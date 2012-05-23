May 23 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of May 22, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Arthanari Clothing Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL D 60 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Arthanari Clothing Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 20 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Asian Leather Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL A3 25 Reaffirmed Asian Leather Ltd Export Packing Credit*CRISIL A3 80 Reaffirmed * Fully interchangeable Asian Leather Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 4 Reaffirmed Asian Leather Ltd BG CRISIL A3 3 Reaffirmed Asian Leather Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 80 Reaffirmed Discounting* * Fully interchangeable Blue Precision Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 4.5 Upgraded from CRISIL D Borewell Equipment Co Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A4 15.9 Assigned Borewell Equipment Co Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 8 Assigned Borewell Equipment Co Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 3.6 Assigned Bucon Engineers & Infrastructure Pvt LtdBG CRISIL A4+ 35 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Ch Veeraraghavulu Construction Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 100 Assigned Ch. Veerraju & B. Venkateswara Rao LOC CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Eastern Mills Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 85 Assigned Eastern Mills Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill Purchase CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned Hi -Tech Construction BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 3487.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 JMC Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 860 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 LIC Housing Finance Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 45 Reaffirmed LIC Housing Finance Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 34000 Reaffirmed Madras Hydraulic Hose Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 60 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Madras Hydraulic Hose Pvt Ltd LOC * CRISIL A3 60 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ *Interchangeable with Bank Guarantee Majestic Impex BG CRISIL A4+ 1 Assigned Perfect Radiators and Oil Coolers Pvt LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Ltd Perfect Radiators and Oil Coolers Pvt BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Ltd Polybond India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Polybond India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 50 Reaffirmed Ramesh Meghji Sorathiya BG CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Satguru Agro Industries Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 16.5 Reaffirmed Seth Construction Co BG CRISIL A3 110 Assigned Seth Construction Co Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A3 10 Assigned Fac Shashi Structural Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 80 Reaffirmed SLO Steel Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 150 Assigned Super Iron Foundry LOC CRISIL A4 40 Assigned Super Iron Foundry Packing Credit CRISIL A4 60 Assigned MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- LIC Housing Finance Ltd FD FAAA Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Arthanari Clothing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 50 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Arthanari Clothing Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 70 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Asian Leather Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 8 Reaffirmed Fac Barak Valley Cements Ltd TL CRISIL D 163 Assigned Barak Valley Cements Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 37 Assigned Fac Barak Valley Cements Ltd CC CRISIL D 350 Assigned Blue Precision Ltd CC CRISIL C 52.5 Upgraded from CRISIL D Blue Precision Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL C 37.8 Upgraded Fac from CRISIL D Borewell Equipment Co Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 40 Assigned Borewell Equipment Co Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 22.5 Assigned Bucon Engineers & Infrastructure Pvt LtdCC CRISIL BB+ 14 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Bucon Engineers & Infrastructure Pvt LtdProposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 150.9 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL BBB- Ch Veeraraghavulu Construction Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Fac Ch Veeraraghavulu Construction Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Ch. Veerraju & B. Venkateswara Rao CC CRISIL B- 40 Assigned Chetan Motors (Division of Ghatge Patil CC CRISIL BB 150 Assigned Transports Ltd) Color Copi Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL C 150 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Color Copi Ltd CC CRISIL C 150 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Eastern Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 2 Assigned G.V.D. Textiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 11 Assigned G.V.D. Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 95 Assigned G.V.D. Textiles Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B- 9 Assigned Hi -Tech Construction CC CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed In Trading Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL B- 135 Downgraded from CRISIL BB * Fully convertible with Export packing credit In Trading Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B- 35 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL BB Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd CC CRISIL AA 6.5 Reaffirmed Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA 39 Reaffirmed Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd CC* CRISIL BB+ 5079.7 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ *Cash credit limits are interchangeable with working capital demand loans (WCDL), packing credit & bill discounting limits (export & local) Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 2961.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ JMC Constructions Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL C 190 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- JMC Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 150 Assigned Joyguru Cold Storage Pvt Ltd WC Loan CRISIL D 7.4 Assigned Joyguru Cold Storage Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 22 Assigned Joyguru Cold Storage Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 0.7 Assigned Joyguru Cold Storage Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 40.9 Assigned KJ's Educational Institute TL CRISIL D 245 Reaffirmed KJ's Educational Institute Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 255 Reaffirmed Fac LIC Housing Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AAA 235.5 Reaffirmed LIC Housing Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 100000 Assigned LIC Housing Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 392890 Reaffirmed LIC Housing Finance Ltd Tier II Bonds CRISIL AAA 17500 Reaffirmed LIC Housing Finance Ltd Upper Tier II Bonds CRISIL AAA 16000 Reaffirmed Maa Manasha Devi Alloys Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 33.5 Assigned Maa Manasha Devi Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 21 Assigned Maa Manasha Devi Alloys Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 465.5 Assigned Fac Madras Hydraulic Hose Pvt Ltd CC # CRISIL BBB- 60 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ # Interchangeable with Export Packing Credit Madras Hydraulic Hose Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 30.9 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Madras Hydraulic Hose Pvt Ltd Standby Fund Based WC CRISIL BBB- 25 Upgraded ^ from CRISIL BB+ ^Interchangeable with Non Fund Based Limits Mahabir Cold Storage Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed Mahabir Cold Storage Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B+ 34 Reaffirmed Majestic Impex TL CRISIL BB- 8 Assigned Majestic Impex Packing Credit CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned Majestic Impex Foreign Bill CRISIL BB- 15 Assigned Discounting Majestic Impex CC CRISIL BB- 6 Assigned Makaibari Tea & Trading Co Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 60 Assigned Nalanda Education Society Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 113 Assigned Fac Nalanda Education Society TL CRISIL BB+ 227 Assigned Perfect Radiators and Oil Coolers Pvt TL CRISIL BB- 217.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Perfect Radiators and Oil Coolers Pvt CC CRISIL BB- 280 Reaffirmed Ltd Polybond India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 130 Reaffirmed Polybond India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 33.8 Reaffirmed PSR & Sons CC CRISIL BB 200 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- PSR & Sons TL CRISIL BB 13.2 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Ramesh Meghji Sorathiya Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 35 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Ramesh Meghji Sorathiya Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 78.6 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Sai Smaran Foods Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 170 Reaffirmed Sai Smaran Foods Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 36 Reaffirmed Fac Sai Smaran Foods Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 14 Reaffirmed Satguru Agro Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Shashi Structural Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 80 Reaffirmed Shashi Structural Engineers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed Shashi Structural Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 110 Reaffirmed Fac Shree Baba Naga Food Stuff Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 135.3 Reaffirmed Shree Baba Naga Food Stuff Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 75.6 Reaffirmed SLO Steel Industries Ltd CC CRISIL B 250 Assigned Sri Gnana Ganapathy Foundation LT Loan CRISIL D 197.9 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Sushma Steel Sales CC CRISIL BBB 100 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)