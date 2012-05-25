May 25 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of May 24, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aerzen Machines (India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Agro Tech Foods Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 650.0^ Reaffirmed ^ Interchangeable with letter of credit Akay Flavours & Aromatics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 7.5 Reaffirmed Akay Flavours & Aromatics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 7.5 Reaffirmed Avinash Transport BG CRISIL A4 95 Assigned Baibhaw Construction Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 260 Reaffirmed Baibhaw Construction Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Cheviot Co. Ltd LOC/ BG CRISIL A1+ 72.5 Reaffirmed Cheviot Co. Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A1+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Fac GNA Axles Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 5 Reaffirmed GNA Axles Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 50 Reaffirmed GNA Axles Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A3+ 460 Reaffirmed GNA Duraparts Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed GNA Duraparts Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Goyal Sons LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Assigned Goyal Sons BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned iLife Medical Devices Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 13.8 Assigned iLife Medical Devices Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Discounting* * Interchangeable with packing credit upto Rs 8 Million Indigo Metalloys Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 10 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Interarch Building Products Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 700 Reaffirmed Interarch Building Products Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 950 Reaffirmed Laxmi Moulds Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 145.1 Downgraded Fac fromCRISIL A4 Nampa Electricals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned Northern Power Erectors Ltd BG CRISIL A4 60 Assigned Oriental Engineering Works Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 18 Reaffirmed Oriental Engineering Works Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 6 Reaffirmed Prakash Woollen Mills Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Prakash Woollen Mills Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 0.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 R.L Foods Packing Credit CRISIL A4 150 Reaffirmed Sesa Goa Ltd ST Debt (Including CP CRISIL A1+ 25000 Reaffirmed Programme Sesa Goa Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed Sesa Goa Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed Discounting Sesa Goa Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 3070 Reaffirmed Sesa Goa Ltd LOC and BG^ CRISIL A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed ^Interchangeable with letter of undertaking Siksha O Anusandhan University BG CRISIL D 90 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 The Asian Traders (India Bill CRISIL A2 400 Assigned Purchase-Discounting Fac LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aerzen Machines (India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 35 Assigned Agro Tech Foods Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 1170.0* Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with letter of credit/bank guarantee of up to Rs.300 million Akay Flavours & Aromatics Pvt Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL BBB+ 173.1 Reaffirmed * Treated as long term Akay Flavours & Aromatics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 40 Reaffirmed Annapurna Vyapaar Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 15 Assigned Annapurna Vyapaar Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 36 Assigned Ashutosh Foods CC* CRISIL B 240 Reaffirmed *interchangeable with Packing Credit Ashutosh Foods Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed Fac Avinash Transport CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Baibhaw Construction Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 40 Reaffirmed Canara Jewel Tex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 33.3 Assigned Canara Jewel Tex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Assigned Canara Jewel Tex Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 31.7 Assigned Cheviot Co. Ltd CC* CRISIL A+ 150 Reaffirmed *The cash credit limit for the company has sub-limit of Rs.130.0 Million for Export Packing Credit and Packing Credit, which is further interchangeable Cheviot Co. Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 10 Reaffirmed Dwarkadhish Sakhar Karkhana Ltd CC CRISIL B 121.5 Reaffirmed Dwarkadhish Sakhar Karkhana Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 206.7 Reaffirmed GNA Axles Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 190 Reaffirmed GNA Axles Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 750 Reaffirmed Fac GNA Axles Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 345 Reaffirmed GNA Duraparts Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 700 Reaffirmed GNA Duraparts Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 545 Reaffirmed Goyal Sons CC CRISIL BB 20 Assigned iLife Medical Devices Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 36.7 Assigned iLife Medical Devices Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B- 6.8 Assigned Fac iLife Medical Devices Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 5.5 Assigned Indigo Metalloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 21 Downgraded from CRISIL B Indigo Metalloys Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 95 Downgraded from CRISIL B Interarch Building Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 200 Reaffirmed Interarch Building Products Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A- 368 Reaffirmed Interarch Building Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A- 1082 Reaffirmed Fac Jhunjhunwala Oil Mills Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 200 Assigned Jhunjhunwala Oil Mills Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 91.3 Assigned Kameshwar Alloys & Steels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Karnataka Housing Board LT Loan CRISIL A+ 800 Reaffirmed Karnataka Housing Board Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A+ 4200 Reaffirmed Fac Kitex Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 250 Reaffirmed *Includes a sublimit of Rs.74.00 Million for Letter of Credit Kitex Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 187.4 Reaffirmed Lakshmi Venkata Ramana Rice Mill CC CRISIL B+ 59 Assigned Lakshmi Venkata Ramana Rice Mill Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 16 Assigned Laxmi Moulds Industries Pvt Ltd Buyers Credit Limit CRISIL D 30.5 Downgraded fromCRISIL B Laxmi Moulds Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 14.4 Downgraded fromCRISIL B Moraj Infratech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 400 Assigned Multimodal Storage Solutions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB+ 37.5 Assigned Fac Multimodal Storage Solutions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 145 Assigned Nampa Electricals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 49 Assigned Nampa Electricals Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB 101 Assigned Nampa Electricals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 110 Assigned Northern Power Erectors Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned Fac Northern Power Erectors Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 120 Assigned Oriental Engineering Works Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 20 Reaffirmed Oriental Engineering Works Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB+ 12 Reaffirmed *Includes sub limit of Export Packing Credit Oriental Engineering Works Pvt Ltd Standby FB Limits CRISIL BB+ 5.5 Reaffirmed Oriental Engineering Works Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 11 Reaffirmed Fac Prakash Woollen Mills Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 28.3 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Prakash Woollen Mills Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 160 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Prakash Woollen Mills Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BB- 10 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ R.L Foods CC CRISIL B 100 Reaffirmed Ramesh Zaveri & Company CC CRISIL B 150 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs.125 Million Sesa Goa Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA+ 1000 Reaffirmed Sesa Goa Ltd CC CRISIL AA+ 130 Reaffirmed Sesa Goa Ltd LOC* CRISIL AA+ 1000 Reaffirmed *Facility contracted for capital expenditure Siksha O Anusandhan University TL CRISIL D 890 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Siksha O Anusandhan University Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 670 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL B+ Sintercom India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed Sintercom India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 190 Reaffirmed Sree Sree Rakhahari Cold Storage Pvt TL CRISIL D 35.5 Assigned Ltd Sree Sree Rakhahari Cold Storage Pvt CC CRISIL D 47.1 Assigned Ltd Sree Sree Rakhahari Cold Storage Pvt Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 10.8 Assigned Ltd Fac Sri Venkateswara Rice Industries LT Loan CRISIL B+ 39 Assigned Sri Venkateswara Rice Industries CC CRISIL B+ 120 Assigned Sri Venkateswara Rice Industries Key CC CRISIL B+ 21 Assigned Sterling Publishers Pvt Ltd CC** CRISIL BBB- 150 Assigned * * Includes sub limit of Rs.75 Million for Export Packing Credit and Foreign Bill Purchase Sterling Publishers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 178.7 Assigned Tajshree Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Tajshree Motors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 15 Assigned Uneecops Technologies Ltd CC CRISIL BB 37 Assigned Uneecops Technologies Ltd TL CRISIL BB 203 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 