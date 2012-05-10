May 10 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of May 9, 2012.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
ACC Concrete Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 280 Reaffirmed
Advance Impex Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL D 25 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Aditya Birla Health Services Ltd BG CRISIL A3 5 Reaffirmed
Aditya Birla Health Services Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed
Aditya Birla Money Ltd STD CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed
Enhanced from Rs.500 Million
Anindita Trades & Investments Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 23.2 Reaffirmed
Anindita Trades & Investments Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed
Fac
Canara Bank CDs CRISIL A1+ 500000 Reaffirmed
Chetan Cabletronics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed
Diffusion Engineers Ltd BG CRISIL A2 20 Reaffirmed
Diffusion Engineers Ltd Cheque Discounting CRISIL A2 1 Reaffirmed
Durable Ceramics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed
Durable Transformers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed
Flexipol Foams Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed
H P Ispat Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Upgraded
from CRISIL
D
Impex Diamonds Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 230* Reaffirmed
*Fully interchangeable with Bill Purchase-Discounting Facility
India Fashions Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 110 Reaffirmed
India Fashions Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL A4+ 75 Reaffirmed
*Fully interchangeable with post-shipment credit
India Fashions Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A4+ 41.1 Reaffirmed
Jalnidhi Bitumen Specialities Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2 Reaffirmed
Jalnidhi Bitumen Specialities Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 38 Reaffirmed
Jayanthi Garments Packing Credit CRISIL A4 66.1 Reaffirmed
Joonktollee Tea & Industries Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A3+ 100 Reaffirmed
Kailas Cashew Exports Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 300 Reaffirmed
Enhanced from Rs. 200.00 Million
Lakshmi Energy & Food Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL D 100 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Musale Construction BG CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed
N.R.Sponge Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed
* Fully convertible with bank guarantee
Ncubate Logistic & Warehousing Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4+ 70 Assigned
Fac
Ncubate Logistic & Warehousing Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 940 Assigned
Newlook Intex Nirman Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed
PCI Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 375 Reaffirmed
PCI Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 375 Reaffirmed
Polychroic Petrochemicals Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit*CRISIL A4 37.5 Reaffirmed
* One way interchangeable between packing credit to Post Shipment allowed
Polychroic Petrochemicals Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 145 Reaffirmed
Credit**
**Fully interchangeable with post shipment credit
Polychroic Petrochemicals Pvt Ltd Post Shipment Credit CRISIL A4 42.5 Reaffirmed
Polychroic Petrochemicals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed
Polychroic Petrochemicals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed
Suleka Industries BG CRISIL A4 20 Assigned
Superking Manufacturers (Tyre) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Reaffirmed
Superking Manufacturers (Tyre) Pvt Ltd Foreign Discounting CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed
Bill Purchase
Superking Manufacturers (Tyre) Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed
The Western India Plywoods Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed
V3 Powerpetro Fabricators Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 65 Reaffirmed
V3 Powerpetro Fabricators Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 80 Reaffirmed
Volkswagen Group Sales India Pvt Ltd LOC^^ CRISIL A1+ 3000 Upgraded
from CRISIL
A1
^^ Interchangeable with Bank guarantee
Volkswagen India Pvt Ltd LOC^^ CRISIL A1+ 1000 Upgraded
from CRISIL
A1
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
ACC Concrete Ltd CC* CRISIL AA+ 70 Reaffirmed
*Cash credit facility is fungible with letter of credit/ bank guarantee
ACC Concrete Ltd Proposed LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA+ 50 Reaffirmed
Aditya Birla Health Services Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed
Aditya Birla Health Services Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 402.9 Reaffirmed
Fac
Aditya Birla Health Services Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 239.6 Reaffirmed
Advance Impex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 320 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB
Advance Impex Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL D 149 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB
Advance Impex Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL D 20 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB
Advance Impex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 161 Assigned
Akshara Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed
Akshara Motors Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 53.1 Reaffirmed
Anindita Trades & Investments Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 120 Reaffirmed
Anindita Trades & Investments Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 16 Reaffirmed
Anindita Trades & Investments Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 60.8 Reaffirmed
Fac
Bhandari Deepak Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL D 3.5 Assigned
Bhandari Deepak Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 16 Assigned
Bhandari Deepak Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 52.5 Assigned
Bhandari Deepak Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 3 Assigned
Canara Bank Lower Tier II Bonds CRISIL AAA 38750 Reaffirmed
Canara Bank Upper Tier II Bonds CRISIL AAA 26000 Reaffirmed
Canara Bank Tier I Perpetual BondsCRISIL AAA 16403 Reaffirmed
Canara Bank Infrastructure Bonds CRISIL AAA 10000 Reaffirmed
Chetan Cabletronics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 85 Reaffirmed
Chetan Cabletronics Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B 24.2 Reaffirmed
Diamond India Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 1750 Reaffirmed
Enhanced from Rs.1.60 Billion
Diamond Products Ltd BG CRISIL D 5 Reaffirmed
Diamond Products Ltd CC CRISIL D 104.5 Reaffirmed
Diamond Products Ltd LOC CRISIL D 40 Reaffirmed
Diamond Products Ltd TL CRISIL D 85.2 Reaffirmed
Diamond Products Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 10.3 Reaffirmed
Fac
Diffusion Engineers Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 70 Reaffirmed
Diffusion Engineers Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB+ 39 Reaffirmed
Fac
Durable Ceramics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed
Durable Transformers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 63.5 Reaffirmed
Flexipol Foams Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed
Flexipol Foams Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 10.4 Reaffirmed
Flexipol Foams Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL B+ 3 Reaffirmed
Gemini Aluminium Trading Company Pvt LtdCC CRISIL B 85 Reaffirmed
Enhanced from Rs.50 million
Grahalaya Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 18 Assigned
Fac
Grahalaya Constructions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 82 Assigned
H P Ispat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Upgraded
from CRISIL
D
H P Ispat Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 185 Upgraded
from CRISIL
D
H P Ispat Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 104 Upgraded
Fac from CRISIL
D
India Fashions Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 46.4 Reaffirmed
India Fashions Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 27.5 Reaffirmed
Fac
Jalnidhi Bitumen Specialities Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 70 Reaffirmed
Jayanthi Garments CC CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed
Joonktollee Tea & Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 150 Reaffirmed
Joonktollee Tea & Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 100 Reaffirmed
Fac
Kolli Ramaiah Educational Society LT Loan CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed
Kolli Ramaiah Educational Society Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 5 Reaffirmed
Lakshmi Energy & Food Ltd CC CRISIL D 4000 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB+
Lakshmi Energy & Food Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 10.7 Downgraded
Fac from CRISIL
BB+
Lakshmi Energy & Food Ltd TL CRISIL D 1139.3 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB+
Macrocosm Infrastructure & Power Pvt LtdCC* CRISIL D 350 Downgraded
from CRISIL
B
* Has sub-limit of one time Letter of Credit Rs 100 Million
Macrocosm Infrastructure & Power Pvt LtdTL CRISIL D 300 Downgraded
from CRISIL
B
Magicrete Building Solutions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 25 Upgraded
from CRISIL
D
Magicrete Building Solutions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 86.5 Upgraded
from CRISIL
D
Mamata Hospital Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned
Fac
Mandeep Industries CC CRISIL B 200 Assigned
Mandeep Industries Warehouse Financing CRISIL B 100 Assigned
Musale Construction CC CRISIL B 65 Reaffirmed
N.R.Sponge Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed
N.R.Sponge Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 58 Reaffirmed
Ncubate Logistic & Warehousing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 40 Assigned
Newlook Intex Nirman Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 150 Reaffirmed
Newlook Intex Nirman Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 8.7 Reaffirmed
PCI Ltd CC CRISIL BB 350 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB+
PCI Ltd TL CRISIL BB 599.3 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB+
PCI Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BB 24 Reaffirmed
Polychroic Petrochemicals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 98 Upgraded
from CRISIL
B-
Polychroic Petrochemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 5 Upgraded
from CRISIL
B-
Polychroic Petrochemicals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 42 Upgraded
Fac from CRISIL
B-
Shree Cement Ltd NCD CRISIL AA+ 2000 Reaffirmed
Shree Cement Ltd NCD CRISIL AA+ 3000 Reaffirmed
Shri Ram Educational Trust CC CRISIL BBB 50 Reaffirmed
Shri Ram Educational Trust Rupee TL CRISIL BBB 73.2 Reaffirmed
Skoda Auto India Pvt Ltd CC & WC demand loan CRISIL AA- 2030 Upgraded
from CRISIL
A+
Suleka Industries TL CRISIL B- 7.5 Assigned
Suleka Industries Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B- 22.5 Assigned
Fac
Suleka Industries CC CRISIL B- 25 Assigned
Superking Manufacturers (Tyre) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 13.2 Reaffirmed
Superking Manufacturers (Tyre) Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL B+ 35 Reaffirmed
Suryodaya College of Engineering & CC CRISIL B- 2.5 Assigned
Technology
Suryodaya College of Engineering & TL CRISIL B- 60 Assigned
Technology
The Western India Plywoods Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 270 Reaffirmed
The Western India Plywoods Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 34.2 Reaffirmed
V3 Powerpetro Fabricators Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL B+ 120 Reaffirmed
*Includes sublimit for export packing credit of Rs.7 Million and foreign bill discounting of
Rs.8 Million
V3 Powerpetro Fabricators Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed
Volkswagen Group Sales India Pvt Ltd CC^ CRISIL AA- 8800 Upgraded
from CRISIL
A+
^ Interchangeable with Working capital demand loans
Volkswagen India Pvt Ltd CC^ CRISIL AA- 15005 Upgraded
from CRISIL
A+
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)