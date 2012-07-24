Jul 24 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of July 23, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alutop LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Automark Industries (India) Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Automark Technologies (India) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 140 Assigned B.K.S.Textiles Pvt Ltd Foreign Discounting CRISIL A4 99.8 Reaffirmed Bill Purchase B.K.S.Textiles Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 120 Reaffirmed Bennett Coleman & Co. Ltd CP* CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed *Includes non-convertible debentures rated amount that can be utilised as short-term debt Bennett Coleman & Co. Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Canara Lighting Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Assigned Canara Lighting Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Assigned Citifinancial Consumer Finance India ST Debt Programme CRISIL 0.5 Reaffirmed Ltd A1+(SO) Coal Mines Associated Traders Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 274.5 Reaffirmed Coal Mines Associated Traders Pvt Ltd LOC & BG* CRISIL A4+ 145 Reaffirmed * Sublimit of Letter of credit of Rs.20 Million G.S. Automotives Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Hindustan Laboratories BG CRISIL A3 200 Reaffirmed HN Company Infra Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 350 Assigned Holostik India Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 30 Reaffirmed Holostik India Ltd BG CRISIL A1 30 Reaffirmed Jagannath Textile Co. Ltd BG* CRISIL D 102.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 *Includes Rs.97.50 million for export promotion capital goods Jagannath Textile Co. Ltd LOC CRISIL D 10 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 M.L.Agro Products Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2 160 Assigned P. G. Timber Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed P. Mangatram Jewellers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 320 Reaffirmed P. Mangatram Jewellers Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill Purchase CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed P. Mangatram Jewellers Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Padmasree Steels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A1 1650 Downgraded from CRISIL A1+ * Fully interchangeable with bank guarantee up to Rs.850 Million. Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1 1000 Downgraded from CRISIL A1+ Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A1 1000 Downgraded from CRISIL A1+ Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1 500 Downgraded from CRISIL A1+ R.K.Exports LOC CRISIL A4 180 Reaffirmed Redington (India) Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 1450 Reaffirmed Redington (India) Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1+ 4160 Reaffirmed Redington (India) Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 6000 Reaffirmed Shri Hari Krishna Papers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 20000 Reaffirmed Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd BG Fac CRISIL A1+ 27075 Reaffirmed SKG Timber Pvt Ltd Import LOC Limit CRISIL A4+ 100 Assigned SSP Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 20 Reaffirmed SSP Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 150 Reaffirmed Swastik Metcast Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 19 Assigned Swastik Metcast Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2 Assigned Taneja Developers and Infrastructure BG CRISIL A4 177.8 Assigned (Panipat) Ltd Tata Yazaki Autocomp Ltd LOC* CRISIL A2+ 140 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with Bank Guarantee Vijay Engineering Works BG CRISIL A4+ 2 Assigned MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd FD Programme FAA+ - Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alutop CC CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed Alutop LT Loan CRISIL BB- 45 Reaffirmed Assam Polymers TL CRISIL B- 45.6 Assigned Assam Polymers CC CRISIL B- 15.5 Assigned Assam Polymers Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B- 88.9 Assigned Fac Automark Industries (India) Ltd CC CRISIL BB 120 Assigned Automark Technologies (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 48 Assigned B.K.S.Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed B.K.S.Textiles Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 29.9 Reaffirmed Bajrang Cotton Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 16.6 Reaffirmed Fac Bajrang Cotton CC CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed Bennett Coleman & Co. Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 5000 Reaffirmed Bennett Coleman & Co. Ltd CC CRISIL AAA 8.5 Reaffirmed Bennett Coleman & Co. Ltd Buyers Credit CRISIL AAA 20 Reaffirmed Bennett Coleman & Co. Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL AAA 10 Reaffirmed C Viswanatha Naidu Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 35 Assigned C Viswanatha Naidu Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned Fac Canara Lighting Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB+ 15 Assigned Canara Lighting Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 72 Assigned Canara Lighting Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Assigned Canara Lighting Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 34 Assigned Fac Canara Lighting Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB+ 20 Assigned Citifinancial Consumer Finance India LT Loan* CRISIL 21250 Reaffirmed Ltd AA+(SO *Interchangeable with cash credit and working capital demand loans facilities Citifinancial Consumer Finance India Equity-Linked CRISIL 44.9 Reaffirmed Ltd Debentures** AA+r(SO) **Non-principal protected Citifinancial Consumer Finance India NCDs CRISIL 4.75 Reaffirmed Ltd AA+r(SO) Citifinancial Consumer Finance India Principal-Protected CRISIL 531 Reaffirmed Ltd Equity-Linked PP-MLD Debentures AA+r(SO) Classic Bottle Caps Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL B 30 Assigned Classic Bottle Caps Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 13.8 Assigned Classic Bottle Caps Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL B 140 Assigned * includes a letter of credit sub-limit of Rs.20 Million and Export packing Credit/Post shipment credit sub-limit of Rs.15 Million. Classic Bottle Caps Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 66.2 Assigned Fac Coal Mines Associated Traders Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 200 Reaffirmed Coal Mines Associated Traders Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 138.5 Reaffirmed Emas Expressway Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL 1080 Reaffirmed AAA(SO) Enclaves Infrastructure (Mysore) Pvt Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned Ltd Falcon Consultancy Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 200 Assigned Fac G.S. Automotives Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 30 Reaffirmed G.S. Automotives Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 25.3 Reaffirmed Hindustan Laboratories CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Reaffirmed HN Company Infra Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Assigned Holostik India Ltd CC CRISIL A 120 Reaffirmed Holostik India Ltd TL CRISIL A 71.4 Reaffirmed Jagannath Textile Co. Ltd CC CRISIL D 450.2 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Jagannath Textile Co. Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 1379.6 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Jagannath Textile Co. Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 199.8 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Co. Ltd Kotak Liquid Fund CRISIL - Reaffirmed AAAmfs Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Co. Ltd Kotak Floater ST Fund CRISIL - Reaffirmed AAAmfs M.L.Agro Products Ltd WC Foreign Currency TLCRISIL BBB+ 40 Assigned M.L.Agro Products Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 79.2 Assigned M.L.Agro Products Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB+ 26.8 Assigned Fac Mapex Infrastructure Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL 1920 Reaffirmed AAA(SO) Reduced from Rs.2.56 Billion MJR Builders Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 200 Assigned Nirman Homes CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned Nirman Homes Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Fac P. G. Timber Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed P. Mangatram Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB 50 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- *Fully interchangeable with Bank Guarantee. Padmasree Steels Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB 30 Assigned Padmasree Steels Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 10 Assigned Padmasree Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Assigned Paras Spices Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 120 Reaffirmed Paras Spices Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 45.5 Reaffirmed Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL A+ 400 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable with letter of credit and bank guarantee of up to Rs.300 Million Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A+ 2000 Reaffirmed Fac Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd LT loan CRISIL A+ 1820 Reaffirmed Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd Over Draft Fac CRISIL A+ 250 Reaffirmed Redington (India) Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 7274 Reaffirmed Redington (India) Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL AA- 2266 Reaffirmed Redington (India) Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL AA- 2350 Reaffirmed Seashore Agricultural Promotion Company CC CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned Pvt Ltd Seashore Agricultural Promotion Company Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 300 Assigned Pvt Ltd Fac Shri Hari Krishna Papers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 140 Reaffirmed Shri Hari Krishna Papers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 74.1 Reaffirmed Shri Sindhvai Ginning Factory CC CRISIL B 110 Reaffirmed Shri Sindhvai Ginning Factory TL CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd NCD Issue CRISIL AA 5000 Assigned Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA 36000 Reaffirmed Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AA 7000 Reaffirmed Issue (Tier-II Bonds) Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA 71545.2 Reaffirmed Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL AA 35879.8 Reaffirmed Fac Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd CC/WC Demand Loan* CRISIL AA 53412.5 Reaffirmed *Rs.1.75 Billion of cash credit/working capital demand loan facility is interchangeable with bank guarantee facility Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd Proposed CC/WC Demand CRISIL AA 4087.5 Reaffirmed Loan Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd BG Fac CRISIL AA 8000 Reaffirmed SKG Timber Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 35 Assigned Sri Bhavani Traders CC CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned Sri Bhavani Traders Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned SSP Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 125 Reaffirmed SSP Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 105 Reaffirmed Superhouse Education Foundation LT Loan CRISIL BBB 203.6 Reaffirmed Suyog Development Corporation Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned Suyog Development Corporation Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 180 Assigned Swastik Metcast Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 5.3 Assigned Fac Swastik Metcast Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 3.5 Assigned Swastik Metcast Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 41.5 Assigned Taneja Developers and Infrastructure Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 322.2 Assigned (Panipat) Ltd Fac Tapovan Projects Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 100 Assigned Fac Tata Yazaki Autocomp Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 400 Reaffirmed Tata Yazaki Autocomp Ltd LT Loans CRISIL BBB+ 364.9 Reaffirmed Tata Yazaki Autocomp Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB+ 15.1 Reaffirmed Fac Tirumala Nursing Home TL CRISIL BB+ 52.7 Assigned Tirumala Nursing Home CC CRISIL BB+ 6.1 Assigned Tirumala Nursing Home Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 11.2 Assigned Fac Vijay Engineering Works Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 17 Assigned Fac Vijay Engineering Works CC CRISIL BB- 61 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)