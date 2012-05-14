May 14 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of May 13, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- American International BG CRISIL A1+ 10 Reaffirmed School - Chennai American International Import Documentary CRISIL A1+ 30 Reaffirmed School - Chennai Credit American International Import Payment CRISIL A1+ 30 Reaffirmed School - Chennai Deferred Credit Ashapura Infrastructure BG CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Company Belco Pharma LOC^ CRISIL A3 10 Assigned ^ Letter of credit and bank guarantee can be utilized interchangeably up to Rs.2.5 Million Belco Pharma Export Packing CRISIL A3 40 Assigned Credit** * *includes foreign bill purchases to the tune of Rs.10 Million Belco Pharma BG^ CRISIL A3 10 Assigned ^ Letter of credit and bank guarantee can be utilized interchangeably up to Rs.2.5 Million Castron Technologies Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 17.5 Reaffirmed Chemico Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 80 Reaffirmed Chemico Synthetics Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 150 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Cube Construction BG^ CRISIL A3+ 900 Reaffirmed Engineering Ltd ^Includes a sub limit of Rs 50.0 Million for Letter of Credit/Buyers Credit. Dhfl Vysya Housing Finance ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+@ 500 Ltd Everest Kanto Cylinder Ltd CP CRISIL A1 250 Withdrawn Everest Kanto Cylinder Ltd LOC and BG CRISIL A1 420 Reaffirmed Everest Kanto Cylinder Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 49.2 Reaffirmed French Motor Car Co Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5.6 Assigned Green Agro Pack Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 58 Reaffirmed Discounting Green Agro Pack Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 26.5 Reaffirmed Green Agro Pack Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 62 Reaffirmed Hasimara Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Assigned K.S.Subbiah Pillai & Co (I) BG CRISIL A2 2.5 Reaffirmed Ltd K.S.Subbiah Pillai & Co (I) Foreign Usance Bills CRISIL A2 90 Reaffirmed Ltd Purchase - Discounting K.S.Subbiah Pillai & Co (I) LOC CRISIL A2 2 Reaffirmed Ltd K.S.Subbiah Pillai & Co (I) Packing Credit CRISIL A2 230 Reaffirmed Ltd K.S.Subbiah Pillai & Co (I) Proposed BG CRISIL A2 6 Reaffirmed Ltd K.S.Subbiah Pillai & Co (I) Short-TL CRISIL A2 200 Reaffirmed Ltd Karnataka Antibiotics And LOC CRISIL A1 60 Reaffirmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd Karnataka Antibiotics And BG CRISIL A1 32.5 Reaffirmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd Kohinoor India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 3 Reaffirmed Kohinoor India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 47 Reaffirmed Living Media India Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4+ 75 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with bank guarantee Living Media India Ltd Short-TL CRISIL A4+ 35 Reaffirmed M.L.Agro Products Ltd BG CRISIL A2 4 Reaffirmed M.L.Agro Products Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 2 Reaffirmed M.L.Agro Products Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2 300 Reaffirmed M.L.Exports Foreign Bill Purchase CRISIL A2 190 Reaffirmed M.L.Exports LOC CRISIL A2 10 Reaffirmed M.L.Exports Packing Credit CRISIL A2 430 Reaffirmed M.L.Exports Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A2 8 Reaffirmed Facility My Home Industries Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 750 Reaffirmed Nancy Krafts Export Packing Credit^ CRISIL A4+ 35 Assigned ^Fully interchangeable with the post shipment finance Nancy Krafts Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4+ 10.5 Assigned Facility Nancy Krafts LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 11 Assigned Nancy Krafts Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit^ CRISIL A4+ 166.6 Reaffirmed ^Fully interchangeable with the post shipment finance Nancy Krafts Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 45 Reaffirmed Nulux Engineers Packing Credit CRISIL A4 90 Reaffirmed Oriental Containers Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 100 Reaffirmed Oriental Containers Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 700 Reaffirmed Pratibha Industries Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A2+ 2050 Reaffirmed Pratibha Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 5350 Reaffirmed Pratibha Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 18260 Reaffirmed Pratibha Industries Ltd Short-TL CRISIL A2+ 1250 Reaffirmed Rama Steel Tubes Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Assigned Rama Steel Tubes Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Assigned Ratnamani Metals And Tubes LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 6650 Reaffirmed Ltd S H M Shipcare Letter Of Guarantee* CRISIL A4+ 125 Assigned *Includes sublimit for Letter of Credit of Rs.50.00 Million Shree Tube Manufacturing BG CRISIL A3 2.5 Reaffirmed Company Pvt Ltd Shree Tube Manufacturing LOC CRISIL A3 15 Reaffirmed Company Pvt Ltd Speedcrafts Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 250 Reaffirmed Speedcrafts Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 350 Reaffirmed Sumer Sons Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Supreme Offshore BG CRISIL A3 150 Reaffirmed Constructions And Technical Services Ltd Tv Today Network Ltd LOC * CRISIL A1 120 Downgraded from CRISIL A1+ * letter of credit interchangeable with bank guarantee Tv Today Network Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A1 50 Downgraded from CRISIL A1+ Tv Today Network Ltd CP CRISIL A1 150 Downgraded from CRISIL A1+ V M Matere Infrastructures BG CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed (I) Pvt Ltd MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Dhfl Vysya Housing Finance Fixed Deposit FAA@ - Ltd Programme LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- American International Bill CRISIL A+ 2.3 Reaffirmed School - Chennai Purchase-Discounting Facility American International Foreign Currency TL CRISIL A+ 389.9 Reaffirmed School - Chennai American International Overdraft Facility CRISIL A+ 10 Reaffirmed School - Chennai Ashapura Infrastructure CC CRISIL B+ 45 Reaffirmed Company Belco Pharma Long-TL CRISIL BBB- 1.5 Assigned Belco Pharma CC CRISIL BBB- 10 Assigned Bengal Investments Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BB 70 Assigned Bengal Investments Ltd TL CRISIL BB 40 Assigned Castron Technologies Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Chemico Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Chemico Synthetics Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 50 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ * Rs.30.0 Million interchangeable with letter of credit Classic Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 52.5 Assigned Classic Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 20 Assigned Facility Cube Construction CC# CRISIL BBB 500 Reaffirmed Engineering Ltd #Includes a sublimit of Rs 25.0 Million for Inland/Foreign letter of Credit and letter of Credit each. Cube Construction TL CRISIL BBB 50 Reaffirmed Engineering Ltd Cube Construction WC TL CRISIL BBB 36 Reaffirmed Engineering Ltd Dhfl Vysya Housing Finance Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL AA-@ 1500 Ltd Facility Everest Kanto Cylinder Ltd CC* CRISIL A 1770 Downgraded from CRISIL A+ *Interchangeable with buyers credit and packing credit Everest Kanto Cylinder Ltd Foreign Currency TL CRISIL A 200 Downgraded from CRISIL A+ Everest Kanto Cylinder Ltd Line of Credit CRISIL A 216 Downgraded from CRISIL A+ Everest Kanto Cylinder Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A 744.8 Downgraded from Facility CRISIL A+ French Motor Car Co Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 31.9 Assigned Facility French Motor Car Co Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB+ 83 Assigned Facility French Motor Car Co Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BB+ 275 Assigned French Motor Car Co Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 104.5 Assigned Geekay Wires Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 60 Reaffirmed Geekay Wires Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL D 25 Reaffirmed Girija Modern Rice Mill CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed Girija Modern Rice Mill Long-TL CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed Green Agro Pack Pvt Ltd Long-TL CRISILB 13.3 Reaffirmed Hasimara Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BB 25.3 Assigned Hasimara Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 19.6 Assigned Facility Hasimara Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB 52.5 Assigned Imperial Hospital And CC CRISIL BBB+ 114.9 Assigned Research Centre Ltd Imperial Hospital And Long-TL CRISIL BBB+ 885.1 Assigned Research Centre Ltd K.S.Subbiah Pillai & Co (I) WC Foreign Currency TL CRISIL BBB+ 10 Reaffirmed Ltd Karnataka Antibiotics And CC CRISIL A- 120 Reaffirmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd Kohinoor India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 100 Downgraded from CRISIL B L R N Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL BB 300 Assigned L R N Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL BB 250 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- L R N Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 100 Upgraded from Facility CRISIL BB- L&T - Mhi Boilers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL AA- 34.75 Reaffirmed L&T - Mhi Boilers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL AA- 9.5 Reaffirmed L&T - Mhi Boilers Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL AA- 5.75 Reaffirmed Living Media India Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 625 Reaffirmed Living Media India Ltd Proposed FB Bk Limits CRISIL BB+ 105 Reaffirmed Living Media India Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 400 Reaffirmed M.L.Exports WC Demand Loan CRISIL BBB+ 10 Reaffirmed Macrocosm Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 250 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Maddi Lakshmaiah & Co Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 150 Reaffirmed Maddi Lakshmaiah & Co Ltd Foreign Currency TL CRISIL BBB+ 189.9 Reaffirmed Maddi Lakshmaiah & Co Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB+ 16.5 Reaffirmed Facility Maddi Lakshmaiah & Co Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed Nancy Krafts Standby Line of Credit CRISIL BB- 5 Assigned Nancy Krafts TL CRISIL BB- 8.5 Assigned Nancy Krafts Pvt Ltd Standby Line of Credit CRISIL BB- 10 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Nancy Krafts Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 8.4 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Net 4 Communications Ltd Long -TL CRISIL BB- 6.4 Withdrawn Net 4 Communications Ltd BG Withdrawal 40 Withdrawn Net 4 Communications Ltd CC Withdrawal 90 Withdrawn Net 4 Communications Ltd LOC Withdrawal 60 Withdrawn Oriental Containers Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 450 Reaffirmed Oriental Containers Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 25 Reaffirmed Oriental Containers Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB+ 3.1 Reaffirmed Facility Pallavi Enterprises CC CRISIL BB+ 300 Reaffirmed Pallavi Enterprises Long-TL CRISIL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed Pratibha Industries Ltd TL CRISIL A- 1984.7 Reaffirmed Pratibha Industries Ltd CC CRISIL A- 3422.5 Reaffirmed Rama Steel Tubes Ltd CC* CRISIL BB+ 260 Assigned *includes Sublimit for Overdraft against Book debts of 100 Million. & Packing Credit of 150 Million. Ratnamani Metals And Tubes CC* CRISIL AA- 675 Reaffirmed Ltd *Interchangeable with cash credit/export packing credit/packing credit in foreign currency Ratnamani Metals And Tubes TL CRISIL AA- 665.2 Reaffirmed Ltd S H M Shipcare TL CRISIL BB 70 Assigned S H M Shipcare Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 60 Assigned Facility S H M Shipcare CC CRISIL BB 85 Assigned S.K. Gold Chain Company Pvt CC CRISIL B 100 Reaffirmed Ltd Sarvahitha Educational LT Bk Facility CRISIL D 89 Reaffirmed Society Sarvahitha Educational Overdraft Facility CRISIL D 41 Reaffirmed Society Sengunthar Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Sengunthar Mills Pvt Ltd Long-TL CRISIL B+ 54.7 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Shree Tube Manufacturing CC CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed Company Pvt Ltd Shree Tube Manufacturing Long-TL CRISIL BBB- 15 Reaffirmed Company Pvt Ltd Shree Tube Manufacturing Standby Line of Credit CRISIL BBB- 5.5 Reaffirmed Company Pvt Ltd Sona Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 220 Reaffirmed Speedcrafts Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 210 Reaffirmed Speedcrafts Ltd Standby Line of Credit CRISIL BBB 20 Reaffirmed Speedcrafts Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 731 Reaffirmed Speedcrafts Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 22 Reaffirmed Facility Sri Rajeshwara Educational Long-TL CRISIL D 65.3 Reaffirmed Society Sri Rajeshwara Educational Overdraft Facility CRISIL D 30 Reaffirmed Society Sri Rajeshwara Educational Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 6.2 Reaffirmed Society Facility Sri Sai Raja Rajeswari Long-TL CRISIL D 304.5 Reaffirmed Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Sumer Sons Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 130 Reaffirmed Sunpack Barrier Films Pvt CC CRISIL D 35 Downgraded from Ltd CRISILB- Sunpack Barrier Films Pvt Rupee TL CRISIL D 119.1 Downgraded from Ltd CRISILB- Supreme Offshore CC CRISIL BBB- 75 Reaffirmed Constructions And Technical Services Ltd Supreme Offshore Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 75 Reaffirmed Constructions And Technical Facility Services Ltd Tulsi Dall Mill CC CRISIL D 75 Downgraded from CRISIL B Tv Today Network Ltd NCD CRISIL A+ 100 Downgraded from CRISIL AA Tv Today Network Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 270 Downgraded from CRISIL AA V M Matere Infrastructures CC CRISIL BB- 70 Reaffirmed (I) Pvt Ltd World Schools Pvt Ltd Long-TL CRISIL C 100 Upgraded from CRISIL D -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly option PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)