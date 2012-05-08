May 8 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India
(CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of May 7, 2012.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Amara Raja Infra Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A3 50 Assigned
*Interchangeable with Bank Guarantee
Amara Raja Infra Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 25 Assigned
Aparna Enterprises Ltd BG CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed
Bhopal Sanchi Highways Pvt BG CRISIL A3+ 104.5 Assigned
Ltd
Chhattisgarh Steel & Power BG CRISIL D 40 Downgraded
Ltd from
CRISIL A4+
Birla Tmt Holdings Pvt Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 3500 Assigned
Jyoti Apparels Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 40 Reaffirmed
Discounting
Jyoti Apparels Packing Credit CRISIL A3 160 Reaffirmed
Jyoti Apparels Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed
Facility
Krishna Corporation BG CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed
Lic Housing Finance Ltd ST Bk Facility CRISIL A1+ 45000 Reaffirmed
Marsons Energy Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Assigned
Marsons Energy Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 45 Assigned
Marsons Energy Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 25 Assigned
Mujawadia Tractors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 70 Assigned
P. R. S. Hospital BG CRISIL A4+ 0.5 Downgraded
from
CRISIL A3
P. R. S. Hospital LOC CRISIL A4+ 2 Downgraded
from
CRISIL A3
Parekh Aluminex Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 550 Downgraded
from
CRISIL A1
Removed from 'Rating Watch With Negative Implications
Parekh Aluminex Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 900 Downgraded
from
CRISIL A1
Removed from 'Rating Watch With Negative Implications
Percept Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned
Percept Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned
Percept Engineers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned
Percept Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned
Pratibha CRFG JV BG CRISIL A2+ (SO) 940 Reaffirmed
Pratibha Industries Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A2+ 2050 Reaffirmed
Pratibha Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 1550 Reaffirmed
Pratibha Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 18260 Reaffirmed
Pratibha Industries Ltd Short-TL CRISIL A2+ 1250 Reaffirmed
Pratibha Östu Stettin Joint LOC CRISIL A2+ (SO) 40 Reaffirmed
Venture
Pratibha Pipes And Factoring-Forfeiting CRISIL A2+ 187.5 Reaffirmed
Structural Ltd
Pratibha Pipes And Bill Discounting CRISIL A2+ 140 Reaffirmed
Structural Ltd
Pratibha Pipes And LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 320 Reaffirmed
Structural Ltd
Raghuvir Ferro Alloy Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed
Raghuvir Ferro Alloy Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed
Special Blasts Ltd BG CRISIL A3 400 Reaffirmed
Special Blasts Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 1625 Reaffirmed
Turquoise Investments & ST Debt Programme, CRISIL A1+ 6250 Reaffirmed
Finance Pvt Ltd including CP
Tvc Sky Shop Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 200 Assigned
Vbc Associates BG CRISIL A4+ 12.7 Assigned
Win-Win Automobiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5.5 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Amara Raja Infra Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Assigned
Andhra Riceoil Mills Pvt Ltd Long-TL CRISIL D 177 Reaffirmed
Aparna Enterprises Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 350 Reaffirmed
Aparna Enterprises Ltd Long-TL CRISIL BBB- 102 Reaffirmed
Aparna Enterprises Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 178 Reaffirmed
Facility
Bhopal Sanchi Highways Pvt TL CRISIL BBB 1272.7 Assigned
Ltd
Bhopal Sanchi Highways Pvt Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 2.8 Assigned
Ltd Facility
Chhattisgarh Steel & Power CC CRISIL D 55 Downgraded
Ltd from
CRISIL BB+
Chhattisgarh Steel & Power Long-TL CRISIL D 567.1 Downgraded
Ltd from
CRISIL BB+
Chhattisgarh Steel & Power Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 162.9 Downgraded
Ltd Facility from
CRISIL BB+
Haritha Fertilisers Ltd CC CRISIL B- 350 Upgraded from
CRISIL C
Hector Enterprises Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 250 Assigned
JR Seamless Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 90 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
JR Seamless Pvt Ltd Long-TL CRISIL B- 215 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Kaushal Ferro Metals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 100 Reaffirmed
Kaushal Ferro Metals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 129.3 Reaffirmed
Facility
Kaushal Ferro Metals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 100.7 Reaffirmed
Kaushal Ferro Metals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 10 Reaffirmed
Kaushal Ferro Metals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 10 Reaffirmed
Krishna Corporation CC CRISIL BB+ 70 Reaffirmed
Krishna Corporation TL CRISIL BB+ 20 Reaffirmed
Lic Housing Finance Ltd LT Bk Facility CRISIL AAA 235500 Reaffirmed
Marsons Energy Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned
Facility
Marsons Energy Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 25 Assigned
Mujawadia Tractors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 1 Assigned
P. R. S. Hospital CC CRISIL BB+ 10 Downgraded
from
CRISIL BBB-
P. R. S. Hospital TL CRISIL BB+ 49.9 Downgraded
from
CRISIL BBB-
Parekh Aluminex Ltd CC CRISIL A- 3450 Downgraded
from
CRISIL A+
Removed from 'Rating Watch With Negative Implications
Percept Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned
Percept Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned
Pratibha Crfg Jv CC* CRISIL A- (SO) 560 Reaffirmed
*Includes sub-limit of letter of credit of Rs.500.0 Million
Pratibha Industries Ltd TL CRISIL A- 1837.1 Reaffirmed
Pratibha Industries Ltd CC CRISIL A- 6442.9 Reaffirmed
Pratibha Östu Stettin Joint CC CRISIL A- (SO) 160 Reaffirmed
Venture
Pratibha Pipes And Long-TL CRISIL A- 770 Reaffirmed
Structural Ltd
Pratibha Pipes And Corporate Loan CRISIL A- 266 Reaffirmed
Structural Ltd
Pratibha Pipes And CC CRISIL A- 315 Reaffirmed
Structural Ltd
Pratibha Pipes And Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A- 86.5 Reaffirmed
Structural Ltd Facility
Prime Infrapark Pvt Ltd Long-TL CRISIL A- (SO) 1353 Reaffirmed
Raghuvir Ferro Alloy Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed
Rampa Autos Ltd CC CRISIL B- 49 Assigned
Rampa Autos Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B- 12 Assigned
Special Blasts Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 375 Reaffirmed
Tvc Life Sciences Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 85.7 Assigned
Tvc Life Sciences Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 40 Assigned
Tvc Life Sciences Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 4.3 Assigned
Facility
Tvc Sky Shop Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 300 Assigned
Vbc Associates Long-TL CRISIL BB- 217.6 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Win-Win Automobiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 111.2 Assigned
Facility
Win-Win Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 183.3 Assigned
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)