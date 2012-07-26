Jul 26 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of July 25, 2012.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Balaji Agro Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed
Balaji Agro Pvt Ltd Foreign Discounting CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed
Bill Purchase
Balaji Agro Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed
Balaji Agro Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed
Fac
Balaji Sourcings Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 250 Reaffirmed
Bambino Agro Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed
Bambino Agro Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 31.5 Reaffirmed
Braithwaite & Co. Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 120 Assigned
Braithwaite & Co. Ltd BG CRISIL A4 280 Assigned
C.L. International Foreign Bill Purchase CRISIL A4 135 Reaffirmed
*
* Fully interchangeable with packing credit in foreign currency and packing credit limit
C.L. International LOC/BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Reaffirmed
Dhanvridhi Commercial Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 22.6 Assigned
DSM International FOBP/FOUBP* CRISIL A4+ 110 Reaffirmed
*Foreign Outward Bill Purchased/ Foreign Outward Usance Bill Purchased
DSM International Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed
Family Health Plan (TPA) Ltd BG CRISIL A2 110 Reaffirmed
Family Health Plan (TPA) Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A2 105 Reaffirmed
G D Manglam Exim Pvt Ltd FOBP/FOUBP* CRISIL A4+ 190 Reaffirmed
*Foreign Outward Bill Purchased/ Foreign Outward Usance Bill Purchased
G D Manglam Exim Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed
Global Aviation Services Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 129 Reaffirmed
Global Aviation Services Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A3 71 Reaffirmed
Fac
GNB Motors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 4 Assigned
Hindustan Tyre Company (Prop. Hindustan BG CRISIL A3 5 Assigned
Cycle & Tubes Pvt Ltd)
Hyderabad Chemical Products Ltd BG CRISIL A1 10 Reaffirmed
Hyderabad Chemical Products Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 168 Reaffirmed
Hyderabad Chemicals Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 70 Reaffirmed
Hyderabad Chemicals Ltd BG CRISIL A1 5 Reaffirmed
Internaational Stones India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 5 Reaffirmed
Internaational Stones India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 45 Reaffirmed
Karnatak Lingayat Education Society LOC & BG CRISIL A1 115 Reaffirmed
Klaus Multiparking Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 115.5 Assigned
Krans Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed
Mahendra Pumps Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned
Mahendra Pumps Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1 Assigned
Mittapalli Spinners Ltd BG CRISIL D 10 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4
Narayani Hotels and Resorts Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 12.5 Assigned
Naga Sindhu Spinning & Ginning Mills BG CRISIL D 3.6 Downgraded
Pvt Ltd from CRISIL
A4
Premier Marine Foods Bill CRISIL A4 62* Upgraded
Purchase-Discounting from CRISIL
Fac D
* A sub-limit of Rs. 20 million is interchangeable with Packing Credit.
Premier Marine Foods Packing Credit CRISIL A4 70 Upgraded
from CRISIL
D
Roman Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned
Roman Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2 Assigned
Rydak Syndicate Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 3 Assigned
Rydak Syndicate Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned
Shera Energy Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed
Shera Energy Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed
Siemens Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 1000 Withdrawn
Siemens Ltd LOC and BG CRISIL A1+ 47700 Reaffirmed
SRC Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 400 Reaffirmed
Super Construction Company BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed
Tata Autocomp GY BatteriesLtd LOC* CRISIL A3+ 200 Reaffirmed
* Interchangeable with Bank Guarantee
Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1 Reaffirmed
Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed
Tirupati Inks Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL A4+ 15 Assigned
*Includes sublimit of Rs.15 Million of Export bill discounting/export bill negotiation
Tirupati Inks Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 250 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Asian Educational Charitable Society Proposed TL CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned
Asian Educational Charitable Society LT Loan CRISIL B+ 98 Assigned
Asian Educational Charitable Society Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 15 Assigned
Balaji Sourcings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed
Bambino Agro Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB 317 Reaffirmed
Bambino Agro Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 19.7 Reaffirmed
Fac
Bambino Agro Industries Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB 59 Reaffirmed
Bambino Agro Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BB 222.8 Reaffirmed
Braithwaite & Co. Ltd CC CRISIL B 300 Assigned
C.L. International CC CRISIL B- 15 Reaffirmed
C.L. International Proposed LT Bk Fac CRISIL B- 97.5 Reaffirmed
Classic Automobiles CC CRISIL BB- 95 Assigned
Classic Automobiles Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 2 Assigned
Fac
Delta Sugars Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed
Delta Sugars Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 521.8 Reaffirmed
Dhanvridhi Commercial Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 87.8 Assigned
Dhanvridhi Commercial Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 2.2 Assigned
Dhanvridhi Commercial Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 32.4 Assigned
Dynasty Auto Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Assigned
Dynasty Auto Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 12.5 Assigned
Fac
Family Health Plan (TPA) Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 55 Reaffirmed
GNB Motors Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned
GNB Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned
Hindustan Tyre Company (Prop. Hindustan Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 60 Assigned
Cycle & Tubes Pvt Ltd)
Hindustan Tyre Company (Prop. Hindustan CC CRISIL BBB- 90 Assigned
Cycle & Tubes Pvt Ltd)
Hyderabad Chemical Products Ltd CC CRISIL A 40 Reaffirmed
Hyderabad Chemical Products Ltd TL CRISIL A 5 Reaffirmed
Hyderabad Chemicals Ltd TL CRISIL A 160 Reaffirmed
Hyderabad Chemicals Ltd CC CRISIL A 20 Reaffirmed
Hyderabad Chemicals Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A 17.5 Reaffirmed
Internaational Stones India Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB+ 182.5 Reaffirmed
Credit
Internaational Stones India Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BBB+ 140 Reaffirmed
Discounting
Internaational Stones India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 62.5 Reaffirmed
Jalan Transolutions (India) Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 65 Assigned
Jalan Transolutions (India) Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 55 Assigned
Karnatak Lingayat Education Society LT Loan CRISIL A+ 665 Reaffirmed
Klaus Multiparking Systems Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 14.5 Assigned
Fac
Klaus Multiparking Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Assigned
Krans Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed
Kusalava Finance Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed
Kusalava Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 5 Reaffirmed
Fac
La Hospin Hotels and Resorts Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 1.5 Assigned
La Hospin Hotels and Resorts Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 75 Assigned
M.L.R.Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 90 Reaffirmed
M.L.R.Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 360 Reaffirmed
M.L.R.Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 250 Reaffirmed
Fac
Maa Banbhori Steel Industry Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 33.5 Assigned
Maa Banbhori Steel Industry Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 6 Assigned
Maa Banbhori Steel Industry Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 49.5 Assigned
Maa Banbhori Steel Industry Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 1 Assigned
Fac
Mahendra Pumps Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 13 Assigned
Mahendra Pumps Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL BB- 5 Assigned
Mahendra Pumps Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 45 Assigned
Meghdev Enterprise CC* CRISIL BBB- 80 Upgraded
from CRISIL
BB+
*Includes sublimit of Letter of Credit of Rs.20.0 Million
Meghdev Enterprise Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 12.5 Upgraded
Fac from CRISIL
BB+
Mittapalli Spinners Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 400 Upgraded
from CRISIL
B
Mohanlal Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 250 Assigned
Naga Sindhu Spinning & Ginning Mills CC CRISIL D 32.5 Downgraded
Pvt Ltd from CRISIL
B-
Naga Sindhu Spinning & Ginning Mills TL CRISIL D 179 Downgraded
Pvt Ltd from CRISIL
B-
Narayani Hotels and Resorts Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 285 Assigned
Narayani Hotels and Resorts Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 175 Assigned
Fac
Navlok Exhibitors Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B- 41 Assigned
Navlok Exhibitors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 67 Assigned
Roman Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 90 Assigned
Rydak Syndicate Ltd TL CRISIL BB 4.1 Assigned
Rydak Syndicate Ltd CC CRISIL BB 130.4 Assigned
S.V.Builders and Developers Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned
Samsvik Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 70 Assigned
Shera Energy Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 300 Upgraded
from CRISIL
BB
Shera Energy Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BB+ 20 Upgraded
from CRISIL
BB
Shera Energy Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 25.3 Upgraded
from CRISIL
BB
Shree Sharavana Traders CC CRISIL BB- 120 Assigned
Shri Bhogawati Sahakari Sakhar Karkhana Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL C 500 Assigned
Ltd Fac
Siemens Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 1000 Withdrawn
Siemens Ltd CC/Overdraft CRISIL AAA 2500 Reaffirmed
Smith and Sapphire Bio-Tech Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 300 Assigned
SRC Projects Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B- 65 Downgraded
from CRISIL
B+
Sun India Hatcheries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 75 Assigned
Sun India Hatcheries Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB 50 Assigned
Super Construction Company CC CRISIL BB+ 30 Reaffirmed
Tata Autocomp GY BatteriesLtd TL CRISIL BBB 47.4 Reaffirmed
Tata Autocomp GY BatteriesLtd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB 462.6 Reaffirmed
Tata Autocomp GY BatteriesLtd CC CRISIL BBB 300 Reaffirmed
Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 90 Reaffirmed
Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 35.3 Reaffirmed
Tejora Technologies Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 70 Assigned
Tejora Technologies Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 20 Assigned
Fac
Tirupati Inks Ltd CC CRISIL BB 335 Assigned
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)