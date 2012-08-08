Aug 8 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of August 7, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abhilasha Jewellers Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 200 Suspended Abhilasha Jewellers Pvt Ltd Line of Credit CRISIL A3+ 50 Suspended Abhilasha Jewellers Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 200 Suspended Adsorbent Carbons Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 32.5 Assigned Adsorbent Carbons Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 37.5 Assigned Adsorbent Carbons Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill Purchase CRISIL A4+ 17.5 Assigned Akshara Industries Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4+ 57.5 Reaffirmed *Includes a sub-limit of Rs.9.0 Million for bank guarantee BLA Coke Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 2000 Assigned Caspro Metal Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 20 Suspended Falcon Pumps Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 2.8 Suspended Ganeshprasad Impex Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4 50 Assigned *Interchangeable with foreign currency limit of up to Rs.50 Million Hi-Tech Power & Steel Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Hi-Tech Power & Steel Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 105 Reaffirmed HAPL Overseas Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 1.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 HAPL Overseas Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 105 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 HAPL Overseas Pvt Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL D 50 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 *Sublimit of foreign bill discounting/bills purchase up to Rs.20.00 million Indian Immunologicals Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 200 Reaffirmed Jaichand Lal Singhi BG CRISIL A3 100 Reaffirmed Jewel Overseas Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 300 Reaffirmed Lanco Anpara Power Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 22050 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Lanco Infratech Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 52.4 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Met-Rolla Steels Ltd BG CRISIL A2 10 Reaffirmed Met-Rolla Steels Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 310 Reaffirmed Modelama Exports Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 10 Reaffirmed Modelama Exports Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A3+ 100 Reaffirmed Modelama Exports Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3+ 580 Reaffirmed Credit* * Fully convertible with Packing Credit in foreign currency upto Rs.450 Million Fully interchangeable with Packing Credit in foreign currency /packing credit limit/foreign bill purchase upto Rs.130 Million Modelama Exports Ltd Foreign Bill Purchase* CRISIL A3+ 200 Reaffirmed * Fully interchangeable with foreign bill discounting Modelama Exports Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 150 Reaffirmed Modelama Exports Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A3+ 50 Reaffirmed Fac MTC Business Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3+ 40 Suspended MTC Business Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 100 Suspended Nilachal Carbo Metalicks Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 3.5 Reaffirmed Nilachal Carbo Metalicks Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 580 Reaffirmed Nipha Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 60 Assigned Nipha Exports Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 35 Assigned Nipha Exports Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 100 Assigned Discounting Nipha Exports Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 74.7 Assigned Patel Wood Works & Timber Mart Letter Of Guarantee CRISIL A4 3 Assigned Patel Wood Works & Timber Mart LOC* CRISIL A4 126 Assigned *Interchangeable with foreign currency limit of up to Rs.110 Million Prity Tubes Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Refracast Metallurgicals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed Roopa Industries Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Roopa Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Roopa Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2 Reaffirmed Sai Construction Corporation BG CRISIL A4+ 32.5 Assigned Sejasmi Industries India) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Ship Trade Corporation LOC CRISIL A4+ 250 Assigned Shree Baidyanath Ayurved Bhawan Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 20 Suspended Shree Gautam Construction Co. Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 1350 Reaffirmed Shree Malani Foams Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 47.5 Reaffirmed Siddheshwari Paper Udyog Ltd BG CRISIL A2 2.5 Suspended Siddheshwari Paper Udyog Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 2.5 Suspended Sidharth Papers Ltd BG CRISIL A2 63 Suspended Sidharth Papers Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 51 Suspended Soorajmull Baijnath Pvt Ltd BG* CRISIL A3 80 Reaffirmed *Full interchangeability between letter of credit and bank guarantee Soorajmull Baijnath Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A3 120 Reaffirmed *Full interchangeability between letter of credit and bank guarantee Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo Ltd Export Packing Credit*CRISIL A3+ 100 Reaffirmed *Full inter changeability between Export Packing Credit and Export Bill purchase Discounting Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3+ 10 Reaffirmed under LOC Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo Ltd Export Bill Purchase CRISIL A3+ 100 Reaffirmed -Discounting^ ^Full inter changeability between Export Packing Credit and Export Bill purchase Discounting Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 250 Reaffirmed Textile World Export Packing Credit CRISIL A4 50 Assigned Textile World Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 25 Assigned Torrent Power Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed Torrent Power Ltd Proposed LOC* CRISIL A1+ 12000 Reaffirmed * Interchangable with bank guarantee Windlass Biotech Ltd BG CRISIL A3 5 Suspended Windlass Biotech Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 2 Suspended Zip Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Zip Industries Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Discounting Zip Industries Ltd Cheque Discounting CRISIL A4+ 1 Assigned Zip Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 0.5 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adsorbent Carbons Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 30 Assigned Akshara Industries Ltd CC* CRISIL BB+ 110 Reaffirmed *Includes a sub-limit of Rs.20.0 Million for bill discounting Akshara Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 43 Reaffirmed Fac Bireshwar Cold Storage Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 9 Assigned Bireshwar Cold Storage Pvt Ltd WC Loan CRISIL D 4.3 Assigned Bireshwar Cold Storage Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 34 Assigned Bireshwar Cold Storage Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 35 Assigned Caspro Metal Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 45 Suspended Caspro Metal Industries Pvt Ltd Line of Credit CRISIL BBB- 6.5 Suspended Caspro Metal Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 20.1 Suspended Chenniappa Yarn Spinners Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 190 Reaffirmed Chenniappa Yarn Spinners Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 132 Reaffirmed Elite Distilleries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 201.3 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Elite Distilleries Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL D 30 Downgraded from CRISIL *Fully interchangeable with Cash Credit BB Elite Distilleries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 118.7 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Falcon Pumps Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 105 Suspended Falcon Pumps Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 55 Suspended Fac Falcon Pumps Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB 17.2 Suspended Ganeshprasad Impex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 144.9 Assigned Fac Ganeshprasad Impex Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL B 5 Assigned *Interchangeable with CC of upto Rs.5 Million HAPL Overseas Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 12.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B Hi-Tech Power & Steel Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 220 Reaffirmed Hi-Tech Power & Steel Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 20 Reaffirmed Fac Hi-Tech Power & Steel Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 540 Reaffirmed Indian Immunologicals Ltd CC* CRISIL AA- 800 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with Export Packing Credit Indian Immunologicals Ltd TL CRISIL AA- 1000 Reaffirmed J Hotels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed J Hotels Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 120 Reaffirmed Jaichand Lal Singhi CC CRISIL BBB- 40 Reaffirmed Jewel Overseas Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed JKS Cotton AP Pvt Ltd SME Credit CRISIL B- 2.5 Assigned JKS Cotton AP Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B- 19.5 Assigned Fac JKS Cotton AP Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 35 Assigned JKS Cotton AP Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 13 Assigned Lanco Anpara Power Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 32918 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Lanco Budhil Hydro Power Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 3350 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Lanco Hoskote Highway Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 3568 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Lanco Infratech Ltd CC CRISIL BB 16 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Lanco Infratech Ltd TL CRISIL BB 21.84 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Lanco Mandakini Hydro Energy Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 4160 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Lanco Teesta Hydro Power Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 24000 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Lanco Vidarbha Thermal Power Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 55490 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Lanco Vidarbha Thermal Power Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 10 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL BBB- Madhuban Trade Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 300 Suspended Met-Rolla Steels Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 80 Reaffirmed MTC Business Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 310 Suspended MTC Business Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL BBB 420 Suspended * Interchangeable with Cash Credit of Rs.80 Million Nilachal Carbo Metalicks Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 15 Reaffirmed Nilachal Carbo Metalicks Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 15 Reaffirmed Fac Nilachal Carbo Metalicks Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 84 Reaffirmed Nipha Exports Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 18.2 Assigned Nipha Exports Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned Patel Wood Works & Timber Mart Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 40.9 Assigned Fac Patel Wood Works & Timber Mart LOC* CRISIL B 30 Assigned *Interchangeable with cash credit of up to Rs.30 Million Prakash Gold Palace Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL B 250 Suspended Prakash Gold Palace Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 400 Suspended Prity Tubes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 350 Reaffirmed Prity Tubes Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed Fac Rathna Stores Firm CC CRISIL BB- 360 Reaffirmed Rathna Stores Firm LT Loan CRISIL BB- 36 Reaffirmed Rathna Stores Firm Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 75 Reaffirmed Rathna Stores Firm Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 29 Reaffirmed Fac Refracast Metallurgicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 70 Reaffirmed Rohit Extractions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Reaffirmed Rohit Extractions Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed Roopa Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB 23 Reaffirmed Roopa Industries Ltd SME Credit CRISIL BB 2.9 Reaffirmed Roopa Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 12.1 Reaffirmed Fac Sai Construction Corporation CC CRISIL BB- 25 Assigned Saraf Infraprojects Ltd Long - TL CRISIL D 720 Downgraded from CRISIL B Sejasmi Industries India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 60 Downgraded from CRISIL B Sejasmi Industries India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL C 48 Downgraded from CRISIL B Sejasmi Industries India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL C 15.9 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL B Ship Trade Corporation CC CRISIL BB- 25 Assigned Shree Baidyanath Ayurved Bhawan Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 165 Suspended Shree Gautam Construction Co. Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 450 Reaffirmed Shree Govind Sheetgrah Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 25 Assigned Shree Govind Sheetgrah Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 21 Assigned Shree Govind Sheetgrah Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B- 14 Assigned Fac Shree Malani Foams Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Shree Malani Foams Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 66.2 Reaffirmed Siddheshwari Paper Udyog Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 60 Suspended Siddheshwari Paper Udyog Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 68.7 Suspended Siddheshwari Paper Udyog Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB+ 65 Suspended Fac Sidharth Papers Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 220 Suspended Sidharth Papers Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 462 Suspended Soorajmull Baijnath Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 180 Reaffirmed Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 40 Reaffirmed Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 600 Reaffirmed Textile World TL CRISIL B 28.5 Assigned Torrent Power Ltd CC* CRISIL AA 4500 Reaffirmed *Rs.4.50 billion is interchangeable with non-fund-based facilities Torrent Power Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL AA 1000 Reaffirmed Torrent Power Ltd TL CRISIL AA 22470 Reaffirmed Torrent Power Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL AA 19030 Reaffirmed Fac V Raj Gems CC CRISIL B+ 150 Upgraded from CRISIL B Windlass Biotech Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 125 Suspended Windlass Biotech Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL BB- 18 Suspended Windlass Biotech Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 60 Suspended Zip Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB 70 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)