Jul 18 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of July 17, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ahuja Builders BG CRISIL A1 300 Upgraded from CRISIL A2+ Ahuja Builders Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A1 75 Upgraded from CRISIL A2+ Apna Sahakari Bank Ltd BG* CRISIL A3 588.5 Assigned * Interchangeable with Letter of Credit Packing credit Post shipment credit Buyers credit Apna Sahakari Bank Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A3 211.5 Assigned Besto Tradelink Pvt Ltd Proposed Packing CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Credit Besto Tradelink Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Boc India Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 250 Reaffirmed Boc India Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 781 Reaffirmed Cisons Exports Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1 Assigned Cisons Exports Pvt Ltd Export Bill CRISIL A4 5 Assigned Purchase -Discounting Cisons Exports Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 50 Assigned Credit Cisons Exports Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Cravatex Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 150 Reaffirmed Cravatex Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A3+ 35 Reaffirmed Everplus Plastics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 2.5 Reaffirmed Indian Hair Industries Pvt Packing Credit CRISIL A2 180 Reaffirmed Ltd Kapkan Electronics Pvt Ltd BG^ CRISIL A4+ 75 Reaffirmed ^ Fully fungible with each other Kapkan Electronics Pvt Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed ^ Fully fungible with each other Kusalava International Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 5 Reaffirmed Kusalava International Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3+ 80 Reaffirmed Credit Kusalava International Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3+ 50 Reaffirmed Discounting Kusalava International Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 15 Reaffirmed Noorul Islam College Of Bachelor of Grade 3 - Assigned Engineering Engineering (BE) in Marine Engineering Park Maritime Academy Bachelor of Grade 3 Assigned Technology - Marine Engineering Rka Associates LOC CRISIL A4+ 150 Assigned Sasken Communication LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 120 Reaffirmed Technologies Ltd Sasken Communication Packing Credit CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed Technologies Ltd Sheetal Pharma LOC CRISIL A4 105 Reaffirmed Shree Shoppers Ltd BG CRISIL A4 7.5 Assigned Southern Lubrication Pvt LOC CRISIL A3 2 Assigned Ltd Southern Lubrication Pvt BG CRISIL A3 38 Assigned Ltd Super Infratech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Assigned Usv Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 20 Reaffirmed Usv Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 75 Reaffirmed Usv Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 400 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ahuja Builders CC CRISIL A- 225 Reaffirmed Ahuja Builders Proposed CC CRISIL A- 75 Reaffirmed Besto Tradelink Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Besto Tradelink Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 90 Reaffirmed Boc India Ltd LT Bk Facility* CRISIL AA 2760 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with Working capital Demand loan, Cash Credit and Overdraft Facility, Trade finance in the form of export and Import finance, FCNR B Loan, Letter of Credit and Bank Guarantee and Standby Letter of Credit Boc India Ltd Overdraft Facility* CRISIL AA 380.8 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with Cash Credit, Bill Discounting and Cheque discounting facilities Bombay Education Society Long-TL CRISIL BBB 120 Reaffirmed Braza Tyres Pvt. Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Braza Tyres Pvt. Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 21.6 Assigned Central Hotels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL C 7.5 Assigned Facility Central Hotels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL C 52.5 Assigned Cisons Exports Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 5 Assigned Cisons Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL C 9 Assigned Facility Cravatex Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 250 Reaffirmed Cravatex Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 25 Reaffirmed Facility Dhruv Cottons Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 20 Assigned Dhruv Cottons CC CRISIL B 60 Assigned Dhruv Cottons Long-TL CRISIL B 20 Assigned Everplus Plastics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 27.5 Reaffirmed Everplus Plastics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 16.3 Reaffirmed Facility Everplus Plastics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 28.7 Reaffirmed Guinea Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B- 15.6 Assigned Facility Guinea Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 90 Assigned Guinea Motors Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL B- 12.1 Assigned Gunatitay Infrastructure TL CRISIL B+ 700 Assigned Pvt Ltd Kapkan Electronics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 130 Reaffirmed Kapkan Electronics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 8.7 Reaffirmed Facility Kohinoor Refined Flour CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned Mills Pvt Ltd Kusalava International Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 220 Reaffirmed Kusalava International Ltd Long-TL CRISIL BBB 230 Reaffirmed Kusalava International Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB 30 Reaffirmed Credit Kusalava International Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 70 Reaffirmed Facility M.S Engineering CC CRISIL D 54.4 Reaffirmed M.S Engineering BG CRISIL D 15 Reaffirmed Manav Infrastructure Pvt TL CRISIL BB- 800 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL BB Mawana Sugars Ltd CC CRISIL D 4757 Reaffirmed Mawana Sugars Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL D 568.4 Reaffirmed Mawana Sugars Ltd TL CRISIL D 3482.8 Reaffirmed Panna Gold Impex Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed R. S. Enterprises (Ludhiana) CC CRISIL B 56.5 Assigned R. S. Enterprises (Ludhiana) Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 53.5 Assigned Facility Rka Associates CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Sheetal Pharma CC CRISIL B 95 Reaffirmed Shree Shoppers Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 140 Assigned Southern Lubrication Pvt CC CRISIL BBB- 20 Assigned Ltd Sri Kumarswamy Mineral Packing Credit CRISIL D 400 Reaffirmed Exports Pvt. Ltd Sri Kumarswamy Mineral Long-TL CRISIL D 250 Reaffirmed Exports Pvt. Ltd Sri Kumarswamy Mineral Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 279 Reaffirmed Exports Pvt. Ltd Facility Sri Lakshmi Cements CC CRISIL BB- 25 Assigned Sri Lakshmi Cements Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 35 Assigned Sri Lakshmi Steels CC CRISIL BB- 25 Assigned Sri Lakshmi Steels Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 35 Assigned Sri Rama Modern & Para CC CRISIL B+ 135 Reaffirmed Boiled Rice Mill Sri Rama Modern & Para TL CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Boiled Rice Mill Super Infratech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 50 Assigned Facility Super Infratech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 30 Assigned Usv Ltd CC* CRISIL AA+ 215 Reaffirmed * Rs.37.5Million interchangeable with export packing creditexport bill discounting export bill negotiationexport bill purchase limits Usv Ltd CC* CRISIL AA+ 750 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with working capital demand loan/export packaging limit/foreign bills purchased/foreign bill discounting/inland bills discounting/PCFC/ letter of credit/bank guarantee Usv Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL AA+ 80 Reaffirmed Vidya Peeth Education Trust Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 220 Assigned Facility Vidya Peeth Education Trust TL CRISIL BB- 172.5 Assigned Vindeep Developers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 100.6 Assigned Vindeep Developers Pvt Ltd Overdraft Facility CRISIL B- 5 Assigned Vindeep Developers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B- 4.4 Assigned Facility -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 