasts Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 375 Reaffirmed Tvc Life Sciences Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 85.7 Assigned Tvc Life Sciences Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 40 Assigned Tvc Life Sciences Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 4.3 Assigned Facility Tvc Sky Shop Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 300 Assigned Vbc Associates Long-TL CRISIL BB- 217.6 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Win-Win Automobiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 111.2 Assigned Facility Win-Win Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 183.3 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)