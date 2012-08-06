Aug 6 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of August 3, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Allied Exim Foods Packing Credit CRISIL A4 40 Assigned Allied Exim Foods Foreign Documentary CRISIL A4 50 Assigned Bills Purchase Arunachala Gounder Textile Mills Pvt BG CRISIL A4+ 6 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL A3 Arunachala Gounder Textile Mills Pvt LOC CRISIL A4+ 95 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL A3 D. Y. Patil Education Society BG CRISIL A4 36.5 Reassigned Economic Traders (Gujarat) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 3 Reaffirmed Economic Traders (Gujarat) Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Economic Traders (Gujarat) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 7 Reaffirmed Economic Traders (Gujarat) Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Fac Gagan Fibres Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Gupta Power Infrastructure Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A2 600 Assigned Gupta Power Infrastructure Ltd LOC & BG*** CRISIL A2 3315 Assigned ***Includes sublimit of Rs. 330 million Letter of Credit Gupta Power Infrastructure Ltd LOC & BG### CRISIL A2 2015 Assigned ###Includes sublimit of Rs.384 million Letter of credit Gupta Power Infrastructure Ltd LOC & BG@@@ CRISIL A2 715 Assigned @@@ Includes sublimit of Rs. 165 million Letter of Credit Gupta Power Infrastructure Ltd LOC & BG^^^^ CRISIL A2 195 Assigned ^^^^ Includes sublimit of Rs.195 million letter of credit Gupta Power Infrastructure Ltd LOC & BG!! CRISIL A2 116 Assigned !!Includes sublimit of Rs 116 million of letter of credit Gupta Power Infrastructure Ltd LOC & BG!!! CRISIL A2 144 Assigned !!! Includes sublimit of Rs 144 million of letter of credit Himatsingka Seide Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 1640 Reaffirmed Himatsingka Seide Ltd BG CRISIL A3 55 Reaffirmed Himatsingka Seide Ltd Export Finance Limit *CRISIL A3 800 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with bills discounting and export factoring Himatsingka Seide Ltd Vendor Bill CRISIL A3 200 Reaffirmed Discounting Limits Himatsingka Seide Ltd Packing Credit # CRISIL A3 700 Reaffirmed # Interchangeable with bills discounting HMA Agro Industries Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL A4 250 Assigned Interarch Building Products Pvt Ltd BG * CRISIL A2 1050 Assigned * Includes an import Letter of Credit (Secured) sub-limit of Rs.100 Million, an import Letter of Credit (Unsecured) sub-limit of Rs.100 Million, a Letters of Credit sub-limit of Rs.100 Million (further includes a Buyer's Credit sub-limit of Rs.20 Million), a Guarantee (one-off) sub-limit of Rs.4.10 Million and a Financial Guarantee sub-limit of Rs.100 Million Interarch Building Products Pvt Ltd LOC * CRISIL A2 800 Assigned * * Includes a Bank Guarantee sub-limit of Rs.350.8 Million, a Loan Equivalent Risk on Forward Contracts sub-limit of Rs.10 Million and an Overdraft sub-limit of Rs.100 Million Interarch Building Products Pvt Ltd Buyers Credit * CRISIL A2 150 Assigned * Interchangeable with Short-term Loan of Rs.150 Million and Loan against Imports of Rs.150 Million Jammu Pigments Pvt Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned ^ Interchangeable with Buyers Credit Mittal Pigments Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4+ 100 Assigned * Interchangeable with Buyer Credit Prima Telecom Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Downgraded fromCRISIL A3 Prima Telecom Ltd Bill CRISIL A4+ 30 Downgraded Purchase-Discounting fromCRISIL Fac A3 Prima Telecom Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 260 Downgraded fromCRISIL A3 R.R.Thulasi Builders (India) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 55 Reaffirmed Sai Security Printers Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 17.5 Assigned Sarathy Coffee Curing Works Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Discounting Sarathy Coffee Curing Works Export Packing Credit CRISIL A4 17 Assigned Sobhagia Sales Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 20 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Soorajmull Baijnath Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A3 100 Reaffirmed *Full interchangeability between letter of credit and bank guarantee Soorajmull Baijnath Pvt Ltd BG* CRISIL A3 60 Reaffirmed *Full interchangeability between letter of credit and bank guarantee LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agrawal Sponge Ltd CC CRISIL D 15 Reaffirmed Agrawal Sponge Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 31.9 Reaffirmed Fac Agrawal Sponge Ltd TL CRISIL D 9.1 Reaffirmed Agrawal Sponge Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 43 Reaffirmed Allied Exim Foods LT Loan CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Arunachala Gounder Textile Mills Pvt CC* CRISIL BB+ 150 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL BBB- * Includes packing credit sub-limit of Rs.100 Million and Non LC Bills Discounting sub-limit of Rs.30 Million Arunachala Gounder Textile Mills Pvt LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 116.2 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL BBB- Arunachala Gounder Textile Mills Pvt Standby Line of CreditCRISIL BB+ 30 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL BBB- Classic Wears Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 2 Reaffirmed Classic Wears Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 90 Reaffirmed Classic Wears Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 71.4 Reaffirmed D. Y. Patil Education Society TL CRISIL BB- 150 Reaffirmed D. Y. Patil Education Society Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 23.5 Reaffirmed Fac Gagan Fibres Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 95 Reaffirmed Gupta Power Infrastructure Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB+ 432 Assigned *Fully interchangeable with Packing Credit/Foreign Discounted Bill/Foreign Bill of Exchange up to Rs.250 million Gupta Power Infrastructure Ltd CC# CRISIL BBB+ 198 Assigned #Fully interchangeable with Packing Credit/Foreign bill Purchase/Foreign bill negotiation of Rs.198 million Gupta Power Infrastructure Ltd CC@ CRISIL BBB+ 352 Assigned @Includes Sub limit of Rs.200 million as Working capital demand loan/FCNR (B) DL & Rs.37.5 million as Export packing credit/Post shipment credit Limit, One way Interchangebility from based limit to non fund based limits. Gupta Power Infrastructure Ltd CC$$ CRISIL BBB+ 96 Assigned $$ Includes Sub limit of Rs.96 million as Working capital demand loan/FCNR/Export Packing Credit/Packing credit in foreign currency/Post shipment credit Gupta Power Infrastructure Ltd CC^^ CRISIL BBB+ 78 Assigned ^^ Includes Sub limit of Rs.78 million as Working capital demand loan Gupta Power Infrastructure Ltd CC$ CRISIL BBB+ 50 Assigned $Includes Sub limit of Rs.50 million Working capital demand loan and full Interchangebility from Fund based limit to non fund based limits. Gupta Power Infrastructure Ltd WC Demand Loan** CRISIL BBB+ 600 Assigned ** includes Sub-limit of Rs. 270 million FCNR Gupta Power Infrastructure Ltd WC Demand Loan## CRISIL BBB+ 794 Assigned ##Includes Sub-limit of Rs. 192 million Packing credit in foreign currency/Post shipment credit in foreign currency Gupta Power Infrastructure Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 625.1 Assigned HDFC Asset Management Co. Ltd HDFC Cancer Cure Fund CRISIL AAA - Reaffirmed (SO) Himatsingka Seide Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 533.3 Reaffirmed Fac Himatsingka Seide Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 2721.7 Reaffirmed HMA Agro Industries Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 150 Assigned HMA Agro Industries Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Indiabulls Asset Management Co. Ltd Indiabulls Ultra ST CRISIL - Assigned Fund AAAmfs Interarch Building Products Pvt Ltd CC * CRISIL A- 200 Assigned * One way interchangeability from Fund Based Working Capital limits to Non Fund Based Working Capital limits allowed up to Rs.150 Million Interarch Building Products Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac * CRISIL A- 218 Assigned * Interchangeable with Short-Term Prime Lending Rate Loans and Foreign Currency Loans up to Rs.118 Million Interarch Building Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A- 882 Assigned Fac Jammu Pigments Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 58 Assigned Fac Jammu Pigments Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB+ 40 Assigned *One way interchange ability from Cash Credit to Letter of Credit Upto Rs. 20 Million Mary Matha Education Society LT Loan CRISIL D 138.3 Reaffirmed Mittal Pigments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Assigned Prima Telecom Ltd CC CRISIL BB 110 Downgraded fromCRISIL BBB- Prima Telecom Ltd Proposed Long -Term CRISIL BB 10 Downgraded Bk Loan Fac fromCRISIL BBB- Prima Telecom Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB 90 Downgraded fromCRISIL BBB- R.R.Thulasi Builders (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 20 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- R.R.Thulasi Builders (India) Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 14 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Sai Security Printers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 135 Upgraded fromCRISIL BBB+ Sai Security Printers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A- 69.9 Upgraded Fac fromCRISIL BBB+ Sai Security Printers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 112.5 Upgraded fromCRISIL BBB+ Sarathy Coffee Curing Works Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 23.3 Assigned Fac Sarathy Coffee Curing Works CC CRISIL B 20 Assigned Sobhagia Sales Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 78 Downgraded from CRISIL B Sobhagia Sales Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 56.4 Downgraded from CRISIL B Soorajmull Baijnath Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 130 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.