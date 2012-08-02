Aug 2 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of August 1, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abhyudaya Housing & Constructions Pvt BG CRISIL A4+ 600 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL A3 Ananya Wood Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 140 Reaffirmed Arihant Capital Markets Ltd BG CRISIL A3 380 Reaffirmed Bush Foods Overseas Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 5107.4* Assigned *Includes sub-limit of Cash Credit of Rs 2500.00 Million and interchangeable with Packing Credit. Diamond Industries LOC CRISIL A4 750 Assigned Dyna-K Automotive Stampings Pvt Ltd BG** CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed ** With full Interchangebility Dyna-K Automotive Stampings Pvt Ltd LOC** CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed ** With full Interchangebility Food and Biotech Engineers India Pvt BG CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Ltd Groz Engineering Tools Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 10 Upgraded from CRISIL A2+ Groz Engineering Tools Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A1 200 Upgraded from CRISIL A2+ Groz Engineering Tools Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1 10 Upgraded from CRISIL A2+ Groz Engineering Tools Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A1 50 Upgraded Discounting* from CRISIL A2+ * Interchangeable with Packing credit upto Rs.30.0 Million Groz Engineering Tools Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A1 120 Upgraded Foreign Currency from CRISIL A2+ Lakshmi Transformers & Electricals LOC CRISIL A4+ 45 Assigned Lakshmi Transformers & Electricals BG CRISIL A4+ 175 Assigned M/s Shantilal B. Patel Letter of Guarantee CRISIL A3+ 150 Assigned Nagarsing Sangma BG CRISIL A4+ 95 Placed on Notice of Withdrawal Offshore Marinetech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Offshore Marinetech Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Pupneja Rice Mills BG CRISIL A4 0.1 Assigned Rajgaria Timber Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 250 Reaffirmed Reliance Jute Mills International Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 45 Reaffirmed Reliance Jute Mills International Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Reliance Jute Mills International Ltd Foreign Bill Purchase CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Reliance Jute Mills International Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 35 Reaffirmed Sankalp Construction Letter of Guarantee CRISIL A3+ 22.5 Assigned SLV Spinning Mills Ltd BG CRISIL A4 4.5 Reaffirmed Sumanglam Footwear Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 0.5 Reaffirmed Sumanglam Footwear Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit*CRISIL A4+ 41.8 Reaffirmed *Export Packing Credit and Foreign Bill Purchase/Discount are 100% interchangeable Sumanglam Footwear Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 15.7 Reaffirmed Purchase/Discount* *Export Packing Credit and Foreign Bill Purchase/Discount are 100% interchangeable Sumanglam Footwear Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 8 Reaffirmed Sumesh Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 30 Assigned The Naihati Jute Mills Co Ltd Inland/Import LOC* CRISIL A4+ 50 CRISIL A4+ Upgraded from CRISIL A4 *Interchangeable with inland letter of credit up to Rs.20 Million and foreign letter of credit up to Rs.24 Million Tinna Overseas Ltd BG CRISIL A3 100 Reaffirmed Tirupati Inks Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 380 Reaffirmed Tirupati Inks Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed *Includes sublimit of Rs. 150 Million of Export bill discounting/export bill negotiation Vamshadhara Paper Mills Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 190 Assigned Vamshadhara Paper Mills Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned Varshini Exim Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 100 Assigned ZCL Chemicals Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A3+ 120 Upgraded Foreign Currency from CRISIL A3 ZCL Chemicals Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 45 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 ZCL Chemicals Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 5 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 ZCL Chemicals Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A3+ 14 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Zetts Cosmetics Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 23 Assigned Zetts Cosmetics Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A D Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned A D Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Abhyudaya Housing & Constructions Pvt CC* CRISIL BB 150 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL BBB- * Entire CC limit is interchangeable with BG limits Ananya Wood Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed *Inland Bill Discounting of Rs. 5.00 Million Sublimit with Cash Credit Arihant Capital Markets Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL BBB- 114 Reaffirmed Bush Foods Overseas Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 92.6 Assigned Crown Realtech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 18 Assigned Crown Realtech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 445 Assigned Dyna-K Automotive Stampings Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB+ 45 Reaffirmed *Cash Credit includes sub-limit for Bill Discounting of Rs.25 Million Dyna-K Automotive Stampings Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 34.9 Reaffirmed Food and Biotech Engineers India Pvt CC CRISIL B- 60 Assigned Ltd Ginni Global Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 5 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Ginni Global Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 215 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Groz Engineering Tools Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A 110 Upgraded Fac from CRISIL A- K.P.Garments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 240 Assigned K.P.Garments Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 160 Assigned Fac Lakshmi Transformers & Electricals CC - Book Debt CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned Lakshmi Transformers & Electricals CC CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned Lulu International Shopping Mall Pvt Rupee TL CRISIL B- 7500 Upgraded Ltd from CRISIL D M. S. Wood Products Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 100 Assigned M/s Shantilal B. Patel CC CRISIL BBB 72.3 Assigned M/s Shantilal B. Patel TL CRISIL BBB 5 Assigned Nagarsing Sangma CC CRISIL BB- 1 Placed on Notice of Withdrawal Offshore Marinetech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 45 Reaffirmed Offshore Marinetech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 15 Reaffirmed Fac Offshore Marinetech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 15 Reaffirmed Plama Developers Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 260 Assigned Fac Plama Developers Ltd TL CRISIL B 40 Assigned Pupneja Rice Mills Warehouse Financing* CRISIL B 60 Assigned * Demand Loan against Warehouse Receipts Pupneja Rice Mills TL CRISIL B 3.4 Assigned Pupneja Rice Mills CC * CRISIL B 80 Assigned * Includes Export Packing Credit sub-limit of Rs.30 Million. and Post Shipment Credit sub-limit of Rs.20 Million Rajgaria Timber Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 140 Reaffirmed Reliance Capital Asset Management Ltd Reliance Income Fund CRISIL - Reaffirmed AAAmfs Reliance Jute Mills International Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed Reliance Jute Mills International Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed Sahara Asset Management Company Pvt Ltd Sahara Liquid Fund CRISIL - Reaffirmed AAAmfs Sahara Asset Management Company Pvt Ltd Sahara ST Bond Fund CRISIL - Reaffirmed AAAmfs Sahara Asset Management Company Pvt Ltd Sahara Liquid Fund CRISIL - Reaffirmed AAAmfs Sahara Asset Management Company Pvt Ltd Sahara ST Bond Fund CRISIL - Reaffirmed AAAmfs Sandeep Seeds and Farms Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 220 Reaffirmed Sankalp Construction CC CRISIL BBB 35 Assigned Sankalp Construction TL CRISIL BBB 3.6 Assigned Sankalp Construction Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 10.9 Assigned Fac Shri Khargandhi Dairy Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 130 Assigned Sistema Shyam TeleServices Ltd NCDs CRISIL B+@ - SLV Spinning Mills Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 150 Reaffirmed SLV Spinning Mills Ltd WC TL CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed SLV Spinning Mills Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 0.5 Reaffirmed SLV Spinning Mills Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 172 Reaffirmed Sumanglam Footwear Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 4 Reaffirmed Sumesh Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Assigned Tata Capital Financial Services Ltd Perpetual Bonds CRISIL AA- - Assigned Programme* *The common independent director on the boards of CRISIL Ltd and Tata Capital Financial Services Ltd did not participate in the rating committee meeting and rating process for these instruments. Tata Capital Financial Services Ltd Perpetual Bonds CRISIL AA- - Reaffirmed Programme* *The common independent director on the boards of CRISIL Ltd and Tata Capital Financial Services Ltd did not participate in the rating committee meeting and rating process for these instruments. Tata Capital Financial Services Ltd NCDs* CRISIL AA+ - Reaffirmed *The common independent director on the boards of CRISIL Ltd and Tata Capital Financial Services Ltd did not participate in the rating committee meeting and rating process for these instruments. The Naihati Jute Mills Co Ltd CC* CRISIL BB- 103 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ *Interchangeable with packing credit up to Rs.50 Million, Doc DD up to Rs.3 Million, and foreign outwards bills purchased up to Rs.50 Million The Naihati Jute Mills Co Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 17 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Tinna Overseas Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 110 Reaffirmed Tinna Overseas Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 15.9 Reaffirmed Fac Tinna Overseas Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 6.6 Reaffirmed Tirupati Inks Ltd CC CRISIL BB 540 reaffirmed Union KBC Asset Management Company Pvt Union KBC Liquid Fund CRISIL - Reaffirmed Ltd AAAmfs Vamshadhara Paper Mills Ltd TL CRISIL BB 35.1 Assigned Vamshadhara Paper Mills Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB 652.4 Assigned Vamshadhara Paper Mills Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 100 Assigned Vamshadhara Paper Mills Ltd CC CRISIL BB 217.5 Assigned ZCL Chemicals Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 80 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- ZCL Chemicals Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 136 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Zetts Cosmetics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 47 Assigned Fac -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)