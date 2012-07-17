Jul 17 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India
(CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of July 16, 2012.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
AHW Steels Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 164.4 Withdrawn
Alpha G: Corp Development Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 800 Reaffirmed
Avant Developments Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed
Barclays Bank PLC CD Programme CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed
Brilliant International Bill CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed
Purchase-Discounting
Fac
Brilliant International Packing Credit CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed
Brilliant International LOC CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed
Geeta Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 5 Reassigned
Globus Industries and Services Ltd LOC CRISIL D 293.9 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4
Ingwenya Mineral Operations Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 40 Assigned
Krishna Multistructure Engineering Pvt BG CRISIL A4 30 Assigned
Ltd
Lindsay International Pvt Ltd Bill CRISIL A2 100 Reaffirmed
Purchase-Discounting
Fac
Lindsay International Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 90 Reaffirmed
MPM Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 115 Reaffirmed
MPM Pvt Ltd Receivable Factoring CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed
Narain and Company LOC CRISIL A4 300 Reaffirmed
Ranger Cotton Mills (India) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 14.6 Reaffirmed
Sambandam Siva Textiles (P) Ltd BG CRISIL A4 37.5 Reaffirmed
Sambandam Siva Textiles (P) Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 37.5 Reaffirmed
SAMKRG Pistons and Rings Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 1 Reaffirmed
SAMKRG Pistons and Rings Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 94 Reaffirmed
Sarda Plywood Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 147.9 Reaffirmed
Sarda Plywood Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 12.2 Reaffirmed
Sarda Plywood Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 9.8 Reaffirmed
Sarda Plywood Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 142.1 Reaffirmed
Skyline Engineering Contracts (India) BG CRISIL A4 350 $ Assigned
Pvt Ltd
$ Interchangeable with letter of credit to the extent of Rs 20.00 Million
Skyline Engineering Contracts (India) BG CRISIL A4 0.7 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Virgo Engineers Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 698.3 Reaffirmed
Virgo Valves and Controls Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 400 Reaffirmed
A.K.Properties Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 30 Downgraded
fromCRISIL
A4
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
A.K.Properties Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 110 Downgraded
from CRISIL
B+
A.K.Properties Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 14.5 Downgraded
from CRISIL
B+
AHW Steels Ltd TL - 45.6 Suspended
AHW Steels Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 490 Withdrawn
Alpha G: Corp Development Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB+ 1125 Reaffirmed
Fac
Alpha G: Corp Development Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 1075 Reaffirmed
Avant Developments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 150 Reaffirmed
Avant Developments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 180 Reaffirmed
Barclays Investments & Loans (India) LtdNCDs CRISIL AA+ 10600 Reaffirmed
Barclays Investments & Loans (India) LtdEquity-Linked CRISIL 6020.1 Reaffirmed
Debentures PP-MLD AA+r
BMW India Financial Services Pvt Ltd Bonds Issue CRISIL AAA 5000 Assigned
Brilliant International Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 9 Reaffirmed
Brilliant International CC CRISIL B+ 25 Reaffirmed
Brilliant International LT Loan CRISIL B+ 6 Reaffirmed
City Corporation Ltd CC CRISIL D 297.7 Reaffirmed
City Corporation Ltd TL CRISIL D 1400 Reaffirmed
City Corporation Ltd LOC / BG CRISIL D 50 Reaffirmed
Ebco Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 210 Reaffirmed
*Includes sublimit of Rs.80 Million of working capital demand loan and buyer's credit of
Rs.100 Million.
Ebco Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 90 Reaffirmed
Egwood Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB 10.2 Assigned
Egwood Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 129.8 Assigned
Geeta Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 140 Reaffirmed
Geeta Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 30 Reaffirmed
Geeta Industries Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB- 25 Reaffirmed
Gemini Industries & Imaging Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A- 422.5 Assigned
Fac
Gemini Industries & Imaging Ltd CC CRISIL A- 62.5 Assigned
Gemini Industries & Imaging Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 15 Assigned
Globus Industries and Services Ltd CC CRISIL D 80 Downgraded
from CRISIL
B
Globus Industries and Services Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 39.1 Downgraded
from CRISIL
B
Globus Industries and Services Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL D 110 Downgraded
from CRISIL
B
Ingwenya Mineral Operations Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned
Ingwenya Mineral Operations Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned
Krishna Multistructure Engineering Pvt CC CRISIL B+ 35 Assigned
Ltd
Krishna Multistructure Engineering Pvt LT Loan CRISIL B+ 1.9 Assigned
Ltd
M. K. Ghare Jewellers CC CRISIL BB 90 Reaffirmed
Maruti Quality Food Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 100 Reaffirmed
Maruti Quality Food Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed
MPM Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 165 Reaffirmed
Narain and Company CC CRISIL B+ 300 Reaffirmed
Omega Premises Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 500 Reaffirmed
Fac
Pentagon Premises Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 500 Reaffirmed
Fac
Phoenix Structural and Engineering Pvt TL CRISIL B- 46.6 Assigned
Ltd
Phoenix Structural and Engineering Pvt CC CRISIL B- 20 Assigned
Ltd
Phoenix Structural and Engineering Pvt Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B- 0.4 Assigned
Ltd Fac
Ranger Cotton Mills (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 165 Reaffirmed
Ranger Cotton Mills (India) Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 166 Reaffirmed
Ranger Cotton Mills (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 57.7 Reaffirmed
Fac
Sambandam Siva Textiles (P) Ltd CC CRISIL B 172.5 Reaffirmed
Sambandam Siva Textiles (P) Ltd TL CRISIL B 112 Reaffirmed
SAMKRG Pistons and Rings Ltd CC CRISIL A- 200 Reaffirmed
SAMKRG Pistons and Rings Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 65 Reaffirmed
SAMKRG Pistons and Rings Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL A- 40 Reaffirmed
Sanginita Chemicals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 19.6 Reaffirmed
Sanginita Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 160.6 Reaffirmed
Sarda Plywood Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 187.2 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB
Sarda Plywood Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 85.8 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB
Sarda Plywood Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 9.9 Downgraded
Fac from CRISIL
BB
Sarda Plywood Industries Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 1 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB
Shaheen Frozen Foods CC CRISIL BB- 16.7 Upgraded
from CRISIL
B+
Shaheen Frozen Foods TL CRISIL BB- 47.5 Upgraded
from CRISIL
B+
Shaheen Frozen Foods Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 30.8 Upgraded
Fac from CRISIL
B+
Silicon Institute of Technology LT Loan CRISIL BB- 57 Assigned
Singhivi Investment & Finance Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL BBB 460 Reaffirmed
Singhivi Investment & Finance Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL BBB 500 Reaffirmed
Singhivi Investment & Finance Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 2500 Reaffirmed
Singhivi Investment & Finance Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 5090 Reaffirmed
Fac
Singhivi Investment & Finance Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 5410 Reaffirmed
Skyline Engineering Contracts (India) WC Demand Loan CRISIL B+ 40# Assigned
Pvt Ltd
# fully interchangeable with Bank Guarantee
Skyline Engineering Contracts (India) Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned
Pvt Ltd Fac
Skyline Engineering Contracts (India) CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Skyline Engineering Contracts (India) CC CRISIL B+ 10* Assigned
Pvt Ltd
* fully interchangeable with Bank Guarantee
Sleev Tobacco Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 105 Assigned
Sumit Wool Processors CC CRISIL B 130 Downgraded
from CRISIL
B+
Sumit Wool Processors Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 8.5 Downgraded
from CRISIL
B+
Sumit Wool Processors TL CRISIL B 31.5 Downgraded
from CRISIL
B+
Tea Estates India Ltd CC CRISIL A- 120 Reaffirmed
Tea Estates India Ltd LT loan CRISIL A- 89 Reaffirmed
V L Raka Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
V L Raka Jewellers Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 30 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
V L Raka Jewellers Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B+ 40 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
V. P. M. Sankar and Son CC CRISIL B+ 65 Assigned
V. P. M. Sankar and Son LT Loan CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned
Virgo Engineers Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 1250 Reaffirmed
Virgo Valves and Controls Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 1100 Reaffirmed
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
