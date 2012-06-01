Jun 1 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of May 31, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amartara Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 56.5 Reaffirmed Amartara Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1 Reaffirmed Amartara Pvt Ltd Cheque Purchase CRISIL A4+ 1 Reaffirmed Anjaney Alloys Ltd BG CRISIL A1 50 Assigned Anjaney Alloys Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 980 Assigned Balaji Export Co. LOC CRISIL A4+ 280 Reaffirmed Balaji Export Co. Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed Bhagwati Lumbers Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A4 60 Assigned Bhagwati Lumbers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 90 Assigned Gama Infraprop Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 180 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ H R Polycoats BG CRISIL A4+ 54 Reaffirmed Hindustan Prefab Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 500 Assigned K.V.R. Rail Infra Projects Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A3 285 Assigned Pvt Ltd Facility K.V.R. Rail Infra Projects BG CRISIL A3 115 Assigned Pvt Ltd Kopran Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 250 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Koshambh Multitred Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A3 40 Assigned Foreign Currency Koshambh Multitred Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill Purchase CRISIL A3 230 Assigned Koshambh Multitred Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 50 Assigned Marketing Times Automobiles BG CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Mecgale Pneumatics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 150 Assigned Narain Singh Bundela & BG CRISIL A4 42.5 Assigned Company Omicron Steel Trades Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 180 Assigned Pan-Electro Technic BG CRISIL A3+ 80 Reaffirmed Enterprises Pvt Ltd Pan-Electro Technic LOC CRISIL A3+ 5 Reaffirmed Enterprises Pvt Ltd Premier Petrochem LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned Prima Plastics Ltd BG CRISIL A3 5 Reaffirmed Prima Plastics Ltd Bill CRISIL A3 25 Reaffirmed Purchase-Discounting Facility Prima Plastics Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 62.5 Reaffirmed Pondicherry Polymers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 15 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Reep Industries Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 2 Assigned Reep Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 34.4 Assigned Reep Industries Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned Reep Industries Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 9 Assigned Reep Industries Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 9 Assigned Discounting Sharda Motor Industries Ltd CP CRISIL A1 100 Reaffirmed Shayona Corporation BG CRISIL A3 200 Assigned Skc Infratech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 150 Assigned Spm India Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Spm India Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Assigned Tata Capital Housing Finance ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed Ltd U Goenka Sons Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 170 Reaffirmed Union Roadways Ltd BG CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed Vashi Electricals Ltd Buyer's Credit* CRISIL A2 60 Reaffirmed *The facility is in form of channel finance Vashi Electricals Ltd BG CRISIL A2 10 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amartara Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed Amartara Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 56.5 Reaffirmed Anantha Refinery Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Anjaney Alloys Ltd CC CRISIL A 500 Upgraded from CRISIL A- Anjaney Alloys Ltd Long -TL CRISIL A 360 Upgraded from CRISIL A- Anjaney Alloys Ltd Foreign Currency TL CRISIL A 1340 Upgraded from CRISIL A- Anjaney Alloys Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A 70 Upgraded from Facility CRISIL A- Bhagwati Lumbers Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Bhagwati Lumbers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Canaan Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 110 Downgraded from CRISIL C Canaan Engineering Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 110 Downgraded from CRISIL C Canaan Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 30 Downgraded from CRISIL C D M Fabrics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned Diamond Footcare Udyog Pvt TL CRISIL D 170 Assigned Ltd Diamond Footcare Udyog Pvt LOC CRISIL D 110 Assigned Ltd Diamond Footcare Udyog Pvt BG CRISIL D 20 Assigned Ltd Diamond Footcare Udyog Pvt CC CRISIL D 250 Assigned Ltd Fairlie Hotels & Resorts Pvt Overdraft Facility CRISIL D 4.5 Assigned Ltd Fairlie Hotels & Resorts Pvt TL CRISIL D 85.2 Assigned Ltd Gama Infraprop Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 5842.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Goenka Shiksha Avam Shodh TL CRISIL D 66.9 Reaffirmed Sansthan H R Polycoats CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed K.V.R. Rail Infra Projects Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 50 Assigned Pvt Ltd Kanti Bijlee Utpadan Nigam Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 1000 Assigned Ltd Facility Kanti Bijlee Utpadan Nigam CC CRISIL BBB 490 Assigned Ltd Kanti Bijlee Utpadan Nigam Long-TL CRISIL BBB 23412.8 Assigned Ltd Kapoor Towers WC TL CRISIL B+ 61 Assigned Kopran Ltd CC CRISIL BB 222.5 Upgraded from CRISIL C Kopran Ltd TL CRISIL BB 2.5 Upgraded from CRISIL C Koshambh Multitred Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 5 Assigned Laxmi Cottex CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Laxmi Cottex TL CRISIL B+ 5.3 Assigned Limtex Tea & Industries Ltd BG CRISIL D 6 Reaffirmed/ Placed on Notice of Withdrawal Limtex Tea & Industries Ltd CC CRISIL D 300 Reaffirmed/ Placed on Notice of Withdrawal Limtex Tea & Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL D 65 Reaffirmed/ Placed on Notice of Withdrawal Limtex Tea & Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 3 Reaffirmed/ Facility Placed on Notice of Withdrawal Limtex Tea & Industries Ltd Standby Line of Credit CRISIL D 45 Reaffirmed/ Placed on Notice of Withdrawal Limtex Tea & Industries Ltd TL CRISIL D 62.3 Reaffirmed/ Placed on Notice of Withdrawal M. S. Ramaiah Foundation CC CRISIL D 10 Reaffirmed M. S. Ramaiah Foundation Long-TL CRISIL D 304.7 Reaffirmed M. S. Ramaiah Foundation Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 10.3 Reaffirmed Facility Marketing Times Automobiles CC CRISIL B+ 230 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Marketing Times Automobiles Overdraft Facility CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Mayur Coldstorage Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 65 Assigned Mayur Coldstorage Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 10 Assigned Mayur Coldstorage Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 25 Assigned Facility Mecgale Pneumatics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 20 Assigned Mecgale Pneumatics Pvt Ltd Standby Line of Credit CRISIL BBB- 3 Assigned Mecgale Pneumatics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 57 Assigned Facility Mecgale Pneumatics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 20 Assigned Meerut Institute Of Overdraft Facility CRISIL BBB+ 80 Assigned Engineering & Technology Narain Singh Bundela & TL CRISIL B+ 0.2 Assigned Company Narain Singh Bundela & CC CRISIL B+ 20.5 Assigned Company Pandit Deendayal Petroleum TL CRISIL BBB- 1000 Assigned University Pan-Electro Technic CC CRISIL BBB 45 Reaffirmed Enterprises Pvt Ltd Pan-Electro Technic TL CRISIL BBB 10 Reaffirmed Enterprises Pvt Ltd Pondicherry Polymers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 65 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Pondicherry Polymers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 12.6 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Pr Ecoenergy Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 45 Assigned Pr Ecoenergy Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 5 Assigned Pr Ecoenergy Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 30 Assigned Prathyusha Educational Trust CC CRISIL D 20 Reaffirmed Prathyusha Educational Trust TL CRISIL D 302 Reaffirmed Preet Land Promoters And CC CRISIL D 300 Assigned Developers Pvt Ltd Premier Petrochem CC CRISIL BB+ 45 Assigned Prima Plastics Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 60 Reaffirmed Prima Plastics Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 47.5 Reaffirmed Facility Radius Water Ltd TL CRISIL A-(SO) 165 Reaffirmed Reep Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned Reep Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 55.6 Assigned Rohini Minerals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 330 Reaffirmed Rohini Minerals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 234 Reaffirmed Sahara India Medical TL CRISIL D 1400 Reaffirmed Institute Ltd Sanghi Automobiles CC CRISIL BB 60 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Satyanarayan Tea Co. Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 3 Reaffirmed Satyanarayan Tea Co. Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 100 Reaffirmed Satyanarayan Tea Co. Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 40 Reaffirmed Satyanarayan Tea Co. Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 3.5 Reaffirmed Facility Satyanarayan Tea Co. Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 99.2 Reaffirmed Sevoke Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Sevoke Motors Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Facility Sharda Motor Industries Ltd CC * CRISIL A 750 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with Letter of Credit, buyer's credit and bill discounting Sharda Motor Industries Ltd TL CRISIL A 420 Reaffirmed Shree Govardhan Cot-Gin Pvt CC CRISIL B+ 106 Upgraded Ltd from CRISIL B Shree Govardhan Cot-Gin Pvt TL CRISIL B+ 7.5 Upgraded Ltd from CRISIL B Skc Infratech Pvt Ltd Overdraft Facility CRISIL B+ 80 Assigned Spm India Ltd CC-Stock* CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned *with 50% interchangebility between stocks and receivables Spm India Ltd CC - Book Debt* CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned *with 50% interchangebility between stocks and receivables Sri Rajeshwara Hatcheries CC CRISIL BB 140 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Sri Rajeshwara Hatcheries TL CRISIL BB 223.9 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Tata Capital Housing Finance Long-TL CRISIL AA+ 11.24 Reaffirmed Ltd Tata Capital Housing Finance WC Demand Loan CRISIL AA+ 2.1 Reaffirmed Ltd Tata Capital Housing Finance NCDs CRISIL AA+/ 5000 Assigned Ltd Tata Capital Housing Finance NCDs CRISIL AA+/ 6000 Reaffirmed Ltd Tata Capital Housing Finance Subordinated Debt CRISIL AA+/ 1500 Reaffirmed Ltd Tt Holdings & Services Ltd CC CRISIL AA 750 Assigned Tungabhadra Power Company Long-TL CRISIL D 415 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd U Goenka Sons Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed Union Roadways Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 110 Reaffirmed V.V.V & Sons Edible Oils Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB+ 350 Reaffirmed * Fully Interchangeable with Working Capital Demand Loan V.V.V & Sons Edible Oils Ltd Long-TL CRISIL BBB+ 13.1 Reaffirmed V.V.V & Sons Edible Oils Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed Vinod Rice Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 450 Assigned Vinod Rice Mill Pvt Ltd Warehouse Financing CRISIL BB 100 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.