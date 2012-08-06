Aug 6 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of August 3, 2012.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Allied Exim Foods Packing Credit CRISIL A4 40 Assigned
Allied Exim Foods Foreign Documentary CRISIL A4 50 Assigned
Bills Purchase
Arunachala Gounder Textile Mills Pvt BG CRISIL A4+ 6 Downgraded
Ltd from CRISIL
A3
Arunachala Gounder Textile Mills Pvt LOC CRISIL A4+ 95 Downgraded
Ltd from CRISIL
A3
D. Y. Patil Education Society BG CRISIL A4 36.5 Reassigned
Economic Traders (Gujarat) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 3 Reaffirmed
Economic Traders (Gujarat) Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed
Economic Traders (Gujarat) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 7 Reaffirmed
Economic Traders (Gujarat) Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed
Fac
Gagan Fibres Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed
Gupta Power Infrastructure Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A2 600 Assigned
Gupta Power Infrastructure Ltd LOC & BG*** CRISIL A2 3315 Assigned
***Includes sublimit of Rs. 330 million Letter of Credit
Gupta Power Infrastructure Ltd LOC & BG### CRISIL A2 2015 Assigned
###Includes sublimit of Rs.384 million Letter of credit
Gupta Power Infrastructure Ltd LOC & BG@@@ CRISIL A2 715 Assigned
@@@ Includes sublimit of Rs. 165 million Letter of Credit
Gupta Power Infrastructure Ltd LOC & BG^^^^ CRISIL A2 195 Assigned
^^^^ Includes sublimit of Rs.195 million letter of credit
Gupta Power Infrastructure Ltd LOC & BG!! CRISIL A2 116 Assigned
!!Includes sublimit of Rs 116 million of letter of credit
Gupta Power Infrastructure Ltd LOC & BG!!! CRISIL A2 144 Assigned
!!! Includes sublimit of Rs 144 million of letter of credit
Himatsingka Seide Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 1640 Reaffirmed
Himatsingka Seide Ltd BG CRISIL A3 55 Reaffirmed
Himatsingka Seide Ltd Export Finance Limit *CRISIL A3 800 Reaffirmed
* Interchangeable with bills discounting and export factoring
Himatsingka Seide Ltd Vendor Bill CRISIL A3 200 Reaffirmed
Discounting Limits
Himatsingka Seide Ltd Packing Credit # CRISIL A3 700 Reaffirmed
# Interchangeable with bills discounting
HMA Agro Industries Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL A4 250 Assigned
Interarch Building Products Pvt Ltd BG * CRISIL A2 1050 Assigned
* Includes an import Letter of Credit (Secured) sub-limit of Rs.100 Million, an import Letter of
Credit (Unsecured) sub-limit of Rs.100 Million, a Letters of Credit sub-limit of Rs.100 Million
(further includes a Buyer's Credit sub-limit of Rs.20 Million), a Guarantee (one-off) sub-limit
of Rs.4.10 Million and a Financial Guarantee sub-limit of Rs.100 Million
Interarch Building Products Pvt Ltd LOC * CRISIL A2 800 Assigned
* * Includes a Bank Guarantee sub-limit of Rs.350.8 Million, a Loan Equivalent Risk on Forward
Contracts sub-limit of Rs.10 Million and an Overdraft sub-limit of Rs.100 Million
Interarch Building Products Pvt Ltd Buyers Credit * CRISIL A2 150 Assigned
* Interchangeable with Short-term Loan of Rs.150 Million and Loan against Imports of Rs.150
Million
Jammu Pigments Pvt Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned
^ Interchangeable with Buyers Credit
Mittal Pigments Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4+ 100 Assigned
* Interchangeable with Buyer Credit
Prima Telecom Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Downgraded
fromCRISIL
A3
Prima Telecom Ltd Bill CRISIL A4+ 30 Downgraded
Purchase-Discounting fromCRISIL
Fac A3
Prima Telecom Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 260 Downgraded
fromCRISIL
A3
R.R.Thulasi Builders (India) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 55 Reaffirmed
Sai Security Printers Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 17.5 Assigned
Sarathy Coffee Curing Works Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 10 Assigned
Discounting
Sarathy Coffee Curing Works Export Packing Credit CRISIL A4 17 Assigned
Sobhagia Sales Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 20 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4
Soorajmull Baijnath Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A3 100 Reaffirmed
*Full interchangeability between letter of credit and bank guarantee
Soorajmull Baijnath Pvt Ltd BG* CRISIL A3 60 Reaffirmed
*Full interchangeability between letter of credit and bank guarantee
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Agrawal Sponge Ltd CC CRISIL D 15 Reaffirmed
Agrawal Sponge Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 31.9 Reaffirmed
Fac
Agrawal Sponge Ltd TL CRISIL D 9.1 Reaffirmed
Agrawal Sponge Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 43 Reaffirmed
Allied Exim Foods LT Loan CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned
Arunachala Gounder Textile Mills Pvt CC* CRISIL BB+ 150 Downgraded
Ltd from CRISIL
BBB-
* Includes packing credit sub-limit of Rs.100 Million and Non LC Bills Discounting sub-limit of
Rs.30 Million
Arunachala Gounder Textile Mills Pvt LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 116.2 Downgraded
Ltd from CRISIL
BBB-
Arunachala Gounder Textile Mills Pvt Standby Line of CreditCRISIL BB+ 30 Downgraded
Ltd from CRISIL
BBB-
Classic Wears Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 2 Reaffirmed
Classic Wears Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 90 Reaffirmed
Classic Wears Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 71.4 Reaffirmed
D. Y. Patil Education Society TL CRISIL BB- 150 Reaffirmed
D. Y. Patil Education Society Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 23.5 Reaffirmed
Fac
Gagan Fibres Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 95 Reaffirmed
Gupta Power Infrastructure Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB+ 432 Assigned
*Fully interchangeable with Packing Credit/Foreign Discounted Bill/Foreign Bill of Exchange up
to Rs.250 million
Gupta Power Infrastructure Ltd CC# CRISIL BBB+ 198 Assigned
#Fully interchangeable with Packing Credit/Foreign bill Purchase/Foreign bill negotiation of
Rs.198 million
Gupta Power Infrastructure Ltd CC@ CRISIL BBB+ 352 Assigned
@Includes Sub limit of Rs.200 million as Working capital demand loan/FCNR (B) DL & Rs.37.5
million as Export packing credit/Post shipment credit Limit, One way Interchangebility from
based limit to non fund based limits.
Gupta Power Infrastructure Ltd CC$$ CRISIL BBB+ 96 Assigned
$$ Includes Sub limit of Rs.96 million as Working capital demand loan/FCNR/Export Packing
Credit/Packing credit in foreign currency/Post shipment credit
Gupta Power Infrastructure Ltd CC^^ CRISIL BBB+ 78 Assigned
^^ Includes Sub limit of Rs.78 million as Working capital demand loan
Gupta Power Infrastructure Ltd CC$ CRISIL BBB+ 50 Assigned
$Includes Sub limit of Rs.50 million Working capital demand loan and full Interchangebility from
Fund based limit to non fund based limits.
Gupta Power Infrastructure Ltd WC Demand Loan** CRISIL BBB+ 600 Assigned
** includes Sub-limit of Rs. 270 million FCNR
Gupta Power Infrastructure Ltd WC Demand Loan## CRISIL BBB+ 794 Assigned
##Includes Sub-limit of Rs. 192 million Packing credit in foreign currency/Post shipment credit
in foreign currency
Gupta Power Infrastructure Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 625.1 Assigned
HDFC Asset Management Co. Ltd HDFC Cancer Cure Fund CRISIL AAA - Reaffirmed
(SO)
Himatsingka Seide Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 533.3 Reaffirmed
Fac
Himatsingka Seide Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 2721.7 Reaffirmed
HMA Agro Industries Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 150 Assigned
HMA Agro Industries Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned
Indiabulls Asset Management Co. Ltd Indiabulls Ultra ST CRISIL - Assigned
Fund AAAmfs
Interarch Building Products Pvt Ltd CC * CRISIL A- 200 Assigned
* One way interchangeability from Fund Based Working Capital limits to Non Fund Based Working
Capital limits allowed up to Rs.150 Million
Interarch Building Products Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac * CRISIL A- 218 Assigned
* Interchangeable with Short-Term Prime Lending Rate Loans and Foreign Currency Loans up to
Rs.118 Million
Interarch Building Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A- 882 Assigned
Fac
Jammu Pigments Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 58 Assigned
Fac
Jammu Pigments Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB+ 40 Assigned
*One way interchange ability from Cash Credit to Letter of Credit Upto Rs. 20 Million
Mary Matha Education Society LT Loan CRISIL D 138.3 Reaffirmed
Mittal Pigments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Assigned
Prima Telecom Ltd CC CRISIL BB 110 Downgraded
fromCRISIL
BBB-
Prima Telecom Ltd Proposed Long -Term CRISIL BB 10 Downgraded
Bk Loan Fac fromCRISIL
BBB-
Prima Telecom Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB 90 Downgraded
fromCRISIL
BBB-
R.R.Thulasi Builders (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 20 Upgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
R.R.Thulasi Builders (India) Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 14 Upgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Sai Security Printers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 135 Upgraded
fromCRISIL
BBB+
Sai Security Printers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A- 69.9 Upgraded
Fac fromCRISIL
BBB+
Sai Security Printers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 112.5 Upgraded
fromCRISIL
BBB+
Sarathy Coffee Curing Works Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 23.3 Assigned
Fac
Sarathy Coffee Curing Works CC CRISIL B 20 Assigned
Sobhagia Sales Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 78 Downgraded
from CRISIL
B
Sobhagia Sales Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 56.4 Downgraded
from CRISIL
B
Soorajmull Baijnath Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 130 Reaffirmed
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
