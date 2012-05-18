May 18 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of May 17, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alpha Carbonless Paper LOC CRISIL A4+ 3.7 Reaffirmed Manufacturing Company Pvt Ltd Astra Chemtech Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 20 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Automobile Kapoor'S India BG CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Bang Data Forms Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 70 Reaffirmed Bharat Fertiliser Industries Inland CRISIL A4+ 75 Assigned Ltd Calico Trends LOC CRISIL A2* 20 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with bank guarantee limit of Rs.10 Million Debjyoti Pulp And Paper Pvt BG CRISIL A4 5 Assigned Ltd Eastern Piling And BG CRISIL A4 50 Assigned Construction Pvt Ltd Enpro Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 289.3 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Enpro Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Epc Industrie Ltd BG CRISIL A1 10.4 Assigned Ganesh Multiplex Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 65 Reaffirmed H S Oberoi Buildtech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Assigned Hotel Hans Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 1.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 Hotel Hans Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 20 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 Hotel Hans Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 25 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 Jai Shree Balaji Fats & Oils LOC CRISIL A4 75 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Nectar Beverages Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 70 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 Nv Distilleries And BG CRISIL D 20 Downgraded from Breweries Pvt Ltd CRISIL A4+ Reach Cargo Movers Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Reflexions Narayani Impex Packing Credit CRISILA4 20 Upgraded from Pvt Ltd CRISIL D Reflexions Narayani Impex Foreign Bill Purchase CRISILA4 20 Upgraded from Pvt Ltd CRISIL D Sabitri Traders Bill Purchase CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed -Discounting Facility Sabitri Traders Packing Credit CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Sadhu Singh Gurdip Singh Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Seaward Exports Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned Seaward Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Shree Sidhbali Ispat Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 57.5 Reaffirmed Smv Beverages Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 Sri Ganesh Sponge Iron (P) BG CRISIL D 5 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL A4 Sri Ganesh Sponge Iron (P) LOC CRISIL D 10 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL A4 Sri Ganesh Sponge Iron (P) Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 43.5 Downgraded Ltd Facility from CRISIL A4 Sripathy Assoceates BG CRISIL D 80 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Srv Knit Tech Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 5 Assigned Srv Knit Tech Pvt Ltd Bill CRISIL A4 27 Assigned Purchase-Discounting Facility Steel City Beverages Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 Vaas Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Assigned Vipul Chemicals (I) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.K. Builders BG CRISIL D 50 Assigned A.K. Builders CC CRISIL D 130 Assigned Alpha Carbonless Paper CC CRISIL BB+ 120 Reaffirmed Manufacturing Company Pvt Ltd Apex Meadows Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 500 Assigned Facility Astra Chemtech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 80 Downgraded from CRISILBB- Astra Chemtech Pvt Ltd Cheque Discounting CRISIL D 2.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Astra Chemtech Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 57 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Automobile Kapoor'S India CC CRISIL B- 80 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Automobile Kapoor'S India Long-TL CRISIL B- 77.6 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Balaji Cotton Industries CC CRISIL B 56 Reaffirmed Bang Data Forms Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Bang Data Forms Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 77 Reaffirmed Bang Data Forms Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 3 Reaffirmed Facility Bharat Fertiliser Industries CC CRISIL BB* 25 Assigned Ltd * Interchangeability between Cash Credit and Letter Of Credit up to Rs 15.0 Million but not vice-versa Calico Trends Foreign Bill Purchase CRISIL BBB+ 40 Reaffirmed Calico Trends Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB+ 50 Reaffirmed Facility Calico Trends Standby Line of Credit CRISIL BBB+ 20 Reaffirmed Calico Trends Export Packing Credit CRISIL BBB+* 90 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with foreign bills payable of Rs.30 Million Chitra Utsav Video Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 162 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Debjyoti Pulp And Paper Pvt TL CRISIL B- 65.8 Assigned Ltd Debjyoti Pulp And Paper Pvt CC CRISIL B- 20 Assigned Ltd Eastern Piling And CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Construction Pvt Ltd Enpro Industries Pvt Ltd Long-TL CRISIL BB+ 185.1 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Enpro Industries Pvt Ltd Standby Line of Credit CRISIL BB+ 13.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Enpro Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+* 272.2 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB *Interchangeable with packing credit to the extent of Rs.170.0 Million Epc Industrie Ltd CC# CRISIL A 245 Assigned # Interchangeable with letter of credit to the extent of Rs.180 million; interchangeable with bank guarantee to the extent of Rs.40 Million Epc Industrie Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A 244.6 Assigned Facility H S Oberoi Buildtech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 43 Assigned Hotel Hans Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 65 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Hotel Hans Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB 35 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Hotel Hans Pvt Ltd Proposed Term-Loan CRISIL BBB 190 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Hotel Hans Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 363.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Hotel Vaigai Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 5 Reaffirmed Hotel Vaigai Pvt Ltd Long-TL CRISIL D 211 Reaffirmed Jawahar Shethkari Sahakari CC CRISIL BB 1500 Upgraded Sakhar Karkhana Ltd from CRISIL BB- Karnataka Silk Marketing CC CRISIL B+ 250 Assigned Board Ltd Karpadha Agro Foods TL CRISIL BB- 3.8 Assigned Karpadha Agro Foods SME Care Loan CRISIL BB- 2.5 Assigned Karpadha Agro Foods CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Karpadha Agro Foods Proposed TL CRISIL BB- 5.5 Assigned Konkan Railway Corporation Bond CRISIL AAA(SO) 17980 Reaffirmed Ltd Konkan Railway Corporation Bond CRISIL AAA(SO) 700000 Withdrawal Ltd Likhith Hotels & Resorts Pvt TL CRISIL B 100 Assigned Ltd Maharashtra Natural Gas Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB+ 2520 Reaffirmed Mangalmay Foundation Trust Overdraft Facility CRISIL BB+ 70 Reaffirmed Mangalmay Foundation Trust TL CRISIL BB+ 70 Reaffirmed Mangalmay Foundation Trust Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 30 Reaffirmed Fac Nectar Beverages Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Nectar Beverages Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 480 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Nv Distilleries And CC CRISIL D 400 Downgraded from Breweries Pvt Ltd CRISIL BB- Nv Distilleries And TL CRISIL D 2200 Downgraded from Breweries Pvt Ltd CRISIL BB- P.S.M. Rice Industry TL CRISIL B+ 9.5 Assigned P.S.M. Rice Industry CC CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned P.S.M. Rice Industry SME Credit CRISIL B+ 2.5 Assigned Prasar Shikshan Evam Seva Long-TL CRISIL BBB 209.8 Upgraded from Sansthan CRISIL BBB- Reach Cargo Movers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 250 Reaffirmed Reach Cargo Movers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 26 Reaffirmed Reach Cargo Movers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 24 Reaffirmed Facility Reflexions Narayani Impex Long-TL CRISIL B- 70 Upgraded from Pvt Ltd CRISIL D Reflexions Narayani Impex Overdraft Facility CRISIL B- 90 Upgraded from Pvt Ltd CRISIL D Sadhu Singh Gurdip Singh CC CRISIL BB- 95 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Seaward Exports Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 12.5 Assigned Seaward Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 7.5 Assigned Facility Second Vivekananda Bridge TL CRISIL A-(SO) 3240 Reaffirmed Tollway Company Pvt Ltd Second Vivekananda Bridge Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A-(SO) 400 Reaffirmed Tollway Company Pvt Ltd Facility Shree Sidhbali Ispat Ltd CC CRISIL B- 400 Reaffirmed Shree Sidhbali Ispat Ltd TL CRISIL B- 892.5 Reaffirmed Smv Beverages Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 150 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Smv Beverages Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 390 Downgraded Facility from CRISIL BBB+ Smv Beverages Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 150 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Sova Metals & Power Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 30 Assigned Sova Metals & Power Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 110 Assigned Sri Ganesh Sponge Iron (P) CC CRISIL D 270 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL B- Sri Ganesh Sponge Iron (P) TL CRISIL D 170 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL B- Sripathy Assoceates CC CRISIL D 40 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Sripathy Assoceates TL CRISIL D 2.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Srv Knit Tech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 3 Assigned Facility Srv Knit Tech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 25 Assigned Steel City Beverages Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 90 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Steel City Beverages Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 74.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Sugajothi Tex CC CRISIL D 70 Reaffirmed Sugajothi Tex Foreign Bill CRISIL D 20 Reaffirmed Discounting Sugajothi Tex Long-TL CRISIL D 35 Reaffirmed Sugajothi Tex Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 0.7 Reaffirmed Facility Vaas Industries Pvt Ltd Long-TL CRISIL BB 25 Assigned Vaas Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 140 Assigned Vipul Chemicals (I) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed Vipul Chemicals (I) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 12.7 Reaffirmed York Cellulose Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 70 Assigned York Cellulose Pvt Ltd CC** CRISIL D 32.5 Assigned * * fully interchangeable with Export Packing Credit York Cellulose Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 3.7 Assigned Facility -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.