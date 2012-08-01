Aug 1 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of July 31, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A R Polymers Pvt Ltd BG* CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed *Two way interchangeable between Bank Guarantee and letter of credit upto Rs. 5 Million A R Polymers Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed *Two way interchangeable between Bank Guarantee and letter of credit upto Rs. 5 Million A.S.Transport Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 15 Place on Notice of Withdrawal A.S.Transport Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A3 5 Place on Fac Notice of Withdrawal Bhandari Hosiery Exports Ltd BG CRISIL A3 3 Reaffirmed Bhandari Hosiery Exports Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL A3 80 Reaffirmed Bhandari Hosiery Exports Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed ^Interchangeability to the tune of Rs.10 Million between LC & CC Chemetall-Rai India Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 15 Assigned Deccan Strips & Tubes Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Ducon Technologies I Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 750 Reaffirmed Enmas GB Power Systems Projects Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 400 Reaffirmed Enmas GB Power Systems Projects Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed Enmas GB Power Systems Projects Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 274.6 Reaffirmed Fine Fragrances Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 30 Reaffirmed Fine Star Diamonds Packing Credit* CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable with post-shipment credit Hindalco Industries Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed Including CP Hindalco Industries Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 8.7 Reaffirmed Hindalco Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac# CRISIL A1+ 58.2 Reaffirmed #Interchangeable with letter of credit/bank guarantee Icewear Creation BG CRISIL A4 4.6 Reaffirmed Icewear Creation Export Packing Credit CRISIL A4 80 Reaffirmed Icewear Creation Foreign Bill Purchase CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Icewear Creation LOC CRISIL A4 2 Reaffirmed Infres Methodex Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 100 Reaffirmed Infres Methodex Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 90 Reaffirmed Isagro Asia Agrochemicals Pvt Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A1 25 Reaffirmed ^ Includes Bank Guarantee sub limit up to a maximum of Rs 25.0 Million Isagro Asia Agrochemicals Pvt Ltd LOC# CRISIL A1 50 Reaffirmed # Includes Bank Guarantee Sub Limit up to a maximum of Rs 5.0 Million Kasukurthi Sujatha Constructions Pvt BG CRISIL A3 115 Reaffirmed Ltd KLJ Plasticizers Ltd BG CRISIL A1 20 Reaffirmed KLJ Plasticizers Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 1960 Reaffirmed Kurinji Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 22.3 Reaffirmed Nahar Poly Films Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 210 Reaffirmed Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd LOC & BG@ CRISIL A1+ 30600 Reaffirmed Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd Proposed NFBL CRISIL A1+ 1400 Reaffirmed Ori Plast Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 90 Reaffirmed Pradeep Structural Development Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Pradeep Structural Development Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Prowess International Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Assigned R D Engineers India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Assigned R D Engineers India Pvt Ltd Letter Of Guarantee CRISIL A4 160 Assigned R D Engineers India Pvt Ltd Cheque Purchase CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Scania Steels and Powers Ltd LOC* CRISIL D 30 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 *Letter Of Credit & Bank Guarantee are completely interchangeable Scania Steels and Powers Ltd BG* CRISIL D 20 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 *Letter Of Credit & Bank Guarantee are completely interchangeable Schrader Duncan Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Schrader Duncan Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Shah Granites Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 160# Reaffirmed # Contains sublimit of Letter of Credit Rs. 20 Million. Shatakshi Enterprises Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 75 Assigned Shri Gautam Ship Breaking Industries BG CRISIL A4 6 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Shri Gautam Ship Breaking Industries LOC CRISIL A4 186.5 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Shyam Ferro Alloys Ltd BG CRISIL A2 30 Reaffirmed Shyam Ferro Alloys Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 1530 Reaffirmed Smruthi Organics Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 200 Assigned Smruthi Organics Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 20 Assigned Smruthi Organics Ltd Factoring CRISIL A3+ 20 Assigned Spacetech Projects and Systems Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4 19.9 Assigned Spacetech Projects and Systems Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 2 Assigned Spacetech Projects and Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 23 Assigned Sri Karpagam Mills India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Sri Karpagam Mills India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 39.5 Reaffirmed Star Educational Books Distributor Pvt BG CRISIL A3 150 Reaffirmed Ltd Star Educational Books Distributor Pvt Bill Discounting* CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed Ltd * Fully interchangeable with each other Star Educational Books Distributor Pvt Pre Shipment Packing CRISIL A3 100 Reaffirmed Ltd Credit* * Fully interchangeable with each other Star Educational Books Distributor Pvt Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A3 11.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Fac Super Star Ceramic BG CRISIL D 5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Svasca Industries India Ltd BG CRISIL A4 85 Reaffirmed Svasca Industries India Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4 75 Reaffirmed * includes sub-limit of Bank Guarantee of Rs.15 Million. TACO Hendrickson Suspensions Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A1 85 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with other bank guarantee or buyer's credit of Rs.65 Million TACO Hendrickson Suspensions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1 30 Reaffirmed Waaree Energies Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 250 Assigned Waaree Energies Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 248 Assigned Webfil Ltd BG CRISIL A4 49 Reaffirmed Webfil Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 54 Reaffirmed Yash Pharma Laboratories Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 5 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A R Polymers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 80 Reaffirmed A R Polymers Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB 12 Reaffirmed A.S.Transport Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 320 Place on Notice of Withdrawal A.S.Transport Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 80 Place on Fac Notice of Withdrawal Bhandari Hosiery Exports Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 95 Reaffirmed Bhandari Hosiery Exports Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 10.4 Reaffirmed Bhandari Hosiery Exports Ltd LOC CRISIL BBB- 10 Reaffirmed Birla Sun Life Asset Management Co. Ltd ST Fund Formerly, CRISIL - Reaffirmed Birla Sun Life Income AAAmfs Fund Chemetall-Rai India Ltd TL CRISIL A 1.5 Assigned Chemetall-Rai India Ltd CC CRISIL A 83.5 Assigned Chintels India Ltd TL CRISIL B 300 Reaffirmed Circar Jute Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 15 Assigned Fac Circar Jute Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Assigned Circar Jute Mills Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 100 Assigned Deccan Strips & Tubes Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 40 Assigned Fac Deccan Strips & Tubes Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 80 Assigned Deccan Strips & Tubes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 70 Assigned Divya Dev Developers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 750 Assigned Ducon Technologies I Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 180 Reaffirmed Ducon Technologies I Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 178.1 Reaffirmed Fac Enmas GB Power Systems Projects Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Enmas GB Power Systems Projects Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 16.6 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Fine Fragrances Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 120 Reaffirmed Galaxy Oncology Associates Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 64.7 Reaffirmed Fac Galaxy Oncology Associates Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 40.3 Reaffirmed Gayatri Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 52.5 Assigned Gayatri Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 33.4 Assigned Helios & Matheson Information Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB+ 82.5 Assigned Technology Ltd Helios & Matheson Information CC CRISIL BBB+ 417.5 Assigned Technology Ltd Helios & Matheson Information LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 1150 Assigned Technology Ltd Hindalco Industries Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA+ 14000 Assigned Hindalco Industries Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA+ 15000 Reaffirmed Hindalco Industries Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA+ 30000 Reaffirmed Hindalco Industries Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA+ 1000 Reaffirmed Hindalco Industries Ltd CC/Overdraft* CRISIL AA+ 5.5 Reaffirmed *Fund-based facilities are fungible with non-fund-based facilities Hindalco Industries Ltd CC CRISIL AA+ 1.8 Reaffirmed Hindalco Industries Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL AA+ 130.18 Reaffirmed Icewear Creation LT Loan CRISIL B 7.3 Reaffirmed Infres Methodex Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 10 Reaffirmed Institute of Management Studies Society TL CRISIL A- 250 Reaffirmed Isagro Asia Agrochemicals Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL A 150 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with Letter of Credit up to a maximum of Rs 100 Million and includes Packing Credit/Post Shipment Credit sub limit up to a maximum of Rs 150 Mln Isagro Asia Agrochemicals Pvt Ltd CC@ CRISIL A 60 Reaffirmed @ Includes a Packing Credit/Post Shipment Credit sub-limit up to a maximum of Rs 60 Million Isagro Asia Agrochemicals Pvt Ltd CC** CRISIL A 125 Reaffirmed **Interchangeable with Letter of Credit of Rs.125 Million. Jogma Laminates Industry Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 49 Assigned Jogma Laminates Industry Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 60 Assigned Jogma Laminates Industry Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 41 Assigned Fac Kasukurthi Sujatha Constructions Pvt CC CRISIL BBB- 245 Reaffirmed Ltd Kasukurthi Sujatha Constructions Pvt Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 140 Reaffirmed Ltd Fac KLJ Plasticizers Ltd CC CRISIL A 400 Reaffirmed KLJ Plasticizers Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A 950 Reaffirmed Fac Kurinji Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 130 Reaffirmed Kurinji Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 156.6 Reaffirmed Makkar Textile Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 35 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Makkar Textile Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 66 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL B- Makkar Textile Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 70 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Nahar Poly Films Ltd CC^ CRISIL BBB- 420 Reaffirmed ^ Interchangeable upto Rs. 260 Million with Packing Credit Nahar Poly Films Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 1600 Reaffirmed Narsey Cotton CC CRISIL BB- 50 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Narsey Cotton Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 49.9 Upgraded Fac from CRISIL B+ Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd FB Fac CRISIL AAA 5000 Reaffirmed Ori Plast Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 80 Reaffirmed Orissa State Seeds Corpn Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 400 Assigned Pradeep Structural Development Pvt Ltd SME Credit CRISIL B 2.5 Assigned Pradeep Structural Development Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 27.5 Assigned Prowess International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned R D Engineers India Pvt Ltd Proposed Long-Term Bk CRISIL B- 5 Assigned Loan Fac R D Engineers India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 120 Assigned Saboo Sodium Chloro Ltd CC CRISIL B 20 Assigned Saboo Sodium Chloro Ltd TL CRISIL B 78 Assigned Scania Steels and Powers Ltd CC CRISIL D 400 Downgraded from CRISIL B Scania Steels and Powers Ltd TL CRISIL D 320 Downgraded from CRISIL B *Letter Of Credit & Bank Guarantee are completely interchangeable Schrader Duncan Ltd CC CRISIL BB 130 Reaffirmed Schrader Duncan Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 295 Reaffirmed Shah Granites Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 120* Downgraded from CRISIL B+ * Contains sublimit of Export Packing Credit and Foreign Bill Purchase Rs. 10 Million each Shah Granites Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 40 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL B+ Shatakshi Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 5 Assigned Shree Krishan Co Manufacturers Pvt Ltd TL* CRISIL D 107 Assigned Shree Krishan Co Manufacturers Private Limited Shree Krishan Co Manufacturers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 10 Assigned Shree Krishan Co Manufacturers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 23 Assigned Shri Dnyaneshwar Sahakari Sakhar CC CRISIL BB+ 120 Reaffirmed Karkhana Ltd Shri Dnyaneshwar Sahakari Sakhar LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 125.3 Reaffirmed Karkhana Ltd Shri Dnyaneshwar Sahakari Sakhar Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 110.7 Reaffirmed Karkhana Ltd Fac Shri Gautam Ship Breaking Industries CC CRISIL B 40 Upgraded Pvt Ltd from CRISIL B- Shri Gautam Ship Breaking Industries WC Demand Loan CRISIL B 67.5 Upgraded Pvt Ltd from CRISIL B- Shyam Ferro Alloys Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 700 Reaffirmed Shyam Ferro Alloys Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB+ 420 Reaffirmed Fac Smruthi Organics Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 157.5 Assigned Smruthi Organics Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 300 Assigned Smruthi Organics Ltd Proposed LT Bk loan CRISIL BBB 47.5 Assigned Fac Soma Isolux Surat Hazira Tollway Pvt TL CRISIL BB 18140 Reaffirmed Ltd Soma Isolux Varanasi Aurangabad Tollway Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 1500 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Fac Soma Isolux Varanasi Aurangabad Tollway TL CRISIL BB 18500 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Spacetech Projects and Systems Pvt Ltd SME Credit CRISIL B 2.5 Assigned Spacetech Projects and Systems Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 31.5 Assigned Spacetech Projects and Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 21 Assigned Sree Nivas Buildtech India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 170 Upgraded from CRISIL D Sri Karpagam Mills India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 272.5 Reaffirmed Sri Karpagam Mills India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 20 Reaffirmed Sri Sai Calnets India TL CRISIL D 34 Assigned Sri Sai Calnets India Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 100 Assigned Fac Sri Sai Calnets India CC CRISIL D 25 Assigned Sri Sai Calnets India LOC CRISIL D 9 Assigned Star Educational Books Distributor Pvt CC CRISIL BBB- 35 Reaffirmed Ltd Super Star Ceramic CC CRISIL D 25 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Super Star Ceramic Rupee TL CRISIL D 24 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Svasca Industries India Ltd CC CRISIL B 130 Reaffirmed TACO Hendrickson Suspensions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A 15 Reaffirmed The True Sai Works CC CRISIL BB+ 95 Assigned Waaree Energies Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 2 Assigned Fac Waaree Energies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 200 Assigned Webfil Ltd CC CRISIL C 33.8* Reaffirmed *Includes Sub-limit of Packing Credit of Rs.3.0 Million Yash Alloys Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 142 Assigned Yash Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 78 Assigned Yash Alloys Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 10 Assigned Yash Pharma Laboratories Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 28 Assigned Yash Pharma Laboratories Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 2 Assigned Fac Yash Pharma Laboratories Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 55 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 