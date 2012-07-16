Jul 16 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of July 13, 2012.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aishwarya Industries LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Assigned
Alfa Steel Building Solutions BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned
Alfa Steel Building Solutions LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Assigned
Andhra Organics Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 60 Suspended
Arun Engineering Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 110 Reaffirmed
Bailey Hydropower Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 90 Reaffirmed
Bailey Hydropower Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed
Deluxe Knitting Mill Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed
Discounting*
* Rs.9.00 Million of bills discounting limit interchangeable with packing credit facility
Deluxe Knitting Mill Packing Credit CRISIL A4 70 Reaffirmed
Deluxe Knitting Mill Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed
Fac
G.S. Auto International Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 10 Reaffirmed
Gandhi Special Tubes Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 70 Suspended
Gupta Power Infrastructure Ltd BG CRISIL A2 4100 Reaffirmed
Gupta Power Infrastructure Ltd BG CRISIL A2 550# Reaffirmed
#Includes Sub-limit of Rs. 192 Million for Packing Credit in Foreign Currency &
Fully interchangeable with bill discounting; interchangeable with packing credit
Gupta Power Infrastructure Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A2 600 Reaffirmed
Gupta Power Infrastructure Ltd Foreign LOC* CRISIL A2 1685 Reaffirmed
*Fully interchangeable with bill discounting; interchangeable with packing credit up to Rs.250
Million
Gupta Power Infrastructure Ltd Foreign LOC* CRISIL A2 165 Reaffirmed
*Fully interchangeable with bill discounting; interchangeable with packing credit up to Rs.250
Million & 100% one-way interchangeability from Bank Guarantee limit to leeter of credit
Jindal Agro Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 200 Assigned
JLC Electromet Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL A1 100 Upgraded
from CRISIL
A2
JLC Electromet Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 423.8 Upgraded
from CRISIL
A2
K Mohan and Company (Exports) Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL A3 400 Reaffirmed
K Mohan and Company (Exports) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed
K Mohan and Company (Exports) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 15 Reaffirmed
K Mohan and Company (Exports) Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A3 754.2 Reaffirmed
Fac
Koso India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 10 Reaffirmed
Koso India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 80 Reaffirmed
M.K.Engineering BG CRISIL A4+ 90 Reaffirmed
Narayani Ispat Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed
Narayani Ispat Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 130 Reaffirmed
Narayani Steels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed
Narayani Steels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 145 Reaffirmed
NELCO Ltd CP CRISIL A1 150 Reaffirmed
NELCO Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1 300 Reaffirmed
NELCO Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 762.5 Reaffirmed
NELCO Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A1 35.7 Reaffirmed
Fac
Tata Sons Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 26250 Reaffirmed
Vesuvius India Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 250 Suspended
Yokogawa India Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 2400 Reaffirmed
Yokogawa India Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A1+ 50 Reaffirmed
Fac
MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Cent Bank Home Finance Ltd FD Programme FA- - Reaffirmed
Shriram City Union Finance Ltd FD Programme FAA - Reaffirmed
Tata Sons Ltd FD FAA - Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Advani Hotels and Resorts (India) Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 30 Assigned
Advani Hotels and Resorts (India) Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 270 Assigned
Fac
Aishwarya Industries CC CRISIL BB- 400 Assigned
Aishwarya Industries TL CRISIL BB- 243 Assigned
Alfa Steel Building Solutions Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 2.8 Assigned
Fac
Alfa Steel Building Solutions CC CRISIL BB- 45 Assigned
Alfa Steel Building Solutions LT Loan CRISIL BB- 47.2 Assigned
Ameet Metaplast Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Assigned
Ameet Metaplast Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 87.5 Assigned
Andhra Organics Ltd CC* CRISIL A+ 350 Suspended
*Interchangeable with PCFC/PC/REBA/FDBP/CUBD
Andhra Pradesh Power Finance Bonds CRISIL A 45042 Reaffirmed
Corporation Ltd (SO)
Andhra Pradesh Power Finance Bonds CRISIL A 10000 Assigned
Corporation Ltd (SO)
Andhra Pradesh Power Finance Bond Series II/2000 CRISIL A(SO) 9.8 Reaffirmed
Corporation Ltd
Andhra Pradesh Power Finance Bond Series I/2001 CRISIL A(SO) 173.5 Reaffirmed
Corporation Ltd
Andhra Pradesh Power Finance Bond Series II/2001 CRISIL A(SO) 365.9 Reaffirmed
Corporation Ltd
Andhra Pradesh Power Finance Bond Series III/2001 CRISIL A(SO) 1123.5 Reaffirmed
Corporation Ltd
Andhra Pradesh Power Finance Bond Series IV/2001 CRISIL A(SO) 999.7 Reaffirmed
Corporation Ltd
Andhra Pradesh Power Finance Bond Series V/2001 CRISIL A(SO) 585 Reaffirmed
Corporation Ltd
Andhra Pradesh Power Finance Bond Series I/2002 CRISIL A(SO) 665.8 Reaffirmed
Corporation Ltd
Andhra Pradesh Power Finance Bond Series II/2002 CRISIL A(SO) 473.8 Reaffirmed
Corporation Ltd
Andhra Pradesh Power Finance Bond Series I/2004 CRISIL A(SO) 5140 Reaffirmed
Corporation Ltd
Andhra Pradesh Power Finance Bond Series I/2005 CRISIL A(SO) 5972 Reaffirmed
Corporation Ltd
Andhra Pradesh Power Finance Bond Series I/2010 CRISIL A(SO) 10533 Reaffirmed
Corporation Ltd
Andhra Pradesh Power Finance Bonds CRISIL A(SO) 9000 Reaffirmed
Corporation Ltd
Andhra Pradesh Power Finance Bonds CRISIL A(SO) 10000 Reaffirmed
Corporation Ltd
Arun Engineering Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 80 Reaffirmed
Chandrawati Education Society Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB 80 Reaffirmed
Chandrawati Education Society Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 48.4 Reaffirmed
Fac
G.S. Auto International Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 109.2 Reaffirmed
Gandhi Special Tubes Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 25 Suspended
Glastronix TL CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed
Glastronix CC CRISIL BB+ 70 Reaffirmed
Glastronix Proposed TL CRISIL BB+ 120 Reaffirmed
Gupta Power Infrastructure Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB+ 432 Reaffirmed
*Fully interchangeable with bill discounting; interchangeable with packing credit up to Rs.250
Million
Gupta Power Infrastructure Ltd CC# CRISIL BBB+ 198 Reaffirmed
# Fully interchangeable with Packing Credit
Gupta Power Infrastructure Ltd CC@ CRISIL BBB+ 352 Reaffirmed
@ Interchangeable with Export packing credit with sub-limit of Rs. 375 Million and Working
Capital Demand Loan /FCNR up to Rs.100 Million
Gupta Power Infrastructure Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 224 Reaffirmed
Gupta Power Infrastructure Ltd WC Demand Loan** CRISIL BBB+ 600 Reaffirmed
**Working Capital Demand Loan includes Sub-limit of Rs. 270 Million FCNR
Gupta Power Infrastructure Ltd WC Demand Loan## CRISIL BBB+ 794 Reaffirmed
##Includes Sub-limit of Rs. 192 Million for Packing Credit in Foreign Currency
Gupta Power Infrastructure Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 611.4 Reaffirmed
Gupta Power Infrastructure Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB+ 13.7 Reaffirmed
Fac
Inox Renewables Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB+ 70 Assigned
Fac
Inox Renewables Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 4930 Assigned
Jindal Agro Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 5 Assigned
Jindal Agro Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 65 Assigned
JLC Electromet Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 70 Upgraded
from CRISIL
BBB+
Koso India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 90* Reaffirmed
*Fully interchangeable with export packing credit /post shipment credit to the extent of
Rs.90.00 Million.
M.K.Engineering CC CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed
MRG Promoters Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B 350 Downgraded
from CRISIL
B+
Narayani Ispat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 200 Reaffirmed
Narayani Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 165 Reaffirmed
NELCO Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A 10.2 Reaffirmed
NELCO Ltd CC CRISIL A 285 Reaffirmed
NELCO Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A 75 Reaffirmed
Sai Spurthi Power Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 315 Reaffirmed
Sairam Suitings Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 7 Assigned
Fac
Sairam Suitings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 45 Assigned
Sairam Suitings Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 15 Assigned
Shriram City Union Finance Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A+ 8500 Reaffirmed
Enhanced from Rs.3.2 Billion
Shriram City Union Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AA- 1500 Reaffirmed
Issue
Shriram City Union Finance Ltd NCD Issue CRISIL AA- 7700 Reaffirmed
Tata Sons Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 7500 Assigned
Tata Sons Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 133780 Reaffirmed
(Reduced from Rs.138.45 billion)
Today Tea Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Reaffirmed
Vesuvius India Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL AA 165 Suspended
Fac
Vesuvius India Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AA 40 Suspended
Vesuvius India Ltd WC Demand Loan* CRISIL AA 125 Suspended
*Interchangeable with export facility - D/P, export facility- D/A, preshipment packing loan,
working capital loan-FCY, working capital loan - finance, factor
Vir Electro Engineering Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 87.5 Assigned
Yokogawa India Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 120 Reaffirmed
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
