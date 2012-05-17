May 17 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of May 16, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Apollo Pipes Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 30 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Apollo Pipes Ltd LOC# CRISIL A3+ 180 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 # Includes interchangeablity with buyers credit to the extent of Rs. 100 million and includes a sub limit of Rs 20 million for bank guarantee Coimbatore Roller Flour Pledge Loan CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Mills Pvt Ltd Dbm Geotechnics And BG* CRISIL A2 869.5 Reaffirmed Constructions Pvt Ltd * Includes the sublimit for Letter of Credit of Rs.50.00 Million & trade credit or Buyers Credit Gardex Packing Credit CRISIL A4 345 Assigned Gardex LOC CRISIL A4 70 Assigned Gardex BG CRISIL A4 6 Assigned Gardex Foreign Documentary CRISIL A4 100 Assigned Bills Purchase Indo Unique Flame Ltd BG* CRISIL A3+ 350 Reaffirmed *Includes sub-limit of letter of credit of Rs.150 Million Infinity Lifestyle Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Jassar Dental Medical BG CRISIL A4 48 Reaffirmed Education Health Foundation Kochar Overseas Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill Purchase CRISIL A4 200 Reaffirmed Kochar Overseas Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 200 Reaffirmed Kochar Overseas Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed Facility Magnum Export Packing Credit CRISIL A4 150 Reaffirmed Magnum Export Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 160 Reaffirmed Nrb Bearings Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs. 250 Million) Rankas Texfab Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2 Reaffirmed Rankas Texfab Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Rankas Texfab Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 115 Reaffirmed Regal Trading Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 90 Reaffirmed Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+# 125 Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A2+# 302.6 Shakunt Enterprises Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 50 Assigned Sri Rama Textile Spinning LOC CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Mills Ltd Suresh Exports Packing Credit CRISIL A4 45 Upgraded from CRISIL D Tata Toyo Radiator Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 200 Reaffirmed Tata Toyo Radiator Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A1+ 45 Reaffirmed Facility Western Petroleum CC CRISIL D 30 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ankur Business Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 75 Assigned Apollo Pipes Ltd CC^ CRISIL BBB 200 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- ^Fully interchangeable with Working capital demand loan Bamboli Agencies CC CRISIL BB+ 70 Reaffirmed Bamboli Agencies Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 1.2 Reaffirmed Facility Bamboli Agencies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 90 Reaffirmed Coimbatore Roller Flour CC CRISIL BB 73 Reaffirmed Mills Pvt Ltd D2S Infrastructures Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 126 Reaffirmed Dbm Geotechnics And CC CRISIL BBB+ 730 Reaffirmed Constructions Pvt Ltd Dbm Geotechnics And TL # CRISIL BBB+ 280.5 Reaffirmed Constructions Pvt Ltd # includes the sublimit for Financial Guarantee Ganpat Lal Pawan Kumar CC CRISIL BB 120 Downgraded from Traders Pvt Ltd CRISIL BBB- Gardex Proposed TL CRISIL B 229 Assigned Indo Unique Flame Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 100 Reaffirmed Infinity Lifestyle Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 65 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Jassar Dental Medical Overdraft Facility CRISIL B 100 Reaffirmed Education Health Foundation Jassar Dental Medical Rupee TL CRISIL B 101.3 Reaffirmed Education Health Foundation Kochar Overseas Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 150 Reaffirmed Kochar Overseas Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 35 Reaffirmed Mahaameru Spinning Mills Pvt CC CRISIL B 35 Reaffirmed Ltd Mahaameru Spinning Mills Pvt Long-TL CRISIL B 82.8 Reaffirmed Ltd North India Steel Company CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned Nrb Bearings Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 200 Reaffirmed Nrb Bearings Ltd CC* CRISIL AA- 1182.5 Reaffirmed *interchangeable with Bill Discounting, Letter of Credit, Bank Guarantee, Packing Credit in Foreign Currency, Buyers Credit and Working capital demand loan Prabhat Poultry Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 22.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B Prabhat Poultry Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 92.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B Rankas Texfab Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Rankas Texfab Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 57.7 Reaffirmed Regal Trading Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 15 Reaffirmed Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols Ltd Long-TL CRISIL A-# 1997.4 Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A-# 1425 Rohini Minerals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 205 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Rohini Minerals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 34 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Sandhu Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 70 Reaffirmed Sanmati Jewellers CC CRISIL BB- 150 Assigned Shakunt Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 102.5 Assigned Shakunt Enterprises Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 66.4 Assigned Society Of Catholic Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 81.9 Reaffirmed Apostolate Facility Society Of Catholic TL CRISIL D 138.1 Reaffirmed Apostolate Sri Rajeshwara Hatcheries CC CRISIL BB 60 Upgraded from Pvt Ltd CRISIL BB- Sri Rajeshwara Hatcheries TL CRISIL BB 66.7 Upgraded from Pvt Ltd CRISIL BB- Sri Rama Textile Spinning CC CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed Mills Ltd Sri Rama Textile Spinning Long-TL CRISIL B 79 Reaffirmed Mills Ltd Sri Rama Textile Spinning Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed Mills Ltd Facility Surendra Salt Traders CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned Suresh Exports CC CRISIL B- 5 Upgraded from CRISIL D Tata Toyo Radiator Ltd CC@ CRISIL AA- 350 Reaffirmed @Interchangeable with short-term loans Tata Toyo Radiator Ltd Long-TL CRISIL AA- 53.7 Reaffirmed Tata Toyo Radiator Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL AA- 200 Reaffirmed Facility The Ugar Sugar Works Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 1760 Reaffirmed The Ugar Sugar Works Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 1360 Reaffirmed Tirupati Medicare Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 200 Reaffirmed Tirupati Medicare Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 62.5 Reaffirmed Western Petroleum LOC CRISIL D 50 Downgraded from CRISIL B -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)