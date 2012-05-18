May 18 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of May 17, 2012.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Alpha Carbonless Paper LOC CRISIL A4+ 3.7 Reaffirmed
Manufacturing Company Pvt Ltd
Astra Chemtech Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 20 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Automobile Kapoor'S India BG CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Bang Data Forms Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 70 Reaffirmed
Bharat Fertiliser Industries Inland CRISIL A4+ 75 Assigned
Ltd
Calico Trends LOC CRISIL A2* 20 Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable with bank guarantee limit of Rs.10 Million
Debjyoti Pulp And Paper Pvt BG CRISIL A4 5 Assigned
Ltd
Eastern Piling And BG CRISIL A4 50 Assigned
Construction Pvt Ltd
Enpro Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 289.3 Downgraded
from
CRISIL A3+
Enpro Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Downgraded
from
CRISIL A3+
Epc Industrie Ltd BG CRISIL A1 10.4 Assigned
Ganesh Multiplex Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 65 Reaffirmed
H S Oberoi Buildtech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Assigned
Hotel Hans Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 1.5 Downgraded
from
CRISIL A2
Hotel Hans Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 20 Downgraded
from
CRISIL A2
Hotel Hans Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 25 Downgraded
from
CRISIL A2
Jai Shree Balaji Fats & Oils LOC CRISIL A4 75 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Nectar Beverages Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 70 Downgraded
from
CRISIL A2
Nv Distilleries And BG CRISIL D 20 Downgraded
from
Breweries Pvt Ltd CRISIL A4+
Reach Cargo Movers Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed
Reflexions Narayani Impex Packing Credit CRISILA4 20 Upgraded from
Pvt Ltd CRISIL D
Reflexions Narayani Impex Foreign Bill Purchase CRISILA4 20 Upgraded from
Pvt Ltd CRISIL D
Sabitri Traders Bill Purchase CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed
-Discounting Facility
Sabitri Traders Packing Credit CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed
Sadhu Singh Gurdip Singh Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed
Seaward Exports Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned
Seaward Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned
Shree Sidhbali Ispat Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 57.5 Reaffirmed
Smv Beverages Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Downgraded
from
CRISIL A2
Sri Ganesh Sponge Iron (P) BG CRISIL D 5 Downgraded
Ltd from
CRISIL A4
Sri Ganesh Sponge Iron (P) LOC CRISIL D 10 Downgraded
Ltd from
CRISIL A4
Sri Ganesh Sponge Iron (P) Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 43.5 Downgraded
Ltd Facility from
CRISIL A4
Sripathy Assoceates BG CRISIL D 80 Downgraded
from
CRISIL A4
Srv Knit Tech Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 5 Assigned
Srv Knit Tech Pvt Ltd Bill CRISIL A4 27 Assigned
Purchase-Discounting
Facility
Steel City Beverages Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5.5 Downgraded
from
CRISIL A2
Vaas Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Assigned
Vipul Chemicals (I) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
A.K. Builders BG CRISIL D 50 Assigned
A.K. Builders CC CRISIL D 130 Assigned
Alpha Carbonless Paper CC CRISIL BB+ 120 Reaffirmed
Manufacturing Company Pvt Ltd
Apex Meadows Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 500 Assigned
Facility
Astra Chemtech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 80 Downgraded
from CRISILBB-
Astra Chemtech Pvt Ltd Cheque Discounting CRISIL D 2.5 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Astra Chemtech Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 57 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Automobile Kapoor'S India CC CRISIL B- 80 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Automobile Kapoor'S India Long-TL CRISIL B- 77.6 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Balaji Cotton Industries CC CRISIL B 56 Reaffirmed
Bang Data Forms Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed
Bang Data Forms Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 77 Reaffirmed
Bang Data Forms Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 3 Reaffirmed
Facility
Bharat Fertiliser Industries CC CRISIL BB* 25 Assigned
Ltd
* Interchangeability between Cash Credit and Letter Of Credit up to Rs 15.0 Million but not
vice-versa
Calico Trends Foreign Bill Purchase CRISIL BBB+ 40 Reaffirmed
Calico Trends Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB+ 50 Reaffirmed
Facility
Calico Trends Standby Line of Credit CRISIL BBB+ 20 Reaffirmed
Calico Trends Export Packing Credit CRISIL BBB+* 90 Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable with foreign bills payable of Rs.30 Million
Chitra Utsav Video Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 162 Downgraded
from
CRISIL B-
Debjyoti Pulp And Paper Pvt TL CRISIL B- 65.8 Assigned
Ltd
Debjyoti Pulp And Paper Pvt CC CRISIL B- 20 Assigned
Ltd
Eastern Piling And CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned
Construction Pvt Ltd
Enpro Industries Pvt Ltd Long-TL CRISIL BB+ 185.1 Downgraded
from
CRISIL BBB
Enpro Industries Pvt Ltd Standby Line of Credit CRISIL BB+ 13.5 Downgraded
from
CRISIL BBB
Enpro Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+* 272.2 Downgraded
from
CRISIL BBB
*Interchangeable with packing credit to the extent of Rs.170.0 Million
Epc Industrie Ltd CC# CRISIL A 245 Assigned
# Interchangeable with letter of credit to the extent of Rs.180 million; interchangeable with
bank guarantee to the extent of Rs.40 Million
Epc Industrie Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A 244.6 Assigned
Facility
H S Oberoi Buildtech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 43 Assigned
Hotel Hans Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 65 Downgraded
from
CRISIL BBB+
Hotel Hans Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB 35 Downgraded
from
CRISIL BBB+
Hotel Hans Pvt Ltd Proposed Term-Loan CRISIL BBB 190 Downgraded
from
CRISIL BBB+
Hotel Hans Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 363.5 Downgraded
from
CRISIL BBB+
Hotel Vaigai Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 5 Reaffirmed
Hotel Vaigai Pvt Ltd Long-TL CRISIL D 211 Reaffirmed
Jawahar Shethkari Sahakari CC CRISIL BB 1500 Upgraded
Sakhar Karkhana Ltd from CRISIL
BB-
Karnataka Silk Marketing CC CRISIL B+ 250 Assigned
Board Ltd
Karpadha Agro Foods TL CRISIL BB- 3.8 Assigned
Karpadha Agro Foods SME Care Loan CRISIL BB- 2.5 Assigned
Karpadha Agro Foods CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned
Karpadha Agro Foods Proposed TL CRISIL BB- 5.5 Assigned
Konkan Railway Corporation Bond CRISIL AAA(SO) 17980 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Konkan Railway Corporation Bond CRISIL AAA(SO) 700000 Withdrawal
Ltd
Likhith Hotels & Resorts Pvt TL CRISIL B 100 Assigned
Ltd
Maharashtra Natural Gas Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB+ 2520 Reaffirmed
Mangalmay Foundation Trust Overdraft Facility CRISIL BB+ 70 Reaffirmed
Mangalmay Foundation Trust TL CRISIL BB+ 70 Reaffirmed
Mangalmay Foundation Trust Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 30 Reaffirmed
Fac
Nectar Beverages Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Downgraded
from
CRISIL BBB+
Nectar Beverages Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 480 Downgraded
from
CRISIL BBB+
Nv Distilleries And CC CRISIL D 400 Downgraded
from
Breweries Pvt Ltd CRISIL BB-
Nv Distilleries And TL CRISIL D 2200 Downgraded
from
Breweries Pvt Ltd CRISIL BB-
P.S.M. Rice Industry TL CRISIL B+ 9.5 Assigned
P.S.M. Rice Industry CC CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned
P.S.M. Rice Industry SME Credit CRISIL B+ 2.5 Assigned
Prasar Shikshan Evam Seva Long-TL CRISIL BBB 209.8 Upgraded from
Sansthan CRISIL BBB-
Reach Cargo Movers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 250 Reaffirmed
Reach Cargo Movers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 26 Reaffirmed
Reach Cargo Movers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 24 Reaffirmed
Facility
Reflexions Narayani Impex Long-TL CRISIL B- 70 Upgraded from
Pvt Ltd CRISIL D
Reflexions Narayani Impex Overdraft Facility CRISIL B- 90 Upgraded from
Pvt Ltd CRISIL D
Sadhu Singh Gurdip Singh CC CRISIL BB- 95 Downgraded
from
CRISIL BB
Seaward Exports Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 12.5 Assigned
Seaward Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 7.5 Assigned
Facility
Second Vivekananda Bridge TL CRISIL A-(SO) 3240 Reaffirmed
Tollway Company Pvt Ltd
Second Vivekananda Bridge Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A-(SO) 400 Reaffirmed
Tollway Company Pvt Ltd Facility
Shree Sidhbali Ispat Ltd CC CRISIL B- 400 Reaffirmed
Shree Sidhbali Ispat Ltd TL CRISIL B- 892.5 Reaffirmed
Smv Beverages Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 150 Downgraded
from
CRISIL BBB+
Smv Beverages Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 390 Downgraded
Facility from
CRISIL BBB+
Smv Beverages Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 150 Downgraded
from
CRISIL BBB+
Sova Metals & Power Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 30 Assigned
Sova Metals & Power Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 110 Assigned
Sri Ganesh Sponge Iron (P) CC CRISIL D 270 Downgraded
Ltd from
CRISIL B-
Sri Ganesh Sponge Iron (P) TL CRISIL D 170 Downgraded
Ltd from
CRISIL B-
Sripathy Assoceates CC CRISIL D 40 Downgraded
from
CRISIL B+
Sripathy Assoceates TL CRISIL D 2.5 Downgraded
from
CRISIL B+
Srv Knit Tech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 3 Assigned
Facility
Srv Knit Tech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 25 Assigned
Steel City Beverages Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 90 Downgraded
from
CRISIL BBB+
Steel City Beverages Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 74.5 Downgraded
from
CRISIL BBB+
Sugajothi Tex CC CRISIL D 70 Reaffirmed
Sugajothi Tex Foreign Bill CRISIL D 20 Reaffirmed
Discounting
Sugajothi Tex Long-TL CRISIL D 35 Reaffirmed
Sugajothi Tex Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 0.7 Reaffirmed
Facility
Vaas Industries Pvt Ltd Long-TL CRISIL BB 25 Assigned
Vaas Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 140 Assigned
Vipul Chemicals (I) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed
Vipul Chemicals (I) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 12.7 Reaffirmed
York Cellulose Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 70 Assigned
York Cellulose Pvt Ltd CC** CRISIL D 32.5 Assigned
* * fully interchangeable with Export Packing Credit
York Cellulose Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 3.7 Assigned
Facility
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)