Jul 31 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of July 30, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Akash Infra Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 350 Reaffirmed Associated Biotech LOC* CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed *Includes bank guarantee and FLC also Brindavan Beverages Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Upgraded from CRISIL D Forbes & Co. Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A1+ 1305 Assigned ^Interchangeable with bank guarantee of Rs.1105 Million; with buyer's credit of Rs.1050 Million; with working capital loan of Rs.300 Million; and bill discounting of Rs.200 Million Forbes & Co. Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 300 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs.150 Million Gillanders Arbuthnot & Co. Ltd Bill CRISIL A2 20 Suspended Purchase-Discounting Fac Gillanders Arbuthnot & Co. Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 1636.2 Suspended Goyal Iron & Steel Works (India) LOC CRISIL A4 29.2 Assigned Jyot Overseas Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL A4 28 Assigned Jyot Overseas Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL A4 55 Assigned Jyot Overseas Pvt Ltd Bill CRISIL A4 85 Assigned Purchase-Discounting Fac Kohli Industries Packing Credit CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Kohli Industries LOC & BG CRISIL A4 10 Assigned M/s Bhimji Velji Sorathia BG CRISIL A4+ 130 Reaffirmed Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 25950 Reaffirmed Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A3+ 21550 Reaffirmed Fac MKU Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed MKU Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 238 Reaffirmed MKU Pvt Ltd LOC * CRISIL A4+ 191 Reaffirmed * Fully interchangeable with buyer's credit Mohata Coal Company Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed *LC fully interchangeable with BG Pan Electro Technic Enterprises Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 120 Reaffirmed Pan Electro Technic Enterprises Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 5 Reaffirmed Parameswara Mangalam Steels Pvt. Ltd. LOC CRISIL A4+ 250 Assigned Praveen Spinners (India) Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL A4 15 Assigned Raghunath Exporters Packing Credit CRISIL A4 22.5 Assigned Raghunath Exporters Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Discounting Raghunath Exporters Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4 7.5 Assigned Fac Raghunath Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL A4 40 Assigned *Packing credit and foreign bill discounting limit should not exceed Rs.60 million at any time, both are interchangeable limits. Raghunath Exports Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Discounting* *Packing credit and foreign bill discounting limit should not exceed Rs.60 million at any time, both are interchangeable limits. Rajit Paints Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 22.5 Reaffirmed Rasoi Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Rasoi Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 110 Reaffirmed Rasoi Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 12.5 Reaffirmed Rishi FIBC Solutions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 10 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Rishi FIBC Solutions Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 120 Upgraded from 'CRISIL A4+' Sarda Eco Power Ltd BG CRISIL A4 115 Reaffirmed Sri Vishnu Granites Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 4 Assigned Sri Vishnu Granites Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Discounting Sri Vishnu Granites Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Sri Vishnu Granites Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1 Assigned Sonaki Ceramic BG CRISIL D 3 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Surana Ventures Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 170 Reaffirmed Surana Ventures Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 250 Reaffirmed Swadisht Oils Pvt Ltd LOC * CRISIL A4+ 250 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with buyer's credit T. K. Engineering Consortium Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 90 Assigned Tanaya Enterprises Pvt Ltd Post Shipment Credit CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Tanaya Enterprises Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Tanaya Enterprises Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 210 Assigned The Coronation Arts Crafts LOC CRISIL A4 4 Assigned The Coronation Arts Crafts BG CRISIL A4 6 Assigned Tricolite Electrical Industries Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A4 25 Assigned ^ Fully convertible with bank guarantee Tricolite Electrical Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4 100 Assigned Vasavi Power Services Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 220 Reaffirmed Venkateshwara Power Projects Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A4+ 28.6 Reaffirmed Western India Forgings Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A2+ 85 Reaffirmed *Includes sub-limit of bank guarantee of Rs.100.0 Million LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Akash Infra Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 250 Reaffirmed Akash Infra Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 82.7 Reaffirmed Fac Akash Infra Projects Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 17.3 Reaffirmed Associated Biotech CC CRISIL BB+ 75 Reaffirmed Associated Biotech Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB+ 37.5 Reaffirmed Associated Biotech TL CRISIL BB+ 12.5 Reaffirmed Bajaj Basmati Rice Pvt Ltd Warehouse Financing CRISIL B 50 Assigned Bajaj Basmati Rice Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 10 Assigned Bajaj Basmati Rice Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 150 Assigned Bajaj Basmati Rice Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL B 50 Assigned Bengal Shelter Housing Development Ltd CC CRISIL D 1419 Reaffirmed Bengal Shelter Housing Development Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 472.5 Reaffirmed Bengal Shelter Housing Development Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 118.5 Reaffirmed Fac Bommireddy Infra Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 60 Assigned Brindavan Beverages Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 173.5 Upgraded from CRISIL D Brindavan Beverages Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 215.6 Upgraded Fac from CRISIL D Brindavan Beverages Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 562.1 Upgraded from CRISIL D Forbes & Co. Ltd CC* CRISIL AA- 370 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with packing credit and working capital loans Forbes & Co. Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA- 602.9 Reaffirmed Forbes & Co. Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL AA- 342.1 Reaffirmed Fac# # Interchangeable with bank guarantee of Rs.1105 Million; with buyer's credit of Rs.1050 Million; with working capital loan of Rs.300 Million; and bill disco Forbes & Co. Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA- 1000 Assigned G M Cold Storage Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 10.6 Assigned G M Cold Storage Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 59.4 Assigned Fac Gargo Motors Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Gargo Motors Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Gillanders Arbuthnot & Co. Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 1043 Suspended Gillanders Arbuthnot & Co. Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 936.8 Suspended Gillanders Arbuthnot & Co. Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB+ 34 Suspended Fac Gillanders Arbuthnot & Co. Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL BBB+ 30 Suspended Goyal Iron & Steel Works (India) TL CRISIL B 225 Assigned Goyal Iron & Steel Works (India) CC CRISIL B 37.5 Assigned Haryana Milk Foods Ltd TL CRISIL D 7.9 Assigned Haryana Milk Foods Ltd Supplier Bill CRISIL D 30 Assigned Discounting Haryana Milk Foods Ltd CC CRISIL D 50 Assigned Haryana Milk Foods Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL D 10 Assigned Jyot Overseas Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 6 Assigned Fac Jyot Overseas Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned KMG Rolling Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 120 Reaffirmed KMG Rolling Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 80 Reaffirmed Kohli Industries Overdraft Fac* CRISIL B 70 Assigned *Long Term facility M/s Bhimji Velji Sorathia Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 30 Reaffirmed Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 1050 Reaffirmed Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 1450 Reaffirmed Fac MKU Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed Mohata Coal Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed Pan Electro Technic Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 45 Reaffirmed Pan Electro Technic Enterprises Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 7 Reaffirmed Parameswara Mangalam Steels Pvt. Ltd. Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB+ 450 Assigned Parameswara Mangalam Steels Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL BB+ 700 Assigned Praveen Spinners (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT CRISIL B+ 4 Assigned Praveen Spinners (India) Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 350 Assigned Rajit Paints Ltd CC CRISIL C 210 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Rajit Paints Ltd TL CRISIL C 14.7 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Rasoi Ltd CC CRISIL BB 70 Reaffirmed Rishi FIBC Solutions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 200 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Rishi FIBC Solutions Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 233.2 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ S.V.G. Granites Ltd LOC CRISIL D 25 Assigned S.V.G. Granites Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL D 25 Assigned S.V.G. Granites Ltd BG CRISIL D 1.5 Assigned S.V.G. Granites Ltd CC CRISIL D 25 Assigned S.V.G. Granites Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 3.5 Assigned Fac S.V.G. Granites Ltd TL CRISIL D 30 Assigned S.V.G. Granites Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL D 25 Assigned Discounting SAIL Bansal Service Centre Ltd CC CRISIL B- 60 Assigned Sarda Eco Power Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B- 143.5 Reaffirmed Fac Soma Isolux Kishangarh Beawar Tollway TL CRISIL BB+ 9780 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Sonaki Ceramic CC CRISIL D 30 Downgraded from CRISIL B Sonaki Ceramic TL CRISIL D 70 Downgraded from CRISIL B Sri Vishnu Granites Ltd TL CRISIL B- 35 Assigned Sri Vishnu Granites Ltd CC CRISIL B- 15 Assigned Sunder Siddhi CC CRISIL BB- 150 Assigned Sunder Siddhi Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 180 Assigned Fac Surana Ventures Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 75 Reaffirmed Surana Ventures Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 655 Reaffirmed Fac Swadisht Oils Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 250 Reaffirmed Swadisht Oils Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB 70.4 Reaffirmed T. K. Engineering Consortium Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 100 Assigned Tanaya Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Assigned The Coronation Arts Crafts Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Fac The Coronation Arts Crafts LT Loan CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned The Coronation Arts Crafts CC CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Tricolite Electrical Industries Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned Tricolite Electrical Industries Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 205 Assigned Vasavi Power Services Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 54.2 Reaffirmed Venkateshwara Power Projects Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 1250 Reaffirmed Venkateshwara Power Projects Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 225.6 Reaffirmed Western India Forgings Pvt Ltd CC^ CRISIL A- 50 Reaffirmed ^Includes sub-limit of Rs.120.0 Million of export packing credit and packing credit in foreign currency Western India Forgings Pvt Ltd CC** CRISIL A- 80 Reaffirmed **Includes sub-limit of Rs.130.0 Million of export packing credit and packing credit in foreign currency Western India Forgings Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL A- 372.5 Reaffirmed *Includes sub-limit of Rs.130.0 Million of export packing credit and packing credit in foreign currency Zenova Bio Nutrition Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Zenova Bio Nutrition Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 66 Assigned Zydus Technologies Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA+ 2 Reaffirmed (SO) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)