Aug 3 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of August 2, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Arrow Constructions Ltd BG CRISIL A4 55 Reaffirmed Arrow Constructions Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Bhaidas Cursondas & Co. Export Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 250 Reaffirmed Chopra Strips Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL A4 160 Assigned * Completely interchangeable with bill purchase facility. Comet Exports Bill Purchase CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed Comet Exports Packing Credit CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed DARCL Logistics Ltd BG CRISIL A2 470 Reaffirmed DARCL Logistics Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL A2 350 Reaffirmed DBM Geotechnics and Constructions Pvt BG CRISIL A2 927.5 Reaffirmed Ltd DBM Geotechnics and Constructions Pvt Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A2 72.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Fac Eximcorp India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 130 Assigned Heritage Foods (India) Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 70.3 Reaffirmed Heritage Foods (India) Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 54.7 Reaffirmed Heritage Foods (India) Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Fac Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 35000 Reaffirmed K.K. Builders Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 154.9 Assigned Karle International Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 270 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Karle International Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 210 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Karle International Pvt Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL A4+ 480 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 *Interchangeable with Bills Discounting. L.T. Karle and Company LOC CRISIL A4+ 65 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 L.T. Karle and Company Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 250 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 LB Flooring Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 140 Reaffirmed Lomex India Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4+ 160 Reaffirmed *One way Interchangeable with Cash Credit upto a limit of Rs.10 Million Lubrizol India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 50 Reaffirmed Lubrizol India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 60 Reaffirmed Lubrizol India Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A1+ 10 Reaffirmed Fac Malabar Institute of Medical Sciences BG CRISIL A3+ 2.5 Upgraded Ltd from CRISIL A3 Malabar Institute of Medical Sciences LOC CRISIL A3+ 10 Upgraded Ltd from CRISIL A3 Multimetals Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 400 Reaffirmed Panna Lal Tarak Shaw Ispat Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Pioneer NF Forgings Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 0.5 Reaffirmed Raju Construction Co. & Shelters Pvt BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Ltd Scott-Edil Pharmacia Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4+ 150 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 *Interchangeable with bank guarantee to the extent of Rs.30 Million Stock Redler India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 200 Reaffirmed Stock Redler India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 5 Reaffirmed Stock Redler India Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A2 5 Reaffirmed Fac Tomar Construction Co BG CRISIL A4+ 147 Assigned Veerabhadra Minerals Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Veerabhadra Minerals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 11.3 Assigned Veerabhadra Minerals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 0.7 Assigned VTM Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 20 Reaffirmed VTM Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 10 Reaffirmed VTM Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 450 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Arrow Constructions Ltd CC CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed ARRS Silks & Thanga Maligai CC CRISIL BB- 250 Assigned ARRS Silks & Thanga Maligai LT Loan CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned C H Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 400 Assigned Chopra Strips Ltd TL CRISIL B 156.5 Assigned Chopra Strips Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Assigned Comet Exports TL CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed DARCL Logistics Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 2450 Reaffirmed DARCL Logistics Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BBB+ 240 Reaffirmed DARCL Logistics Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BBB+ 390 Reaffirmed DBM Geotechnics and Constructions Pvt CC CRISIL BBB+ 755 Reaffirmed Ltd DBM Geotechnics and Constructions Pvt Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB+ 125 Reaffirmed Ltd Fac Erode Builder Educational Trust CC CRISIL C 13 Upgraded from CRISIL D Erode Builder Educational Trust TL CRISIL C 200 Upgraded from CRISIL D Eximcorp India Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL BBB- 70 Reaffirmed * Fully interchangeable with cash credit limit Eximcorp India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 12.7 Reaffirmed Eximcorp India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 2.3 Reaffirmed Fac Gyan Sagar Foundation TL CRISIL BB 750 Assigned Heritage Foods (India) Ltd CC* CRISIL BB+ 750 Reaffirmed *sub limit of Rs.300.Milllion Working Capital Demand Loan Heritage Foods (India) Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 595.7 Reaffirmed Heritage Foods (India) Ltd Foreign Currency TL CRISIL BB+ 154.2 Reaffirmed Heritage Foods (India) Ltd FCNR (B) LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 179.9 Reaffirmed Heritage Foods (India) Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 195.2 Reaffirmed Fac Highco Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 42 Reaffirmed Highco Engineers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 97.5 Reaffirmed Highco Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 5.6 Reaffirmed Fac Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd LT Borrowings CRISIL AAA 205940 Reaffirmed Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd Bonds CRISIL AAA 577000 Reaffirmed K.K. Builders Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 45 Assigned Karle International Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 90 Upgraded from CRISIL B Keshari Industries CC CRISIL B+ 12.5 Reaffirmed Keshari Industries TL CRISIL B+ 51 Reaffirmed LB Flooring Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 20 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Lomex India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed Lubrizol India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 60 Reaffirmed Maa Chinmastika Fuels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 32 Assigned Maa Chinmastika Fuels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 21.5 Assigned Maa Chinmastika Fuels Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL D 11.5 Assigned Malabar Institute of Medical Sciences CC CRISIL BBB 51 Upgraded Ltd from CRISIL BBB- Malabar Institute of Medical Sciences TL CRISIL BBB 373 Upgraded Ltd from CRISIL BBB- Multimetals Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 350 Reaffirmed Om Sai Cotton Industries CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Om Sai Cotton Industries TL CRISIL B+ 24 Assigned Pallava Granite Industries Chennai Pvt BG CRISIL C 1 Reassigned Ltd Pallava Granite Industries Chennai Pvt Export Packing Credit CRISIL C 70 Reassigned Ltd Pallava Granite Industries Chennai Pvt LOC CRISIL C 9 Reassigned Ltd Panna Lal Tarak Shaw Ispat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 70 Upgraded from CRISIL D Pioneer NF Forgings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Reaffirmed Pioneer NF Forgings Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 16.5 Reaffirmed Pioneer NF Forgings Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 23 Reaffirmed Fac Pushpak Bullions Pvt Ltd Gold Loan CRISIL BB+ 920 Reaffirmed Pushpak Bullions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 760 Reaffirmed Fac Pushpak Bullions Pvt Ltd Secured Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 150 Reaffirmed Raju Construction Co. & Shelters Pvt CC CRISIL BB 80 Reaffirmed Ltd Sanmaan Agro Industries CC CRISIL B 70 Assigned Sanmaan Agro Industries Warehouse Receipts CRISIL B 30 Assigned Scott-Edil Pharmacia Ltd CC CRISIL BB 360 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Scott-Edil Pharmacia Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 68.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Shibsati Cold Storage Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 50 Assigned Shibsati Cold Storage Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 2 Assigned Shibsati Cold Storage Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL D 38 Assigned *Lending to rentiers and traders Shibsati Cold Storage Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 7 Assigned Stock Redler India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 40 Reaffirmed Tomar Construction Co Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 3 Assigned Fac Tomar Construction Co Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned Veerabhadra Minerals Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 15.5 Assigned Veerabhadra Minerals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 8 Assigned VTM Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB 722 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)