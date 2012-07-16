Jul 16 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of July 13, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aishwarya Industries LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Assigned Alfa Steel Building Solutions BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned Alfa Steel Building Solutions LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Assigned Andhra Organics Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 60 Suspended Arun Engineering Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 110 Reaffirmed Bailey Hydropower Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 90 Reaffirmed Bailey Hydropower Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed Deluxe Knitting Mill Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Discounting* * Rs.9.00 Million of bills discounting limit interchangeable with packing credit facility Deluxe Knitting Mill Packing Credit CRISIL A4 70 Reaffirmed Deluxe Knitting Mill Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Fac G.S. Auto International Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 10 Reaffirmed Gandhi Special Tubes Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 70 Suspended Gupta Power Infrastructure Ltd BG CRISIL A2 4100 Reaffirmed Gupta Power Infrastructure Ltd BG CRISIL A2 550# Reaffirmed #Includes Sub-limit of Rs. 192 Million for Packing Credit in Foreign Currency & Fully interchangeable with bill discounting; interchangeable with packing credit Gupta Power Infrastructure Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A2 600 Reaffirmed Gupta Power Infrastructure Ltd Foreign LOC* CRISIL A2 1685 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable with bill discounting; interchangeable with packing credit up to Rs.250 Million Gupta Power Infrastructure Ltd Foreign LOC* CRISIL A2 165 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable with bill discounting; interchangeable with packing credit up to Rs.250 Million & 100% one-way interchangeability from Bank Guarantee limit to leeter of credit Jindal Agro Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 200 Assigned JLC Electromet Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL A1 100 Upgraded from CRISIL A2 JLC Electromet Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 423.8 Upgraded from CRISIL A2 K Mohan and Company (Exports) Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL A3 400 Reaffirmed K Mohan and Company (Exports) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed K Mohan and Company (Exports) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 15 Reaffirmed K Mohan and Company (Exports) Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A3 754.2 Reaffirmed Fac Koso India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 10 Reaffirmed Koso India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 80 Reaffirmed M.K.Engineering BG CRISIL A4+ 90 Reaffirmed Narayani Ispat Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Narayani Ispat Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 130 Reaffirmed Narayani Steels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Narayani Steels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 145 Reaffirmed NELCO Ltd CP CRISIL A1 150 Reaffirmed NELCO Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1 300 Reaffirmed NELCO Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 762.5 Reaffirmed NELCO Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A1 35.7 Reaffirmed Fac Tata Sons Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 26250 Reaffirmed Vesuvius India Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 250 Suspended Yokogawa India Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 2400 Reaffirmed Yokogawa India Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A1+ 50 Reaffirmed Fac MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Cent Bank Home Finance Ltd FD Programme FA- - Reaffirmed Shriram City Union Finance Ltd FD Programme FAA - Reaffirmed Tata Sons Ltd FD FAA - Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Advani Hotels and Resorts (India) Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 30 Assigned Advani Hotels and Resorts (India) Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 270 Assigned Fac Aishwarya Industries CC CRISIL BB- 400 Assigned Aishwarya Industries TL CRISIL BB- 243 Assigned Alfa Steel Building Solutions Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 2.8 Assigned Fac Alfa Steel Building Solutions CC CRISIL BB- 45 Assigned Alfa Steel Building Solutions LT Loan CRISIL BB- 47.2 Assigned Ameet Metaplast Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Assigned Ameet Metaplast Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 87.5 Assigned Andhra Organics Ltd CC* CRISIL A+ 350 Suspended *Interchangeable with PCFC/PC/REBA/FDBP/CUBD Andhra Pradesh Power Finance Bonds CRISIL A 45042 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd (SO) Andhra Pradesh Power Finance Bonds CRISIL A 10000 Assigned Corporation Ltd (SO) Andhra Pradesh Power Finance Bond Series II/2000 CRISIL A(SO) 9.8 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Andhra Pradesh Power Finance Bond Series I/2001 CRISIL A(SO) 173.5 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Andhra Pradesh Power Finance Bond Series II/2001 CRISIL A(SO) 365.9 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Andhra Pradesh Power Finance Bond Series III/2001 CRISIL A(SO) 1123.5 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Andhra Pradesh Power Finance Bond Series IV/2001 CRISIL A(SO) 999.7 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Andhra Pradesh Power Finance Bond Series V/2001 CRISIL A(SO) 585 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Andhra Pradesh Power Finance Bond Series I/2002 CRISIL A(SO) 665.8 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Andhra Pradesh Power Finance Bond Series II/2002 CRISIL A(SO) 473.8 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Andhra Pradesh Power Finance Bond Series I/2004 CRISIL A(SO) 5140 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Andhra Pradesh Power Finance Bond Series I/2005 CRISIL A(SO) 5972 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Andhra Pradesh Power Finance Bond Series I/2010 CRISIL A(SO) 10533 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Andhra Pradesh Power Finance Bonds CRISIL A(SO) 9000 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Andhra Pradesh Power Finance Bonds CRISIL A(SO) 10000 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Arun Engineering Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 80 Reaffirmed Chandrawati Education Society Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB 80 Reaffirmed Chandrawati Education Society Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 48.4 Reaffirmed Fac G.S. Auto International Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 109.2 Reaffirmed Gandhi Special Tubes Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 25 Suspended Glastronix TL CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed Glastronix CC CRISIL BB+ 70 Reaffirmed Glastronix Proposed TL CRISIL BB+ 120 Reaffirmed Gupta Power Infrastructure Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB+ 432 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable with bill discounting; interchangeable with packing credit up to Rs.250 Million Gupta Power Infrastructure Ltd CC# CRISIL BBB+ 198 Reaffirmed # Fully interchangeable with Packing Credit Gupta Power Infrastructure Ltd CC@ CRISIL BBB+ 352 Reaffirmed @ Interchangeable with Export packing credit with sub-limit of Rs. 375 Million and Working Capital Demand Loan /FCNR up to Rs.100 Million Gupta Power Infrastructure Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 224 Reaffirmed Gupta Power Infrastructure Ltd WC Demand Loan** CRISIL BBB+ 600 Reaffirmed **Working Capital Demand Loan includes Sub-limit of Rs. 270 Million FCNR Gupta Power Infrastructure Ltd WC Demand Loan## CRISIL BBB+ 794 Reaffirmed ##Includes Sub-limit of Rs. 192 Million for Packing Credit in Foreign Currency Gupta Power Infrastructure Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 611.4 Reaffirmed Gupta Power Infrastructure Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB+ 13.7 Reaffirmed Fac Inox Renewables Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB+ 70 Assigned Fac Inox Renewables Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 4930 Assigned Jindal Agro Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 5 Assigned Jindal Agro Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 65 Assigned JLC Electromet Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 70 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Koso India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 90* Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable with export packing credit /post shipment credit to the extent of Rs.90.00 Million. M.K.Engineering CC CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed MRG Promoters Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B 350 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Narayani Ispat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 200 Reaffirmed Narayani Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 165 Reaffirmed NELCO Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A 10.2 Reaffirmed NELCO Ltd CC CRISIL A 285 Reaffirmed NELCO Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A 75 Reaffirmed Sai Spurthi Power Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 315 Reaffirmed Sairam Suitings Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 7 Assigned Fac Sairam Suitings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 45 Assigned Sairam Suitings Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 15 Assigned Shriram City Union Finance Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A+ 8500 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs.3.2 Billion Shriram City Union Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AA- 1500 Reaffirmed Issue Shriram City Union Finance Ltd NCD Issue CRISIL AA- 7700 Reaffirmed Tata Sons Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 7500 Assigned Tata Sons Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 133780 Reaffirmed (Reduced from Rs.138.45 billion) Today Tea Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Reaffirmed Vesuvius India Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL AA 165 Suspended Fac Vesuvius India Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AA 40 Suspended Vesuvius India Ltd WC Demand Loan* CRISIL AA 125 Suspended *Interchangeable with export facility - D/P, export facility- D/A, preshipment packing loan, working capital loan-FCY, working capital loan - finance, factor Vir Electro Engineering Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 87.5 Assigned Yokogawa India Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 120 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.