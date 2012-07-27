Jul 27 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of July 26, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Baby Marine International Bill CRISIL A4+ 45 Reaffirmed Purchase-Discounting Fac Baby Marine International Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 55 Reaffirmed Cargo Service Center India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 8 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Chemsol Labs Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Chemsol Labs Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 17.5 Assigned Dhoot Developers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 1000 Reaffirmed Dhoot Infrastructure Projects Ltd BG CRISIL A3 100 Reaffirmed Elan Auto India Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 15 Assigned Emco Pressmaster Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Emco Pressmaster Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Enrich Agro Food Products Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 3 Reaffirmed Ganeshom Cereals Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit*CRISIL A4+ 500 Assigned * Interchangeable with foreign bills purchase of up to Rs.250 Million Ganpati Agrofoods Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 100 Assigned Discounting Ganpati Agrofoods Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 200 Assigned Hi Design Shoes LOC CRISIL D 30 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Hi Design Shoes Bill Discounting CRISIL D 10 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Harisons & Harlaj Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2 Reaffirmed Harisons & Harlaj Ltd Bill CRISIL A4+ 35 Reaffirmed Purchase-Discounting Fac Harisons & Harlaj Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 115 Reaffirmed Hyderabad Pollution Controls Ltd BG CRISIL A4 42.5 Assigned J. Maheshkumar Petrochemicals Pvt Ltd Bill discounting CRISIL A3+ 590 Reaffirmed under LOC J. Maheshkumar Petrochemicals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 70 Reaffirmed Jyoti Cotspin Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1 Assigned L.R. International Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 100 Assigned Discounting L.R. International Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 200 Assigned Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church BG CRISIL A4 42.5 Reaffirmed Medical Mission Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church LOC CRISIL A4 7.5 Reaffirmed Medical Mission Mohanlal Madhawjee Jewellers Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A4 40 Assigned NTPC-SAIL Power Company Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 1480 Assigned Polyhose India (Rubber) Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3+ 60 Assigned Discounting Polyhose India (Rubber) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 5 Assigned Polyhose India (Rubber) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 90 Assigned Porbandar Coal Agencies Pvt Ltd Bill CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Purchase-Discounting Fac Porbandar Coal Agencies Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed Reitz India Ltd BG CRISIL A2 300 Reaffirmed Silver Sign Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A4 50 Assigned Silver Sign Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4 100 Assigned SPEL Semiconductor Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 105 Reaffirmed SPEL Semiconductor Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2 40 Reaffirmed Sri Saravana Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed Sri Saravana Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 130 Reaffirmed T K Precision Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Uma Polymers Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 50 Reaffirmed Umax Packaging Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 120 Reaffirmed Universal Exports Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4+ 120 Assigned Fac Universal Exports Proposed Bill CRISIL A4+ 70 Assigned Discounting Fac Universal Exports Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned Universal Exports Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Vijai Marine Services BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- AKM Enterprises Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 274.8 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL BB+ AKM Enterprises Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 925.2 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Baldev Metals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed BLDE Association TL CRISIL D 200 Assigned BLDE Association CC CRISIL D 60 Assigned BLDE Association Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 30 Assigned Fac Cargo Service Center India Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 150 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Chemsol Labs Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Chemsol Labs Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 22.5 Assigned Dhoot Infrastructure Projects Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 400 Reaffirmed Fac Elan Auto India Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 49 Assigned Elan Auto India Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 56 Assigned Emco Pressmaster Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Assigned Enrich Agro Food Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 120 Reaffirmed Enrich Agro Food Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 27.3 Reaffirmed Fac Enrich Agro Food Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 89.7 Reaffirmed Ganeshom Cereals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 850 Assigned Ganpati Agrofoods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 500 Assigned Fac Ganpati Agrofoods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 550 Assigned Gargo Motors CC CRISIL B+ 50 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Gargo Motors Channel Financing CRISIL B+ 15 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Harisons & Harlaj Ltd TL CRISIL BB 13.9 Reaffirmed Hi Design Shoes CC CRISIL D 34.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B Hi Design Shoes TL CRISIL D 15 Downgraded from CRISIL B Hyderabad Pollution Controls Ltd CC CRISIL B 17.5 Assigned J. Maheshkumar Petrochemicals Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting - - Reaffirmed J. Maheshkumar Petrochemicals Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB 20 Reaffirmed J. Maheshkumar Petrochemicals Pvt Ltd Channel Finance CRISIL BBB 170 Reaffirmed Jasleen Enterprises WC TL CRISIL D 2.3 Assigned Jasleen Enterprises CC CRISIL D 90 Assigned Jasleen Enterprises LT Loan CRISIL D 7.2 Assigned JSS Mahavidyapeetha Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 1338.3 Assigned JSS Mahavidyapeetha TL CRISIL BB+ 766.4 Assigned JSS Mahavidyapeetha Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 395.3 Assigned Fac Jyoti Cotspin Ltd TL CRISIL BB 49 Assigned Jyoti Cotspin Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Assigned L.R. International Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 500 Assigned Fac L.R. International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 550 Assigned M.R.S. Shri Prannath Parnami Education TL CRISIL D 135.6 Assigned Society M.R.S. Shri Prannath Parnami Education Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 10 Assigned Society M.R.S. Shri Prannath Parnami Education Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 4.4 Assigned Society Fac Mahabir Poultry & Breeding Farm TL CRISIL B 25.2 Assigned Mahabir Poultry & Breeding Farm CC CRISIL B 32.8 Assigned Mahabir Poultry & Breeding Farm Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 27.2 Assigned Fac Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed Medical Mission Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church Rupee TL CRISIL B 230 Reaffirmed Medical Mission Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 50.4 Reaffirmed Medical Mission Fac Mantora Oil Products Ltd CC CRISIL BB 400 Assigned Mohanlal Madhawjee Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned Namal Trading Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned NTPC-SAIL Power Company Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA 7550 Assigned NTPC-SAIL Power Company Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL AA 13320 Assigned Fac NTPC-SAIL Power Company Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan * CRISIL AA 2650 Assigned *Of this, Rs.640 Million is interchangeable with letter of credit/bank guarantee Polyhose India (Rubber) Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 150 Assigned Polyhose India (Rubber) Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB 80 Assigned * Interchangeable with Foreign Bills Discounting of Rs.30 Million Polyhose India (Rubber) Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB 50 Assigned Polyhose India (Rubber) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 15 Assigned Fac Porbandar Coal Agencies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 110 Reaffirmed Porbandar Coal Agencies Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed Reitz India Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 90 Reaffirmed Reitz India Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 40 Reaffirmed Rushikesh Paper Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 48 Assigned Rushikesh Paper Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 12.5 Assigned Rushikesh Paper Mills Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL B 1 Assigned Samak Dhoot Resorts and Spa Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 320 Assigned Silver Sign Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 30 Assigned Fac Silver Sign Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 20 Assigned Singhivi Investment & Finance Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL BBB 280 Assigned Singhivi Investment & Finance Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL BBB 500 Reaffirmed Singhivi Investment & Finance Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL BBB 460 Reaffirmed Singhivi Investment & Finance Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 5410 Assigned Singhivi Investment & Finance Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 2500 Assigned Singhivi Investment & Finance Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 5090 Assigned Fac SPEL Semiconductor Ltd Foreign Currency TL CRISIL BBB+ 10 Reaffirmed SPEL Semiconductor Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 227.8 Reaffirmed SPEL Semiconductor Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB+ 10 Reaffirmed SPEL Semiconductor Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB+ 357.2 Reaffirmed Fac Sri Saravana Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 1132.5 Reaffirmed Sri Saravana Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 1205.1 Reaffirmed Sri Sarvaraya Sugars Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 734 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Sri Sarvaraya Sugars Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 1232.2 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ T K Precision Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 98.2 Reaffirmed T K Precision Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed Uma Polymers Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB 125 Reaffirmed Includes a sub limit of upto Rs. 85 Million for FCNR loan and up to Rs. 12.50 Million for packing credit Uma Polymers Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 39.9 Reaffirmed Umax Packaging Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 160 Reaffirmed Umax Packaging Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 300 Reaffirmed VGN Homes Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 1070 Reaffirmed Vijai Marine Services TL CRISIL BB+ 53.4 Assigned Vijai Marine Services CC CRISIL BB+ 44 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 