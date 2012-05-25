May 25 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of May 24, 2012.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aerzen Machines (India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned
Agro Tech Foods Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 650.0^ Reaffirmed
^ Interchangeable with letter of credit
Akay Flavours & Aromatics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 7.5 Reaffirmed
Akay Flavours & Aromatics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 7.5 Reaffirmed
Avinash Transport BG CRISIL A4 95 Assigned
Baibhaw Construction Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 260 Reaffirmed
Baibhaw Construction Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed
Cheviot Co. Ltd LOC/ BG CRISIL A1+ 72.5 Reaffirmed
Cheviot Co. Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A1+ 7.5 Reaffirmed
Fac
GNA Axles Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 5 Reaffirmed
GNA Axles Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 50 Reaffirmed
GNA Axles Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A3+ 460 Reaffirmed
GNA Duraparts Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed
GNA Duraparts Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed
Goyal Sons LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Assigned
Goyal Sons BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned
iLife Medical Devices Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 13.8 Assigned
iLife Medical Devices Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 10 Assigned
Discounting*
* Interchangeable with packing credit upto Rs 8 Million
Indigo Metalloys Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 10 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4
Interarch Building Products Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 700 Reaffirmed
Interarch Building Products Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 950 Reaffirmed
Laxmi Moulds Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 145.1 Downgraded
Fac fromCRISIL
A4
Nampa Electricals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned
Northern Power Erectors Ltd BG CRISIL A4 60 Assigned
Oriental Engineering Works Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 18 Reaffirmed
Oriental Engineering Works Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 6 Reaffirmed
Prakash Woollen Mills Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Upgraded
from CRISIL
A4
Prakash Woollen Mills Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 0.5 Upgraded
from CRISIL
A4
R.L Foods Packing Credit CRISIL A4 150 Reaffirmed
Sesa Goa Ltd ST Debt (Including CP CRISIL A1+ 25000 Reaffirmed
Programme
Sesa Goa Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed
Sesa Goa Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed
Discounting
Sesa Goa Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 3070 Reaffirmed
Sesa Goa Ltd LOC and BG^ CRISIL A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed
^Interchangeable with letter of undertaking
Siksha O Anusandhan University BG CRISIL D 90 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4
The Asian Traders (India Bill CRISIL A2 400 Assigned
Purchase-Discounting
Fac
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aerzen Machines (India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 35 Assigned
Agro Tech Foods Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 1170.0* Reaffirmed
* Interchangeable with letter of credit/bank guarantee of up to Rs.300 million
Akay Flavours & Aromatics Pvt Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL BBB+ 173.1 Reaffirmed
* Treated as long term
Akay Flavours & Aromatics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 40 Reaffirmed
Annapurna Vyapaar Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 15 Assigned
Annapurna Vyapaar Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 36 Assigned
Ashutosh Foods CC* CRISIL B 240 Reaffirmed
*interchangeable with Packing Credit
Ashutosh Foods Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed
Fac
Avinash Transport CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned
Baibhaw Construction Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 40 Reaffirmed
Canara Jewel Tex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 33.3 Assigned
Canara Jewel Tex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Assigned
Canara Jewel Tex Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 31.7 Assigned
Cheviot Co. Ltd CC* CRISIL A+ 150 Reaffirmed
*The cash credit limit for the company has sub-limit of Rs.130.0 Million for Export Packing
Credit and Packing Credit, which is further interchangeable
Cheviot Co. Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 10 Reaffirmed
Dwarkadhish Sakhar Karkhana Ltd CC CRISIL B 121.5 Reaffirmed
Dwarkadhish Sakhar Karkhana Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 206.7 Reaffirmed
GNA Axles Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 190 Reaffirmed
GNA Axles Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 750 Reaffirmed
Fac
GNA Axles Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 345 Reaffirmed
GNA Duraparts Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 700 Reaffirmed
GNA Duraparts Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 545 Reaffirmed
Goyal Sons CC CRISIL BB 20 Assigned
iLife Medical Devices Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 36.7 Assigned
iLife Medical Devices Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B- 6.8 Assigned
Fac
iLife Medical Devices Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 5.5 Assigned
Indigo Metalloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 21 Downgraded
from CRISIL
B
Indigo Metalloys Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 95 Downgraded
from CRISIL
B
Interarch Building Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 200 Reaffirmed
Interarch Building Products Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A- 368 Reaffirmed
Interarch Building Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A- 1082 Reaffirmed
Fac
Jhunjhunwala Oil Mills Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 200 Assigned
Jhunjhunwala Oil Mills Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 91.3 Assigned
Kameshwar Alloys & Steels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned
Karnataka Housing Board LT Loan CRISIL A+ 800 Reaffirmed
Karnataka Housing Board Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A+ 4200 Reaffirmed
Fac
Kitex Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 250 Reaffirmed
*Includes a sublimit of Rs.74.00 Million for Letter of Credit
Kitex Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 187.4 Reaffirmed
Lakshmi Venkata Ramana Rice Mill CC CRISIL B+ 59 Assigned
Lakshmi Venkata Ramana Rice Mill Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 16 Assigned
Laxmi Moulds Industries Pvt Ltd Buyers Credit Limit CRISIL D 30.5 Downgraded
fromCRISIL B
Laxmi Moulds Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 14.4 Downgraded
fromCRISIL B
Moraj Infratech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 400 Assigned
Multimodal Storage Solutions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB+ 37.5 Assigned
Fac
Multimodal Storage Solutions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 145 Assigned
Nampa Electricals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 49 Assigned
Nampa Electricals Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB 101 Assigned
Nampa Electricals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 110 Assigned
Northern Power Erectors Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned
Fac
Northern Power Erectors Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 120 Assigned
Oriental Engineering Works Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 20 Reaffirmed
Oriental Engineering Works Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB+ 12 Reaffirmed
*Includes sub limit of Export Packing Credit
Oriental Engineering Works Pvt Ltd Standby FB Limits CRISIL BB+ 5.5 Reaffirmed
Oriental Engineering Works Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 11 Reaffirmed
Fac
Prakash Woollen Mills Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 28.3 Upgraded
from CRISIL
B+
Prakash Woollen Mills Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 160 Upgraded
from CRISIL
B+
Prakash Woollen Mills Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BB- 10 Upgraded
from CRISIL
B+
R.L Foods CC CRISIL B 100 Reaffirmed
Ramesh Zaveri & Company CC CRISIL B 150 Reaffirmed
Enhanced from Rs.125 Million
Sesa Goa Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA+ 1000 Reaffirmed
Sesa Goa Ltd CC CRISIL AA+ 130 Reaffirmed
Sesa Goa Ltd LOC* CRISIL AA+ 1000 Reaffirmed
*Facility contracted for capital expenditure
Siksha O Anusandhan University TL CRISIL D 890 Downgraded
from CRISIL
B+
Siksha O Anusandhan University Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 670 Downgraded
Fac from CRISIL
B+
Sintercom India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed
Sintercom India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 190 Reaffirmed
Sree Sree Rakhahari Cold Storage Pvt TL CRISIL D 35.5 Assigned
Ltd
Sree Sree Rakhahari Cold Storage Pvt CC CRISIL D 47.1 Assigned
Ltd
Sree Sree Rakhahari Cold Storage Pvt Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 10.8 Assigned
Ltd Fac
Sri Venkateswara Rice Industries LT Loan CRISIL B+ 39 Assigned
Sri Venkateswara Rice Industries CC CRISIL B+ 120 Assigned
Sri Venkateswara Rice Industries Key CC CRISIL B+ 21 Assigned
Sterling Publishers Pvt Ltd CC** CRISIL BBB- 150 Assigned
* * Includes sub limit of Rs.75 Million for Export Packing Credit and Foreign Bill Purchase
Sterling Publishers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 178.7 Assigned
Tajshree Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned
Tajshree Motors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 15 Assigned
Uneecops Technologies Ltd CC CRISIL BB 37 Assigned
Uneecops Technologies Ltd TL CRISIL BB 203 Assigned
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
