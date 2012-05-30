May 30 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of May 29, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alluri Sitarama Raju Educational SocietyBG CRISIL A3 60 Assigned Chiral Biosciences Ltd LOC CRISIL D 40 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Chiral Biosciences Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL D 60 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Corona Vitrified Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Diasqua India Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 24 Reaffirmed Diasqua India Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4 36 Reaffirmed Fac Diasqua India Pvt Ltd Post-Shipment Credit CRISIL A4 90 Reaffirmed Ferozepur Foods Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL A4 50 Assigned G V G Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1 Reaffirmed G V G Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 35 Reaffirmed HPM Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 300 Reaffirmed Janmani International Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 101.3 Reaffirmed Jivraj Coke Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned Lanco Power Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 340 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Lanco Power Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 340 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Lanco Power Ltd BG* CRISIL A4+ 680 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 *Fungible with letter of credit Lok-Beta Pharmaceuticals (I) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Lok-Beta Pharmaceuticals (I) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Reaffirmed Marathon Electric Motors (India) Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 320 Reaffirmed Narayan Trading Company BG CRISIL D 5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Narayan Trading Company LOC CRISIL D 200 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Narayan Trading Company Packing Credit CRISIL D 185 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Nitte Education Trust BG CRISIL A1 102 Upgraded from CRISIL A2+ Omsairam Steels and Alloys Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 70 Assigned P.Manickam & Co BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Paramount Forge BG CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Pelican International Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 137.5 Assigned Prakash Asphaltings and Toll Highways BG CRISIL A2 770 Reaffirmed (India) Ltd Prakash Corrugated Pune Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 3 Assigned Pushpit Steels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 600 Assigned Royalline Resources Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 150 Placed on Notice of Withdrawal Royalline Resources Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4 75 Placed on Fac Notice of Withdrawal Shree Automotive Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned Sidhi Jewellers BG CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed SMT Machines India Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 7.5 Assigned Sukaso Ceracolors Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 85 Assigned Sukaso Ceracolors Pvt Ltd LOC Bill Discounting CRISIL A3+ 40 Assigned Sukaso Ceracolors Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 80 Assigned Superon Schweisstechnik India Ltd BG CRISIL A3 30 Assigned Veejay Lakshmi Engineering Works Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 200 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alluri Sitarama Raju Educational SocietyProposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 50.5 Assigned Fac Alluri Sitarama Raju Educational SocietyLT Loan CRISIL BBB- 87 Assigned Alluri Sitarama Raju Educational SocietyCC CRISIL BBB- 12.5 Assigned Ambattur Constructions Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 99.4 Reaffirmed Ambattur Constructions Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 28.8 Reaffirmed Fac Chiral Biosciences Ltd CC CRISIL D 80 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Chiral Biosciences Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL D 60 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Chiral Biosciences Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL D 61.7 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Chiral Biosciences Ltd TL CRISIL D 48.3 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Corona Vitrified Pvt Ltd Rupee TL^ CRISIL B+ 75 Assigned ^Includes one time Letter of Credit of Rs.22.1 Million Corona Vitrified Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Exodus Futura Knit Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL B- 53 Assigned *includes sub limit Export Packing Credit of Rs 20.0 Million Exodus Futura Knit Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 90 Assigned Ferozepur Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 16.8 Assigned Ferozepur Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 3.2 Assigned Fac Ferozepur Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 200 Assigned G V G Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed HPM Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 400 Reaffirmed HPM Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 28.5 Reaffirmed Janmani International Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL B+ 6.87 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Janmani International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 25 Reaffirmed Jivraj Coke Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 15 Assigned Jivraj Coke Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 70 Assigned Fac Jivraj Coke Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned Karuturi Ceramics Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 231.9 Assigned Karuturi Ceramics Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL D 8.1 Assigned Khanna Properties & Infrastructures Pvt TL CRISIL B 270 Assigned Ltd Lanco Power Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 79047 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Lanco Power Ltd CC CRISIL BB 830 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Lanco Power Ltd CC CRISIL BB 830 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Lanco Power Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 6 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL BBB- Lok-Beta Pharmaceuticals (I) Pvt Ltd Packing Credit^ CRISIL B+ 57.5 Reaffirmed ^Fully interchangeable with export bill discounting and includes sub-limit of cash credit to the extent of Rs.10 million Marathon Electric Motors (India) Ltd Bill Discounting* CRISIL A 80 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with Cash credit Mount Carmel Educational Society CC CRISIL BB 4 Assigned Mount Carmel Educational Society TL CRISIL BB 76 Assigned Narayan Trading Company CC CRISIL D 415 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Nitte Education Trust LT Loan CRISIL A 202 Upgraded from CRISIL A- Nitte Education Trust Overdraft Fac CRISIL A 150 Upgraded from CRISIL A- Nitte Education Trust Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A 110 Upgraded Fac from CRISIL A- Omsairam Steels and Alloys Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 444.8 Assigned Omsairam Steels and Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 210 Assigned Orchid Medical Centre Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL D 7.5 Assigned Orchid Medical Centre Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 67.5 Assigned P.Manickam & Co Overdraft Fac* CRISIL BB 90 Assigned *Long Term Facility Paramount Forge TL CRISIL B+ 155.1 Assigned Paramount Forge Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 118.4 Assigned Fac Paramount Forge CC* CRISIL B+ 95 Assigned * Includes Sub-Limit of Packing Credit of Rs.37.5 Million. Pelican International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 2.5 Assigned Prakash Asphaltings and Toll Highways CC CRISIL BBB+ 330 Reaffirmed (India) Ltd Prakash Asphaltings and Toll Highways TL CRISIL BBB+ 240 Reaffirmed (India) Ltd Prakash Corrugated Pune Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 80 Assigned Prakash Corrugated Pune Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B- 35 Assigned Fac Prakash Corrugated Pune Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 30 Assigned Pushpit Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 180 Assigned R.S.Trust CC CRISIL BBB 90 Reaffirmed R.S.Trust TL CRISIL BBB 20 Reaffirmed Rajaram and Brothers CC CRISIL BB 80 Assigned Sai Krishna Constructions LT Loan CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned Sai Krishna Constructions Proposed TL CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Saral Motors CC CRISIL BB 45 Assigned Saral Motors Standby Line of CreditCRISIL BB 5 Assigned Shakti Plastic Industries CC CRISIL D 20 Reaffirmed Shakti Plastic Industries TL CRISIL D 30 Reaffirmed Shakti Plastic Industries Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 15 Reaffirmed Fac Sharda Rice Mill CC CRISIL BB- 150 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Shree Automotive Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 360 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Sidhi Jewellers CC CRISIL B 200 Reaffirmed SMT Machines India Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 1.5 Assigned SMT Machines India Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 130 Assigned Sree Skandha Food Processing (India) CC CRISIL BB- 92.5 Upgraded Pvt Ltd from CRISIL B+ Sree Skandha Food Processing (India) LT Loan CRISIL BB- 16.4 Upgraded Pvt Ltd from CRISIL B+ Sree Skandha Food Processing (India) Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 31.1 Upgraded Pvt Ltd Fac from CRISIL B+ Subhash Guar Gum Industry Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B- 120 Assigned Fac Sukaso Ceracolors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 34.3 Assigned Sukaso Ceracolors Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB 160.7 Assigned *includes sub limit of Working Capital Demand Loan of Rs. 30.00 Million Superon Schweisstechnik India Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 60 Reaffirmed Superon Schweisstechnik India Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 30 Reaffirmed Superon Schweisstechnik India Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 30 Reaffirmed Fac Tirumala Realcon Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 130 Assigned Vectus Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 80 Reaffirmed Vectus Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 60 Reaffirmed Veejay Lakshmi Engineering Works Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 150 Reaffirmed Vel Trust 1997 LT Loan CRISIL BBB 20 Reaffirmed Vel Trust 1997 Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB 90 Reaffirmed Vijaya Medical Centre Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 10 Assigned Fac Vijaya Medical Centre TL CRISIL BBB- 90 Assigned 