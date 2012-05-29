May 29 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of May 28, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Big Bags International Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill Purchase CRISIL A3+ 300 Reaffirmed Big Bags International Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 465 Reaffirmed Big Bags International Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 125 Reaffirmed Blue Ocean Biotech Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4+ 17.5 Assigned * includes sublimit of Bank Guarantee of Rs 2.5 Million Corporation Bank CDs CRISIL A1+ 200000 Reaffirmed East India Commercial Co. Ltd Inland/Import LOC# CRISIL A2 70 Assigned #Interchangeable with foreign letter of credit. East India Commercial Co. Ltd BG CRISIL A2 10 Assigned Erode Sri Palani Murugan Spinning Mills BG CRISIL A4 1 Assigned Pvt Ltd Geo Foundations and Structures Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 80.8 Reaffirmed Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 1175 Upgraded from CRISIL A1 Jayabheri Automotives Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 50 Assigned Kaveri Yarns and Fabrics Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 9.4 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Kenmore Shoes Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Kenmore Shoes Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Kenmore Shoes Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 64 Reaffirmed Discounting* *Rs. 20.00 Million of letter of credit limit and Rs. 44.00 Million of Non-letter of credit limit. Kenmore Shoes Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 35 Reaffirmed Kenmore Shoes Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed M X Systems International Pvt Ltd BG* CRISIL A4 290 Assigned * includes sublimit of Letter of credit Rs.50 Million Ozone Overseas Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 35 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 P.C. Jain and Company BG CRISIL A4+ 115 Reaffirmed Raju Construction Co. BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Shree Sai Prakash Alloys Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Shree Sai Prakash Alloys Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Shree Sai Smelters India Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Sudhir Sales & Services Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 100 Assigned Sudhir Sales & Services Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A1+ 100 Assigned Swarup Rolling Mills Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Thomas Cook (India) Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 1500 Reaffirmed Thomas Cook (India) Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1+ 1400 Reaffirmed Thomas Cook (India) Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 964.7 Reaffirmed Tube Investments of India Ltd LOC** CRISIL A1+ 3 Reaffirmed ** Interchangeable with bank guarantee Tube Investments of India Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs.1.5 Billion) Vasavi Plast Industries LOC CRISIL A4 25 Assigned Vedagiri Hi-Tech Spinning Mills Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 18.3 Reaffirmed William Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 4 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Corporation Bank FD FAAA - Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Educational Society Proposed TL CRISIL D 220 Assigned Aditya Educational Society TL CRISIL D 200 Assigned Astra Lighting Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 21.4 Reaffirmed Astra Lighting Ltd CC CRISIL D 80 Reaffirmed Astra Lighting Ltd LOC CRISIL D 36.1 Reaffirmed Big Bags International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 35 Reaffirmed Big Bags International Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 375 Reaffirmed Blue Ocean Biotech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 254 Assigned Blue Ocean Biotech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 110 Assigned Cobb Apparels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 110 Assigned Cobb Apparels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned Fac Corporation Bank Tier I Perpetual BondsCRISIL AAA 4375 Reaffirmed Corporation Bank Upper Tier II Bonds CRISIL AAA 14000 Reaffirmed Corporation Bank Lower Tier II Bonds CRISIL AAA 15000 Reaffirmed East India Commercial Co. Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB+ 350 Assigned * Interchangeable with Packing Credit up to Rs.110.0 Million East India Commercial Co. Ltd TL** CRISIL BBB+ 17.7 Assigned **Interchangeable with Foreign Letter of Credit up to Rs.15.0 Million Erode Sri Palani Murugan Spinning Mills TL CRISIL B 46.8 Assigned Pvt Ltd Erode Sri Palani Murugan Spinning Mills Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 22.6 Assigned Pvt Ltd Fac Erode Sri Palani Murugan Spinning Mills CC CRISIL B 20 Assigned Pvt Ltd Geo Foundations and Structures Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Geo Foundations and Structures Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 68 Reaffirmed Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL A+ 6758.6 Reaffirmed Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A+ 5066.4 Reaffirmed Fac Gupta & Sons (Motors) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 70 Assigned Himalya International Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 946 Reaffirmed Himalya International Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB+ 575 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with Export Packing Credit, Foreign Bill Discounting and Post shipment credit. Himalya International Ltd Proposed LT Bk LoanFac CRISIL BBB+ 4 Reaffirmed International Management Institute TL CRISIL BBB+ 240 Reaffirmed Jayabheri Automotives Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 25 Reaffirmed Jayabheri Automotives Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 140 Reaffirmed Jayabheri Automotives Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding Fac CRISIL B- 50 Reaffirmed Kaveri Yarns and Fabrics Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 140 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Kaveri Yarns and Fabrics Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL B+ 2.6 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Kaveri Yarns and Fabrics Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 48 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Kenmore Shoes Pvt Ltd CC# CRISIL BB 6 Reaffirmed # Cash Credit for Duty Drawback Kenmore Shoes Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 3.9 Reaffirmed Fac KJ Ispat Ltd CC CRISIL D 60 Reaffirmed KJ Ispat Ltd BG CRISIL D 3 Reaffirmed KJ Ispat Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 106.5 Reaffirmed M X Systems International Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 25 Assigned Fac M X Systems International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned N. S. Rama Rao Body Works CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned N. S. Rama Rao Body Works TL CRISIL B 16 Assigned Nano Polymers India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 13.5 Assigned Nano Polymers India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 66.5 Assigned NSR Elkemet Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B 20 Assigned NSR Elkemet Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 20 Assigned NSR Elkemet Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 50 Assigned Ozone Overseas Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 140 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- P.C. Jain and Company Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 35 Reaffirmed P.C. Jain and Company Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed Fac Raju Construction Co. CC CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed Shree Sai Prakash Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 160 Reaffirmed Shree Sai Prakash Alloys Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 120.6 Reaffirmed Fac Shree Sai Prakash Alloys Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 155 Reaffirmed Shree Sai Rolling Mills (India) Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 256 Reaffirmed Shree Sai Rolling Mills (India) Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 24 Reaffirmed Shree Sai Smelters India Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 76.5 Reaffirmed Shree Sai Smelters India Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 53.5 Reaffirmed Fac Shree Sai Smelters India Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 27.5 Reaffirmed SRM Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 9 Upgraded from CRISIL B- SRM Motors Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL B 100 Upgraded from CRISIL B- SRM Motors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 16 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Swarn Sarita Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 150 Reaffirmed Swarup Rolling Mills Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 15 Assigned Swarup Rolling Mills Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 10 Assigned Fac Swarup Rolling Mills Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 120 Assigned Thomas Cook (India) Ltd CC* CRISIL AA- 1870 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with overdraft; interchangeable with working capital demand loan to the extent of Rs.1150 Million Thomas Cook (India) Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL AA- 315.3 Reaffirmed Fac Trident Power Systems Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 550 Assigned Tube Investments of India Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 1000 Reaffirmed Tube Investments of India Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 500 Reaffirmed Tube Investments of India Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 1000 Reaffirmed Tube Investments of India Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 1000 Reaffirmed Tube Investments of India Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 1500 Reaffirmed Tube Investments of India Ltd CC* CRISIL AA 4 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with short-term buyer's credit, packing credit, and working capital demand loan V.S. Buildcon CC CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned Vasavi Pipes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned Vasavi Pipes Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 50 Assigned Fac Vasavi Plast Industries TL CRISIL B 15 Assigned Vasavi Plast Industries CC CRISIL B 60 Assigned Vedagiri Hi-Tech Spinning Mills Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Vedagiri Hi-Tech Spinning Mills Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 43.9 Reaffirmed V-Trans (India) Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 75 Reaffirmed William Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 52.6 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 