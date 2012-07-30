Jul 30 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of July 27 & 28, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alkem Laboratories Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 250 Reaffirmed Arun Enterprises BG CRISIL A4+ 95 Assigned Asian PPG Industries Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A1+ 250 Reaffirmed Asian PPG Industries Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 120 Reaffirmed Automotive Stampings & Assemblies Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 130 Reaffirmed Bagadiya Brothers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 350 Reaffirmed Bagadiya Brothers Pvt Ltd Bill CRISIL A3 1117.5 Reaffirmed Purchase-Discounting Fac Bagadiya Brothers Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 1300 Reaffirmed BIL Energy Systems Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL D 150 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Bilpower Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL D 800 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 CB Agros and Shopping Malls Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 40 Assigned D P Jain and Co Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 300 Reaffirmed Dawar Footwear Industries Export Packing Credit CRISIL A3 180 Reaffirmed Dawar Footwear Industries FCNR (B) ST Loan CRISIL A3 100 Reaffirmed Dawar Footwear Industries LOC CRISIL A3 8 Reaffirmed Dawar Footwear Industries Packing Credit in CRISIL A3 70 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency Dinesh Brothers Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Dinesh Brothers Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4 19.5 Reaffirmed Credit* *Rs. 8.00 Million Non Fund based Dinesh Brothers Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting* CRISIL A4 34.5 Reaffirmed *Out of total Bill Discounting Limit Rs 20 Million is interchangeable with Export Packing Credit limits Dinesh Brothers Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed *Rs. 5 Millions Bank Guarantee and Buyer's Credit is within the limit of Letter of Credit East West Freight Carriers Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1 Placed on Notice of Withdrawal Ernad Engineering Enterprises BG CRISIL A4 130 Assigned Exquisite Enterprises Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 57.5 Assigned Floressence Perfumes Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 35 Assigned Floressence Perfumes Pvt Ltd Proposed Packing CRISIL A4 31 Assigned Credit Fuelco Coal (India) Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Fuelco Coal (India) Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Govind Steel Co Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed *Rs. 30.00 Million of Letter of Comfort and Rs. 4.00 Million Bank Guarantee is sublimit of Letter of Credit GSL Educational Society BG CRISIL A4 102 Assigned Kaytee Corporation Pvt Ltd LOC** CRISIL A4 10 Assigned ** fully interchangeable Kaytee Corporation Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL A4 170 Assigned Kaytee Corporation Pvt Ltd BG** CRISIL A4 10 Assigned ** fully interchangeable Kaytee Corporation Pvt Ltd Bill CRISIL A4 50 Assigned Purchase-Discounting Fac * * fully interchangeable with Export Packing Credit Krishi Rasayan LOC CRISIL A2+ 125 Reaffirmed Krishi Rasayan BG CRISIL A2+ 5 Reaffirmed Kudu Fabrics LOC** CRISIL A4+ 6.5 Assigned **includes sublimit of Rs 2.5 Million of Bank Guarantee M.R.Roller Flour Mill Standby Line of CreditCRISIL A4+ 12 Reaffirmed Maithili Aditya Minerals Pvt Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL A4 150 Reaffirmed *includes sub limits for Letter of Credit to the extent of Rs. 20.0 Million Manisha Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 400 Assigned Melco India Pvt Ltd BG* CRISIL A3 83.8 Reaffirmed * includes sub limit of Rs.3.8 Million of letter of credit facility Mehala Carona Textiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 10.1 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Mehala Carona Textiles Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 60 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Mehala Carona Textiles Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 25 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Mehala Carona Textiles Pvt Ltd ST Loan CRISIL D 65 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Melco India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 3.7 Reaffirmed Multi-Flex Lami-Print Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 95 Reaffirmed Om Prakash Fateh Chand & Co. LOC Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 25 Assigned Om Prakash Fateh Chand & Co. LOC* CRISIL A4 50 Assigned * includes sub limit of Rs. 50 Million of buyer's credit facility Purple Products Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4+ 140 Assigned Fac Purple Products Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A4+ 80 Assigned Ravi Foods Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 20 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Ravi Foods Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 60 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 RVR Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 840 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ Satyam Ispat (North East) Ltd LOC CRISIL D 100 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Schablona India Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned Servo Packaging Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 70 Assigned Servo Packaging Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Shekar Logistics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 15 Upgraded from CRISIL D Shri Ambica International Food Company Export Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed Pvt Limted T & T Projects Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 445 Reaffirmed Tarapur Transformers Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Tarapur Transformers Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 130 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Tata Capital Housing Finance Ltd's ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed Theni Guru Krishna Textile Mills (P) LOC CRISIL A4 120 Reaffirmed Ltd Theni Guru Krishna Textile Mills (P) Packing Credit CRISIL A4 290 Reaffirmed Ltd Tratec Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 130 Downgraded from CRISIL A2+ Tratec Engineers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 40 Downgraded from CRISIL A2+ Tube Investments of India Ltd LOC** CRISIL A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed **Interchangeable with bank guarantee Tube Investments of India Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Akai Steels Ltd CC CRISIL B 100 Assigned Akai Steels Ltd WC TL CRISIL B 50 Assigned Akai Steels Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 70 Assigned Fac Alkem Laboratories Ltd CC* CRISIL AA 1000 Reaffirmed *Rs.1 billion of cash credit includes Rs.150 million export packing credit and pre-shipment credit limits Alkem Laboratories Ltd LOC# CRISIL AA 500 Reaffirmed #Letter of credit can be wholly utilised for cash credit limit Arun Enterprises Proposed TL CRISIL BB- 5 Assigned Arun Enterprises CC CRISIL BB- 130 Assigned Asian PPG Industries Ltd WC Demand Loan* CRISIL AA- 700 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with letter of credit/bank guarantee Asian PPG Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL AA- 100 Reaffirmed Fac Automotive Stampings & Assemblies Ltd NCDs CRISIL A 250 Reaffirmed Automotive Stampings & Assemblies Ltd CC* CRISIL A 140 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with bank guarantee and letter of credit of up to Rs.50.00 Million and working capital demand loan, short-term loan, letter of credit, bank guarantee and export credit of up to Rs.90.00 Million Automotive Stampings & Assemblies Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A 260 Reaffirmed Automotive Stampings & Assemblies Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A 300 Reaffirmed BIL Energy Systems Ltd CC CRISIL D 200 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- BIL Energy Systems Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL D 294.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- BIL Energy Systems Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 95.5 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL BBB- Bilpower Ltd CC CRISIL D 900 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Bilpower Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 40 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL BBB+ BMW India Financial Services Pvt Ltd Bonds Issue CRISIL AAA 8000 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs.5.0 Billion) CB Agros and Shopping Malls Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 250 Reaffirmed CB Agros and Shopping Malls Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL BBB- 25 Reaffirmed CB Agros and Shopping Malls Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 9.5 Reaffirmed Chakiat Agencies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 30 Reaffirmed Chakiat Agencies Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 27.5 Reaffirmed Chakiat Agencies Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 134.3 Reaffirmed Fac Chakiat Agencies Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL BBB- 8.2 Reaffirmed Cholan Paper and Board Mills Ltd CC CRISIL D 50 Assigned Cholan Paper and Board Mills Ltd TL CRISIL D 20 Assigned Coimbatore Hitech Infrastructure Pvt LtdLT Loan CRISIL B+ 83 Reaffirmed D P Jain and Co Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 300 Reaffirmed Dawar International Electronics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 155 Assigned Dinesh Brothers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 3 Reaffirmed East West Freight Carriers Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 71 Placed on Notice of Withdrawal East West Freight Carriers Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 74.5 Placed on Fac Notice of Withdrawal East West Freight Carriers Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL BB+ 3.5 Placed on Notice of Withdrawal Ernad Engineering Enterprises LT Loan CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Ernad Engineering Enterprises CC CRISIL B+ 140 Assigned Exquisite Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 10 Assigned Floressence Perfumes Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 4 Assigned Fuelco Coal (India) Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 90 Reaffirmed Ghelani Builders TL CRISIL B 300 Upgraded from CRISIL C Govind Steel Co Ltd CC* CRISIL B 40 Reaffirmed *Rs. 20 Million of Export Packing Credit and Rs. 20 Million Foreign Bill Purchase /Foreign Bill Discounting sub limit of Cash Credit GSL Educational Society Overdraft Fac CRISIL C 50 Assigned GSL Educational Society LT Loan CRISIL C 158 Assigned Image Labels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 40 Reaffirmed Image Labels Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 43.5 Reaffirmed Image Labels Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL D 10 Reaffirmed Image Labels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 9 Reaffirmed Fac Kaytee Corporation Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 10 Assigned Kaytee Corporation Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL B- 20 Assigned * fully interchangeable with Export Packing Credit KG Information Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 27.5 Reaffirmed KG Information Systems Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 5 Reaffirmed KG Information Systems Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 32.5 Reaffirmed Fac KGISL Trust LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 75.9 Reaffirmed KGISL Trust LT Loan* CRISIL 236.7 Reaffirmed BBB-(SO) * The rating on the Rs.266.7 Million term loan availed from HDFC Bank is backed by the strength of the escrow first charge on the lease rental receivables Krishi Rasayan CC CRISIL A- 130 Reaffirmed Kudu Fabrics TL CRISIL BB 26.7 Assigned Kudu Fabrics Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 16.8 Assigned Fac Kudu Fabrics CC* CRISIL BB 100 Assigned *includes sublimit of Rs 30 Million of Export packing credit and Rs 12.5 Million of Foreign Bills purchase M.R.Roller Flour Mill CC CRISIL BB 80 Reaffirmed M.R.Roller Flour Mill Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 58 Reaffirmed Fac Manisha Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Assigned Mehala Carona Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 340 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Mehala Carona Textiles Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 67.2 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Melco India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 40 Reaffirmed Melco India Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL BBB- 6 Reaffirmed Multi-Flex Lami-Print Ltd CC CRISIL B 580 Reaffirmed N. C. Infrastructure TL CRISIL B 162.5 Assigned Numero Uno Clothing Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB 400 Reaffirmed * Inter changeable with Overdraft, Bank Guarantee/Letter of Credit, Packing Credit Limit/Packing Credit in Foreign Currency, Foreign Usance Bills Discounting Om Prakash Fateh Chand & Co. CC CRISIL B 25 Assigned Pramerica Asset Managers Pvt Ltd Pramerica Capital CRISIL - Reaffirmed Protection Oriented AAA(SO) Fund - Series 1 (3 years) Pramerica Asset Managers Pvt Ltd Pramerica Capital CRISIL - Reaffirmed Protection Oriented AAA(SO) Fund - Series 2 (3 years) Pramerica Asset Managers Pvt Ltd Pramerica Capital CRISIL - Reaffirmed Protection Oriented AAA(SO) Fund - Series 3 (3 years) Prasad Educational Trust TL CRISIL BB- 48.6 Assigned Prasad Educational Trust Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 32 Assigned Prasad Educational Trust Proposed TL CRISIL BB- 59.4 Assigned Purple Products Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 29.5 Assigned Purple Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 0.5 Assigned Ravi Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 320 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Ravi Foods Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL BBB 60 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- RVR Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 160 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Sakshi Auto Parts Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL D 5 Assigned Sakshi Auto Parts Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 20 Assigned Sakshi Auto Parts Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 75 Assigned Sanman Buildcon Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 150 Assigned Satyam Ispat (North East) Ltd CC CRISIL D 360 Downgraded from CRISIL B Satyam Ispat (North East) Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 57 Downgraded from CRISIL B Satyam Ispat (North East) Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 23 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL B Sawant Transport Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Sawant Transport Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 120 Assigned Schablona India Ltd TL CRISIL BB 13 Assigned Schablona India Ltd CC CRISIL BB 70 Assigned Servo Packaging Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 39.4 Assigned Fac Servo Packaging Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 65.6 Assigned Servo Packaging Ltd CC CRISIL BB 135 Assigned Shekar Logistics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 75 Upgraded from CRISIL D Shekar Logistics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL C 237.3 Upgraded from CRISIL D Shri Ambica International Food Company CC CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed Pvt Limted Shri Ambica International Food Company TL CRISIL BB- 90 Reaffirmed Pvt Limted Sri Satya Sai Balagam Reddy Oils Pvt LtdTL CRISIL D 17.7 Assigned Sri Satya Sai Balagam Reddy Oils Pvt LtdCC CRISIL D 40 Assigned Sri Satya Sai Balagam Reddy Oils Pvt LtdProposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 42.3 Assigned Fac T & T Projects Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed T & T Projects Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 65 Reaffirmed Fac Tarapur Transformers Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 120 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Tarapur Transformers Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 50 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Tarapur Transformers Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 142.5 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL BBB- Tata Capital Housing Finance Ltd's LT Loan CRISIL AA+ 11240 Reaffirmed Tata Capital Housing Finance Ltd's WC Demand Loan * CRISIL AA+ 2100 Reaffirmed *interchangeable with cash credit facility Tata Capital Housing Finance Ltd's Subordinated Debt CRISIL AA+ 1000 Assigned Tata Capital Housing Finance Ltd's NCDs CRISIL AA+ 11000 Reaffirmed Tata Capital Housing Finance Ltd's Subordinated Debt CRISIL AA+ 1500 Reaffirmed Tata Johnson Controls Automotive Ltd CC* CRISIL AA- 180 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with other fund-based limits; includes sub-limit of Rs.50 Million for letter of credit, which is interchangeable with bank guarantee Tata Johnson Controls Automotive Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA- 56.1 Reaffirmed Tata Johnson Controls Automotive Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL AA- 293.9 Reaffirmed Fac Theni Guru Krishna Textile Mills (P) CC CRISIL B+ 70 Upgraded Ltd from CRISIL B Theni Guru Krishna Textile Mills (P) Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 220 Upgraded Ltd from CRISIL B Theni Guru Krishna Textile Mills (P) Standby Line of CreditCRISIL B+ 50 Upgraded Ltd from CRISIL B Tratec Engineers Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB+ 80 Downgraded from CRISIL A- *Including sub limit of Rs.20 million for Bill Purchase and Rs. 50million Packing Credit Tratec Engineers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 126.3 Downgraded from CRISIL A- Tube Investments of India Ltd CC* CRISIL AA 4000 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with short-term buyer's credit, packing credit, and working capital demand loan Tube Investments of India Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA 3000 Assigned Tube Investments of India Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA 1000 Reaffirmed Tube Investments of India Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA 500 Reaffirmed Tube Investments of India Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA 1000 Reaffirmed Tube Investments of India Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA 1000 Reaffirmed Tube Investments of India Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA 1500 Reaffirmed UTI Asset Management Co. Ltd UTI-Capital CRISIL AAA - Reaffirmed Protection Oriented (SO) Scheme - Series III-I UTI Asset Management Co. Ltd UTI-Capital CRISIL AAA - Reaffirmed Protection Oriented (SO) Scheme - Series III-II VBM Power and Infrastructure Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 105.8 Assigned Vivek Agro Foods CC CRISIL BBB- 140 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Vivek Agro Foods LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 70 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Vridhi Iron & Steel TL CRISIL B- 67 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)