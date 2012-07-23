Jul 23 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of July 20, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alcon Electronics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 33.5 Reaffirmed Alufit India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 510 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Alufit India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 80 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Arti Ship Breaking Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4 5.8 Assigned Fac Arti Ship Breaking LOC CRISIL A4 260 Assigned Bharat Aluminium Co. Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed (Including CP) Enhanced from Rs.4 billion Bharat Aluminium Co. Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A1+ 5 Reaffirmed Bharat Aluminium Co. Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 9.1 Reaffirmed Bharat Aluminium Co. Ltd Proposed Bill CRISIL A1+ 1.25 Reaffirmed Discounting Fac Bharat Aluminium Co. Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 0.2 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Housing Finance Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Housing Finance Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 350 Reaffirmed Enmas Andritz Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 615 Suspended Enmas Andritz Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 416.7 Suspended India Infoline Finance Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 20000 Reaffirmed India Infoline Finance Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 0.4 Reaffirmed Indus Teqsite Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 25 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Indus Teqsite Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A3 35 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Jogani Exports Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Jogani Exports Post Shipment Credit CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Jogani Exports Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4+ 39.9 Reaffirmed Fac Kanpur Plastipack Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 40 Reaffirmed Negotiation! Kanpur Plastipack Ltd BG$ CRISIL A3 90 Reaffirmed Kanpur Plastipack Ltd LOC^$ CRISIL A3 120 Reaffirmed Kanpur Plastipack Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A3 25 Reaffirmed Fac KBJ Gold Ornaments Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 310 Reaffirmed KMG A to Z Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 620 Reaffirmed Mishka Gold Jewellery Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 250 Reaffirmed Nilachal Carbo Metalicks Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4 155 Reaffirmed Fac Nilachal Carbo Metalicks Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 225 Reaffirmed Powergear Ltd BG CRISIL A3 240 Reaffirmed Powergear Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL A3 60 Reaffirmed Powergear Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 130 Reaffirmed Powergear Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed Pudumjee Industries Ltd LOC and BG CRISIL A2+ 225 Reaffirmed Pudumjee Pulp and Paper Mills Ltd LOC and BG CRISIL A2+ 825 Reaffirmed R. N. Dobariya BG CRISIL A3 150 Reaffirmed Rainbow Fabart Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit*CRISIL A3 60 Reaffirmed * Full interchangeability between Export Packing Credit and Bill Discounting Rainbow Fabart Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A3 25 Reaffirmed * Full interchangeability between Letter of Credit and Bank Guarantee Rainbow Fabart Pvt Ltd BG* CRISIL A3 5 Reaffirmed * Full interchangeability between Letter of Credit and Bank Guarantee Rainbow Fabart Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting* CRISIL A3 55 Reaffirmed * Full interchangeability between Export Packing Credit and Bill Discounting Rainbow Fabart Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL A3 29 Reaffirmed Shriram City Union Finance Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 8500 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs.3.2 Billion Simmonds Marshall Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3+ 27 Reaffirmed Simmonds Marshall Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 51.2 Reaffirmed Simmonds Marshall Ltd LOC* CRISIL A3+ 43 Reaffirmed * Includes sublimit of Buyer's Credit of Rs. 43.0 Million Smruthi Organics Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 200 Reaffirmed Smruthi Organics Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 20 Reaffirmed Someshwar Ispat Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 25.2 Assigned Super Olefins Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 12.5 Assigned Super Olefins Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Assigned TACO Composites Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A1 20 Reaffirmed Fac Tata Autocomp Systems Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Tata Sons Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 2625 Reaffirmed Tatanet Services Ltd LOC & BG* CRISIL A1 120 Reaffirmed * Bank Guarantee of Rs. 120 million with sub-limits of 20 Million for LC Track Components Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed Tube Investments of India Ltd LOC** CRISIL A1+ 3 Reaffirmed ** Interchangeable with bank guarantee Tube Investments of India Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed Vimal Intertrade Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 540 Reaffirmed Virchow Laboratories Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 2 Suspended Virchow Laboratories Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 80 Suspended MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Shriram City Union Finance Ltd FD Programme FAA Assigned Tata Sons Ltd FD FAAA Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aarey Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Fac Aarey Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed Alcon Electronics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 71 Reaffirmed Alcon Electronics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 28.5 Reaffirmed Alufit India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 270 Withdrawal Alufit India Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BB+ 75 Withdrawal Alufit India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 265 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Arti Ship Breaking CC CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Bharat Aluminium Co. Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 10000 Reaffirmed Bharat Aluminium Co. Ltd CC CRISIL AA 4 Reaffirmed Bharat Aluminium Co. Ltd LOC CRISIL AA 22.6531 Reaffirmed Bharat Aluminium Co. Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA 0.22 Reaffirmed Bharat Aluminium Co. Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL AA 0.3 Reaffirmed Bharat Aluminium Co. Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL AA 4.8469 Reaffirmed Bharat Aluminium Co. Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL AA 1.312 Reaffirmed Birmi International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 38 Assigned Birmi International Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 57 Assigned Edelweiss Asset Management Ltd Edelweiss Liquid Fund CRISIL - Reaffirmed AAAmfs Edelweiss Asset Management Ltd Edelweiss Ultra ST CRISIL - Reaffirmed Bond Fund AAAmfs Edelweiss Housing Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA- 250 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Housing Finance Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AA- 750 Reaffirmed Enmas Andritz Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 255 Suspended Enrich Hair and Skin Solutions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 100 Assigned Fac G. M. Kenjale Developers CC CRISIL B 200 Assigned Ganga Iron & Steel Trading Co. Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 300 Assigned Ganga Iron & Steel Trading Co. Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB+ 200 Assigned India Infoline Finance Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA- 3000 Reaffirmed India Infoline Finance Ltd Subordinate Bond CRISIL AA- 5000 Reaffirmed India Infoline Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA- 9.75 Reaffirmed India Infoline Finance Ltd CC Fac CRISIL AA- 1.5 Reaffirmed India Infoline Finance Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AA- 0.5 Reaffirmed Indus Teqsite Pvt Ltd Bill CRISIL BBB- 15 Upgraded Purchase-Discounting from CRISIL Fac* BB *All the limits are interchangeable with cash credit limit Indus Teqsite Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 30 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Indus Teqsite Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit*CRISIL BBB- 115 Upgraded from CRISIL BB *All the limits are interchangeable with cash credit limit Indus Teqsite Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 112.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Indus Teqsite Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 115.7 Upgraded Fac from CRISIL BB Indus Teqsite Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 28 Upgraded Credit* from CRISIL BB *All the limits are interchangeable with cash credit limit Kanpur Plastipack Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 253.6 Reaffirmed Kanpur Plastipack Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL BBB- 60 Reaffirmed Kanpur Plastipack Ltd Foreign Bill Purchase CRISIL BBB- 220 Reaffirmed Kanpur Plastipack Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 165 Reaffirmed Kanpur Plastipack Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 70 Reaffirmed KBJ Gold Ornaments Ltd CC CRISIL BB 270 Reaffirmed KMG A to Z Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 270 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Magnewin Energy Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL D 2 Assigned Magnewin Energy Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 16.8 Assigned Magnewin Energy Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 15 Assigned Magnewin Energy Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 2.5 Assigned Magnewin Energy Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 15 Assigned Mishka Gold Jewellery Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 250 Reaffirmed Nilachal Carbo Metalicks Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 95 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Nilachal Carbo Metalicks Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 15 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL B+ Nilachal Carbo Metalicks Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 5 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Paper Packaging Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 100 Assigned Paper Packaging Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB 50 Assigned Powergear Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 120 Reaffirmed Powergear Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 6 Reaffirmed Powergear Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 71.8 Reaffirmed Fac Pudumjee Industries Ltd CC CRISIL A- 140 Reaffirmed Pudumjee Industries Ltd TL CRISIL A- 90 Reaffirmed Pudumjee Pulp and Paper Mills Ltd CC CRISIL A- 250 Reaffirmed Pudumjee Pulp and Paper Mills Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A- 120.2 Reaffirmed Fac Pudumjee Pulp and Paper Mills Ltd TL CRISIL A- 699.4 Reaffirmed R. N. Dobariya Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 30 Reaffirmed Rainbow Fabart Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 12 Reaffirmed Fac Ram Nath Memorial Trust Society TL CRISIL BB+ 38 Reaffirmed Shriram City Union Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AA- 1500 Reaffirmed Issue Shriram City Union Finance Ltd NCD Issue CRISIL AA- 7700 Reaffirmed Simmonds Marshall Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 14 Reaffirmed Simmonds Marshall Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 143.2 Reaffirmed Simmonds Marshall Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB 206 Reaffirmed Simmonds Marshall Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB 32.5 Reaffirmed Simmonds Marshall Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 43.1 Reaffirmed Fac Smruthi Organics Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 173.7 Reaffirmed Smruthi Organics Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 287.2 Reaffirmed Smruthi Organics Ltd Proposed LT Bk loan CRISIL BBB 64.1 Reaffirmed Fac Someshwar Ispat Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 69.5 Assigned Someshwar Ispat Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 10.3 Assigned Fac Someshwar Ispat Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB+ 170 Assigned *Interchangeable with letter of credit to the extent of Rs 100.00 Million Super Olefins Pvt Ltd SME Credit CRISIL BB- 2.5 Assigned Super Olefins Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned Super Olefins Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 42.5 Assigned Swathi Ginning Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Assigned Swathi Ginning Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 27.5 Assigned TACO Composites Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A 788 Reaffirmed Fac Tata Autocomp Systems Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA- 1000 Assigned Tata Autocomp Systems Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA- 350 Reaffirmed Tata Autocomp Systems Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA- 250 Reaffirmed Tata Autocomp Systems Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA- 750 Reaffirmed Tata Sons Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 10000 Assigned Tata Sons Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 14128 Reaffirmed Tata Sons Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AAA 500 Reaffirmed Tata Sons Ltd TL CRISIL AAA 8500 Reaffirmed Tatanet Services Ltd CC CRISIL A 20 Reaffirmed Track Components Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 230 Reaffirmed Trisha Infrastructure Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 200 Upgraded from CRISIL B Tube Investments of India Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 1000 Reaffirmed Tube Investments of India Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 500 Reaffirmed Tube Investments of India Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 1000 Reaffirmed Tube Investments of India Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 1000 Reaffirmed Tube Investments of India Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 1500 Reaffirmed Tube Investments of India Ltd CC* CRISIL AA 4 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with short-term buyer's credit, packing credit, and working capital demand loan Vimal Intertrade Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 180 Reaffirmed Vimala Paper Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 55 Assigned Virchow Laboratories Ltd Bill CRISIL A+ 360 Suspended Purchase-Discounting Fac Virchow Laboratories Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 230 Suspended Zyden Gentec Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL D 10 Assigned Zyden Gentec Ltd TL CRISIL D 32.9 Assigned Zyden Gentec Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 2.6 Assigned Fac Zyden Gentec Ltd CC CRISIL D 26 Assigned Zyden Gentec Ltd LOC CRISIL D 7.5 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)