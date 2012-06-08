Jun 8 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of June 7, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ADD Corporation Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 5 Reaffirmed ADD Corporation Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 22.5 Reaffirmed Astra Microwave Products Ltd CP CRISIL A1 200 Reaffirmed Astra Microwave Products Ltd BG CRISIL A1 1500 Reaffirmed Astra Microwave Products Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 14 Reaffirmed Astra Microwave Products Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A1 105.3 Reaffirmed Baazar Retail Ltd BG CRISIL A2 2.5 Reaffirmed Benara Bearings and Pistons Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 40 Upgraded from CRISIL D Benara Bearings and Pistons Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1 Upgraded from CRISIL D Bharat Rasayan Ltd LOC (LC)* CRISIL A1 260 Assigned * Interchangeable between LC and buyers credit Bharat Rasayan Ltd BG(BG)** CRISIL A1 2 Assigned **Interchangeable between LC and BG Black Burn & Company Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 3.5 Reaffirmed Black Burn & Company Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Devi Ispat Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Dutchply Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 170 Assigned Etco Spinners Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Etco Spinners Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Paras Steel Corporation LOC CRISIL A4+ 250 Reaffirmed RKBK Automobiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 30 Reaffirmed RKBK Automobiles Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL A3+ 15 Reaffirmed RKBK Ltd BG CRISIL A3 5 Reaffirmed San Engineering & Locomotive Co. Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 210 Reaffirmed San Engineering & Locomotive Co. Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 63 Reaffirmed Satco Capital Markets Ltd BG CRISIL A4 150 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Tata Capital Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 15000 Assigned Thomson Press India Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A3+ 150 Reaffirmed Thomson Press India Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 10 Reaffirmed Thomson Press India Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 15 Reaffirmed Venkateshwara Fibre Glass (Chennai) Pvt LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned Ltd Venkateshwara Fibre Glass (Chennai) Pvt Factoring/ Forfaiting CRISIL A4+ 46 Assigned Ltd Vidarbha Winding Wires Ltd BG CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Vidarbha Winding Wires Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed Vijaykumar & Company LOC CRISIL A4+ 250 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ADD Corporation Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 75 Reaffirmed ADD Corporation Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 50 Withdrawn ADD Corporation Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 20 Withdrawn Fac ADD Corporation Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 27.5 Reaffirmed Fac Astra Microwave Products Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 650* Reaffirmed *Rs.100.00 million of cash credit includes a sublimit of Rs.42.50 million of bank guarantee Astra Microwave Products Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 327.2 Reaffirmed Baazar Retail Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 141.5 Reaffirmed Baazar Retail Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB+ 40 Reaffirmed Baazar Retail Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 30 Reaffirmed Baazar Retail Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB+ 89 Reaffirmed Fac Benara Bearings and Pistons Ltd CC CRISIL B 80 Upgraded from CRISIL D Benara Bearings and Pistons Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 5.7 Upgraded Fac from CRISIL D Bharat Rasayan Ltd CC (CC)@ CRISIL A+ 100 Reaffirmed @Interchangeable between CC and EPC/ foreign bill discounting (FBD)/foreign bill purchase (FBP) Bharat Rasayan Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A+ 70 Reaffirmed Credit(EPC)@@ @@ Interchangeable between EPC and FBD/FBP Bharat Rasayan Ltd Proposed CC CRISIL A+ 60 Reaffirmed Bharat Rasayan Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 325 Reaffirmed Bharat Rasayan Ltd Foreign Currency TL CRISIL A+ 250 Reaffirmed Black Burn & Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 67.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Black Burn & Company Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 24.8 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Black Burn & Company Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 48.2 Upgraded Fac from CRISIL BB- Devi Ispat Ltd CC CRISIL BB 625 Reaffirmed Devi Ispat Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL BB 50 Assigned Digamber Capfin Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 90 Reaffirmed Digamber Capfin Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL B+ 15 Reaffirmed Dutchply Industries Ltd TL CRISIL B 60.7 Assigned Dutchply Industries Ltd CC CRISIL B 70 Assigned Equitas Holdings Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL BBB 500 Withdrawn Etco Spinners Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB- 300 Reaffirmed *Includes sublimit of packing credit to the extent of Rs.60.0 million; foreign bill purchase/foreign bill discounting/inland letter of credit and bill discounting to the extent of Rs.130.0 million and packing credit-foreign currency (PCFC) to the extent of Rs.60.0 million Etco Spinners Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill Purchase#CRISIL BB- 150 Reaffirmed #Includes sublimit of packing credit to the extent of Rs.90.0 million; packing credit foreign currency PCFC to the extent of Rs.75.0 million and letter of credit and bill discounting to the extent of Rs.20.0 million Etco Spinners Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 460 Reaffirmed Fac Ganga Care Hospitals Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A+ 25.3 Reaffirmed Ganga Care Hospitals Ltd LT loan CRISIL A+ 17.2 Reaffirmed Ganga Care Hospitals Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 25 Reaffirmed JM Financial Asset Management Pvt Ltd JM Income Fund - LT CRISIL - Notice of Plan AAAmfs Withdrawal Kaushik Udyog Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Assigned Nag Leathers Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill Purchase CRISIL D 30 Reaffirmed Nag Leathers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 20 Reaffirmed Nag Leathers Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 50 Reaffirmed Nag Leathers Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 4.6 Reaffirmed Nag Yang Shoes Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill Purchase CRISIL D 60 Reaffirmed Nag Yang Shoes Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 20 Reaffirmed Nag Yang Shoes Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 85 Reaffirmed Nag Yang Shoes Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL D 10.2 Reaffirmed Fac Nag Yang Shoes Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 6.5 Reaffirmed Pallava Granite Industries India Pvt TL CRISIL D 76 Assigned Ltd Pallava Granite Industries India Pvt LOC CRISIL D 50 Assigned Ltd Pallava Granite Industries India Pvt Bill Discounting CRISIL D 60 Assigned Ltd Pallava Granite Industries India Pvt Export Packing Credit CRISIL D 180 Assigned Ltd Paras Steel Corporation CC CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Ramkrishna Care Medical Sciences Pvt CC CRISIL A 30 Reaffirmed Ltd Ramkrishna Care Medical Sciences Pvt Proposed TL CRISIL A 105.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Ramkrishna Care Medical Sciences Pvt TL CRISIL A 236.4 Reaffirmed Ltd RKBK Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 70 Reaffirmed RKBK Automobiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 1.3 Reaffirmed Fac RKBK Automobiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 20 Reaffirmed RKBK Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Reaffirmed RKBK Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 2 Reaffirmed Fac RKBK Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 5.3 Reaffirmed San Engineering & Locomotive Co. Ltd CC CRISIL A- 91 Reaffirmed Singhal Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 55 Reaffirmed Singhal Industries Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 64.5 Reaffirmed Singhal Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 70.5 Reaffirmed Fac Thomson Press India Ltd NCD Programme CRISIL BBB 250 Reaffirmed Thomson Press India Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 930 Reaffirmed Thomson Press India Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB 1410 Reaffirmed U.V. Promoters Proposed TL CRISIL B 50 Assigned Venkateshwara Fibre Glass (Chennai) Pvt Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 4.5 Assigned Ltd Fac Venkateshwara Fibre Glass (Chennai) Pvt CC CRISIL BB- 17.5 Assigned Ltd Vidarbha Winding Wires Ltd CC CRISIL B- 105 Downgraded from CRISIL B Vidarbha Winding Wires Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B- 5 Downgraded from CRISIL B Vijaykumar & Company CC CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Visakha Hospitals and Diagnostics Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 15.2 Reaffirmed Visakha Hospitals and Diagnostics Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A+ 164.8 Reaffirmed Visakha Hospitals and Diagnostics Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 50 Reaffirmed Wexper India Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 90 Reaffirmed ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 