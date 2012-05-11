May 11 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of May 10, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Arora Iron and Steel Rolling Mills Pvt LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned Ltd Avanti Feeds Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 250 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Brilliant Bio Pharma Ltd BG CRISIL D 45 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Brilliant Bio Pharma Ltd LOC CRISIL D 40 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 CRS Infra Projects Ltd BG CRISIL D 50 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Cholamandalam Investment and Finance ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed Co. Ltd Eco Protection Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Elite Contractors (Chennai) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 23 Assigned Euro Safety Footwear (India) Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Euro Safety Footwear (India) Pvt Ltd Post-Shipment Credit CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Euro Safety Footwear (India) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed Euro Safety Footwear (India) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1 Reaffirmed Jai Hind Spinning Mills Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Jain Marble Centre LOC CRISIL A4+ 18.3 Assigned Joyalukkas India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 50 Reaffirmed Joyalukkas India Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A1 350 Reaffirmed Fac Kama-Schachter Jewelry Pvt Ltd Post-Shipment Credit^ CRISIL A2+ 840.5 Reaffirmed ^Includes sub-limit of Rs.200.0 Million of guarantee/letter of credit limit; Interchangeable with export packing credit up to Rs.350 Million and domestic invoice financing up to Rs.100 Million; includes sub-limit of Rs.40 million of guarantee/letter of credit limit Kama-Schachter Jewelry Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A2+ 208.7 Reaffirmed Credit*** ***interchangeable with gold loan up to Rs.82.5 million; bank guarantee/standby letter of credit as sub-limit of export packing credit Rs.61.2 Million Kama-Schachter Jewelry Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL A2+ 40.8 Reaffirmed Kookey Multitrading Pvt Ltd LOC# CRISIL A4 90 Assigned # Entire LC limit interchangeable with buyers credit KPG Enterprise LOC CRISIL A4+ 260 Reaffirmed Mandovi Casting Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 28.5 Assigned Mandovi Casting Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Assigned Merino Industries Ltd Export Packing Credit*CRISIL A2+ 235 Reaffirmed * 100 per cent interchangeable with bills discounting/ import letter of credit/overdraft Merino Industries Ltd LOC & BG^^ CRISIL A2+ 170 Reaffirmed ^^ Includes buyers' credit Merino Industries Ltd LOC**$ CRISIL A2+ 410 Reaffirmed ** Includes sublimit of Rs.40 Million of bank guarantee / Rs.70 Million of SBLC; $ 100 per cent interchangeable with standby line of credit (SBLC) Merino Industries Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A2+ 20 Reaffirmed Merino Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 40 Reaffirmed Merino Industries Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A2+ 160 Reaffirmed Fac Merino Panel Products Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL A2+ 80 Reaffirmed Merino Panel Products Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 325 Reaffirmed Merino Panel Products Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A2+ 150 Reaffirmed Merino Panel Products Ltd Export Bills Purchase CRISIL A2+ 20 Reaffirmed Merino Panel Products Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 20 Reaffirmed Merino Panel Products Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A2+ 15 Reaffirmed Fac Mohit Steel Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 47.5 Assigned Mohit Steel Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 12.5 Assigned Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd BG* CRISIL A1+ 400 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with letter of credit and bank guarantee Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd LOC* CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with letter of credit and bank guarantee P.K. Overseas Pvt Ltd LOC /BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed P.K. Overseas Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed PC Jeweller Ltd Non-FBL* CRISIL A2 7500 Reaffirmed * Full interchangeability between FB & NFB Limits Polyhose India Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2+ 100 Assigned Polyhose India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 50 Assigned Rantus Pharma Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Roger Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Roger Industries Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 170 Reaffirmed Roger Industries Ltd Foreign Bill Purchase CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Salvi Chemical Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4 0.5 Reaffirmed Salvi Chemical Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 195 Reaffirmed Satyam Rice Mill LOC CRISIL A4 3 Assigned Satyam Rice Mill BG CRISIL A4 2.7 Assigned SBICAP Securities Ltd BG Fac CRISIL A1+ 400 Assigned Sree Rajeswari Infrastructure Letter Of Guarantee CRISIL A4 33.5 Reaffirmed Stan Autos Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed TD Power Systems Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 1080 Reaffirmed TD Power Systems Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 350 Reaffirmed Technocon Services BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed United Technomech Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 63.9 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alekhya Drugs Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 60 Reaffirmed Alekhya Drugs Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 30 Reaffirmed Alekhya Drugs Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 0.5 Reaffirmed Arora Iron and Steel Rolling Mills Pvt CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Assigned Ltd Avanti Feeds Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 250 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Avanti Feeds Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 93.6 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Avanti Feeds Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 8.4 Upgraded Fac from CRISIL BB- B.N. Jewellers CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Brilliant Bio Pharma Ltd CC CRISIL D 70 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Brilliant Bio Pharma Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL D 20 Downgraded from CRISIL B- *two-way inter changeable with cash credit upto Rs.10 Million Brilliant Bio Pharma Ltd TL CRISIL D 255 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Lower Tier-II Bond CRISIL AA- 1000 Assigned Co. Ltd Programme Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Lower Tier-II Bond CRISIL AA- 500 Assigned Co. Ltd Programme CRS Infra Projects Ltd CC CRISIL D 100 Downgraded from CRISIL C Eco Protection Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 75 Reaffirmed Elite Contractors (Chennai) Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 2 Assigned Elite Contractors (Chennai) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 75 Assigned Euro Safety Footwear (India) Pvt Ltd Cash-Credit CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Euro Safety Footwear (India) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 59.7 Reaffirmed J.C. Brothers Jewellers CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Reaffirmed J.C. Brothers Jewellers Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Jai Hind Spinning Mills Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Jai Hind Spinning Mills Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 10 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Jain Marble Centre TL CRISIL BB 5.6 Assigned Jain Marble Centre CC CRISIL BB 70 Assigned Joyalukkas India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A 500 Reaffirmed Fac Joyalukkas India Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A 6650 Reaffirmed Jyoti Industries (UNIT-II) Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB+ 20 Assigned Jyoti Industries (UNIT-II) CC CRISIL BB+ 27.5 Assigned Jyoti Industries (UNIT-II) CC - Book Debt CRISIL BB+ 37.5 Assigned Kallam Modern Rice Mills Pvt Ltd WC Fac CRISIL D 2.5 Assigned Kallam Modern Rice Mills Pvt Ltd SME Credit CRISIL D 2.5 Assigned Kallam Modern Rice Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL D 6 Assigned Kallam Modern Rice Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 82.5 Assigned Kallam Modern Rice Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 26.5 Assigned Kalyaneswary Metals Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL B+ 125 Assigned *LC limit is Rs.50 Million, of which Rs.25 million is fully convertible into CC Kalyaneswary Metals Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL B+ 25 Assigned *LC limit is Rs.50 Million, of which Rs.25 million is fully convertible into CC Kama-Schachter Jewelry Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL A- 710 Reaffirmed *fully interchangeable with export packing credit, post-shipment credit, packing credit in foreign currency, post-shipment credit in foreign currency; also, gold loan up to Rs.200 Million Kama-Schachter Jewelry Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 150 Reaffirmed Kama-Schachter Jewelry Pvt Ltd FCNR (B) LT Loan# CRISIL A- 155 Reaffirmed #includes foreign currency term loan Kookey Multitrading Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Fac Kookey Multitrading Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned * Sublimit of letter of credit KPG Enterprise CC CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed L&T-MHI Turbine Generators Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL A+ 1000 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with working capital demand loan and buyer's credit L&T-MHI Turbine Generators Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A+ 9000 Reaffirmed Leonids Electronic Retail Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 300 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Macrocosm Metals & Energy Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 250 Downgraded from CRISIL B Mandovi Casting Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 27 Assigned Merino Industries Ltd CC@#$$^ CRISIL A- 615 Reaffirmed @ Includes sublimit of Rs.130 Million of export packing credit (EPC / packing credit foreign currency and the same is 100 per cent interchangeable with EPC; # Includes sublimit of Rs.50 Million of EPC/ inland bill discounting (IBD)/ foreign bill purchase (FBP)/ foreign bill discounting (FBD); $$ Includes sublimit of Rs.50 Million of packing credit/post shipment; ^ Includes sublimit of Rs.15 Million of FBD and Rs.10 Millions of IBD Merino Industries Ltd TL CRISIL A- 331.1 Reaffirmed Merino Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A- 77.4 Reaffirmed Fac Merino Panel Products Ltd CC@# CRISIL A- 160 Reaffirmed @ 25 per cent interchangeable from cash credit to letter of credit; # includes sub-limit of Rs.50 Million of Export Packing Credit/Inland Bill Discounting/Foreign Bill Purchase/Foreign Bill Discounting Merino Panel Products Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 86.3 Reaffirmed Merino Panel Products Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A- 52.4 Reaffirmed Fac Mohit Steel Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 40 Assigned Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 600 Reaffirmed Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd Foreign Currency TL CRISIL A+ 957.2 Reaffirmed Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A+ 784.4 Reaffirmed Fac Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL A+ 2059.3 Reaffirmed P.K. Overseas Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed P.K. Overseas Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed PC Jeweller Ltd Fac* CRISIL BBB+ 7000# Reaffirmed #interchangeable with NFB to the extent of Rs. 260 Million; - Full interchangeability between FB & NFB Limits Piano Presitel CC CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Piano Presitel Rupee TL CRISIL BB 7.8 Reaffirmed Polyhose India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 70 Assigned Polyhose India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 50 Assigned Prani Auto Plaza Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 77.5 Reaffirmed Rantus Pharma Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 24 Reaffirmed Rantus Pharma Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL C 16 Reaffirmed Roger Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 27.3 Reaffirmed Upgraded from CRISIL BB S.R. Steels CC CRISIL D 60 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ S.R. Steels LT Loan CRISIL D 110 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Salvi Chemical Industries Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed Salvi Chemical Industries Ltd TL CRISIL B 57 Reaffirmed Satyam Rice Mill TL CRISIL B 37.3 Assigned Satyam Rice Mill CC CRISIL B 27 Assigned SBICAP Securities Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AA+ 200 Reaffirmed Shri Jagannath Prasad Ganeshi Lal Bajaj Rupee TL CRISIL BBB 150 Reaffirmed Charitable Trust Samiti Sree Rajeswari Infrastructure CC CRISIL B 80 Reaffirmed Sree Rajeswari Infrastructure TL CRISIL B 4 Reaffirmed Sri Ramabrahma Modern Rice Mills Pvt LtdWC Fac CRISIL D 2.5 Assigned Sri Ramabrahma Modern Rice Mills Pvt LtdSME Credit CRISIL D 2.5 Assigned Sri Ramabrahma Modern Rice Mills Pvt LtdProposed CC Limit CRISIL D 13.5 Assigned Sri Ramabrahma Modern Rice Mills Pvt LtdCC CRISIL D 71.5 Assigned Sri Ramabrahma Modern Rice Mills Pvt LtdLT Loan CRISIL D 30 Assigned Stan Autos Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 253 Reaffirmed TD Power Systems Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 700 Reaffirmed Technocon Services CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed United Technomech Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 15 Reaffirmed United Technomech Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 11.1 Reaffirmed Fac -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 