May 15 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of May 14, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adishakti Alloys Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 121 Assigned Ajay Trading Company BG CRISIL A4+ 150 Assigned ART Infra Solutions Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Ashiana Ispat Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 45 Reaffirmed Ashiana Ispat Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL A4+ 43.5 Reaffirmed Ashiana Ispat Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Bhagirathi Packaging Pvt Ltd LOC/ Buyer's Credit CRISIL A3 20.00** Reaffirmed * * Interchangeable with Bank Guarantee Case New Holland Construction Equipment BG CRISIL A1+ 150 Reaffirmed (India) Pvt Ltd Case New Holland Construction Equipment Bill Discounting * CRISIL A1+ 350 Reaffirmed (India) Pvt Ltd *Interchangeable with short-term loan up to Rs.200 Million Case New Holland Construction Equipment LOC CRISIL A1+ 200 Reaffirmed (India) Pvt Ltd Case New Holland Construction Equipment LOC & BG # CRISIL A1+ 100 Reaffirmed (India) Pvt Ltd #Interchangeable with buyer's credit Coastal Consolidated Structures Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 200 Reaffirmed DF Power Systems Pvt Ltd BG* CRISIL A2+ 3650 Reaffirmed * Include sub limit of Rs. 50.00 Million each for Overdraft & Short Term Loan. Rs. 2400.00 Million Interchangeability between Letter of Credit limit. DF Power Systems Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 1200 Reaffirmed Efftronics Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 65 Reaffirmed Fiat India Automobiles Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 1000 Reaffirmed Himanchal Construction Company Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Himanchal Construction Company Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Fac CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Jindal Aluminium Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A1+ 60 Reaffirmed ^Fully interchangeable with bank guarantee facilities Jindal Aluminium Ltd Packing Credit$ CRISIL A1+ 920 Reaffirmed $ Rs. 500.00 Millions fully interchangeable with buyers credit facilities & Rs. 300.00 Millions fully interchangeable with short term loan Jiwan Polycot LOC CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Kamakhya (India) Ltd LOC /Buyer's Credit** CRISIL A3 15 Reaffirmed * * Interchangeable with Bank Guarantee PG Electroplast Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 175 Reaffirmed PG Electroplast Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed PG Electroplast Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 110 Reaffirmed PG Electroplast Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 180 Reaffirmed Pratibha Pipes and Structural Ltd Factoring-Forfeiting CRISIL A2+ 187.5 Assigned Pratibha Pipes and Structural Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A2+ 140 Assigned Pratibha Pipes and Structural Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 320 Assigned Pratibha Pipes and Structural Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 90 Assigned Quick N Safe Ltd BG CRISIL A3 5 Reaffirmed Radhe Sham Ravi Prakash Timbers Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4+ 250 Reaffirmed *Includes a sub-limit of Rs.50 Million of Buyer's Credit Radhe Sham Ravi Prakash Timbers Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Fac Rao Construction Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Sai Surfactants Pvt Ltd LOC/ Buyer's Credit** CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed * * Interchangeable with Bank Guarantee Satya Developers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 62.9 Assigned Sona Wires Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 34 Reaffirmed Visteon Engineering Center (India) Pvt PCFC* CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Ltd *Packing Credit in Foreign Currency LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adishakti Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 65 Assigned Ajay Trading Company CC CRISIL BB 40 Assigned ART Infra Solutions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 85 Reaffirmed ART Infra Solutions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 7.9 Reaffirmed Ashiana Ispat Ltd CC CRISIL BB 290 Reaffirmed B.Bucha Reddy & Co Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 5 Assigned Fac B.Bucha Reddy & Co BG CRISIL D 80 Assigned B.Bucha Reddy & Co Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 55 Assigned Balaji Wires Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 350 Reaffirmed Balaji Wires Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB 50 Reaffirmed Bansal High Carbons Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 280 Reaffirmed Bansal High Carbons Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB 45 Reaffirmed Bansal Strips Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 150 Reaffirmed Bansal Strips Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB 75 Reaffirmed Bansal Wire Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 400 Reaffirmed Bansal Wire Industries Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB 50 Reaffirmed Bhagirathi Packaging Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 40.00* Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with working capital demand loan Bhagirathi Packaging Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 18 Reaffirmed Bhagirathi Packaging Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 15 Reaffirmed Fac Bhargavi Textiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 45 Assigned Bhargavi Textiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 1 Assigned Bhargavi Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 20 Assigned Bunge India Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL A 2628.3 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with letter of credit, bank guarantee, pre-export advance, post-shipment credit, overdraft, and other short-term facilities. Case New Holland Construction Equipment CC CRISIL AA- 150 Reaffirmed (India) Pvt Ltd Case New Holland Construction Equipment Proposed LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA- 300 Reaffirmed (India) Pvt Ltd Case New Holland Construction Equipment WC Demand Loan CRISIL AA- 500 Reaffirmed (India) Pvt Ltd Coastal Consolidated Structures Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 110 Reaffirmed Concept Shapers and Electronics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 30 Reaffirmed Concept Shapers and Electronics Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL D 10 Reaffirmed Concept Shapers and Electronics Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 85 Reaffirmed DF Power Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 30 Reaffirmed Efftronics Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 110 Reaffirmed Efftronics Systems Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 10 Reaffirmed Fiat India Automobiles Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB+ 5000 Reaffirmed * Rs.1 billion interchangeable with Letter of credit and Interchangeable with letter of credit and bank guarantee upto Rs.500 Million Fiat India Automobiles Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 9000 Reaffirmed Firepro Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 725 Assigned Firepro Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 2567 Assigned Firepro Systems Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 1540 Assigned Firepro Systems Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 25 Assigned Fac Galaxy Concab (India) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 25 Reaffirmed Galaxy Concab (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 50 Reaffirmed Galaxy Concab (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 110 Reaffirmed Fac Galaxy Concab (India) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 25 Reaffirmed Galaxy Concab (India) Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL D 10 Reaffirmed GSPC Gas Co. Ltd TL CRISIL A 6800 Reaffirmed Harvest Gold Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 45 Assigned Harvest Gold Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 10 Assigned Harvest Gold Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB+ 95 Assigned Fac Himanchal Construction Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed Himanchal Construction Company Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL BB 7.5 Reaffirmed Himanchal Construction Company Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Fac CRISIL BB 80 Reaffirmed Hi-Tech Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 300 Reaffirmed Hi-Tech Chemicals Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 365.4 Reaffirmed Jindal Aluminium Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL AA- 400 Assigned Jindal Aluminium Ltd LT Bk Fac* CRISIL AA- 2028.8 Assigned * Equivalent to USD40 millions of External Commercial Borrowings Jindal Aluminium Ltd LOC& CRISIL AA- 400 Assigned & Fully interchangeable with buyer credit facilities Jiwan Polycot TL CRISIL B+ 5 Assigned Jiwan Polycot CC CRISIL B+ 52.5 Assigned K Three Electronics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned K Three Electronics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned Kamakhya (India) Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 30 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with working capital demand loan Kamakhya (India) Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 17.6 Reaffirmed Kamakhya (India) Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 12.4 Reaffirmed Fac Keystone Lifespaces Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 120 Assigned Fac Mangalam Edu Gate TL CRISIL B 800 Assigned PG Electroplast Ltd CC CRISIL BB 325 Reaffirmed PG Electroplast Ltd TL CRISIL BB 260 Reaffirmed Pratibha Pipes and Structural Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 680 Assigned Pratibha Pipes and Structural Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL A- 266 Assigned Pratibha Pipes and Structural Ltd CC CRISIL A- 315 Assigned Pratibha Pipes and Structural Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A- 86.5 Assigned Fac Quick N Safe Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 230 Reaffirmed Ramnik Power and Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 30 Reaffirmed Ramnik Power and Alloys Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 220 Reaffirmed Rao Construction Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 52 Reaffirmed Rao Construction Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL BB 7.5 Reaffirmed Rao Construction Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed Fac Sai Surfactants Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with working capital demand loan Satya Developers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 300 Assigned Satya Infrastructures Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 112.5 Assigned Silver & Art Palace CC CRISIL BB 100 Assigned Sona Wires Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 37.5 Reaffirmed Trimurti Foodtech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 100 Assigned Trimurti Foodtech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 85 Assigned Visteon Engineering Center (India) Pvt LT Loan CRISIL BB 5 Reaffirmed Ltd Visteon Engineering Center (India) Pvt Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed Ltd Fac -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.