Aug 7 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of August 6, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- AA Fashion Wear Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Amisha Vinyls Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 5.5 Reaffirmed Assam Air Products Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 15 Reaffirmed Associated Soapstone Distributing BG CRISIL A2+ 160 Reaffirmed Company Pvt Ltd Bhagyanagar India Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 120 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 Bhagyanagar India Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 70 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 Dakshin Foundry Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 21000 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd ST Principal CRISIL 250 Reaffirmed Protected Market PP-MLD A1+r Linked Debentures Everwin Textile Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 6.7 Reaffirmed Fortune Automobiles (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed Inventory CRISIL A4+ 117 Assigned Funding H Dipak & Co Export Packing Credit CRISIL A2+ 1125 Reaffirmed H Dipak & Co Post-Shipment Credit CRISIL A2+ 3375 Reaffirmed Hyderabad Chemical Products Ltd BG CRISIL A1 10 Reaffirmed Hyderabad Chemical Products Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 210 Reaffirmed Jindal Pipes Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 1050 Reaffirmed Jindal Pipes Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 650 Reaffirmed Jindal Pipes Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A1+ 27 Reaffirmed Kamal Builders BG CRISIL A4+ 150 Assigned KLJ Resources Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 3000 Reaffirmed KLJ Resources Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A1 20 Reaffirmed Lee and Muirhead Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1 135 Reaffirmed Maharashtra Seamless Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 1250 Reaffirmed Maharashtra Seamless Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 9650 Reaffirmed Menon Bearings Ltd Buyer Credit Limit* CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed * Invoice Financing Menon Bearings Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 11.5 Reaffirmed Menon Bearings Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 59 Reaffirmed Metal Scope (India) Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Pramerica Asset Managers Pvt Ltd Pramerica ST Income CRISIL - Reaffirmed Fund AAAmfs Rine Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned Saikrupa Cotgin Ltd Warehouse Financing CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed Sports Infratech Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 70 Assigned SRG Apparels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 28 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ SRG Apparels Pvt Ltd Post Shipment Credit CRISIL A3 50 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ SRG Apparels Pvt Ltd Pre Shipment Packing CRISIL A3 150 Upgraded Credit from CRISIL A4+ SVR Laboratories Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 13 Reaffirmed SVR Laboratories Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1.5 Reaffirmed The Rai Saheb Rekhchand Mohota Spg. & BG CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Wvg. Mills Ltd The Rai Saheb Rekhchand Mohota Spg. & LOC CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed Wvg. Mills Ltd MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bajaj Auto Ltd FD Programme FAAA - Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- AA Fashion Wear Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 15.6 Reaffirmed Amisha Vinyls Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 64.5 Reaffirmed Assam Air Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed Assam Air Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 45 Reaffirmed Associated Soapstone Distributing CC CRISIL A- 160 Reaffirmed Company Pvt Ltd Associated Soapstone Distributing TL CRISIL A- 80 Reaffirmed Company Pvt Ltd Bhagyanagar India Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 85 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Bhagyanagar India Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB 505 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Bhagyanagar India Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 770 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Chandana Brothers Shopping Mall CC CRISIL BBB 390 Reaffirmed Chandana Brothers Textiles and CC CRISIL BBB 450 Reaffirmed Jewellers Pvt Ltd Cholas Spices Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 55 Reaffirmed Comfort Hospitality Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 30.7 Assigned Fac Comfort Hospitality Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 46.6 Assigned Dakshin Foundry Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 80 Reaffirmed Dakshin Foundry Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 120 Reaffirmed Deepak Diamonds Export Packing Credit CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Deepak Diamonds Post-Shipment Credit CRISIL BB- 110 Reaffirmed Deepak Diamonds Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 46 Reaffirmed Fac ECL Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 4800 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AA- 8740 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd Principal Protected CRISIL 2000 Assigned Equity Linked PP-MLD AA-r Debentures ECL Finance Ltd Principal-Protected CRISIL 3900 Reaffirmed Equity-Linked PP-MLD AA-r Debentures ECL Finance Ltd Principal-Protected CRISIL 350 Reaffirmed Commoptionally PP-MLD AA-r convertible debentureity-Linked Debentures Everwin Textile Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 350 Reaffirmed Everwin Textile Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 78.8 Reaffirmed Everwin Textile Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 78.5 Reaffirmed Fac Fortune Automobiles (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 15 Assigned Fortune Automobiles (India) Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 18 Assigned Hyderabad Chemical Products Ltd CC CRISIL A 40 Reaffirmed Hyderabad Chemical Products Ltd Proposed CC CRISIL A 20 Reaffirmed Jindal Pipes Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 150 Reaffirmed Kamal Builders CC CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned KLJ Resources Ltd CC CRISIL A 650 Reaffirmed KLJ Resources Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A 2580 Reaffirmed Fac Lee and Muirhead Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 15 Reaffirmed M/s Sasank Cottons CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned M2K Entertainment Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISILBBB- 149 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Maharashtra Seamless Ltd NCD CRISIL AA+ 150 Reaffirmed Maharashtra Seamless Ltd CC CRISIL AA+ 95 Reaffirmed Maharashtra Seamless Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL AA+ 5 Reaffirmed Fac Menon Bearings Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 53.5 Reaffirmed Menon Bearings Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 7.6 Reaffirmed Menon Bearings Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 48 Reaffirmed Metal Scope (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 54 Reaffirmed Metal Scope (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 6.9 Reaffirmed Fac Metal Scope (India) Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 8 Reaffirmed Plastiblends India Ltd CC* CRISIL A+ 210 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with Packing credit, post shipment credit, working capital demand loan, Export Bill discounting upto Rs. 200Million Plastiblends India Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A+ 200 Reaffirmed Plastiblends India Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A+ 268.1 Reaffirmed Fac Pramerica Asset Managers Pvt Ltd Pramerica Treasury CRISIL - Reaffirmed Advantage Fund AAAmfs Redhu Farms Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 72.9 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Redhu Farms Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 50 Upgraded Fac from CRISIL B- Redhu Farms Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 42 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Redhu Hatcheries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 99.7 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Redhu Hatcheries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 48.1 Upgraded Fac from CRISIL B- Redhu Hatcheries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 90 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Rine Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Assigned RPS Vikas Castings Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 2.5 Reaffirmed RPS Vikas Castings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 60 Reaffirmed RPS Vikas Castings Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 67 Reaffirmed Fac RPS Vikas Castings Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 70.4 Reaffirmed Saikrupa Cotgin Ltd CC CRISIL B 100 Reaffirmed Saikrupa Cotgin Ltd TL CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed Shivam Rice Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 36 Assigned Shivam Rice Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 1.2 Assigned Shivam Rice Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 26.4 Assigned Silicon Sales Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 140 Assigned Silicon Sales Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 60 Assigned Fac Solid Stone Co. Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 87.6 Reaffirmed Sports Infratech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 60 Assigned Fac Sports Infratech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 80 Assigned SRG Apparels Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 186.9 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ SVR Laboratories Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 52.6 Reaffirmed SVR Laboratories Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 32.5 Reaffirmed The Rai Saheb Rekhchand Mohota Spg. & CC CRISIL B 360 Reaffirmed Wvg. Mills Ltd The Rai Saheb Rekhchand Mohota Spg. & Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 363.1 Reaffirmed Wvg. Mills Ltd Fac The Rai Saheb Rekhchand Mohota Spg. & TL CRISIL B 387.8 Reaffirmed Wvg. Mills Ltd The Ugar Sugar Works Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 2150 Assigned The Ugar Sugar Works Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 556.7 Assigned Fac The Ugar Sugar Works Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 413.3 Assigned U.H. Agrotech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 31.8 Assigned U.H. Agrotech Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 60 Assigned U.H. Agrotech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 138.2 Assigned Fac U.K. Agritech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 70 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)