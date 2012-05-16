May 16 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of May 15, 2012.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Arupadai Arulmurugan Spinners Pvt Ltd Letter of Guarantee CRISIL A4+ 16.5 Reaffirmed
Atam Manohar Ship Breakers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 425 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Baliga Fishnets LOC CRISIL A3+ 6 Reaffirmed
Beekay Engineering Corporation BG CRISIL A2 671.5 Reaffirmed
Beekay Engineering Corporation LOC CRISIL A2 200 Reaffirmed
Datamatics Global Services Ltd Overdraft Fac* CRISIL A1+ 131 Reaffirmed
* interchangeable with pre export advance & export bill purchase
Datamatics Global Services Ltd Packing Credit # CRISIL A1+ 350 Reaffirmed
#interchangeable with overdraft to the extent of Rs 50.0 Million , import letter of credit to
the extent of Rs 30.0 million and bank guarantee to the extent of Rs 30.0 million
Datamatics Global Services Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A1+ 19 Reaffirmed
Dewas Metal Sections Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed
Dewas Metal Sections Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 190 Reaffirmed
Ganpati Hightech Communication Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Assigned
Hind Offshore Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 100 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A2+
IBI Chematur (Engineering And BG* CRISIL A2+ 75 Reaffirmed
Consultancy) Ltd
* Includes letter of credit sub-limit of Rs.25.0 Million.
JVR Forgings Ltd LOC & BG^ CRISIL A4+ 156 Reaffirmed
^Interchangeable with BG up to Rs. 5.0 Million
Kuwer Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL D 25 Downgraded
from
CRISIL A4
Mahajan Overseas Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 75 Reaffirmed
Mahajan Overseas Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed
Mahajan Overseas Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed
Mahajan Overseas Pvt Ltd Bill CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed
Purchase-Discounting
Fac
Manisha Construction Co. BG CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed
Manjira Machine Builders Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned
Manjira Machine Builders Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 65 Assigned
National Bank for Agriculture and Rural CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 90000 Reaffirmed
Development
National Bank for Agriculture and Rural One-Year CD Programme CRISIL A1+ 20000 Reaffirmed
Development
Northland Rubber Mills BG CRISIL A3 50 Assigned
Precision Pipes and Profiles Co. Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 95** Reaffirmed
** Interchangeable with buyer's credit limit of Rs.95 million
Ralco Steels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 280 Assigned
Seva Automotive Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan* CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed
* Short-term for inventory funding
Stahl Tecniks Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 200 Assigned
VBC Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 27 Reaffirmed
VBC Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 35 Reaffirmed
MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
National Bank for Agriculture and Rural FD Programme FAAA 1000 Reaffirmed
Development
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Arupadai Arulmurugan Spinners Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable with Working Capital Loan in Foreign Currency upto Rs.30.00 Million
Arupadai Arulmurugan Spinners Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 133.4 Reaffirmed
Atam Manohar Ship Breakers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 75 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Baliga Fishnets LT Loan CRISIL BBB 18.5 Reaffirmed
Baliga Fishnets Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB 22.5 Reaffirmed
Beekay Engineering Corporation CC CRISIL BBB+ 150 Reaffirmed
Beekay Engineering Corporation LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 22.9 Reaffirmed
Dev Educational Society TL CRISIL D 55 Reaffirmed
Dewas Metal Sections Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 200 Upgraded
from CRISIL
BB
Dewas Metal Sections Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 95 Upgraded
from CRISIL
BB
Dewas Metal Sections Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB+ 35 Upgraded
from CRISIL
BB
Essel Mining & Industries Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 10000 Assigned
Essel Mining & Industries Ltd Proposed Foreign CRISIL AA 2500 Assigned
Currency TL
Essel Mining & Industries Ltd CC* CRISIL AA 3240 Assigned
*Fully inter-changeable with Packing Credit
Essel Mining & Industries Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL AA 4760 Assigned
Ganpati Hightech Communication Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 80 Assigned
Geetha Krishna Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 200 Reaffirmed
Geetha Krishna Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed
Geetha Krishna Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed
Fac
Godavari Khore Namdeoraoji Parjane CC CRISIL D 80 Assigned
Patil Taluka Sahakari Dudh Utpadak
Sangh Ltd
Godavari Khore Namdeoraoji Parjane TL CRISIL D 40 Assigned
Patil Taluka Sahakari Dudh Utpadak
Sangh Ltd
Heerakerala Developers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 550 Assigned
Fac
Hemant Goyal Motors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 30 Downgraded
from
CRISIL B
Hemant Goyal Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 130 Downgraded
from
CRISIL B
Hemant Goyal Motors Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL D 10 Downgraded
from
CRISIL B
Hind Offshore Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A-
Hind Offshore Pvt Ltd Foreign Currency TL CRISIL BBB- 100 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A-
Jaipur Golden Transport Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 75 Reaffirmed
JVR Forgings Ltd CC* CRISIL BB 300 Reaffirmed
*Fungible with Export Packing Credit
Kamakshya Agro Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 24.9 Assigned
Kamakshya Agro Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Assigned
Kamakshya Agro Products Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL B 4.5 Assigned
Kuwer Industries Ltd CC CRISIL D 45 Downgraded
from
CRISIL B+
Kuwer Industries Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 10.4 Downgraded
from
CRISIL B+
Kuwer Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 29.6 Downgraded
Fac from
CRISIL B+
Loksewa Shikshan Bahuuddeshiya Mandal TL CRISIL D 41 Assigned
Loksewa Shikshan Bahuuddeshiya Mandal Proposed TL CRISIL D 19 Assigned
Mahajan Overseas Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 24 Reaffirmed
Mahajan Overseas Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 15 Reaffirmed
Mahajan Overseas Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed
Manisha Construction Co. CC CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed
Manisha Construction Co. Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed
Manjira Machine Builders Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 27 Assigned
Manjira Machine Builders Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 19.1 Assigned
Fac
Manjira Machine Builders Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned
National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Bond CRISIL AAA 20000 Assigned
Development
National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Bonds CRISIL AAA 580000 Reaffirmed
Development
NECX Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed
NECX Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 4.5 Reaffirmed
Northland Rubber Mills CC* CRISIL BBB- 50 Assigned
*Includes LC sub-limit of Rs.20 Million
Oriental Textile Processing Co. Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 120 Reaffirmed
Oriental Textile Processing Co. Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 80 Reaffirmed
Precision Pipes and Profiles Co. Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 215* Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable with working capital demand loan limits of Rs.135 million, letter of credit
limit of Rs.60 million and buyer's credit limit of Rs.60 million
Precision Pipes and Profiles Co. Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A+ 325 Reaffirmed
Fac
Ralco Steels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 242.5 Assigned
Ralco Steels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B- 77.5 Assigned
Fac
Ralco Steels Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL B- 400 Assigned
* Includes the sublimit for Packing Credit of Rs.200.0 Million &Foreign Bill Purchase of
Rs.200.0 Million
Ravi Kiran Plastics Pvt Ltd erm Loan CRISIL D 16.4 Assigned
Ravi Kiran Plastics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 0.5 Assigned
Ravi Kiran Plastics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 47.5 Assigned
Seva Automotive Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed
Seva Automotive Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 80 Reaffirmed
Sri Venkateswara Charitable Trust TL CRISIL D 50 Assigned
Thatavarthi Apparels Ltd TL CRISIL B- 300 Upgraded
from CRISIL
D
Triveni Smelters Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 46.9 Assigned
Triveni Smelters Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 41 Assigned
Triveni Smelters Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 5.2 Assigned
Fac
VBC Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed
