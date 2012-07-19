Jul 19 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of July 18, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A. U. Financiers (India) Pvt Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1 1000 Reaffirmed (Including CP) A. U. Financiers (India) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1 190 Reaffirmed Anunay Fab Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 60 Assigned Excel Overseas Pvt Ltd Post-Shipment Credit CRISIL A4+ 405 Reaffirmed Excel Overseas Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 45 Reaffirmed G. S. Jewellers & Co Export Packing Credit*CRISIL A4 24 Assigned *Fully interchangeable with post shipment credit G. S. Jewellers & Co Post Shipment Credit CRISIL A4 26 Assigned Goma Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed Guiness Securities Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 279.8 Reaffirmed Hical Technologies Pvt Ltd Packing Credit# CRISIL A4+ 65 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 # 100 per cent interflexibility between Export Packing Credit (EPC)/ Preshipment Credit in Foreign Currency (PCFC)/Foreign Bills Discounting (FBD)/Export Bills Receivable (EBR) (PCFC)/Foreign Bills Discounting (FBD)/Export Bil Hical Technologies Pvt Ltd BG^ CRISIL A4+ 3 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 ^50 per cent interchangeability from Bank Guarantee to Letter of Credit Hical Technologies Pvt Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A4+ 7 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 ^50 per cent interchangeability from Bank Guarantee to Letter of Credit Hi-Tech Systems & Services Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 90 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Hi-Tech Systems & Services Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 60 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Integrated Equipment (India) Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL A4 230 Reaffirmed Integrated Equipment (India) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed Jyoti CNC Automation Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 380 Assigned Jyoti CNC Automation Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Jyoti CNC Automation Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Assigned Jyoti CNC Automation Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill Purchase CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned KGK Creations (India) Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting** CRISIL A3 150 Reaffirmed **Includes sub-limit of Rs.150.0 Million of purchase invoice financing KGK Creations (India) Pvt Ltd ST Loan^ CRISIL A3 350 Reaffirmed ^Includes sub-limit of Rs.100.0 Million of overdraft, Rs.350.0 Million of local bill discounting, Rs.350.0 Million of financial guarantees/standby letter of credit, Rs.350.0 Million of purchase invoice financing facility and buyer's credit facility KGK Creations Pvt Ltd Post-Shipment Credit* CRISIL A3 200 Reaffirmed * Includes sublimit of packing credit of Rs.100.0 Million and bank guarantee of Rs.10.0 Million Lamina Foundries Ltd Foreign Bill Purchase CRISIL A4 9.1 Reaffirmed Lamina Foundries Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 54.7 Reaffirmed Lamina Suspension Products Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 16.5 Reaffirmed Lamina Suspension Products Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 163 Reaffirmed Maa Samleswari Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Malati Founders Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Merritronix Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Merritronix Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 12 Assigned Nucon Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 84 Reaffirmed Nucon Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed R.L.Construction BG CRISIL A4 90 Reaffirmed Ram's Assorted Cold Storage Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Ram's Assorted Cold Storage Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Negotiation Thermo Cables Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 154.2 Reaffirmed V.K. Gupta & Associates BG CRISIL A4 160 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A. U. Financiers (India) Pvt Ltd NCDs CRISIL A 5000 Assigned A. U. Financiers (India) Pvt Ltd NCDs CRISIL A 2000 Reaffirmed A. U. Financiers (India) Pvt Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL A 500 Reaffirmed A. U. Financiers (India) Pvt Ltd Subordinated Debt BondCRISIL A 200 Reaffirmed A. U. Financiers (India) Pvt Ltd Subordinated Debt BondCRISIL A 200 Reaffirmed A. U. Financiers (India) Pvt Ltd Line of Credit CRISIL A 5150 Reaffirmed A. U. Financiers (India) Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A 3741.5 Reaffirmed A. U. Financiers (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A 9408.5 Reaffirmed Fac A. U. Financiers (India) Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A 200 Reaffirmed Aglo Packagings Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 44.5 Assigned Aglo Packagings Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 15.9 Assigned Fac Aglo Packagings Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL B+ 46.5 Assigned Aglo Packagings Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL B+ 21.7 Assigned * Includes Rs. 5.00 Million Letter Credit as sub limit of the cash credit. Ankit Pulps & Boards Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 42.5 Assigned Ankit Pulps & Boards Pvt Ltd CC * CRISIL B+ 42.5 Assigned * Interchangeable with letter of credit and buyer credit to the extent of Rs 15 Million. Ankit Pulps & Boards Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 5 Assigned Fac Anunay Fab Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL C 68 Assigned Fac Anunay Fab Ltd CC CRISIL C 792 Assigned B. Nishant Jewels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 150 Assigned BTC Industries Pvt Ltd CC Limit CRISIL D 290 Downgraded from CRISIL BB BTC Industries Pvt Ltd BG* CRISIL D 10 Downgraded from CRISIL BB * BG limits are fully interchangeable with CC limits Caparo Financial Solutions Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 250 Assigned Fac Dairy Ice Cream and Frozen Foods Pvt CC CRISIL D 20 Assigned Ltd Dairy Ice Cream and Frozen Foods Pvt Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 80 Assigned Ltd Fac Delta Paper Mills Ltd BG CRISIL D 20 Reaffirmed Delta Paper Mills Ltd CC CRISIL D 45 Reaffirmed Delta Paper Mills Ltd LOC CRISIL D 70 Reaffirmed Delta Paper Mills Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 480 Reaffirmed Delta Paper Mills Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 75 Reaffirmed Goma Engineering Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 55 Reaffirmed * Includes Sub-Limit of Export Packing Credit (EPC) of Rs.5 Million. Goma Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 30.2 Reaffirmed Fac Goma Engineering Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 14.8 Reaffirmed Gopala Kraft Pack Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 20 Downgraded from CRISIL B Gopala Kraft Pack Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B- 22 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL B Gopala Kraft Pack Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 48 Downgraded from CRISIL B Guiness Securities Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 300 Reaffirmed Guiness Securities Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed Guiness Securities Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed Hical Technologies Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 6.6 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Hical Technologies Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 58.4 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL BBB- Hi-Tech Systems & Services Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 20 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Hi-Tech Systems & Services Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 230 Upgraded Fac from CRISIL BBB- Infant Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 25 Assigned Integrated Equipment (India) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 180.7 Upgraded from CRISIL B Jyoti CNC Automation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 1130 Assigned Jyoti CNC Automation Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 336.1 Assigned Fac Jyoti CNC Automation Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 503.9 Assigned KGK Creations (India) Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 150 Reaffirmed *Includes a sub-limit of Rs. 50.0 Million of standby letter of credit KGK Creations (India) Pvt Ltd CC# CRISIL BBB- 200 Reaffirmed #Includes sublimit of working capital demand loan of Rs.200.0 Million, bank guarantee/standby letter of credit of Rs.200.0 Million and buyer's credit of Rs.200.0 Million KGK Creations (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 200 Reaffirmed Fac Lamina Foundries Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 85.5 Reaffirmed Lamina Foundries Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 22.6 Upgraded from CRISIL B Lamina Foundries Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL B+ 34.7 Upgraded from CRISIL B Lamina Suspension Products Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 1.6 Reaffirmed Lamina Suspension Products Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 93.4 Reaffirmed Maa Samleswari Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Assigned Malati Founders Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 36 Reaffirmed Malati Founders Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 4.4 Reaffirmed Fac Malati Founders Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL BB 4 Reaffirmed Malati Founders Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed Merritronix Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 8 Assigned Merritronix Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Bonds 20000 Assigned Development National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Bonds 640000 Reaffirmed Development National Bank for Agriculture and Rural FD Programme 1000 Reaffirmed Development National Bank for Agriculture and Rural CP 90000 Reaffirmed Development National Bank for Agriculture and Rural CDs Programme 20000 Reaffirmed Development Nucon Industries Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL B 220 Reaffirmed *Includes a sublimit of Rs.1 Million for CBP/DBP, a sublimit of Rs.12.5 Million for Packing Credit and a sublimit of Rs.2.5 Million for FUBD Nucon Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 9.2 Reaffirmed Paswara Chemicals Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB- 18.7 Assigned Paswara Chemicals Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 110 Assigned Paswara Chemicals Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 39.7 Assigned Prime Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned Prime Automobiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 0.6 Assigned Quest Infosys Foundation TL CRISIL B- 165 Assigned R.L.Construction CC CRISIL C 35 Reaffirmed Sri Karvembu Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 40 Reaffirmed Sri Karvembu Textiles Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 65 Reaffirmed Sri Karvembu Textiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 22.6 Reaffirmed Fac Thermo Cables Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 200 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Thermo Cables Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 100 Upgraded from CRISIL BB V.K. Gupta & Associates CC^ CRISIL C 40 Assigned ^ Fully Interchangeable with bank guarantee -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 