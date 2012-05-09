May 9 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of May 8, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ashok Bricks Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 60 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Brakes India Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 250 Reaffirmed Brakes India Ltd LOC** CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed ** interchangeable with bank guarantee Govinda Minerals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Haripriya Marine Export Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill Purchase*CRISIL A4 340 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with Packing Credit up to Rs.50.00 Million Haripriya Marine Export Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 480 Reaffirmed IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd BG CRISIL A1 7600 Reaffirmed Removed from Rating Watch with Developing Implications IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1 7300 Reaffirmed Removed from Rating Watch with Developing Implications IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd CP CRISIL A1 2000 Reaffirmed Removed from Rating Watch with Developing Implications K.A.R. Leathers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 4 Reaffirmed Magnum Steels Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Magnum Steels Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Neon Laboratories Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A2 70 Downgraded from CRISIL A2+ ^ Includes sublimit of Buyers credit of 35.0 Million Neon Laboratories Ltd BG CRISIL A2 40 Downgraded from CRISIL A2+ Oricon Enterprises Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed Pawar Patkar Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 370 Reaffirmed Pawar Patkar Constructions Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 5 Reaffirmed PCH Retail Ltd LOC CRISIL D 127.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Puzzolana Machinery Fabricators BG CRISIL A1 150 Reaffirmed Rathi Bars Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 12.5 Assigned Rathi Special Steels Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 12.5 Assigned Ravibala Imports & Exports Bill CRISIL D 30 Downgraded Purchase-Discounting from CRISIL Fac A4 Ravibala Imports & Exports LOC CRISIL D 5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Ravibala Imports & Exports Packing Credit CRISIL D 37.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Ravibala Imports & Exports Standby Line of CreditCRISIL D 14 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Shivalik Vyapaar Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 35 Assigned Spaco Technologies (India) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 30 Upgraded from CRISIL A2 Spaco Technologies (India) Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A2+ 45 Upgraded from CRISIL A2 * Includes both Local and foreign Sreevatsa Tubes Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 135* Reaffirmed * Includes sub-limit of Rs.90 Million for third-party bills discounting and Rs.5 Million for collection cheque discounting facility Sreevatsa Tubes Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A3+ 100 Reaffirmed Sri Textile Erode Pvt Ltd LOC (LC)^ CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed ^LC against Inland Documentary Bills Purchased (IDBP)/Inland Usance Documentary Bills Purchased (IUDBP) (Under LC/Under Non-LC) Stangl Pickles & Preserves Bill CRISIL D 50 Downgraded Purchase-Discounting from CRISIL Fac A4 Stangl Pickles & Preserves LOC CRISIL D 8 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Stangl Pickles & Preserves Packing Credit CRISIL D 25 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Super Smelters Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 490 Reaffirmed Swathi Cottons Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Utsah Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 5 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- AD-MANUM FINANCE Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 700 Reaffirmed Enhanced from 450 Million Ashok Bricks Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 25 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Ashok Bricks Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 11.2 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Brakes India Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 200 Reaffirmed Brakes India Ltd CC* CRISIL AA 3700 Reaffirmed * interchangeable with short term loan, working capital demand loan, packing credit, and other fund based limits Brakes India Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL AA 239.9 Reaffirmed Fac Brakes India Ltd TL CRISIL AA 405.6 Reaffirmed Govinda Minerals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 70 Reaffirmed Haripriya Marine Export Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd BG CRISIL A 1000 Reaffirmed Removed from Rating Watch with Developing Implications IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd CC CRISIL A 500 Reaffirmed Removed from Rating Watch with Developing Implications IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL A 9150 Reaffirmed Removed from Rating Watch with Developing Implications IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd NCD CRISIL A 250 Reaffirmed Removed from Rating Watch with Developing Implications K.A.R. Leathers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 70 Reaffirmed K.A.R. Leathers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 5 Reaffirmed Fac Kutty Flush Doors & Furniture Co Pvt TL CRISIL D 56 Assigned Ltd Kutty Flush Doors & Furniture Co Pvt Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 10 Assigned Ltd Fac Kutty Flush Doors & Furniture Co Pvt LOC CRISIL D 30 Assigned Ltd Kutty Flush Doors & Furniture Co Pvt CC CRISIL D 32.5 Assigned Ltd Kutty Flush Doors & Furniture Co Pvt BG CRISIL D 10 Assigned Ltd Kutty Flush Doors & Furniture Co Pvt Bill Discounting CRISIL D 1.5 Assigned Ltd Laksh Natural Stones Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 40 Reaffirmed Laksh Natural Stones Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 24.8 Reaffirmed Magnum Steels Ltd CC CRISIL BB 65 Reaffirmed N G Realty Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 1150 Reaffirmed Neon Laboratories Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB+ 300 Downgraded from CRISIL A- Neon Laboratories Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB+ 500 Downgraded from CRISIL A- *Includes sublimit of 20.0 Million of Export Packing Credit and 20.0 Million of Export Bill Discounting Oricon Enterprises Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Pawar Patkar Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 30 Reaffirmed Pawar Patkar Constructions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 7.1 Reaffirmed PCH Retail Ltd CC CRISIL D 990 Downgraded from CRISIL BB PCH Retail Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 945 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Purple Medical Solutions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 75 Reaffirmed Purple Medical Solutions Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB- 133 Withdrawal Purple Medical Solutions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 12 Reaffirmed Puzzolana Machinery Fabricators CC* CRISIL A+ 500 Reaffirmed * Fully interchangeable with bill discounting Ranganathan Rajeswari Charitable Trust TL CRISIL D 180 Assigned Rathi Bars Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL BBB 30 Assigned Rathi Bars Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 254.5 Assigned Fac Rathi Bars Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 200 Assigned Rathi Special Steels Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 140.9 Assigned Rathi Special Steels Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 250 Assigned Shivalik Vyapaar Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 87.3 Assigned Shivalik Vyapaar Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 164 Assigned Shree Ganesh Threads Ltd Term-Loan CRISIL B+ 65 Reaffirmed Shree Ganesh Threads Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Shree Ganesh Threads Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 5 Reaffirmed Shree Krishna Industries CC CRISIL B 30 Assigned Shree Krishna Industries TL CRISIL B 22.5 Assigned Shriram Transport Finance Co-Assignment Liquidity Fac CRISIL AAA 253 Withdrawn of Receivables-Mar 2009 II (SO) Shriram Transport Finance Co-Assignment Acquirer payouts CRISIL AAA 10820 Withdrawn of Receivables-Mar 2009 II (SO) Shriram Transport Finance Co-Assignment Second loss Fac CRISIL BBB 1178 Withdrawn of Receivables-Mar 2009 II (SO) Spaco Technologies (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 43 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB SPPL Hotels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 1510 Reaffirmed Sri Channabasavashwara Swamy Rural CC CRISIL BB- 20 Upgraded Education Society from CRISIL B Sri Channabasavashwara Swamy Rural Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 61 Upgraded Education Society from CRISIL B Sri Textile Erode Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL B 35 Reaffirmed * Packing Credit of Rs.10 Million is sublimit of cash credit Super Smelters Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 5917.2 Reaffirmed Super Smelters Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 2341.9 Reaffirmed Super Smelters Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 0.9 Reaffirmed Fac Swathi Cottons Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 215 Reaffirmed Swathi Cottons Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 147.4 Reaffirmed Universal Power Transformer Pvt Ltd BG% CRISIL D 120 Reaffirmed % Interchangeable with Letter of Credit upto Rs. 60.00 Million Universal Power Transformer Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL D 120 Reaffirmed * Includes a sub-limit of Rs. 30.00 Million for Export Packing Credit & Rs. 30.00 Million for Foreign Bill Discounting/ Inland Bill Discounting Universal Power Transformer Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL D 30 Reaffirmed Discounting# # Fully interchangeable with Inland Bill Discounting Universal Power Transformer Pvt Ltd LOC$ CRISIL D 50 Reaffirmed $ Interchangeable with Cash Credit upto Rs. 30.00 Million and interchangeable with Bank guarantee for Rs.12.50 Million Universal Power Transformer Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 608 Reaffirmed Fac Universal Power Transformer Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 12 Reaffirmed Utsah Engineering Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 37.5 Assigned Utsah Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 57.5 Assigned Visteon Automotive (India) Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 22.8 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.