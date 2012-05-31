May 31 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of May 30, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ace Acoustics and Audio Video Solutions LOC CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Pvt Ltd Anjan Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Anjan Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4 29.9 Reaffirmed Fac Aquarious Marketing Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Aquarious Marketing Pvt Ltd Proposed Short -Term CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Bk Loan Fac Aquarious Marketing Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 24 Assigned Discounting* *Fully Interchangeable Aquarious Marketing Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit*CRISIL A4 12 Assigned *Fully Interchangeable Aqueduct Plastics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 120 Reaffirmed Aqueduct Plastics Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4 80 Reaffirmed Fac Aries Agro Ltd LOC^** CRISIL A2 590 Reaffirmed ^ Fully interchangeable with Buyers Credit; **includes sub-limit of bank guarantee of Rs.5.0 Million Aries Agro Ltd BG CRISIL A2 20 Reaffirmed Aurangabad Electricals Ltd Bill Discounting# CRISIL A3+ 315 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 #Interchangeable with Export Bill Discounting to the extent of Rs. 80 Million Aurangabad Electricals Ltd Buyer Credit Limit$ CRISIL A3+ 100 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 $Interchangeable with letter of credit and bank guarantee of up to Rs.80 Million Aurangabad Electricals Ltd LOC & BG@ CRISIL A3+ 160 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 @Interchangeable with buyers credit of up to Rs.60 Million Bajaj Printers & Packers LOC* CRISIL A4+ 45 Assigned * Interchangeable with Buyer's Credit of Rs. 45 Million Bhuval Industries LOC CRISIL A4+ 360 Reaffirmed BRT Spinners Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Assigned Dashmesh Cables BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Assigned Dashmesh Cables Bill CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Purchase-Discounting Fac Ganapati Motors BG CRISIL A4+ 22 Assigned H. R. Polycoats Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 110 Assigned Heemankshi Bakers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Heemankshi Bakers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Incap Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 40 Assigned Incap Ltd BG CRISIL A4 50 Assigned Indian Acoustics Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 50 Assigned Indian Acoustics Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 70 Assigned Discounting K.D.Liquor & Fertilizer Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL A3 2.5 Assigned Kakhani Metal Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned Kumar Steel (India) LOC CRISIL A4+ 360 Reaffirmed Limtex (India) Ltd BG CRISIL A4 30 Placed on Notice of Withdrawal Limtex (India) Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 120 Placed on Notice of Withdrawal Limtex (India) Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 40 Placed on Notice of Withdrawal Limtex (India) Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 150 Placed on Notice of Withdrawal Maldar Barrels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 70 Assigned Mirador Commercial Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 100 Assigned Mount Shivalik Breweries Ltd BG CRISIL A3 20 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 Mount Shivalik Breweries Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 80 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 Pan Overseas Foreign Bill Purchase CRISIL A3 50 Assigned Pan Overseas Packing Credit* CRISIL A3 70 Assigned * Packing Credit limit of Rs.20.0 Million is interchangeable with foreign bill purchase facility Payal Polyplast Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 300 Assigned Premier Steel Complex Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 90 Assigned Regal Transcore Laminations Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Regal Transcore Laminations Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 85 Reaffirmed Sai Venkateswara Enterprises Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned Shri Krupa Services Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Siemens Ltd LOC and BG CRISIL A1+ 40705 Reaffirmed Siemens Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 5295 Reaffirmed Siemens Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed (Including CP Programme) Sri Krishna Refineries LOC CRISIL A4 100 Assigned Sri Krishna Refineries Foreign LOC CRISIL A4 12.5 Assigned Sri Krishna Refineries BG CRISIL A4 3.3 Assigned Sumilon Industries Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 57 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Tijiya Engineering Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL A4 10 Assigned Tijiya Engineering Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 40 Assigned Tijiya Engineering Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 50 Assigned Udasee Stampings Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Udasee Stampings Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 72.5 Reaffirmed Urja Infrastructure BG CRISIL A4 60 Assigned Urja Tech BG CRISIL A4 60 Assigned Vaidyanath Sahakari Sakhar Karkhana Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 17.3 Reaffirmed Vaidyanath Sahakari Sakhar Karkhana Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A4+ 300 Reaffirmed Vanesa Inc BG CRISIL A2 20 Assigned Veejay Lakshmi Textiles Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Veejay Lakshmi Textiles Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Vishal Cables Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Assigned Vishal Cables Pvt Ltd Bill CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Assigned Purchase-Discounting Fac LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ace Acoustics and Audio Video Solutions CC CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned Pvt Ltd Anjan Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed Apt Packaging Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 61.1 Reaffirmed Apt Packaging Ltd CC - Book Debt CRISIL D 22.5 Reaffirmed Apt Packaging Ltd CC - Stock CRISIL D 22 Reaffirmed Apt Packaging Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 11 Reaffirmed Apt Packaging Ltd Deferred Payment CRISIL D 24 Reaffirmed Guarantee Apt Packaging Ltd Post Shipment Credit CRISIL D 11 Reaffirmed Apt Packaging Ltd LOC* CRISIL D 22 Reaffirmed * Includes Bank Guarantee to the extent of Rs.1.0 Million Aquarious Marketing Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 6 Assigned Fac Aquarious Marketing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 8 Assigned Aqueduct Plastics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed Aqueduct Plastics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed Fac Aqueduct Plastics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 2.8 Reaffirmed Aries Agro Ltd CC CRISIL A- 820 Reaffirmed Aries Agro Ltd TL CRISIL A- 315 Reaffirmed Aurangabad Electricals Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB 60 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- *Sublimit under bill discounting and interchangeable with bill discounting Aurangabad Electricals Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 82.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Bajaj Printers & Packers TL CRISIL BB- 1.6 Assigned Bajaj Printers & Packers Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 2 Assigned Fac Bajaj Printers & Packers CC CRISIL BB- 45 Assigned Bhima and Brother Bullion Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 1300 Reaffirmed Bhima and Brother Bullion Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 96 Reaffirmed Bhuval Industries CC CRISIL BB 40 Reaffirmed BRT Spinners Pvt Ltd Long- TL CRISIL BB+ 100.7 Assigned BRT Spinners Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 120 Assigned Dashmesh Cables Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 87.5 Assigned Fac Dashmesh Cables CC CRISIL BB 50 Assigned Express Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 199.9 Notice of Withdrawal Ganapati Motors TL CRISIL BB- 18 Assigned Ganapati Motors CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned H. R. Polycoats Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 116.5 Assigned H. R. Polycoats Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 8.2 Assigned Fac H. R. Polycoats Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 70 Assigned Heemankshi Bakers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 62.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Heemankshi Bakers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 15.9 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Incap Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 8.8 Assigned Incap Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 6.2 Assigned Fac Incap Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 65 Assigned Indian Acoustics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 12.6 Assigned Indian Acoustics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned K.D.Liquor & Fertilizer Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 30 Assigned K.D.Liquor & Fertilizer Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 117.5 Assigned Fac Kakhani Metal Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 2 Reaffirmed Fac Kakhani Metal Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 190 Reaffirmed Kangra Exports Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 75 Assigned Fac Kumar Steel (India) CC CRISIL BB 40 Reaffirmed Kusalava Finance Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 75 Assigned Limtex (India) Ltd CC CRISIL C 60 Placed on Notice of Withdrawal Limtex (India) Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL C 4.5 Placed on Fac Notice of Withdrawal Limtex (India) Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL C 45 Placed on Notice of Withdrawal Lucid Colloids Ltd CC* CRISIL BB 820 Upgraded from CRISIL B * Fully interchangeable with packing credit/post-shipment credit Lucid Colloids Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 220 Upgraded from CRISIL B Maa Tarini Transport Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed Maa Tarini Transport Pvt Ltd Proposed Fund Based CRISIL BB+ 46.5 Reaffirmed Bk Limits Maldar Barrels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 75.5 Assigned Maldar Barrels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 634.5 Assigned Fac Maldar Barrels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 470 Assigned Manyata Infrastructure Developments Pvt TL CRISIL B- 350 Assigned Ltd Mirador Commercial Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 360 Assigned Mount Shivalik Breweries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 220 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Mount Shivalik Breweries Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 379 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Mount Shivalik Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Mount Shivalik Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BB 27.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Nagarjuna Education Society Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 15 Upgraded from CRISIL B Nagarjuna Education Society Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 105 Upgraded from CRISIL B Pan Overseas TL CRISIL BBB- 5 Assigned Pan Overseas Proposed Long -Term CRISIL BBB- 5 Assigned Bk Loan Fac Park Health Systems Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 137 Upgraded from CRISIL B Park Health Systems Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 43 Upgraded Fac from CRISIL B Payal Polyplast Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned Payal Polyplast Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 180 Assigned Premier Steel Complex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 20 Assigned Premier Steel Complex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 140 Assigned Prerana Pratisthan TL CRISIL D 82 Assigned Prerana Pratisthan Proposed TL CRISIL D 30 Assigned Prerana Pratisthan CC CRISIL D 5 Assigned Prerana Pratisthan Proposed CC Limit CRISIL D 3 Assigned Rajarajan & Sons CC CRISIL B 184.5 Assigned Rajarajan & Sons TL CRISIL B 80 Assigned Ratna Cafe Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 28.5 Assigned Fac Ratna Cafe LT Loan CRISIL D 104 Assigned Ratna Cafe Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 17.5 Assigned Regal Transcore Laminations Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 73.5 Reaffirmed Rukmani Power and Steel Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 30 Reaffirmed Rukmani Power and Steel Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 61.5 Reaffirmed Rukmani Power and Steel Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 164.3 Reaffirmed Fac Sabitri Udyog TL CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Sabitri Udyog CC CRISIL B+ 37.5 Assigned Sabitri Udyog Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 12.5 Assigned Fac Sai Venkateswara Enterprises TL CRISIL BB- 80 Assigned Shree Bankey Bihari Metals CC CRISIL BB 50 Assigned Shri Basaveshwar Veerashaiva BG CRISIL D 200 Assigned Vidayavardhak Sangha Shri Basaveshwar Veerashaiva TL CRISIL D 277.1 Assigned Vidayavardhak Sangha Shri Krupa Services Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 10 Assigned Fac Shri Krupa Services Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 130 Assigned Shyam Corporation Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 124.5 Assigned Fac Siemens Ltd CC* CRISIL AAA 410 Reaffirmed *Cash credit limit interchangeable with working capital term loan (WCTL), working capital demand loan, and export finance Siemens Ltd Overdraft** CRISIL AAA 930 Reaffirmed **Overdraft interchangeable with WCTL, pre-shipment and post-shipment finance, bill discounting, letter of credit issuance, inland trade bill discounting, commercial paper, export bill purchase/negotiation of export documents against payment, and cheque purchase Siemens Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 1000 Reaffirmed SJ Fabricss Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned SJ Fabricss Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned Fac Sri Krishna Refineries Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 20.2 Assigned Fac Sri Krishna Refineries CC CRISIL B 100 Assigned Sumilon Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 110 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Sumilon Industries Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 166.8 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Surya Teja Raw and Boiled Rice CC CRISIL BB 100 Assigned Industries Pvt Ltd Surya Teja Raw and Boiled Rice LT Loan CRISIL BB 78 Assigned Industries Pvt Ltd Tijiya Engineering Pvt Ltd CC** CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned **with packing credit Udasee Stampings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 60 Reaffirmed Urja Infrastructure CC CRISIL B+ 120 Assigned Urja Tech CC CRISIL B+ 160 Assigned Vaidyanath Sahakari Sakhar Karkhana Ltd CC CRISIL BB 369.3 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Vaidyanath Sahakari Sakhar Karkhana Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 410 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Vanesa Cosmetics CC CRISIL BBB+ 80 Assigned Vanesa Cosmetics Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB+ 40 Assigned Fac Vanesa Inc CC CRISIL BBB+ 60 Assigned Veejay Lakshmi Textiles Ltd CC* CRISIL BB 105 Reaffirmed *Include sub limit of Rs.35.00 Million each for Export Packing Credit (EPC) & Foreign Bill Discounting (FDBN). Rs 42.50 Million interchangeability between EPC and FDBN sub limits Veejay Lakshmi Textiles Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 140.3 Reaffirmed Vel Shree R.Rangarajan Dr.Sagunthala LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 60 Reaffirmed Rangarajan Educational Academy Vel Shree R.Rangarajan Dr.Sagunthala Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 90 Reaffirmed Rangarajan Educational Academy Vishal Cables Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 10.2 Assigned Vishal Cables Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 59.8 Assigned Fac Vishal Cables Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 70 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 