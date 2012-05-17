May 17 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of May 16, 2012.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Apollo Pipes Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 30 Upgraded
from CRISIL A3
Apollo Pipes Ltd LOC# CRISIL A3+ 180 Upgraded
from CRISIL A3
# Includes interchangeablity with buyers credit to the extent of Rs. 100 million and includes a
sub limit of Rs 20 million for bank guarantee
Coimbatore Roller Flour Pledge Loan CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed
Mills Pvt Ltd
Dbm Geotechnics And BG* CRISIL A2 869.5 Reaffirmed
Constructions Pvt Ltd
* Includes the sublimit for Letter of Credit of Rs.50.00 Million & trade credit or Buyers Credit
Gardex Packing Credit CRISIL A4 345 Assigned
Gardex LOC CRISIL A4 70 Assigned
Gardex BG CRISIL A4 6 Assigned
Gardex Foreign Documentary CRISIL A4 100 Assigned
Bills Purchase
Indo Unique Flame Ltd BG* CRISIL A3+ 350 Reaffirmed
*Includes sub-limit of letter of credit of Rs.150 Million
Infinity Lifestyle Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed
Jassar Dental Medical BG CRISIL A4 48 Reaffirmed
Education Health Foundation
Kochar Overseas Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill Purchase CRISIL A4 200 Reaffirmed
Kochar Overseas Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 200 Reaffirmed
Kochar Overseas Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed
Facility
Magnum Export Packing Credit CRISIL A4 150 Reaffirmed
Magnum Export Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 160 Reaffirmed
Nrb Bearings Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed
(Enhanced from Rs. 250 Million)
Rankas Texfab Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2 Reaffirmed
Rankas Texfab Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed
Rankas Texfab Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 115 Reaffirmed
Regal Trading Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 90 Reaffirmed
Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+# 125
Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A2+# 302.6
Shakunt Enterprises Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 50 Assigned
Sri Rama Textile Spinning LOC CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed
Mills Ltd
Suresh Exports Packing Credit CRISIL A4 45 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Tata Toyo Radiator Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 200 Reaffirmed
Tata Toyo Radiator Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A1+ 45 Reaffirmed
Facility
Western Petroleum CC CRISIL D 30 Downgraded
from
CRISIL A4
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Ankur Business Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 75 Assigned
Apollo Pipes Ltd CC^ CRISIL BBB 200 Upgraded
from CRISIL
BBB-
^Fully interchangeable with Working capital demand loan
Bamboli Agencies CC CRISIL BB+ 70 Reaffirmed
Bamboli Agencies Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 1.2 Reaffirmed
Facility
Bamboli Agencies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 90 Reaffirmed
Coimbatore Roller Flour CC CRISIL BB 73 Reaffirmed
Mills Pvt Ltd
D2S Infrastructures Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 126 Reaffirmed
Dbm Geotechnics And CC CRISIL BBB+ 730 Reaffirmed
Constructions Pvt Ltd
Dbm Geotechnics And TL # CRISIL BBB+ 280.5 Reaffirmed
Constructions Pvt Ltd
# includes the sublimit for Financial Guarantee
Ganpat Lal Pawan Kumar CC CRISIL BB 120 Downgraded
from
Traders Pvt Ltd CRISIL BBB-
Gardex Proposed TL CRISIL B 229 Assigned
Indo Unique Flame Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 100 Reaffirmed
Infinity Lifestyle Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 65 Downgraded
from
CRISIL B+
Jassar Dental Medical Overdraft Facility CRISIL B 100 Reaffirmed
Education Health Foundation
Jassar Dental Medical Rupee TL CRISIL B 101.3 Reaffirmed
Education Health Foundation
Kochar Overseas Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 150 Reaffirmed
Kochar Overseas Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 35 Reaffirmed
Mahaameru Spinning Mills Pvt CC CRISIL B 35 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Mahaameru Spinning Mills Pvt Long-TL CRISIL B 82.8 Reaffirmed
Ltd
North India Steel Company CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned
Nrb Bearings Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 200 Reaffirmed
Nrb Bearings Ltd CC* CRISIL AA- 1182.5 Reaffirmed
*interchangeable with Bill Discounting, Letter of Credit, Bank Guarantee, Packing Credit in
Foreign Currency, Buyers Credit and Working capital demand loan
Prabhat Poultry Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 22.5 Downgraded
from CRISIL B
Prabhat Poultry Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 92.5 Downgraded
from CRISIL B
Rankas Texfab Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed
Rankas Texfab Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 57.7 Reaffirmed
Regal Trading Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 15 Reaffirmed
Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols Ltd Long-TL CRISIL A-# 1997.4
Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A-# 1425
Rohini Minerals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 205 Upgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Rohini Minerals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 34 Upgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Sandhu Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 70 Reaffirmed
Sanmati Jewellers CC CRISIL BB- 150 Assigned
Shakunt Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 102.5 Assigned
Shakunt Enterprises Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 66.4 Assigned
Society Of Catholic Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 81.9 Reaffirmed
Apostolate Facility
Society Of Catholic TL CRISIL D 138.1 Reaffirmed
Apostolate
Sri Rajeshwara Hatcheries CC CRISIL BB 60 Upgraded from
Pvt Ltd CRISIL BB-
Sri Rajeshwara Hatcheries TL CRISIL BB 66.7 Upgraded from
Pvt Ltd CRISIL BB-
Sri Rama Textile Spinning CC CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed
Mills Ltd
Sri Rama Textile Spinning Long-TL CRISIL B 79 Reaffirmed
Mills Ltd
Sri Rama Textile Spinning Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed
Mills Ltd Facility
Surendra Salt Traders CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned
Suresh Exports CC CRISIL B- 5 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Tata Toyo Radiator Ltd CC@ CRISIL AA- 350 Reaffirmed
@Interchangeable with short-term loans
Tata Toyo Radiator Ltd Long-TL CRISIL AA- 53.7 Reaffirmed
Tata Toyo Radiator Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL AA- 200 Reaffirmed
Facility
The Ugar Sugar Works Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 1760 Reaffirmed
The Ugar Sugar Works Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 1360 Reaffirmed
Tirupati Medicare Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 200 Reaffirmed
Tirupati Medicare Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 62.5 Reaffirmed
Western Petroleum LOC CRISIL D 50 Downgraded
from
CRISIL B
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)