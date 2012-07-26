Jul 26 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of July 25, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Balaji Agro Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Balaji Agro Pvt Ltd Foreign Discounting CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Bill Purchase Balaji Agro Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Balaji Agro Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Fac Balaji Sourcings Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 250 Reaffirmed Bambino Agro Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Bambino Agro Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 31.5 Reaffirmed Braithwaite & Co. Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 120 Assigned Braithwaite & Co. Ltd BG CRISIL A4 280 Assigned C.L. International Foreign Bill Purchase CRISIL A4 135 Reaffirmed * * Fully interchangeable with packing credit in foreign currency and packing credit limit C.L. International LOC/BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Reaffirmed Dhanvridhi Commercial Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 22.6 Assigned DSM International FOBP/FOUBP* CRISIL A4+ 110 Reaffirmed *Foreign Outward Bill Purchased/ Foreign Outward Usance Bill Purchased DSM International Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Family Health Plan (TPA) Ltd BG CRISIL A2 110 Reaffirmed Family Health Plan (TPA) Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A2 105 Reaffirmed G D Manglam Exim Pvt Ltd FOBP/FOUBP* CRISIL A4+ 190 Reaffirmed *Foreign Outward Bill Purchased/ Foreign Outward Usance Bill Purchased G D Manglam Exim Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Global Aviation Services Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 129 Reaffirmed Global Aviation Services Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A3 71 Reaffirmed Fac GNB Motors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 4 Assigned Hindustan Tyre Company (Prop. Hindustan BG CRISIL A3 5 Assigned Cycle & Tubes Pvt Ltd) Hyderabad Chemical Products Ltd BG CRISIL A1 10 Reaffirmed Hyderabad Chemical Products Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 168 Reaffirmed Hyderabad Chemicals Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 70 Reaffirmed Hyderabad Chemicals Ltd BG CRISIL A1 5 Reaffirmed Internaational Stones India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 5 Reaffirmed Internaational Stones India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 45 Reaffirmed Karnatak Lingayat Education Society LOC & BG CRISIL A1 115 Reaffirmed Klaus Multiparking Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 115.5 Assigned Krans Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Mahendra Pumps Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned Mahendra Pumps Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1 Assigned Mittapalli Spinners Ltd BG CRISIL D 10 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Narayani Hotels and Resorts Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 12.5 Assigned Naga Sindhu Spinning & Ginning Mills BG CRISIL D 3.6 Downgraded Pvt Ltd from CRISIL A4 Premier Marine Foods Bill CRISIL A4 62* Upgraded Purchase-Discounting from CRISIL Fac D * A sub-limit of Rs. 20 million is interchangeable with Packing Credit. Premier Marine Foods Packing Credit CRISIL A4 70 Upgraded from CRISIL D Roman Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned Roman Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2 Assigned Rydak Syndicate Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 3 Assigned Rydak Syndicate Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned Shera Energy Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Shera Energy Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Siemens Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 1000 Withdrawn Siemens Ltd LOC and BG CRISIL A1+ 47700 Reaffirmed SRC Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 400 Reaffirmed Super Construction Company BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Tata Autocomp GY BatteriesLtd LOC* CRISIL A3+ 200 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with Bank Guarantee Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1 Reaffirmed Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Tirupati Inks Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL A4+ 15 Assigned *Includes sublimit of Rs.15 Million of Export bill discounting/export bill negotiation Tirupati Inks Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 250 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Asian Educational Charitable Society Proposed TL CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Asian Educational Charitable Society LT Loan CRISIL B+ 98 Assigned Asian Educational Charitable Society Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 15 Assigned Balaji Sourcings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed Bambino Agro Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB 317 Reaffirmed Bambino Agro Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 19.7 Reaffirmed Fac Bambino Agro Industries Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB 59 Reaffirmed Bambino Agro Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BB 222.8 Reaffirmed Braithwaite & Co. Ltd CC CRISIL B 300 Assigned C.L. International CC CRISIL B- 15 Reaffirmed C.L. International Proposed LT Bk Fac CRISIL B- 97.5 Reaffirmed Classic Automobiles CC CRISIL BB- 95 Assigned Classic Automobiles Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 2 Assigned Fac Delta Sugars Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed Delta Sugars Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 521.8 Reaffirmed Dhanvridhi Commercial Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 87.8 Assigned Dhanvridhi Commercial Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 2.2 Assigned Dhanvridhi Commercial Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 32.4 Assigned Dynasty Auto Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Assigned Dynasty Auto Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 12.5 Assigned Fac Family Health Plan (TPA) Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 55 Reaffirmed GNB Motors Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned GNB Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned Hindustan Tyre Company (Prop. Hindustan Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 60 Assigned Cycle & Tubes Pvt Ltd) Hindustan Tyre Company (Prop. Hindustan CC CRISIL BBB- 90 Assigned Cycle & Tubes Pvt Ltd) Hyderabad Chemical Products Ltd CC CRISIL A 40 Reaffirmed Hyderabad Chemical Products Ltd TL CRISIL A 5 Reaffirmed Hyderabad Chemicals Ltd TL CRISIL A 160 Reaffirmed Hyderabad Chemicals Ltd CC CRISIL A 20 Reaffirmed Hyderabad Chemicals Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A 17.5 Reaffirmed Internaational Stones India Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB+ 182.5 Reaffirmed Credit Internaational Stones India Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BBB+ 140 Reaffirmed Discounting Internaational Stones India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 62.5 Reaffirmed Jalan Transolutions (India) Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 65 Assigned Jalan Transolutions (India) Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 55 Assigned Karnatak Lingayat Education Society LT Loan CRISIL A+ 665 Reaffirmed Klaus Multiparking Systems Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 14.5 Assigned Fac Klaus Multiparking Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Assigned Krans Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Kusalava Finance Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Kusalava Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 5 Reaffirmed Fac La Hospin Hotels and Resorts Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 1.5 Assigned La Hospin Hotels and Resorts Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 75 Assigned M.L.R.Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 90 Reaffirmed M.L.R.Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 360 Reaffirmed M.L.R.Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 250 Reaffirmed Fac Maa Banbhori Steel Industry Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 33.5 Assigned Maa Banbhori Steel Industry Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 6 Assigned Maa Banbhori Steel Industry Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 49.5 Assigned Maa Banbhori Steel Industry Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 1 Assigned Fac Mahendra Pumps Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 13 Assigned Mahendra Pumps Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL BB- 5 Assigned Mahendra Pumps Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 45 Assigned Meghdev Enterprise CC* CRISIL BBB- 80 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ *Includes sublimit of Letter of Credit of Rs.20.0 Million Meghdev Enterprise Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 12.5 Upgraded Fac from CRISIL BB+ Mittapalli Spinners Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 400 Upgraded from CRISIL B Mohanlal Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 250 Assigned Naga Sindhu Spinning & Ginning Mills CC CRISIL D 32.5 Downgraded Pvt Ltd from CRISIL B- Naga Sindhu Spinning & Ginning Mills TL CRISIL D 179 Downgraded Pvt Ltd from CRISIL B- Narayani Hotels and Resorts Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 285 Assigned Narayani Hotels and Resorts Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 175 Assigned Fac Navlok Exhibitors Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B- 41 Assigned Navlok Exhibitors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 67 Assigned Roman Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 90 Assigned Rydak Syndicate Ltd TL CRISIL BB 4.1 Assigned Rydak Syndicate Ltd CC CRISIL BB 130.4 Assigned S.V.Builders and Developers Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned Samsvik Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 70 Assigned Shera Energy Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 300 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Shera Energy Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BB+ 20 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Shera Energy Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 25.3 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Shree Sharavana Traders CC CRISIL BB- 120 Assigned Shri Bhogawati Sahakari Sakhar Karkhana Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL C 500 Assigned Ltd Fac Siemens Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 1000 Withdrawn Siemens Ltd CC/Overdraft CRISIL AAA 2500 Reaffirmed Smith and Sapphire Bio-Tech Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 300 Assigned SRC Projects Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B- 65 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Sun India Hatcheries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 75 Assigned Sun India Hatcheries Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB 50 Assigned Super Construction Company CC CRISIL BB+ 30 Reaffirmed Tata Autocomp GY BatteriesLtd TL CRISIL BBB 47.4 Reaffirmed Tata Autocomp GY BatteriesLtd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB 462.6 Reaffirmed Tata Autocomp GY BatteriesLtd CC CRISIL BBB 300 Reaffirmed Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 90 Reaffirmed Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 35.3 Reaffirmed Tejora Technologies Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 70 Assigned Tejora Technologies Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 20 Assigned Fac Tirupati Inks Ltd CC CRISIL BB 335 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)