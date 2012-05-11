GLOBAL MARKETS-Sterling stunned by UK election shock, fallout limited elsewhere
* Pound falls to two-month low around $1.2689 in erratic trade
May 11 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of May 10, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Arora Iron and Steel Rolling Mills Pvt LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned Ltd Avanti Feeds Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 250 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Brilliant Bio Pharma Ltd BG CRISIL D 45 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Brilliant Bio Pharma Ltd LOC CRISIL D 40 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 CRS Infra Projects Ltd BG CRISIL D 50 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Cholamandalam Investment and Finance ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed Co. Ltd Eco Protection Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Elite Contractors (Chennai) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 23 Assigned Euro Safety Footwear (India) Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Euro Safety Footwear (India) Pvt Ltd Post-Shipment Credit CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Euro Safety Footwear (India) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed Euro Safety Footwear (India) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1 Reaffirmed Jai Hind Spinning Mills Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Jain Marble Centre LOC CRISIL A4+ 18.3 Assigned Joyalukkas India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 50 Reaffirmed Joyalukkas India Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A1 350 Reaffirmed Fac Kama-Schachter Jewelry Pvt Ltd Post-Shipment Credit^ CRISIL A2+ 840.5 Reaffirmed ^Includes sub-limit of Rs.200.0 Million of guarantee/letter of credit limit; Interchangeable with export packing credit up to Rs.350 Million and domestic invoice financing up to Rs.100 Million; includes sub-limit of Rs.40 million of guarantee/letter of credit limit Kama-Schachter Jewelry Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A2+ 208.7 Reaffirmed Credit*** ***interchangeable with gold loan up to Rs.82.5 million; bank guarantee/standby letter of credit as sub-limit of export packing credit Rs.61.2 Million Kama-Schachter Jewelry Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL A2+ 40.8 Reaffirmed Kookey Multitrading Pvt Ltd LOC# CRISIL A4 90 Assigned # Entire LC limit interchangeable with buyers credit KPG Enterprise LOC CRISIL A4+ 260 Reaffirmed Mandovi Casting Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 28.5 Assigned Mandovi Casting Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Assigned Merino Industries Ltd Export Packing Credit*CRISIL A2+ 235 Reaffirmed * 100 per cent interchangeable with bills discounting/ import letter of credit/overdraft Merino Industries Ltd LOC & BG^^ CRISIL A2+ 170 Reaffirmed ^^ Includes buyers' credit Merino Industries Ltd LOC**$ CRISIL A2+ 410 Reaffirmed ** Includes sublimit of Rs.40 Million of bank guarantee / Rs.70 Million of SBLC; $ 100 per cent interchangeable with standby line of credit (SBLC) Merino Industries Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A2+ 20 Reaffirmed Merino Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 40 Reaffirmed Merino Industries Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A2+ 160 Reaffirmed Fac Merino Panel Products Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL A2+ 80 Reaffirmed Merino Panel Products Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 325 Reaffirmed Merino Panel Products Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A2+ 150 Reaffirmed Merino Panel Products Ltd Export Bills Purchase CRISIL A2+ 20 Reaffirmed Merino Panel Products Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 20 Reaffirmed Merino Panel Products Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A2+ 15 Reaffirmed Fac Mohit Steel Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 47.5 Assigned Mohit Steel Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 12.5 Assigned Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd BG* CRISIL A1+ 400 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with letter of credit and bank guarantee Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd LOC* CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with letter of credit and bank guarantee P.K. Overseas Pvt Ltd LOC /BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed P.K. Overseas Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed PC Jeweller Ltd Non-FBL* CRISIL A2 7500 Reaffirmed * Full interchangeability between FB & NFB Limits Polyhose India Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2+ 100 Assigned Polyhose India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 50 Assigned Rantus Pharma Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Roger Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Roger Industries Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 170 Reaffirmed Roger Industries Ltd Foreign Bill Purchase CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Salvi Chemical Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4 0.5 Reaffirmed Salvi Chemical Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 195 Reaffirmed Satyam Rice Mill LOC CRISIL A4 3 Assigned Satyam Rice Mill BG CRISIL A4 2.7 Assigned SBICAP Securities Ltd BG Fac CRISIL A1+ 400 Assigned Sree Rajeswari Infrastructure Letter Of Guarantee CRISIL A4 33.5 Reaffirmed Stan Autos Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed TD Power Systems Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 1080 Reaffirmed TD Power Systems Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 350 Reaffirmed Technocon Services BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed United Technomech Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 63.9 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alekhya Drugs Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 60 Reaffirmed Alekhya Drugs Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 30 Reaffirmed Alekhya Drugs Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 0.5 Reaffirmed Arora Iron and Steel Rolling Mills Pvt CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Assigned Ltd Avanti Feeds Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 250 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Avanti Feeds Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 93.6 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Avanti Feeds Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 8.4 Upgraded Fac from CRISIL BB- B.N. Jewellers CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Brilliant Bio Pharma Ltd CC CRISIL D 70 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Brilliant Bio Pharma Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL D 20 Downgraded from CRISIL B- *two-way inter changeable with cash credit upto Rs.10 Million Brilliant Bio Pharma Ltd TL CRISIL D 255 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Lower Tier-II Bond CRISIL AA- 1000 Assigned Co. Ltd Programme Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Lower Tier-II Bond CRISIL AA- 500 Assigned Co. Ltd Programme CRS Infra Projects Ltd CC CRISIL D 100 Downgraded from CRISIL C Eco Protection Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 75 Reaffirmed Elite Contractors (Chennai) Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 2 Assigned Elite Contractors (Chennai) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 75 Assigned Euro Safety Footwear (India) Pvt Ltd Cash-Credit CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Euro Safety Footwear (India) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 59.7 Reaffirmed J.C. Brothers Jewellers CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Reaffirmed J.C. Brothers Jewellers Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Jai Hind Spinning Mills Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Jai Hind Spinning Mills Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 10 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Jain Marble Centre TL CRISIL BB 5.6 Assigned Jain Marble Centre CC CRISIL BB 70 Assigned Joyalukkas India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A 500 Reaffirmed Fac Joyalukkas India Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A 6650 Reaffirmed Jyoti Industries (UNIT-II) Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB+ 20 Assigned Jyoti Industries (UNIT-II) CC CRISIL BB+ 27.5 Assigned Jyoti Industries (UNIT-II) CC - Book Debt CRISIL BB+ 37.5 Assigned Kallam Modern Rice Mills Pvt Ltd WC Fac CRISIL D 2.5 Assigned Kallam Modern Rice Mills Pvt Ltd SME Credit CRISIL D 2.5 Assigned Kallam Modern Rice Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL D 6 Assigned Kallam Modern Rice Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 82.5 Assigned Kallam Modern Rice Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 26.5 Assigned Kalyaneswary Metals Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL B+ 125 Assigned *LC limit is Rs.50 Million, of which Rs.25 million is fully convertible into CC Kalyaneswary Metals Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL B+ 25 Assigned *LC limit is Rs.50 Million, of which Rs.25 million is fully convertible into CC Kama-Schachter Jewelry Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL A- 710 Reaffirmed *fully interchangeable with export packing credit, post-shipment credit, packing credit in foreign currency, post-shipment credit in foreign currency; also, gold loan up to Rs.200 Million Kama-Schachter Jewelry Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 150 Reaffirmed Kama-Schachter Jewelry Pvt Ltd FCNR (B) LT Loan# CRISIL A- 155 Reaffirmed #includes foreign currency term loan Kookey Multitrading Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Fac Kookey Multitrading Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned * Sublimit of letter of credit KPG Enterprise CC CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed L&T-MHI Turbine Generators Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL A+ 1000 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with working capital demand loan and buyer's credit L&T-MHI Turbine Generators Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A+ 9000 Reaffirmed Leonids Electronic Retail Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 300 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Macrocosm Metals & Energy Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 250 Downgraded from CRISIL B Mandovi Casting Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 27 Assigned Merino Industries Ltd CC@#$$^ CRISIL A- 615 Reaffirmed @ Includes sublimit of Rs.130 Million of export packing credit (EPC / packing credit foreign currency and the same is 100 per cent interchangeable with EPC; # Includes sublimit of Rs.50 Million of EPC/ inland bill discounting (IBD)/ foreign bill purchase (FBP)/ foreign bill discounting (FBD); $$ Includes sublimit of Rs.50 Million of packing credit/post shipment; ^ Includes sublimit of Rs.15 Million of FBD and Rs.10 Millions of IBD Merino Industries Ltd TL CRISIL A- 331.1 Reaffirmed Merino Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A- 77.4 Reaffirmed Fac Merino Panel Products Ltd CC@# CRISIL A- 160 Reaffirmed @ 25 per cent interchangeable from cash credit to letter of credit; # includes sub-limit of Rs.50 Million of Export Packing Credit/Inland Bill Discounting/Foreign Bill Purchase/Foreign Bill Discounting Merino Panel Products Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 86.3 Reaffirmed Merino Panel Products Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A- 52.4 Reaffirmed Fac Mohit Steel Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 40 Assigned Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 600 Reaffirmed Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd Foreign Currency TL CRISIL A+ 957.2 Reaffirmed Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A+ 784.4 Reaffirmed Fac Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL A+ 2059.3 Reaffirmed P.K. Overseas Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed P.K. Overseas Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed PC Jeweller Ltd Fac* CRISIL BBB+ 7000# Reaffirmed #interchangeable with NFB to the extent of Rs. 260 Million; - Full interchangeability between FB & NFB Limits Piano Presitel CC CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Piano Presitel Rupee TL CRISIL BB 7.8 Reaffirmed Polyhose India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 70 Assigned Polyhose India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 50 Assigned Prani Auto Plaza Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 77.5 Reaffirmed Rantus Pharma Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 24 Reaffirmed Rantus Pharma Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL C 16 Reaffirmed Roger Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 27.3 Reaffirmed Upgraded from CRISIL BB S.R. Steels CC CRISIL D 60 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ S.R. Steels LT Loan CRISIL D 110 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Salvi Chemical Industries Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed Salvi Chemical Industries Ltd TL CRISIL B 57 Reaffirmed Satyam Rice Mill TL CRISIL B 37.3 Assigned Satyam Rice Mill CC CRISIL B 27 Assigned SBICAP Securities Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AA+ 200 Reaffirmed Shri Jagannath Prasad Ganeshi Lal Bajaj Rupee TL CRISIL BBB 150 Reaffirmed Charitable Trust Samiti Sree Rajeswari Infrastructure CC CRISIL B 80 Reaffirmed Sree Rajeswari Infrastructure TL CRISIL B 4 Reaffirmed Sri Ramabrahma Modern Rice Mills Pvt LtdWC Fac CRISIL D 2.5 Assigned Sri Ramabrahma Modern Rice Mills Pvt LtdSME Credit CRISIL D 2.5 Assigned Sri Ramabrahma Modern Rice Mills Pvt LtdProposed CC Limit CRISIL D 13.5 Assigned Sri Ramabrahma Modern Rice Mills Pvt LtdCC CRISIL D 71.5 Assigned Sri Ramabrahma Modern Rice Mills Pvt LtdLT Loan CRISIL D 30 Assigned Stan Autos Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 253 Reaffirmed TD Power Systems Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 700 Reaffirmed Technocon Services CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed United Technomech Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 15 Reaffirmed United Technomech Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 11.1 Reaffirmed Fac -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)
By Chris Thomas June 9 Most Southeast Asian stock markets rose on Friday, largely shrugging off a shockingly bad election result for British Prime Minister Theresa May that has plunged the UK into political chaos days before the start of Brexit talks. Sterling fell sharply, but with results still pointing to May's Conservatives forming a minority government, and analysts playing up the chances of a "softer" Brexit under that or an alternative left-wing coalition under Lab