Jul 25 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of July 24, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anandtex International Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill Purchase CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Anandtex International Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 250 Reaffirmed Anandtex International Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Bansal Infracon Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 2220 Reaffirmed Bansal Infracon Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4+ 47.6 Reaffirmed Fac Bansal Shipping Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 1480 Reaffirmed Bansal Shipping Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4+ 31.6 Reaffirmed Fac Bhagabati Build & Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Bommidala Ventures Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Bommidala Ventures Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 17.5 Reaffirmed Bommidala Ventures Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 450 Reaffirmed Calica Resources Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL A4 90 Assigned Colossus Trade Links Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Exim Overseas Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned Exim Overseas Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 180 Assigned Golden Tex Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 57 Assigned Golden Tex Proposed Bill CRISIL A4 23 Assigned Discounting Fac J.R.D. International Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL A4 15 Assigned Jiwarajka Textile Industries BG CRISIL A3 5.6 Reaffirmed JM Financial Institutional Securities ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 2500 Withdrawn Pvt Ltd JM Financial Institutional Securities ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd JM Financial Ventures Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 2500 Withdrawn Konark Exim Pvt Ltd FOBP/FOUBP* CRISIL A4+ 190 Reaffirmed *Foreign Outward Bill Purchased/ Foreign Outward Usance Bill Purchased Konark Exim Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Krishna Industrial Corporation Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 110 Assigned M/s. A. C. Shaikh Contractor BG CRISIL A4+ 45 Reaffirmed Mehul Construction Company Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 120 Reaffirmed Mehul Construction Company Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 5 Reaffirmed Milan Jewellers Post Shipment Credit CRISIL A4 445 Reaffirmed MYK Laticrete India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 4 Reaffirmed MYK Laticrete India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 20 Reaffirmed Neelikon Food Dyes and Chemicals Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 85 Placed on Notice of Withdrawal Neelikon Food Dyes and Chemicals Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2 62.5 Placed on Notice of Withdrawal Neelikon Food Dyes and Chemicals Ltd Post Shipment Credit CRISIL A2 70 Placed on Notice of Withdrawal Olympic Laminates Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A2+ 15 Reaffirmed Prakash Auto Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned Ravi Graphics BG CRISIL A4+ 3 Reaffirmed Ravi Graphics LOC CRISIL A4+ 3 Reaffirmed Shastha Enterprises Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 120 Assigned Shastha Enterprises Foreign Bill Purchase*CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned *Interchangeable with letter of credit and order discounting to the extent of Rs. 40 Million Shriram Equipment Finance Co. Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 7000 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs.4.20 Billion*Rs.2.20-Billion short-term debt programme has liquidity backup in the form of unutilised cash credit facilities from ICICI Bank Ltd, Axis Bank Ltd, and Yes Bank Ltd Sidh Designers Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Sidh Designers Pvt Ltd FOBP/FOUBP* CRISIL A4+ 160 Reaffirmed *Foreign Outward Bill Purchased/ Foreign Outward Usance Bill Purchased Sreeja Hosieries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 1 Reaffirmed Sreeja Hosieries Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit*CRISIL A3 114 Reaffirmed Sreeja Hosieries Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed Negotiation Sreeja Hosieries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 25 Reaffirmed Sreeja Hosieries Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL A3 15 Reaffirmed Swelect Energy Systems Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 100 Withdrawal Swelect Energy Systems Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 470 Withdrawal Tata Toyo Radiator Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 200 Reaffirmed Tata Toyo Radiator Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A1+ 45 Reaffirmed Fac Teamec Chlorates Ltd BG CRISIL A4 50 Assigned Unijules Life Sciences Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 116.5 Reaffirmed Vaishno International Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Vaishno International Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Well Knit Industries BG CRISIL A3 1 Reaffirmed Well Knit Industries Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 5 Reaffirmed Discounting* * Letter of Credit Well Knit Industries LOC CRISIL A3 15 Reaffirmed Well Knit Industries Standby Line of CreditCRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed Well Knit Industries Export Packing Credit*CRISIL A3 75 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable between Foreign Documentary Bills Negotiated non-letter of credit) and export packing credit Worldwide Safety Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill Exchange CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed Worldwide Safety Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Worldwide Safety Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 90 Reaffirmed Yogmaya Traders Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Yogmaya Traders Pvt Ltd FOBP/FOUBP* CRISIL A4+ 160 Reaffirmed *Foreign Outward Bill Purchased/ Foreign Outward Usance Bill Purchased LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anandtex International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Anandtex International Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 150 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL BB Anandtex International Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 200 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Bansal Infracon Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 160 Reaffirmed Bansal Shipping Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed Beehive Educational Society Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 12 Assigned Beehive Educational Society TL CRISIL D 98 Assigned Bhagabati Build & Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 55 Assigned Calica Resources Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit*CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned *Includes a sub-limit of Rs.10.00 Million for cash credit Calica Resources Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 2 Assigned Fac Centuary Fibre Plates Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 84.5 Reaffirmed Colossus Trade Links Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 2.9 Assigned Fac Colossus Trade Links Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 90 Assigned Golden Tex Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 20 Assigned Fac Gouranga Cold Storage Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 21.5 Assigned Gouranga Cold Storage Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 3 Assigned Gouranga Cold Storage Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 82 Assigned Guru Aashish Texfab Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 550 Assigned Guru Aashish Texfab Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 250 Assigned Fac J.R.D. International Ltd CC CRISIL B- 70 Assigned Jiwarajka Textile Industries CC CRISIL BBB- 125 Reaffirmed Jiwarajka Textile Industries LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 167.5 Reaffirmed Krishna Industrial Corporation Ltd CC CRISIL C 40 Assigned Leelottam Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 250 Assigned Fac M. P. Ceramics Proposed TL CRISIL BB 30 Assigned M. P. Ceramics CC CRISIL BB 50 Assigned M. P. Ceramics Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 20 Assigned Fac M/s. A. C. Shaikh Contractor CC CRISIL BB+ 30 Reaffirmed Mehul Construction Company Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 60 Reaffirmed MYK Laticrete India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 210 Reaffirmed MYK Laticrete India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 241.5 Reaffirmed MYK Laticrete India Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB+ 16.1 Reaffirmed Neelikon Food Dyes and Chemicals Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB+ 30 Placed on Notice of Withdrawal Neelikon Food Dyes and Chemicals Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB+ 52.5 Placed on Fac Notice of Withdrawal Nirman Fincap Pvt Ltd Warehouse Receipts CRISIL BB 100 Assigned Nirman Fincap Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Assigned Nirman Fincap Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 50 Assigned Fac Olympic Laminates Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 74.9 Reaffirmed Olympic Laminates Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 10.1 Reaffirmed Pitambara Agri Sciences Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 57.5 Assigned Prahladrai Fabrics Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 350 Assigned Prahladrai Fabrics Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 600 Assigned Fac Prakash Auto Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 70 Assigned R.R. Dwellings Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 180 Assigned Ravi Graphics CC CRISIL BB- 17.5 Reaffirmed Ravi Graphics LT Loan CRISIL BB- 66.5 Reaffirmed Shastha Enterprises CC * CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned * Fully interchangeable with Packing Credit Shiv Shakti Rice Mills WC Demand Loan CRISIL B- 135 Assigned Shiv Shakti Rice Mills CC CRISIL B- 192.5 Assigned Shiv Shakti Rice Mills TL CRISIL B- 2.5 Assigned Shriram Equipment Finance Co. Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AA 1000 Reaffirmed Issue Shriram Equipment Finance Co. Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA 10000 Reaffirmed Shriram Equipment Finance Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA 4.25 Reaffirmed Shriram Equipment Finance Co. Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL AA 1.1 Reaffirmed Fac Shriram Equipment Finance Co. Ltd CC/WC demand Loan* CRISIL AA 4.65 Reaffirmed * Enhanced from Rs.4.20 Billion*Rs.2.20-Billion short-term debt programme has liquidity backup in the form of unutilised cash credit facilities from ICICI Bank Ltd, Axis Bank Ltd, and Yes Bank Ltd Shyamsundar Satyanarayan Textiles Pvt CC CRISIL BB- 120 Reaffirmed Ltd Sreeja Hosieries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 8.5 Reaffirmed Starline Cars Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 120 Reaffirmed Swelect Energy Systems Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A- 650 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL A+ Swelect Energy Systems Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 210 Withdrawal Tata Toyo Radiator Ltd CC@ CRISIL AA- 350 Reaffirmed Tata Toyo Radiator Ltd LT Loans CRISIL AA- 53.7 Reaffirmed Tata Toyo Radiator Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL AA- 200 Reaffirmed Fac Teamec Chlorates Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 423 Assigned Teamec Chlorates Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Assigned Unijules Life Sciences Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 286 Reaffirmed Unijules Life Sciences Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 950 Reaffirmed Vaishno International Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 48.1 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Vaishno International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Well Knit Industries LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 3.9 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.