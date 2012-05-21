May 21 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of May 18, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anukool Aircon Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 6.6 Assigned Anukool Aircon Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40.2 Assigned Baldeo Metals Pvt Ltd LOC** CRISIL A4 39.5 Reaffirmed ** Both-way interchangeable between Letter of Credit and bank guarantee of Rs.30 Million Baldeo Metals Pvt Ltd BG* CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed * One way fully interchangeable with letter of credit (LC) facility of Rs.10 Million Borse Brothers Engineers & Contractors BG CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Borse Brothers Engineers & Contractors Proposed BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Ceebuild Company Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 90 Assigned Chandak Brothers Export Packing Credit CRISIL A4 170 Reaffirmed Chandak Brothers ST Bk Fac CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Chandak Brothers Bill CRISIL A4 70 Reaffirmed Purchase-Discounting Fac Deccan Water Treatment Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned Deccan Water Treatment Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2 Assigned Deccan Water Treatment Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 98 Assigned Grand Prix Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 100 Reaffirmed Grand Prix Engineering Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 15 Reaffirmed Grand Prix Engineering Pvt Ltd Standby Non-FB Limit CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed Jagdamba Polyfabes Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Assigned Jalan Carbons & Chemicals Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Assigned Jalan Carbons & Chemicals Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned Mahindra and Mahindra Financial ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 30000 Reaffirmed Services Ltd Mahindra and Mahindra Financial ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 6.85 Reaffirmed Services Ltd Malabar Gold Ornaments Makers Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit*CRISIL A3 62.5 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable with Foreign Bill Purchase/Foreign Bill Discounting Mutual Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 30 Assigned Mutual Industries Ltd Sales Bill DiscountingCRISIL A1 50 Assigned Mutual Industries Ltd CP CRISIL A1 250 Assigned Nilon's Enterprises Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 2 Reaffirmed Numeric Power Systems Ltd Letter of Credit & BG CRISIL A1+ 1095 @ Numeric Power Systems Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 100 @ Peartree Enterprises Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 120 Assigned Pulkit Veneer Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 214 Assigned Pulkit Veneer Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1.5 Assigned Rajdeep Publicity Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 59.8 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Sara Shrey Spinntex Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 10 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Sara Shrey Spinntex Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 40 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Shah Brothers Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 100 Assigned Discounting Shah Brothers BG CRISIL A3 40 Assigned Siddhi Vinayak Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Reaffirmed Siddhi Vinayak Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 135 Reaffirmed Super Tex Mills (India) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Swarna Constructions BG CRISIL A4 45.7 Assigned Tata Sons Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 26250 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Mahindra and Mahindra Financial FD Programme FAAA - Reaffirmed Services Ltd Tata Sons Ltd FD FAAA - Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ABP Entertainment Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 250 Assigned ABP Entertainment Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 1000 Assigned Anukool Aircon Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 3.2 Assigned Anukool Aircon Pvt Ltd CC * CRISIL BB+ 50 Assigned * Includes sub-limit for Overdraft of Rs 35.0 Million Astonfield Solar (Rajasthan) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB+ 7.8 Assigned Fac Astonfield Solar (Rajasthan) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 532.2 Assigned Baldeo Metals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Upgraded from CRISIL B Borse Brothers Engineers & Contractors CC CRISIL B- 20 Upgraded Pvt Ltd from CRISIL C Borse Brothers Engineers & Contractors Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B- 40 Upgraded Pvt Ltd from CRISIL C Borse Brothers Engineers & Contractors Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B- 10 Upgraded Pvt Ltd Fac from CRISIL C Ceebuild Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 240 Assigned Deccan Water Treatment Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 32 Assigned Deccan Water Treatment Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 18 Assigned Garg Steels CC CRISIL B+ 75 Assigned Gopinath Spinnings Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 13 Reaffirmed Gopinath Spinnings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 20 Reaffirmed Gopinath Spinnings Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 97.6 Reaffirmed Grand Prix Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Grand Prix Engineering Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 15.5 Reaffirmed Hitkari Multifilters Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 70 Assigned Hitkari Multifilters Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned Infoparks Kerala LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 1230 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Jagdamba Polyfabes Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 70 Assigned Jagdamba Polyfabes Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 5 Assigned Fac Jagdamba Polyfabes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Assigned Jalan Carbons & Chemicals Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 12 Assigned Fac Jalan Carbons & Chemicals Ltd CC CRISIL BB 80 Assigned Mahindra and Mahindra Financial NCDs CRISIL AA+ 58010 Reaffirmed Services Ltd Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Subordinated Debt CRISIL AA+ 7500 Reaffirmed Services Ltd Programme Mahindra and Mahindra Financial CC CRISIL AA+ 10 Reaffirmed Services Ltd Mahindra and Mahindra Financial LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA+ 85.09 Reaffirmed Services Ltd Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL AA+ 22.72 Reaffirmed Services Ltd Fac Malabar Gold Ornaments Makers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 17.5 Reaffirmed Musaddilal Projects Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 420 Assigned Mutual Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A 35.9 Assigned Fac Mutual Industries Ltd TL CRISIL A 552.6 Assigned Mutual Industries Ltd CC CRISIL A* 481.5 Assigned * Include sub-limit for letter of credit and bank guarantee of Rs.40.00 Million Nilon's Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 470 Reaffirmed Nilon's Enterprises Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB+ 458 Reaffirmed Fac Nilon's Enterprises Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 320 Reaffirmed Numeric Power Systems Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 235 @ Peartree Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned Pulkit Veneer Mills Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL B+ 34 Assigned * Includes a sub-limit of Import Letter of Credit of Rs.27.5 Million Rajdeep Publicity Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 30 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Rajdeep Publicity Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 131.6 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Richa Particle Board Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 35 Reaffirmed Richa Particle Board Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 33.6 Reaffirmed Sara Shrey Spinntex Pvt Ltd CC & WC demand loan* CRISIL D 92.1 Downgraded from CRISIL B- * Includes Rs. 50.00 Million as sub-limit for Export Packing Credit Sara Shrey Spinntex Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 270 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Shah Brothers CC CRISIL BBB- 40 Assigned Shakti Hatcheries & Poultries CC CRISIL B 26.3 Assigned Shakti Hatcheries & Poultries TL CRISIL B 35.1 Assigned Shri Mahabir Dyeing and Printing Mills CC CRISIL BB- 210 Assigned Pvt Ltd Siddhi Vinayak Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Sree Rayalseema Green Energy Ltd CC CRISIL D 40 Assigned Sree Rayalseema Green Energy Ltd BG CRISIL D 80 Assigned Sree Rayalseema Green Energy Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL D 100 Assigned Sri SNS Charitable Trust TL CRISIL BB 268.7 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Super Tex Mills (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 75 Reaffirmed Super Tex Mills (India) Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 89.1 reaffirmed Swarna Constructions Proposed Overdraft FacCRISIL B+ 9.3 Assigned Swarna Constructions Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 55 Assigned Tata Sons Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 3100 Assigned Tata Sons Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 131850 Reaffirmed Tata Sons Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AAA 500 Reaffirmed Tata Sons Ltd TL CRISIL AAA 8500 Reaffirmed Travancore Gold India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 90 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Ujwal Automotives Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 200 Reaffirmed VA Hotels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 5 Upgraded from CRISIL D VA Hotels Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B- 132.9 Upgraded from CRISIL D VA Hotels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B- 14.6 Upgraded Fac from CRISIL D Venus Controls & Switchgear Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 400 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)