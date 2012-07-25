Jul 25 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of July 24, 2012.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Anandtex International Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill Purchase CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed
Anandtex International Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 250 Reaffirmed
Anandtex International Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed
Bansal Infracon Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 2220 Reaffirmed
Bansal Infracon Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4+ 47.6 Reaffirmed
Fac
Bansal Shipping Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 1480 Reaffirmed
Bansal Shipping Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4+ 31.6 Reaffirmed
Fac
Bhagabati Build & Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 30 Assigned
Bommidala Ventures Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed
Bommidala Ventures Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 17.5 Reaffirmed
Bommidala Ventures Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 450 Reaffirmed
Calica Resources Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL A4 90 Assigned
Colossus Trade Links Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Assigned
Exim Overseas Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned
Exim Overseas Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 180 Assigned
Golden Tex Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 57 Assigned
Golden Tex Proposed Bill CRISIL A4 23 Assigned
Discounting Fac
J.R.D. International Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL A4 15 Assigned
Jiwarajka Textile Industries BG CRISIL A3 5.6 Reaffirmed
JM Financial Institutional Securities ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 2500 Withdrawn
Pvt Ltd
JM Financial Institutional Securities ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
JM Financial Ventures Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 2500 Withdrawn
Konark Exim Pvt Ltd FOBP/FOUBP* CRISIL A4+ 190 Reaffirmed
*Foreign Outward Bill Purchased/ Foreign Outward Usance Bill Purchased
Konark Exim Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed
Krishna Industrial Corporation Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 110 Assigned
M/s. A. C. Shaikh Contractor BG CRISIL A4+ 45 Reaffirmed
Mehul Construction Company Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 120 Reaffirmed
Mehul Construction Company Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 5 Reaffirmed
Milan Jewellers Post Shipment Credit CRISIL A4 445 Reaffirmed
MYK Laticrete India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 4 Reaffirmed
MYK Laticrete India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 20 Reaffirmed
Neelikon Food Dyes and Chemicals Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 85 Placed on
Notice of
Withdrawal
Neelikon Food Dyes and Chemicals Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2 62.5 Placed on
Notice of
Withdrawal
Neelikon Food Dyes and Chemicals Ltd Post Shipment Credit CRISIL A2 70 Placed on
Notice of
Withdrawal
Olympic Laminates Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A2+ 15 Reaffirmed
Prakash Auto Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned
Ravi Graphics BG CRISIL A4+ 3 Reaffirmed
Ravi Graphics LOC CRISIL A4+ 3 Reaffirmed
Shastha Enterprises Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 120 Assigned
Shastha Enterprises Foreign Bill Purchase*CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned
*Interchangeable with letter of credit and order discounting to the extent of Rs. 40 Million
Shriram Equipment Finance Co. Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 7000 Reaffirmed
Enhanced from Rs.4.20 Billion*Rs.2.20-Billion short-term debt programme has liquidity backup in
the form of unutilised cash credit facilities from ICICI Bank Ltd, Axis Bank Ltd, and Yes Bank
Ltd
Sidh Designers Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed
Sidh Designers Pvt Ltd FOBP/FOUBP* CRISIL A4+ 160 Reaffirmed
*Foreign Outward Bill Purchased/ Foreign Outward Usance Bill Purchased
Sreeja Hosieries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 1 Reaffirmed
Sreeja Hosieries Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit*CRISIL A3 114 Reaffirmed
Sreeja Hosieries Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed
Negotiation
Sreeja Hosieries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 25 Reaffirmed
Sreeja Hosieries Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL A3 15 Reaffirmed
Swelect Energy Systems Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 100 Withdrawal
Swelect Energy Systems Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 470 Withdrawal
Tata Toyo Radiator Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 200 Reaffirmed
Tata Toyo Radiator Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A1+ 45 Reaffirmed
Fac
Teamec Chlorates Ltd BG CRISIL A4 50 Assigned
Unijules Life Sciences Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 116.5 Reaffirmed
Vaishno International Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed
Vaishno International Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed
Well Knit Industries BG CRISIL A3 1 Reaffirmed
Well Knit Industries Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 5 Reaffirmed
Discounting*
* Letter of Credit
Well Knit Industries LOC CRISIL A3 15 Reaffirmed
Well Knit Industries Standby Line of CreditCRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed
Well Knit Industries Export Packing Credit*CRISIL A3 75 Reaffirmed
*Fully interchangeable between Foreign Documentary Bills Negotiated non-letter of credit) and
export packing credit
Worldwide Safety Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill Exchange CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed
Worldwide Safety Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed
Worldwide Safety Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 90 Reaffirmed
Yogmaya Traders Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed
Yogmaya Traders Pvt Ltd FOBP/FOUBP* CRISIL A4+ 160 Reaffirmed
*Foreign Outward Bill Purchased/ Foreign Outward Usance Bill Purchased
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Anandtex International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB
Anandtex International Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 150 Downgraded
Fac from CRISIL
BB
Anandtex International Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 200 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB
Bansal Infracon Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 160 Reaffirmed
Bansal Shipping Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed
Beehive Educational Society Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 12 Assigned
Beehive Educational Society TL CRISIL D 98 Assigned
Bhagabati Build & Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 55 Assigned
Calica Resources Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit*CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned
*Includes a sub-limit of Rs.10.00 Million for cash credit
Calica Resources Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 2 Assigned
Fac
Centuary Fibre Plates Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 84.5 Reaffirmed
Colossus Trade Links Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 2.9 Assigned
Fac
Colossus Trade Links Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 90 Assigned
Golden Tex Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 20 Assigned
Fac
Gouranga Cold Storage Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 21.5 Assigned
Gouranga Cold Storage Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 3 Assigned
Gouranga Cold Storage Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 82 Assigned
Guru Aashish Texfab Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 550 Assigned
Guru Aashish Texfab Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 250 Assigned
Fac
J.R.D. International Ltd CC CRISIL B- 70 Assigned
Jiwarajka Textile Industries CC CRISIL BBB- 125 Reaffirmed
Jiwarajka Textile Industries LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 167.5 Reaffirmed
Krishna Industrial Corporation Ltd CC CRISIL C 40 Assigned
Leelottam Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 250 Assigned
Fac
M. P. Ceramics Proposed TL CRISIL BB 30 Assigned
M. P. Ceramics CC CRISIL BB 50 Assigned
M. P. Ceramics Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 20 Assigned
Fac
M/s. A. C. Shaikh Contractor CC CRISIL BB+ 30 Reaffirmed
Mehul Construction Company Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 60 Reaffirmed
MYK Laticrete India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 210 Reaffirmed
MYK Laticrete India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 241.5 Reaffirmed
MYK Laticrete India Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB+ 16.1 Reaffirmed
Neelikon Food Dyes and Chemicals Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB+ 30 Placed on
Notice of
Withdrawal
Neelikon Food Dyes and Chemicals Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB+ 52.5 Placed on
Fac Notice of
Withdrawal
Nirman Fincap Pvt Ltd Warehouse Receipts CRISIL BB 100 Assigned
Nirman Fincap Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Assigned
Nirman Fincap Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 50 Assigned
Fac
Olympic Laminates Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 74.9 Reaffirmed
Olympic Laminates Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 10.1 Reaffirmed
Pitambara Agri Sciences Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 57.5 Assigned
Prahladrai Fabrics Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 350 Assigned
Prahladrai Fabrics Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 600 Assigned
Fac
Prakash Auto Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 70 Assigned
R.R. Dwellings Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 180 Assigned
Ravi Graphics CC CRISIL BB- 17.5 Reaffirmed
Ravi Graphics LT Loan CRISIL BB- 66.5 Reaffirmed
Shastha Enterprises CC * CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned
* Fully interchangeable with Packing Credit
Shiv Shakti Rice Mills WC Demand Loan CRISIL B- 135 Assigned
Shiv Shakti Rice Mills CC CRISIL B- 192.5 Assigned
Shiv Shakti Rice Mills TL CRISIL B- 2.5 Assigned
Shriram Equipment Finance Co. Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AA 1000 Reaffirmed
Issue
Shriram Equipment Finance Co. Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA 10000 Reaffirmed
Shriram Equipment Finance Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA 4.25 Reaffirmed
Shriram Equipment Finance Co. Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL AA 1.1 Reaffirmed
Fac
Shriram Equipment Finance Co. Ltd CC/WC demand Loan* CRISIL AA 4.65 Reaffirmed
* Enhanced from Rs.4.20 Billion*Rs.2.20-Billion short-term debt programme has liquidity backup
in the form of unutilised cash credit facilities from ICICI Bank Ltd, Axis Bank Ltd, and Yes
Bank Ltd
Shyamsundar Satyanarayan Textiles Pvt CC CRISIL BB- 120 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Sreeja Hosieries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 8.5 Reaffirmed
Starline Cars Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 120 Reaffirmed
Swelect Energy Systems Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A- 650 Downgraded
Fac from CRISIL
A+
Swelect Energy Systems Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 210 Withdrawal
Tata Toyo Radiator Ltd CC@ CRISIL AA- 350 Reaffirmed
Tata Toyo Radiator Ltd LT Loans CRISIL AA- 53.7 Reaffirmed
Tata Toyo Radiator Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL AA- 200 Reaffirmed
Fac
Teamec Chlorates Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 423 Assigned
Teamec Chlorates Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Assigned
Unijules Life Sciences Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 286 Reaffirmed
Unijules Life Sciences Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 950 Reaffirmed
Vaishno International Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 48.1 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB
Vaishno International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB
Well Knit Industries LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 3.9 Reaffirmed
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
