May 28 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of May 25, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abhiraj Engicon Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 25 Assigned A-One Industries LOC & BG CRISIL A3 60 Assigned C J I Porcelain Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1 Reaffirmed C J I Porcelain Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Canbank Factors Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed CICB - Chemicon Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ CICB - Chemicon Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 120 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ CICB - Chemicon Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4+ 399.8 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL A3+ Excel Pack Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Assigned Excel Pack Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Assigned Jaisu Shipping Company Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 3050 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Jsons Foundry Pvt Ltd Inland CRISIL A3 30 Assigned Kusmasuli Multipurpose Cold Storage Pvt BG CRISIL A4 1.3 Assigned Ltd Lasons India Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 68 Assigned Lasons India Pvt Ltd Export Bill Purchase CRISIL A4+ 172 Assigned -Discounting Lasons India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Assigned Oriental Plants and Equipments Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 10 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Oriental Plants and Equipments Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 20 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Palghar Plywood Product Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 40 Assigned Rajkamal Textiles BG CRISIL A4 1.9 Reaffirmed Ravali Spinners Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 28.3 Reaffirmed Ravali Spinners Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed Riviera Home Furnishings Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A2 450 Reaffirmed Credit** **Interchangeable with Foreign Bills Payable Santosh Constructions BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Assigned Shivam Autozone (India) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Shubham Coke and Coal India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 5 Assigned Supersonic Turners Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Assigned Supersonic Turners Pvt Ltd Foreign Usance Bills CRISIL A4+ 25 Assigned Purchase - Discounting Supersonic Turners Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 15 Assigned Supreme Heatreaters Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 210 Reaffirmed Transport Corporation of India Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 393.7 Assigned Vijay Agro Products Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Assigned Western Precicast Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 10 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abhiraj Engicon Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 7.5 Assigned Abhiraj Engicon Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 62.5 Assigned A-One Industries CC CRISIL BBB- 12.5 Assigned C J I Porcelain Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed C J I Porcelain Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 11.3 Reaffirmed Fac C J I Porcelain Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 47.7 Reaffirmed CICB - Chemicon Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB 52.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB CICB - Chemicon Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 30 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL BBB Excel Pack Ltd TL CRISIL BB 6 Assigned Excel Pack Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Assigned Fortune Multitech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 450 Assigned Hindustan Semiconductors Ltd CC CRISIL D 20 Downgraded from CRISIL B Hindustan Semiconductors Ltd TL CRISIL D 75 Downgraded from CRISIL B Hindustan Semiconductors Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 15 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL B Indian Autogas Co. Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 42.5 Assigned Indian Autogas Co. Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 45 Assigned Indian Autogas Co. Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B+ 45 Assigned Jaisu Shipping Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 100 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Jaisu Shipping Company Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL D 250 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Jsons Foundry Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 361.8 Assigned Jsons Foundry Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 3.2 Assigned Fac Jsons Foundry Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 245 Assigned Packing Credit of Rs.180 Million/ Inland/Import Letter Of Credit of Rs.120 Million Kaizen Wheels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 40.2 Assigned Kaizen Wheels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 40 Assigned Kaizen Wheels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B- 3.8 Assigned Fac Kalyani Renewable Energy India Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 145 Assigned Fac Kalyani Renewable Energy India Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 555 Assigned Kavcon Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 110 Reaffirmed Kusmasuli Multipurpose Cold Storage Pvt WC Fac CRISIL B 4.5 Assigned Ltd Kusmasuli Multipurpose Cold Storage Pvt TL CRISIL B 47 Assigned Ltd Kusmasuli Multipurpose Cold Storage Pvt CC CRISIL B 41 Assigned Ltd Lasons India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 140 Assigned Loknath Rice Mill CC CRISIL B+ 59.5 Assigned Loknath Rice Mill TL CRISIL B+ 10.9 Assigned Lustra Print Process Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Lustra Print Process Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 42.8 Reaffirmed Fac Lustra Print Process Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 82.2 Reaffirmed Mittals Infotech CC CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned Oriental Plants and Equipments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 75 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Oriental Plants and Equipments Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 65.3 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Palghar Plywood Product Pvt Ltd Terrm Loan CRISIL BBB 5.2 Assigned Palghar Plywood Product Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 35 Assigned Preca Solutions India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 48 Assigned Preca Solutions India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 40 Assigned Preca Solutions India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B- 112 Assigned Fac Qureshi International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned Qureshi International Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 230 Assigned Fac Rajkamal Textiles CC CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Rajkamal Textiles LT Loan CRISIL B+ 6.3 Reaffirmed Rajkamal Textiles Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 2.7 Reaffirmed Fac Ramvijay Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 90 Reaffirmed Ravali Spinners Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 431.7 Reaffirmed Ravali Spinners Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 760 Reaffirmed Ravali Spinners Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Ravali Spinners Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Riviera Home Furnishings Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 370 Reaffirmed Santosh Constructions CC CRISIL BB- 25 Assigned Shanti Education Society CC CRISIL BBB+ 20 Reaffirmed Shanti Education Society LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 583.1 Reaffirmed Shanti Education Society Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB+ 102.5 Reaffirmed Shanti Education Society Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB+ 222.4 Reaffirmed Fac Shivam Autozone (India) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 210 Assigned Shivam Autozone (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B- 20 Assigned Fac Shivam Autozone (India) Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding Fac CRISIL B- 200 Assigned Shivam Autozone (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 50 Assigned Shubham Coke and Coal India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 95 Assigned Siddhi Sugar and Allied Industries Ltd TL CRISIL B 240 Assigned Siddhi Sugar and Allied Industries Ltd CC CRISIL B 140 Assigned Siddhi Sugar and Allied Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 430 Assigned Fac Sri Karpaga Vinayagar Textiles CC CRISIL B- 50 Assigned Sri Karpaga Vinayagar Textiles TL CRISIL B- 25 Assigned Supersonic Turners Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 28.6 Assigned Supersonic Turners Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 65 Assigned Supreme Heatreaters Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 105 Upgraded from CRISIL B Supreme Heatreaters Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 113.4 Upgraded Fac from CRISIL B Tarun Alloys Ltd CC CRISIL B- 165 Assigned Tarun Alloys Ltd TL CRISIL B- 100 Assigned Transport Corporation of India Ltd TL CRISIL AA- 1119.7 Assigned Transport Corporation of India Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL AA- 386.6 Assigned Transport Corporation of India Ltd CC* CRISIL AA- 2250 Assigned *Includes Rs.50 Million standby letter of credit Universal Trust of Education & Research TL CRISIL B 145.1 Assigned Vidyaa Vikas Educational and Charitable LT Loan CRISIL D 172.5 Assigned Trust Vidyaa Vikas Educational and Charitable Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 30 Assigned Trust Vidyaa Vikas Educational and Medical LT Loan CRISIL D 188.2 Assigned Charitable Trust-Covai Vidyaa Vikas Educational and Medical Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 40 Assigned Charitable Trust-Covai Fac Vijay Agro Products Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 57.5 Assigned Vijay Agro Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 90 Assigned Western Precicast Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 109.5 Assigned Western Precicast Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 38.5 Assigned Fac Western Precicast Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 202 Assigned Packing Credit of Rs.150 Million./ Letter Of Credit of Rs. 100 Million. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.