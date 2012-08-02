Aug 2 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of August 1, 2012.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Abhyudaya Housing & Constructions Pvt BG CRISIL A4+ 600 Downgraded
Ltd from CRISIL
A3
Ananya Wood Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 140 Reaffirmed
Arihant Capital Markets Ltd BG CRISIL A3 380 Reaffirmed
Bush Foods Overseas Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 5107.4* Assigned
*Includes sub-limit of Cash Credit of Rs 2500.00 Million and interchangeable with Packing
Credit.
Diamond Industries LOC CRISIL A4 750 Assigned
Dyna-K Automotive Stampings Pvt Ltd BG** CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed
** With full Interchangebility
Dyna-K Automotive Stampings Pvt Ltd LOC** CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed
** With full Interchangebility
Food and Biotech Engineers India Pvt BG CRISIL A4 20 Assigned
Ltd
Groz Engineering Tools Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 10 Upgraded
from CRISIL
A2+
Groz Engineering Tools Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A1 200 Upgraded
from CRISIL
A2+
Groz Engineering Tools Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1 10 Upgraded
from CRISIL
A2+
Groz Engineering Tools Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A1 50 Upgraded
Discounting* from CRISIL
A2+
* Interchangeable with Packing credit upto Rs.30.0 Million
Groz Engineering Tools Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A1 120 Upgraded
Foreign Currency from CRISIL
A2+
Lakshmi Transformers & Electricals LOC CRISIL A4+ 45 Assigned
Lakshmi Transformers & Electricals BG CRISIL A4+ 175 Assigned
M/s Shantilal B. Patel Letter of Guarantee CRISIL A3+ 150 Assigned
Nagarsing Sangma BG CRISIL A4+ 95 Placed on
Notice of
Withdrawal
Offshore Marinetech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed
Offshore Marinetech Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed
Pupneja Rice Mills BG CRISIL A4 0.1 Assigned
Rajgaria Timber Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 250 Reaffirmed
Reliance Jute Mills International Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 45 Reaffirmed
Reliance Jute Mills International Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed
Reliance Jute Mills International Ltd Foreign Bill Purchase CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed
Reliance Jute Mills International Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 35 Reaffirmed
Sankalp Construction Letter of Guarantee CRISIL A3+ 22.5 Assigned
SLV Spinning Mills Ltd BG CRISIL A4 4.5 Reaffirmed
Sumanglam Footwear Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 0.5 Reaffirmed
Sumanglam Footwear Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit*CRISIL A4+ 41.8 Reaffirmed
*Export Packing Credit and Foreign Bill Purchase/Discount are 100% interchangeable
Sumanglam Footwear Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 15.7 Reaffirmed
Purchase/Discount*
*Export Packing Credit and Foreign Bill Purchase/Discount are 100% interchangeable
Sumanglam Footwear Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 8 Reaffirmed
Sumesh Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 30 Assigned
The Naihati Jute Mills Co Ltd Inland/Import LOC* CRISIL A4+ 50 CRISIL A4+
Upgraded
from CRISIL A4
*Interchangeable with inland letter of credit up to Rs.20 Million and foreign letter of credit
up to Rs.24 Million
Tinna Overseas Ltd BG CRISIL A3 100 Reaffirmed
Tirupati Inks Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 380 Reaffirmed
Tirupati Inks Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed
*Includes sublimit of Rs. 150 Million of Export bill discounting/export bill negotiation
Vamshadhara Paper Mills Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 190 Assigned
Vamshadhara Paper Mills Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned
Varshini Exim Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 100 Assigned
ZCL Chemicals Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A3+ 120 Upgraded
Foreign Currency from CRISIL
A3
ZCL Chemicals Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 45 Upgraded
from CRISIL
A3
ZCL Chemicals Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 5 Upgraded
from CRISIL
A3
ZCL Chemicals Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A3+ 14 Upgraded
from CRISIL
A3
Zetts Cosmetics Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 23 Assigned
Zetts Cosmetics Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
A D Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned
A D Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned
Abhyudaya Housing & Constructions Pvt CC* CRISIL BB 150 Downgraded
Ltd from CRISIL
BBB-
* Entire CC limit is interchangeable with BG limits
Ananya Wood Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed
*Inland Bill Discounting of Rs. 5.00 Million Sublimit with Cash Credit
Arihant Capital Markets Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL BBB- 114 Reaffirmed
Bush Foods Overseas Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 92.6 Assigned
Crown Realtech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 18 Assigned
Crown Realtech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 445 Assigned
Dyna-K Automotive Stampings Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB+ 45 Reaffirmed
*Cash Credit includes sub-limit for Bill Discounting of Rs.25 Million
Dyna-K Automotive Stampings Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 34.9 Reaffirmed
Food and Biotech Engineers India Pvt CC CRISIL B- 60 Assigned
Ltd
Ginni Global Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 5 Downgraded
from CRISIL
B-
Ginni Global Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 215 Downgraded
from CRISIL
B-
Groz Engineering Tools Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A 110 Upgraded
Fac from CRISIL
A-
K.P.Garments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 240 Assigned
K.P.Garments Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 160 Assigned
Fac
Lakshmi Transformers & Electricals CC - Book Debt CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned
Lakshmi Transformers & Electricals CC CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned
Lulu International Shopping Mall Pvt Rupee TL CRISIL B- 7500 Upgraded
Ltd from CRISIL
D
M. S. Wood Products Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 100 Assigned
M/s Shantilal B. Patel CC CRISIL BBB 72.3 Assigned
M/s Shantilal B. Patel TL CRISIL BBB 5 Assigned
Nagarsing Sangma CC CRISIL BB- 1 Placed on
Notice of
Withdrawal
Offshore Marinetech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 45 Reaffirmed
Offshore Marinetech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 15 Reaffirmed
Fac
Offshore Marinetech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 15 Reaffirmed
Plama Developers Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 260 Assigned
Fac
Plama Developers Ltd TL CRISIL B 40 Assigned
Pupneja Rice Mills Warehouse Financing* CRISIL B 60 Assigned
* Demand Loan against Warehouse Receipts
Pupneja Rice Mills TL CRISIL B 3.4 Assigned
Pupneja Rice Mills CC * CRISIL B 80 Assigned
* Includes Export Packing Credit sub-limit of Rs.30 Million. and Post Shipment Credit sub-limit
of Rs.20 Million
Rajgaria Timber Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 140 Reaffirmed
Reliance Capital Asset Management Ltd Reliance Income Fund CRISIL - Reaffirmed
AAAmfs
Reliance Jute Mills International Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed
Reliance Jute Mills International Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed
Sahara Asset Management Company Pvt Ltd Sahara Liquid Fund CRISIL - Reaffirmed
AAAmfs
Sahara Asset Management Company Pvt Ltd Sahara ST Bond Fund CRISIL - Reaffirmed
AAAmfs
Sahara Asset Management Company Pvt Ltd Sahara Liquid Fund CRISIL - Reaffirmed
AAAmfs
Sahara Asset Management Company Pvt Ltd Sahara ST Bond Fund CRISIL - Reaffirmed
AAAmfs
Sandeep Seeds and Farms Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 220 Reaffirmed
Sankalp Construction CC CRISIL BBB 35 Assigned
Sankalp Construction TL CRISIL BBB 3.6 Assigned
Sankalp Construction Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 10.9 Assigned
Fac
Shri Khargandhi Dairy Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 130 Assigned
Sistema Shyam TeleServices Ltd NCDs CRISIL B+@ -
SLV Spinning Mills Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 150 Reaffirmed
SLV Spinning Mills Ltd WC TL CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed
SLV Spinning Mills Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 0.5 Reaffirmed
SLV Spinning Mills Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 172 Reaffirmed
Sumanglam Footwear Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 4 Reaffirmed
Sumesh Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Assigned
Tata Capital Financial Services Ltd Perpetual Bonds CRISIL AA- - Assigned
Programme*
*The common independent director on the boards of CRISIL Ltd and Tata Capital Financial Services
Ltd did not participate in the rating committee meeting and rating process for these
instruments.
Tata Capital Financial Services Ltd Perpetual Bonds CRISIL AA- - Reaffirmed
Programme*
*The common independent director on the boards of CRISIL Ltd and Tata Capital Financial Services
Ltd did not participate in the rating committee meeting and rating process for these
instruments.
Tata Capital Financial Services Ltd NCDs* CRISIL AA+ - Reaffirmed
*The common independent director on the boards of CRISIL Ltd and Tata Capital Financial Services
Ltd did not participate in the rating committee meeting and rating process for these
instruments.
The Naihati Jute Mills Co Ltd CC* CRISIL BB- 103 Upgraded
from CRISIL
B+
*Interchangeable with packing credit up to Rs.50 Million, Doc DD up to Rs.3 Million, and foreign
outwards bills purchased up to Rs.50 Million
The Naihati Jute Mills Co Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 17 Upgraded
from CRISIL
B+
Tinna Overseas Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 110 Reaffirmed
Tinna Overseas Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 15.9 Reaffirmed
Fac
Tinna Overseas Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 6.6 Reaffirmed
Tirupati Inks Ltd CC CRISIL BB 540 reaffirmed
Union KBC Asset Management Company Pvt Union KBC Liquid Fund CRISIL - Reaffirmed
Ltd AAAmfs
Vamshadhara Paper Mills Ltd TL CRISIL BB 35.1 Assigned
Vamshadhara Paper Mills Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB 652.4 Assigned
Vamshadhara Paper Mills Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 100 Assigned
Vamshadhara Paper Mills Ltd CC CRISIL BB 217.5 Assigned
ZCL Chemicals Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 80 Upgraded
from CRISIL
BBB-
ZCL Chemicals Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 136 Upgraded
from CRISIL
BBB-
Zetts Cosmetics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 47 Assigned
Fac
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)