May 24 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of May 23, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Baba Mungipa Steel Industry Pvt Ltd Letter Of Guarantee CRISIL A4 5.4 Assigned Baba Mungipa Steel Industry Pvt Ltd Cheque Discounting CRISIL A4 5 Assigned Diana Tea Co. Ltd BG CRISIL A2 9.1 Downgraded from CRISIL A2+ Dipesh Engineering Works BG CRISIL A4 90 Assigned Evershine Moulders Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 15 Assigned Evershine Moulders Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Assigned Industrial Filters and Fabrics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 15 Reaffirmed Industrial Filters and Fabrics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 5 Reaffirmed Jayavarma Textiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 60 Reaffirmed Jayavarma Textiles Pvt Ltd Bill CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed Purchase-Discounting Fac Kaaba Trading Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4 3 Assigned Fac Kaaba Trading Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Assigned Kan Foods Export Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Kan Foods Foreign Bill Purchase CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Lotus Construction Company BG CRISIL A4+ 95 Assigned Millennium Wires Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 111 Assigned Paralam Global Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Pinnacle Brocom Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Placed on Notice of Withdrawal' Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 25000 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs.6.50 Billion Style N Supply Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Vijayneha Polymers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 50.5 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abhishek Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 25 Assigned Abhishek Alloys Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 39.5 Assigned Ampa Housing Development Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 881.8 Assigned Anand Rice Mills CC* CRISIL B 200 Reaffirmed *includes sublimit of Packing Line of Credit of Rs.20.0 Million Andhra Tobacco's WC Demand Loan CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned Baba Mungipa Steel Industry Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B- 79.6 Assigned Fac Baba Mungipa Steel Industry Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 60* Assigned * Interchangeable with letter of credit to the extent of Rs 10.00 Million Baid Hosiery Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 200 Downgraded from CRISIL B Bharat Hatcheries CC CRISIL B 38 Assigned Bharat Hatcheries TL CRISIL B 62 Assigned BMC Ferrocast Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 15.5 Assigned BMC Ferrocast Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 57.5 Assigned Chur Synthetics Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB 130 Assigned * Includes Sub-Limit of Bank Guarantee of Rs.1.00 Million Chur Synthetics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 70 Assigned Diana Tea Co. Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 196.2 Downgraded from CRISIL A- Diana Tea Co. Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 33.3 Downgraded from CRISIL A- Dipesh Engineering Works Rupee TL CRISIL B- 5 Assigned Dipesh Engineering Works CC CRISIL B- 30 Assigned Encorp Powertrans Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 31 Assigned Encorp Powertrans Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 59 Assigned Evershine Moulders Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 3 Assigned Evershine Moulders Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Industrial Filters and Fabrics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 70 Reaffirmed Industrial Filters and Fabrics Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BBB- 5.5 Reaffirmed Iris Vision Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 57.7 Assigned Iris Vision Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 3.2 Assigned Jayavarma Textiles Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 420 Reaffirmed *includes sublimit of Rs. 50.00 Million of Letter of credit and Rs.40 Million of letter of guarantee Jayavarma Textiles Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 157 Reaffirmed Kaaba Trading Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 10 Assigned Kan Foods Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 1.9 Reaffirmed Kundan Cars Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned Kundan Cars Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 15 Assigned Lotus Construction Company Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB+ 15 Assigned Lotus Construction Company CC CRISIL BB+ 20 Assigned Millennium Wires Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL C 15.5 Assigned Millennium Wires Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL C 148.5 Assigned * Includes sublimit of letter of credit of Rs. 100 Million Paralam Global Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 54 Assigned Paralam Global Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB 36.5 Assigned Paralam Global Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 69.5 Assigned Fac Paralam Global Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Assigned Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd LT Borrowing ProgrammeCRISIL AAA 135000 Assigned Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd Bond Programme CRISIL AAA 107000 Reaffirmed Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd TL CRISIL AAA 63680 Reaffirmed Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd Bond Programme* CRISIL AAA 54150 Reaffirmed *Outstanding amount as on March 31, 2011 Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd Bond Programme CRISIL AAA 36975 Reaffirmed (Series XXVIII and XXIX)* *Outstanding amount as on March 31, 2011 Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd Bond Programme CRISIL AAA 35019 Reaffirmed (Series XXIV, XXV, XXVI, and XXVII)* *Outstanding amount as on March 31, 2011 Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd Bond Programme CRISIL AAA 2819 Reaffirmed (Series XXIII)* *Outstanding amount as on March 31, 2011 Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd Bond Programme CRISIL AAA 6325 Reaffirmed (Series XXII)* *Outstanding amount as on March 31, 2011 Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd Bond Programme CRISIL AAA 22963 Reaffirmed (Series XIX, XX, and XXI)* *Outstanding amount as on March 31, 2011 Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd Bond Programme CRISIL AAA 16325 Reaffirmed (Series XVII and XVIII)* *Outstanding amount as on March 31, 2011 Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd Bond Programme CRISIL AAA 5250 Reaffirmed (Series XVI)* *Outstanding amount as on March 31, 2011 Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd Bond Programme CRISIL AAA 8913 Reaffirmed (Series XIV and XV)* *Outstanding amount as on March 31, 2011 Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd Bond Programme CRISIL AAA 8363 Reaffirmed (Series XI, XII, and XIII)* *Outstanding amount as on March 31, 2011 Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd Bond Programme CRISIL AAA 4326 Reaffirmed (Series IX and X)* *Outstanding amount as on March 31, 2011 R. A. Associates TL CRISIL B 1 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Rajlakshmi Guinea Museum Jewellers Pvt CC CRISIL C 190 Reaffirmed Ltd Rajlakshmi Guinea Museum Jewellers Pvt LT Loan CRISIL D 11.7 Reaffirmed Ltd RCS Steel & Auto Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 70 Assigned Shradha Agencies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 270 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs. 220.0 Million Shri Ram Mall Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 170 Assigned Style N Supply Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Assigned Telangana Publications Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 32.5 Assigned Telangana Publications Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 177.5 Assigned Vijayneha Polymers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Reaffirmed Vijayneha Polymers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 30 Reaffirmed Voora Property Developers Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B 300 Assigned Wahid Sandhar Sugars Ltd CC CRISIL BB 300 Reaffirmed Wahid Sandhar Sugars Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 118 Reaffirmed Fac Wahid Sandhar Sugars Ltd TL CRISIL BB 222 Reaffirmed Web Tech Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 150 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.