May 28 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of May 25, 2012.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Abhiraj Engicon Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 25 Assigned
A-One Industries LOC & BG CRISIL A3 60 Assigned
C J I Porcelain Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1 Reaffirmed
C J I Porcelain Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed
Canbank Factors Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed
CICB - Chemicon Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A3+
CICB - Chemicon Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 120 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A3+
CICB - Chemicon Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4+ 399.8 Downgraded
Fac from CRISIL
A3+
Excel Pack Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Assigned
Excel Pack Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Assigned
Jaisu Shipping Company Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 3050 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Jsons Foundry Pvt Ltd Inland CRISIL A3 30 Assigned
Kusmasuli Multipurpose Cold Storage Pvt BG CRISIL A4 1.3 Assigned
Ltd
Lasons India Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 68 Assigned
Lasons India Pvt Ltd Export Bill Purchase CRISIL A4+ 172 Assigned
-Discounting
Lasons India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Assigned
Oriental Plants and Equipments Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 10 Upgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Oriental Plants and Equipments Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 20 Upgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Palghar Plywood Product Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 40 Assigned
Rajkamal Textiles BG CRISIL A4 1.9 Reaffirmed
Ravali Spinners Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 28.3 Reaffirmed
Ravali Spinners Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed
Riviera Home Furnishings Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A2 450 Reaffirmed
Credit**
**Interchangeable with Foreign Bills Payable
Santosh Constructions BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Assigned
Shivam Autozone (India) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Assigned
Shubham Coke and Coal India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 5 Assigned
Supersonic Turners Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Assigned
Supersonic Turners Pvt Ltd Foreign Usance Bills CRISIL A4+ 25 Assigned
Purchase - Discounting
Supersonic Turners Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 15 Assigned
Supreme Heatreaters Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 210 Reaffirmed
Transport Corporation of India Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 393.7 Assigned
Vijay Agro Products Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Assigned
Western Precicast Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 10 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Abhiraj Engicon Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 7.5 Assigned
Abhiraj Engicon Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 62.5 Assigned
A-One Industries CC CRISIL BBB- 12.5 Assigned
C J I Porcelain Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed
C J I Porcelain Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 11.3 Reaffirmed
Fac
C J I Porcelain Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 47.7 Reaffirmed
CICB - Chemicon Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB 52.5 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB
CICB - Chemicon Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 30 Downgraded
Fac from CRISIL
BBB
Excel Pack Ltd TL CRISIL BB 6 Assigned
Excel Pack Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Assigned
Fortune Multitech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 450 Assigned
Hindustan Semiconductors Ltd CC CRISIL D 20 Downgraded
from CRISIL
B
Hindustan Semiconductors Ltd TL CRISIL D 75 Downgraded
from CRISIL
B
Hindustan Semiconductors Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 15 Downgraded
Fac from CRISIL
B
Indian Autogas Co. Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 42.5 Assigned
Indian Autogas Co. Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 45 Assigned
Indian Autogas Co. Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B+ 45 Assigned
Jaisu Shipping Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 100 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB+
Jaisu Shipping Company Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL D 250 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB+
Jsons Foundry Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 361.8 Assigned
Jsons Foundry Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 3.2 Assigned
Fac
Jsons Foundry Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 245 Assigned
Packing Credit of Rs.180 Million/ Inland/Import Letter Of Credit of Rs.120 Million
Kaizen Wheels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 40.2 Assigned
Kaizen Wheels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 40 Assigned
Kaizen Wheels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B- 3.8 Assigned
Fac
Kalyani Renewable Energy India Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 145 Assigned
Fac
Kalyani Renewable Energy India Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 555 Assigned
Kavcon Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 110 Reaffirmed
Kusmasuli Multipurpose Cold Storage Pvt WC Fac CRISIL B 4.5 Assigned
Ltd
Kusmasuli Multipurpose Cold Storage Pvt TL CRISIL B 47 Assigned
Ltd
Kusmasuli Multipurpose Cold Storage Pvt CC CRISIL B 41 Assigned
Ltd
Lasons India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 140 Assigned
Loknath Rice Mill CC CRISIL B+ 59.5 Assigned
Loknath Rice Mill TL CRISIL B+ 10.9 Assigned
Lustra Print Process Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed
Lustra Print Process Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 42.8 Reaffirmed
Fac
Lustra Print Process Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 82.2 Reaffirmed
Mittals Infotech CC CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned
Oriental Plants and Equipments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 75 Upgraded
from CRISIL
BB+
Oriental Plants and Equipments Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 65.3 Upgraded
from CRISIL
BB+
Palghar Plywood Product Pvt Ltd Terrm Loan CRISIL BBB 5.2 Assigned
Palghar Plywood Product Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 35 Assigned
Preca Solutions India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 48 Assigned
Preca Solutions India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 40 Assigned
Preca Solutions India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B- 112 Assigned
Fac
Qureshi International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned
Qureshi International Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 230 Assigned
Fac
Rajkamal Textiles CC CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed
Rajkamal Textiles LT Loan CRISIL B+ 6.3 Reaffirmed
Rajkamal Textiles Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 2.7 Reaffirmed
Fac
Ramvijay Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 90 Reaffirmed
Ravali Spinners Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 431.7 Reaffirmed
Ravali Spinners Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 760 Reaffirmed
Ravali Spinners Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed
Ravali Spinners Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed
Riviera Home Furnishings Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 370 Reaffirmed
Santosh Constructions CC CRISIL BB- 25 Assigned
Shanti Education Society CC CRISIL BBB+ 20 Reaffirmed
Shanti Education Society LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 583.1 Reaffirmed
Shanti Education Society Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB+ 102.5 Reaffirmed
Shanti Education Society Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB+ 222.4 Reaffirmed
Fac
Shivam Autozone (India) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 210 Assigned
Shivam Autozone (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B- 20 Assigned
Fac
Shivam Autozone (India) Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding Fac CRISIL B- 200 Assigned
Shivam Autozone (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 50 Assigned
Shubham Coke and Coal India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 95 Assigned
Siddhi Sugar and Allied Industries Ltd TL CRISIL B 240 Assigned
Siddhi Sugar and Allied Industries Ltd CC CRISIL B 140 Assigned
Siddhi Sugar and Allied Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 430 Assigned
Fac
Sri Karpaga Vinayagar Textiles CC CRISIL B- 50 Assigned
Sri Karpaga Vinayagar Textiles TL CRISIL B- 25 Assigned
Supersonic Turners Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 28.6 Assigned
Supersonic Turners Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 65 Assigned
Supreme Heatreaters Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 105 Upgraded
from CRISIL
B
Supreme Heatreaters Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 113.4 Upgraded
Fac from CRISIL
B
Tarun Alloys Ltd CC CRISIL B- 165 Assigned
Tarun Alloys Ltd TL CRISIL B- 100 Assigned
Transport Corporation of India Ltd TL CRISIL AA- 1119.7 Assigned
Transport Corporation of India Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL AA- 386.6 Assigned
Transport Corporation of India Ltd CC* CRISIL AA- 2250 Assigned
*Includes Rs.50 Million standby letter of credit
Universal Trust of Education & Research TL CRISIL B 145.1 Assigned
Vidyaa Vikas Educational and Charitable LT Loan CRISIL D 172.5 Assigned
Trust
Vidyaa Vikas Educational and Charitable Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 30 Assigned
Trust
Vidyaa Vikas Educational and Medical LT Loan CRISIL D 188.2 Assigned
Charitable Trust-Covai
Vidyaa Vikas Educational and Medical Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 40 Assigned
Charitable Trust-Covai Fac
Vijay Agro Products Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 57.5 Assigned
Vijay Agro Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 90 Assigned
Western Precicast Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 109.5 Assigned
Western Precicast Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 38.5 Assigned
Fac
Western Precicast Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 202 Assigned
Packing Credit of Rs.150 Million./ Letter Of Credit of Rs. 100 Million.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
