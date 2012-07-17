Jul 17 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of July 16, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- AHW Steels Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 164.4 Withdrawn Alpha G: Corp Development Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 800 Reaffirmed Avant Developments Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed Barclays Bank PLC CD Programme CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed Brilliant International Bill CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Purchase-Discounting Fac Brilliant International Packing Credit CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed Brilliant International LOC CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed Geeta Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 5 Reassigned Globus Industries and Services Ltd LOC CRISIL D 293.9 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Ingwenya Mineral Operations Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 40 Assigned Krishna Multistructure Engineering Pvt BG CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Ltd Lindsay International Pvt Ltd Bill CRISIL A2 100 Reaffirmed Purchase-Discounting Fac Lindsay International Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 90 Reaffirmed MPM Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 115 Reaffirmed MPM Pvt Ltd Receivable Factoring CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Narain and Company LOC CRISIL A4 300 Reaffirmed Ranger Cotton Mills (India) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 14.6 Reaffirmed Sambandam Siva Textiles (P) Ltd BG CRISIL A4 37.5 Reaffirmed Sambandam Siva Textiles (P) Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 37.5 Reaffirmed SAMKRG Pistons and Rings Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 1 Reaffirmed SAMKRG Pistons and Rings Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 94 Reaffirmed Sarda Plywood Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 147.9 Reaffirmed Sarda Plywood Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 12.2 Reaffirmed Sarda Plywood Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 9.8 Reaffirmed Sarda Plywood Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 142.1 Reaffirmed Skyline Engineering Contracts (India) BG CRISIL A4 350 $ Assigned Pvt Ltd $ Interchangeable with letter of credit to the extent of Rs 20.00 Million Skyline Engineering Contracts (India) BG CRISIL A4 0.7 Assigned Pvt Ltd Virgo Engineers Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 698.3 Reaffirmed Virgo Valves and Controls Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 400 Reaffirmed A.K.Properties Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 30 Downgraded fromCRISIL A4 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.K.Properties Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 110 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ A.K.Properties Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 14.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ AHW Steels Ltd TL - 45.6 Suspended AHW Steels Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 490 Withdrawn Alpha G: Corp Development Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB+ 1125 Reaffirmed Fac Alpha G: Corp Development Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 1075 Reaffirmed Avant Developments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 150 Reaffirmed Avant Developments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 180 Reaffirmed Barclays Investments & Loans (India) LtdNCDs CRISIL AA+ 10600 Reaffirmed Barclays Investments & Loans (India) LtdEquity-Linked CRISIL 6020.1 Reaffirmed Debentures PP-MLD AA+r BMW India Financial Services Pvt Ltd Bonds Issue CRISIL AAA 5000 Assigned Brilliant International Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 9 Reaffirmed Brilliant International CC CRISIL B+ 25 Reaffirmed Brilliant International LT Loan CRISIL B+ 6 Reaffirmed City Corporation Ltd CC CRISIL D 297.7 Reaffirmed City Corporation Ltd TL CRISIL D 1400 Reaffirmed City Corporation Ltd LOC / BG CRISIL D 50 Reaffirmed Ebco Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 210 Reaffirmed *Includes sublimit of Rs.80 Million of working capital demand loan and buyer's credit of Rs.100 Million. Ebco Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 90 Reaffirmed Egwood Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB 10.2 Assigned Egwood Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 129.8 Assigned Geeta Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 140 Reaffirmed Geeta Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 30 Reaffirmed Geeta Industries Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB- 25 Reaffirmed Gemini Industries & Imaging Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A- 422.5 Assigned Fac Gemini Industries & Imaging Ltd CC CRISIL A- 62.5 Assigned Gemini Industries & Imaging Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 15 Assigned Globus Industries and Services Ltd CC CRISIL D 80 Downgraded from CRISIL B Globus Industries and Services Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 39.1 Downgraded from CRISIL B Globus Industries and Services Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL D 110 Downgraded from CRISIL B Ingwenya Mineral Operations Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Ingwenya Mineral Operations Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned Krishna Multistructure Engineering Pvt CC CRISIL B+ 35 Assigned Ltd Krishna Multistructure Engineering Pvt LT Loan CRISIL B+ 1.9 Assigned Ltd M. K. Ghare Jewellers CC CRISIL BB 90 Reaffirmed Maruti Quality Food Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 100 Reaffirmed Maruti Quality Food Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed MPM Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 165 Reaffirmed Narain and Company CC CRISIL B+ 300 Reaffirmed Omega Premises Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 500 Reaffirmed Fac Pentagon Premises Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 500 Reaffirmed Fac Phoenix Structural and Engineering Pvt TL CRISIL B- 46.6 Assigned Ltd Phoenix Structural and Engineering Pvt CC CRISIL B- 20 Assigned Ltd Phoenix Structural and Engineering Pvt Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B- 0.4 Assigned Ltd Fac Ranger Cotton Mills (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 165 Reaffirmed Ranger Cotton Mills (India) Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 166 Reaffirmed Ranger Cotton Mills (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 57.7 Reaffirmed Fac Sambandam Siva Textiles (P) Ltd CC CRISIL B 172.5 Reaffirmed Sambandam Siva Textiles (P) Ltd TL CRISIL B 112 Reaffirmed SAMKRG Pistons and Rings Ltd CC CRISIL A- 200 Reaffirmed SAMKRG Pistons and Rings Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 65 Reaffirmed SAMKRG Pistons and Rings Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL A- 40 Reaffirmed Sanginita Chemicals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 19.6 Reaffirmed Sanginita Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 160.6 Reaffirmed Sarda Plywood Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 187.2 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Sarda Plywood Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 85.8 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Sarda Plywood Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 9.9 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL BB Sarda Plywood Industries Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 1 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Shaheen Frozen Foods CC CRISIL BB- 16.7 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Shaheen Frozen Foods TL CRISIL BB- 47.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Shaheen Frozen Foods Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 30.8 Upgraded Fac from CRISIL B+ Silicon Institute of Technology LT Loan CRISIL BB- 57 Assigned Singhivi Investment & Finance Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL BBB 460 Reaffirmed Singhivi Investment & Finance Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL BBB 500 Reaffirmed Singhivi Investment & Finance Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 2500 Reaffirmed Singhivi Investment & Finance Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 5090 Reaffirmed Fac Singhivi Investment & Finance Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 5410 Reaffirmed Skyline Engineering Contracts (India) WC Demand Loan CRISIL B+ 40# Assigned Pvt Ltd # fully interchangeable with Bank Guarantee Skyline Engineering Contracts (India) Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Pvt Ltd Fac Skyline Engineering Contracts (India) CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned Pvt Ltd Skyline Engineering Contracts (India) CC CRISIL B+ 10* Assigned Pvt Ltd * fully interchangeable with Bank Guarantee Sleev Tobacco Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 105 Assigned Sumit Wool Processors CC CRISIL B 130 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Sumit Wool Processors Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 8.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Sumit Wool Processors TL CRISIL B 31.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Tea Estates India Ltd CC CRISIL A- 120 Reaffirmed Tea Estates India Ltd LT loan CRISIL A- 89 Reaffirmed V L Raka Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- V L Raka Jewellers Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 30 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- V L Raka Jewellers Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B+ 40 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- V. P. M. Sankar and Son CC CRISIL B+ 65 Assigned V. P. M. Sankar and Son LT Loan CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Virgo Engineers Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 1250 Reaffirmed Virgo Valves and Controls Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 1100 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.