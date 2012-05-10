May 10 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of May 9, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ACC Concrete Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 280 Reaffirmed Advance Impex Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL D 25 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Aditya Birla Health Services Ltd BG CRISIL A3 5 Reaffirmed Aditya Birla Health Services Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed Aditya Birla Money Ltd STD CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs.500 Million Anindita Trades & Investments Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 23.2 Reaffirmed Anindita Trades & Investments Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Fac Canara Bank CDs CRISIL A1+ 500000 Reaffirmed Chetan Cabletronics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Diffusion Engineers Ltd BG CRISIL A2 20 Reaffirmed Diffusion Engineers Ltd Cheque Discounting CRISIL A2 1 Reaffirmed Durable Ceramics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Durable Transformers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Flexipol Foams Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed H P Ispat Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Upgraded from CRISIL D Impex Diamonds Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 230* Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable with Bill Purchase-Discounting Facility India Fashions Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 110 Reaffirmed India Fashions Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL A4+ 75 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable with post-shipment credit India Fashions Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A4+ 41.1 Reaffirmed Jalnidhi Bitumen Specialities Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2 Reaffirmed Jalnidhi Bitumen Specialities Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 38 Reaffirmed Jayanthi Garments Packing Credit CRISIL A4 66.1 Reaffirmed Joonktollee Tea & Industries Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A3+ 100 Reaffirmed Kailas Cashew Exports Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 300 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs. 200.00 Million Lakshmi Energy & Food Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL D 100 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Musale Construction BG CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed N.R.Sponge Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed * Fully convertible with bank guarantee Ncubate Logistic & Warehousing Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4+ 70 Assigned Fac Ncubate Logistic & Warehousing Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 940 Assigned Newlook Intex Nirman Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed PCI Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 375 Reaffirmed PCI Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 375 Reaffirmed Polychroic Petrochemicals Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit*CRISIL A4 37.5 Reaffirmed * One way interchangeable between packing credit to Post Shipment allowed Polychroic Petrochemicals Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 145 Reaffirmed Credit** **Fully interchangeable with post shipment credit Polychroic Petrochemicals Pvt Ltd Post Shipment Credit CRISIL A4 42.5 Reaffirmed Polychroic Petrochemicals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Polychroic Petrochemicals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Suleka Industries BG CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Superking Manufacturers (Tyre) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Reaffirmed Superking Manufacturers (Tyre) Pvt Ltd Foreign Discounting CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Bill Purchase Superking Manufacturers (Tyre) Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed The Western India Plywoods Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed V3 Powerpetro Fabricators Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 65 Reaffirmed V3 Powerpetro Fabricators Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 80 Reaffirmed Volkswagen Group Sales India Pvt Ltd LOC^^ CRISIL A1+ 3000 Upgraded from CRISIL A1 ^^ Interchangeable with Bank guarantee Volkswagen India Pvt Ltd LOC^^ CRISIL A1+ 1000 Upgraded from CRISIL A1 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ACC Concrete Ltd CC* CRISIL AA+ 70 Reaffirmed *Cash credit facility is fungible with letter of credit/ bank guarantee ACC Concrete Ltd Proposed LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA+ 50 Reaffirmed Aditya Birla Health Services Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Aditya Birla Health Services Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 402.9 Reaffirmed Fac Aditya Birla Health Services Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 239.6 Reaffirmed Advance Impex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 320 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Advance Impex Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL D 149 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Advance Impex Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL D 20 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Advance Impex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 161 Assigned Akshara Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Akshara Motors Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 53.1 Reaffirmed Anindita Trades & Investments Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 120 Reaffirmed Anindita Trades & Investments Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 16 Reaffirmed Anindita Trades & Investments Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 60.8 Reaffirmed Fac Bhandari Deepak Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL D 3.5 Assigned Bhandari Deepak Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 16 Assigned Bhandari Deepak Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 52.5 Assigned Bhandari Deepak Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 3 Assigned Canara Bank Lower Tier II Bonds CRISIL AAA 38750 Reaffirmed Canara Bank Upper Tier II Bonds CRISIL AAA 26000 Reaffirmed Canara Bank Tier I Perpetual BondsCRISIL AAA 16403 Reaffirmed Canara Bank Infrastructure Bonds CRISIL AAA 10000 Reaffirmed Chetan Cabletronics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 85 Reaffirmed Chetan Cabletronics Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B 24.2 Reaffirmed Diamond India Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 1750 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs.1.60 Billion Diamond Products Ltd BG CRISIL D 5 Reaffirmed Diamond Products Ltd CC CRISIL D 104.5 Reaffirmed Diamond Products Ltd LOC CRISIL D 40 Reaffirmed Diamond Products Ltd TL CRISIL D 85.2 Reaffirmed Diamond Products Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 10.3 Reaffirmed Fac Diffusion Engineers Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 70 Reaffirmed Diffusion Engineers Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB+ 39 Reaffirmed Fac Durable Ceramics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Durable Transformers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 63.5 Reaffirmed Flexipol Foams Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Flexipol Foams Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 10.4 Reaffirmed Flexipol Foams Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL B+ 3 Reaffirmed Gemini Aluminium Trading Company Pvt LtdCC CRISIL B 85 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs.50 million Grahalaya Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 18 Assigned Fac Grahalaya Constructions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 82 Assigned H P Ispat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Upgraded from CRISIL D H P Ispat Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 185 Upgraded from CRISIL D H P Ispat Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 104 Upgraded Fac from CRISIL D India Fashions Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 46.4 Reaffirmed India Fashions Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 27.5 Reaffirmed Fac Jalnidhi Bitumen Specialities Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 70 Reaffirmed Jayanthi Garments CC CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed Joonktollee Tea & Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 150 Reaffirmed Joonktollee Tea & Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 100 Reaffirmed Fac Kolli Ramaiah Educational Society LT Loan CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed Kolli Ramaiah Educational Society Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 5 Reaffirmed Lakshmi Energy & Food Ltd CC CRISIL D 4000 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Lakshmi Energy & Food Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 10.7 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL BB+ Lakshmi Energy & Food Ltd TL CRISIL D 1139.3 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Macrocosm Infrastructure & Power Pvt LtdCC* CRISIL D 350 Downgraded from CRISIL B * Has sub-limit of one time Letter of Credit Rs 100 Million Macrocosm Infrastructure & Power Pvt LtdTL CRISIL D 300 Downgraded from CRISIL B Magicrete Building Solutions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 25 Upgraded from CRISIL D Magicrete Building Solutions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 86.5 Upgraded from CRISIL D Mamata Hospital Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned Fac Mandeep Industries CC CRISIL B 200 Assigned Mandeep Industries Warehouse Financing CRISIL B 100 Assigned Musale Construction CC CRISIL B 65 Reaffirmed N.R.Sponge Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed N.R.Sponge Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 58 Reaffirmed Ncubate Logistic & Warehousing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 40 Assigned Newlook Intex Nirman Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 150 Reaffirmed Newlook Intex Nirman Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 8.7 Reaffirmed PCI Ltd CC CRISIL BB 350 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ PCI Ltd TL CRISIL BB 599.3 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ PCI Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BB 24 Reaffirmed Polychroic Petrochemicals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 98 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Polychroic Petrochemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 5 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Polychroic Petrochemicals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 42 Upgraded Fac from CRISIL B- Shree Cement Ltd NCD CRISIL AA+ 2000 Reaffirmed Shree Cement Ltd NCD CRISIL AA+ 3000 Reaffirmed Shri Ram Educational Trust CC CRISIL BBB 50 Reaffirmed Shri Ram Educational Trust Rupee TL CRISIL BBB 73.2 Reaffirmed Skoda Auto India Pvt Ltd CC & WC demand loan CRISIL AA- 2030 Upgraded from CRISIL A+ Suleka Industries TL CRISIL B- 7.5 Assigned Suleka Industries Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B- 22.5 Assigned Fac Suleka Industries CC CRISIL B- 25 Assigned Superking Manufacturers (Tyre) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 13.2 Reaffirmed Superking Manufacturers (Tyre) Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL B+ 35 Reaffirmed Suryodaya College of Engineering & CC CRISIL B- 2.5 Assigned Technology Suryodaya College of Engineering & TL CRISIL B- 60 Assigned Technology The Western India Plywoods Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 270 Reaffirmed The Western India Plywoods Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 34.2 Reaffirmed V3 Powerpetro Fabricators Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL B+ 120 Reaffirmed *Includes sublimit for export packing credit of Rs.7 Million and foreign bill discounting of Rs.8 Million V3 Powerpetro Fabricators Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Volkswagen Group Sales India Pvt Ltd CC^ CRISIL AA- 8800 Upgraded from CRISIL A+ ^ Interchangeable with Working capital demand loans Volkswagen India Pvt Ltd CC^ CRISIL AA- 15005 Upgraded from CRISIL A+ ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)