May 16 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of May 15, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Arupadai Arulmurugan Spinners Pvt Ltd Letter of Guarantee CRISIL A4+ 16.5 Reaffirmed Atam Manohar Ship Breakers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 425 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Baliga Fishnets LOC CRISIL A3+ 6 Reaffirmed Beekay Engineering Corporation BG CRISIL A2 671.5 Reaffirmed Beekay Engineering Corporation LOC CRISIL A2 200 Reaffirmed Datamatics Global Services Ltd Overdraft Fac* CRISIL A1+ 131 Reaffirmed * interchangeable with pre export advance & export bill purchase Datamatics Global Services Ltd Packing Credit # CRISIL A1+ 350 Reaffirmed #interchangeable with overdraft to the extent of Rs 50.0 Million , import letter of credit to the extent of Rs 30.0 million and bank guarantee to the extent of Rs 30.0 million Datamatics Global Services Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A1+ 19 Reaffirmed Dewas Metal Sections Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Dewas Metal Sections Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 190 Reaffirmed Ganpati Hightech Communication Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Assigned Hind Offshore Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 100 Downgraded from CRISIL A2+ IBI Chematur (Engineering And BG* CRISIL A2+ 75 Reaffirmed Consultancy) Ltd * Includes letter of credit sub-limit of Rs.25.0 Million. JVR Forgings Ltd LOC & BG^ CRISIL A4+ 156 Reaffirmed ^Interchangeable with BG up to Rs. 5.0 Million Kuwer Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL D 25 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Mahajan Overseas Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 75 Reaffirmed Mahajan Overseas Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Mahajan Overseas Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Mahajan Overseas Pvt Ltd Bill CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Purchase-Discounting Fac Manisha Construction Co. BG CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Manjira Machine Builders Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Manjira Machine Builders Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 65 Assigned National Bank for Agriculture and Rural CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 90000 Reaffirmed Development National Bank for Agriculture and Rural One-Year CD Programme CRISIL A1+ 20000 Reaffirmed Development Northland Rubber Mills BG CRISIL A3 50 Assigned Precision Pipes and Profiles Co. Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 95** Reaffirmed ** Interchangeable with buyer's credit limit of Rs.95 million Ralco Steels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 280 Assigned Seva Automotive Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan* CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed * Short-term for inventory funding Stahl Tecniks Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 200 Assigned VBC Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 27 Reaffirmed VBC Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 35 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- National Bank for Agriculture and Rural FD Programme FAAA 1000 Reaffirmed Development LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Arupadai Arulmurugan Spinners Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with Working Capital Loan in Foreign Currency upto Rs.30.00 Million Arupadai Arulmurugan Spinners Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 133.4 Reaffirmed Atam Manohar Ship Breakers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 75 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Baliga Fishnets LT Loan CRISIL BBB 18.5 Reaffirmed Baliga Fishnets Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB 22.5 Reaffirmed Beekay Engineering Corporation CC CRISIL BBB+ 150 Reaffirmed Beekay Engineering Corporation LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 22.9 Reaffirmed Dev Educational Society TL CRISIL D 55 Reaffirmed Dewas Metal Sections Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 200 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Dewas Metal Sections Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 95 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Dewas Metal Sections Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB+ 35 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Essel Mining & Industries Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 10000 Assigned Essel Mining & Industries Ltd Proposed Foreign CRISIL AA 2500 Assigned Currency TL Essel Mining & Industries Ltd CC* CRISIL AA 3240 Assigned *Fully inter-changeable with Packing Credit Essel Mining & Industries Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL AA 4760 Assigned Ganpati Hightech Communication Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 80 Assigned Geetha Krishna Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 200 Reaffirmed Geetha Krishna Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Geetha Krishna Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed Fac Godavari Khore Namdeoraoji Parjane CC CRISIL D 80 Assigned Patil Taluka Sahakari Dudh Utpadak Sangh Ltd Godavari Khore Namdeoraoji Parjane TL CRISIL D 40 Assigned Patil Taluka Sahakari Dudh Utpadak Sangh Ltd Heerakerala Developers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 550 Assigned Fac Hemant Goyal Motors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 30 Downgraded from CRISIL B Hemant Goyal Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 130 Downgraded from CRISIL B Hemant Goyal Motors Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL D 10 Downgraded from CRISIL B Hind Offshore Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Downgraded from CRISIL A- Hind Offshore Pvt Ltd Foreign Currency TL CRISIL BBB- 100 Downgraded from CRISIL A- Jaipur Golden Transport Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 75 Reaffirmed JVR Forgings Ltd CC* CRISIL BB 300 Reaffirmed *Fungible with Export Packing Credit Kamakshya Agro Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 24.9 Assigned Kamakshya Agro Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Assigned Kamakshya Agro Products Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL B 4.5 Assigned Kuwer Industries Ltd CC CRISIL D 45 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Kuwer Industries Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 10.4 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Kuwer Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 29.6 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL B+ Loksewa Shikshan Bahuuddeshiya Mandal TL CRISIL D 41 Assigned Loksewa Shikshan Bahuuddeshiya Mandal Proposed TL CRISIL D 19 Assigned Mahajan Overseas Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 24 Reaffirmed Mahajan Overseas Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 15 Reaffirmed Mahajan Overseas Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed Manisha Construction Co. CC CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Manisha Construction Co. Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Manjira Machine Builders Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 27 Assigned Manjira Machine Builders Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 19.1 Assigned Fac Manjira Machine Builders Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Bond CRISIL AAA 20000 Assigned Development National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Bonds CRISIL AAA 580000 Reaffirmed Development NECX Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed NECX Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 4.5 Reaffirmed Northland Rubber Mills CC* CRISIL BBB- 50 Assigned *Includes LC sub-limit of Rs.20 Million Oriental Textile Processing Co. Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 120 Reaffirmed Oriental Textile Processing Co. Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 80 Reaffirmed Precision Pipes and Profiles Co. Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 215* Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with working capital demand loan limits of Rs.135 million, letter of credit limit of Rs.60 million and buyer's credit limit of Rs.60 million Precision Pipes and Profiles Co. Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A+ 325 Reaffirmed Fac Ralco Steels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 242.5 Assigned Ralco Steels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B- 77.5 Assigned Fac Ralco Steels Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL B- 400 Assigned * Includes the sublimit for Packing Credit of Rs.200.0 Million &Foreign Bill Purchase of Rs.200.0 Million Ravi Kiran Plastics Pvt Ltd erm Loan CRISIL D 16.4 Assigned Ravi Kiran Plastics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 0.5 Assigned Ravi Kiran Plastics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 47.5 Assigned Seva Automotive Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Seva Automotive Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 80 Reaffirmed Sri Venkateswara Charitable Trust TL CRISIL D 50 Assigned Thatavarthi Apparels Ltd TL CRISIL B- 300 Upgraded from CRISIL D Triveni Smelters Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 46.9 Assigned Triveni Smelters Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 41 Assigned Triveni Smelters Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 5.2 Assigned Fac VBC Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 