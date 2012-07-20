Jul 20 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of July 19, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adarsha Automotives Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Aditya Industries Mumbai LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned Amco Saft India Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 15 Assigned Amco Saft India Ltd BG CRISIL A3 65 Assigned Amco Saft India Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 20 Assigned Amrit Duraparts Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL A4 2 Assigned Amrit Engineering & Foundry Works LOC CRISIL A4 5 Assigned Biotech International Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Biotech International Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Biotech International Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 65 Reaffirmed D A Jhaveri Packing Credit CRISIL A3 220 Reaffirmed D A Jhaveri Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed Fac D A Jhaveri Post- Shipment Credit CRISIL A3 80 Reaffirmed Data Patterns India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 194.4 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Data Patterns India Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 150 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Deltron Electricals BG CRISIL A4 20 Assigned ECP Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed ECP Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 12 Reaffirmed Friends Alloys LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed GKC Projects Ltd BG* CRISIL A2+ 16888 Reaffirmed *Includes LC sub limit of Rs.1400 Million G S Oils Ltd BG CRISIL D 5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Hindustan Antibiotics Ltd Proposed Short- Term CRISIL D 229.1 Reaffirmed Bk Loan Fac Insecticides India Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 910 Reaffirmed Insecticides India Ltd Proposed Non FB LimitsCRISIL A1 1145 Reaffirmed Insecticides India Ltd CP CRISIL A1 200 Assigned K Mohan and Company Exports Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL A3 400 Reaffirmed K Mohan and Company Exports Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 65 Reaffirmed K Mohan and Company Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A3 100 Reaffirmed Fac KGK Diamonds I Pvt Ltd Post Shipment Credit* CRISIL A3 2940 Reaffirmed *Includes sub-limit for packing credit of Rs.1700.0 Million KGK Diamonds I Pvt Ltd Post Shipment Credit* CRISIL A3 300 Reaffirmed *includes sub-limit for packing credit of Rs.150.0 Million KGK Diamonds I Pvt Ltd Post Shipment Credit* CRISIL A3 200 Reaffirmed *Includes sub-limit for packing credit of Rs.100.0 Million KGK Diamonds I Pvt Ltd Post Shipment Credit* CRISIL A3 300 Reaffirmed *Includes sub-limit for packing credit Rs.120.0 Million KGK Diamonds I Pvt Ltd Post Shipment Credit* CRISIL A3 1000 Reaffirmed *includes a sublimit of Packing Credit of Rs. 1000.0 Million KGK Diamonds I Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed KGK Diamonds I Pvt Ltd BG* CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed *fully interchangeable with Letter of Credit Lamina International Export Packing Credit CRISIL A4 18.5 Reaffirmed Lamina International Foreign Bill Purchase CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed Lomex India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed M P Engineering Constructions India Pvt LOC CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Assigned Ltd M P Engineering Constructions India Pvt BG CRISIL A4+ 95 Assigned Ltd M/s Daroga Pradhan BG CRISIL A4 90 Assigned Mahalaxmi Investment and Trading Pvt LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Ltd Mahalaxmi Investment and Trading Pvt BG CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Ltd National Lumbers LOC CRISIL A4 160 Assigned Odeon Builders Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 1470 Reaffirmed Punihani International BG CRISIL A3 7.5 Reaffirmed Punihani International Bill CRISIL A3 100 Reaffirmed Purchase-Discounting Fac Punihani International LOC CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed Punihani International Packing Credit CRISIL A3 80 Reaffirmed Shri Ram Switchgears Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Shri Ram Switchgears Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 80 Reaffirmed Siddhartha Engineering Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed *Interchangeability between letter of credit and bank guarantee to the extent of Rs.60 Million Siddhartha Engineering Ltd BG* CRISIL A4+ 250 Reaffirmed *Interchangeability between letter of credit and bank guarantee to the extent of Rs.60 Million Srivatsa International Pvt Ltd Proposed Inventory CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned Funding Srivatsa International Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Sturdy Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Thermo Polymers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Reassigned Xtraa Cleancities Ltd LOC CRISIL D 600 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Xtraa Cleancities Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 916 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adarsha Automotives Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 40 Reaffirmed Aditya Industries Mumbai TL CRISIL BB- 18.3 Assigned Aditya Industries Mumbai Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 16.7 Assigned Fac Aditya Industries Mumbai CC CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned Amco Saft India Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 165 Assigned Fac Amco Saft India Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 35* Assigned * Includes the sublimit for Packing Credit of Rs. 5.00 Million, for Cheque Purchase of Rs. 2.50 Million & for Post shipment Credit of Rs.5.00 Million Amrit Duraparts Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 109.2 Assigned Amrit Duraparts Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 6.8 Assigned Fac Amrit Duraparts Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 2 Assigned Amrit Engineering & Foundry Works TL CRISIL B+ 5 Assigned Amrit Engineering & Foundry Works CC CRISIL B+ 55 Assigned Ashmita Papers Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 280 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Ashok Matches and Timber Industries Pvt LT Loan* CRISIL BBB 157.9 Reaffirmed Ltd * The rating on the term loan of HDFC Bank Ltd is based on the loans repayment structure, wherein three lessees of AMTI, Ericsson India Global Services P Ltd Ashok Matches and Timber Industries Pvt LT Loan* CRISIL BBB+ 294.3 Reaffirmed Ltd SO * The rating on the term loan of Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) is based on the loan's repayment structure, wherein three lessees of AMTI, Dow Chemical International Pvt Ltd (Dow Chemical), Ma Foi Consulting Solutions Ltd (Ma Foi) and Mott Mac Donald P Ltd (Mott MacDonald), will directly deposit the rentals with IOB (waterfall mechanism). Ashok Matches and Timber Industries Pvt LT Loan* CRISIL BBB+ 230.3 Upgraded Ltd SO from CRISIL BBB * The rating on the term loan of HDFC Bank Ltd is based on the loan's repayment structure, wherein three lessees of AMTI, Ericsson India Global Services P Ltd (Ericsson), Invensys India P Ltd (Invensys) and ABCO Advisory Services India Pvt Ltd (ABCO Advisory) will directly deposit the rentals with HDFC Bank Ltd (waterfall mechanism). Biotech International Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 80 Reaffirmed Biotech International Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 88 Reaffirmed Fac Data Patterns India Pvt Ltd Bill CRISIL BBB- 75 Upgraded Purchase-Discounting from CRISIL Fac* BB *Interchangeable with cash credit limit Data Patterns India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 65 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Deltron Electricals TL CRISIL B+ 5.5 Assigned Deltron Electricals Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 34.5 Assigned Fac Deltron Electricals CC CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned ECP Industries Ltd CC CRISIL B 56 Upgraded from CRISIL C Friends Alloys CC CRISIL BB 99 Reaffirmed Friends Alloys TL CRISIL BB 16 Reaffirmed G S Oils Ltd CC CRISIL D 1000* Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ * Includes sublimit of Rs.350 Million for Packing Credit G S Oils Ltd LOC CRISIL D 600 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ G S Oils Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL D 50 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ G S Oils Ltd TL CRISIL D 905 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ GKC Projects Ltd CC CRISIL A- 4812 Reaffirmed GKC Projects Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan 650 Reaffirmed Fac Hindustan Antibiotics Ltd Proposed Long- Term CRISIL D 570.9 Reaffirmed Bk Loan Fac Insecticides India Ltd CC CRISIL A 900* Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with non fund based limits to the extent of Rs. 560 million Insecticides India Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A 45 Reaffirmed Insecticides India Ltd Proposed FB Bk Limits CRISIL A 1000 Reaffirmed International Institute of Information LT Loan CRISIL BBB 220 Reaffirmed Technology K. C. Solvent Extractions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 310 Reaffirmed K. C. Solvent Extractions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 2.9 Reaffirmed Fac K. C. Solvent Extractions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 37.1 Reaffirmed Lomex India Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with Letter of Credit upto a limit of Rs.10 Million M P Engineering Constructions India Pvt TL CRISIL BB 37.5 Assigned Ltd M P Engineering Constructions India Pvt Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 79.5 Assigned Ltd Fac M P Engineering Constructions India Pvt Cheque Discounting CRISIL BB 1 Assigned Ltd M P Engineering Constructions India Pvt CC CRISIL BB 34.5 Assigned Ltd M/s Daroga Pradhan CC CRISIL B- 30 Assigned Mahalaxmi Investment and Trading Pvt CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Ltd Mahalaxmi Investment and Trading Pvt Bill CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Ltd Purchase-Discounting Fac* Mahalaxmi Investment and Trading Pvt TL CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Ltd Maher Cotton Industries CC CRISIL B- 75 Assigned Maher Cotton Industries TL CRISIL B- 8.2 Assigned National Lumbers CC CRISIL B 30 Assigned Odeon Builders Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 600 Reaffirmed Punihani International TL CRISIL BBB- 2.5 Reassigned Rhino Agencies Ltd TL CRISIL D 110 Assigned S.Narendra Export Packing Credit CRISIL BB 58 Reaffirmed S.Narendra Post Shipment Credit CRISIL BB 202 Reaffirmed Shivam Hospital CC CRISIL B- 17 Assigned Shivam Hospital TL CRISIL B- 83 Assigned Shree Gurudatta Shikshan Sanstha Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 60 Assigned Fac Shree Gurudatta Shikshan Sanstha TL CRISIL BB- 80 Assigned Shri Ram Impex India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 236* Reaffirmed * Fully interchangeable with letter of credit and buyers credit Shri Ram Impex India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 14 Reaffirmed Shri Ram Switchgears Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 90 Reaffirmed Siddhartha Engineering Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 170 Reaffirmed Srivatsa International Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB 30 Assigned Srivatsa International Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 50 Assigned Sturdy Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB 347.2 Reaffirmed Sturdy Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BB 59.9 Reaffirmed Thermo Polymers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Thermo Polymers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 5.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Xtraa Cleancities Ltd CC CRISIL D 84 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Xtraa Cleancities Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 990 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Yogesh Industries CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned Yogesh Industries LT Loan CRISIL B+ 7 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.