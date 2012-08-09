Aug 9 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of August 8, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- AMA Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed Berger Paints India Ltd ST Debt Including CP; CRISIL A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs.2700 Million Berger Paints India Ltd BGs** CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed **Bank guarantee is interchangeable with letter of credit BGR Mining & Infra Pvt Ltd BG* CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable with LC CDE Asia Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4+ 10.5 Assigned Fac CDE Asia Ltd BG* CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned *Include sub limit of Rs 10.00 Million of Letter of Credit Cello Pens and Stationery Pvt Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed Century Enka Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 1500 Downgraded from CRISIL A1+ Century Enka Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A1 1800 Downgraded from CRISIL A1+ Century Enka Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1 1500 Downgraded from CRISIL A1+ Enhanced from 1 Billion Dewan & Sons BG CRISIL A3 5 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Dewan & Sons Export Packing Credit CRISIL A3 60 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Dewan & Sons Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 45 Downgraded Discounting from CRISIL A3+ Dewan & Sons LOC CRISIL A3 10 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Dewan & Sons Standby Line of CreditCRISIL A3 20 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Fortune Equity Brokers India Ltd BG* CRISIL A3+ 600 Assigned *Interchangeable with bank overdraft facility G.S. Auto International Ltd BG* CRISIL A3+ 17.5 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable with Indian letter of credit, foreign letter of credit Goyal Metal Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 45 Suspended Lanco Kondapalli Power Ltd LOC & BG* CRISIL A3+ 4240 Downgraded from CRISIL A2+ * Letter of credit & Bank Guarantee are fully fungible. Longowalia Yarns Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Matrix Cellular International Services BG CRISIL A2+ 50 Reassigned Pvt Ltd Matrix Cellular International Services Overdraft Fac CRISIL A2+ 20 Reassigned Pvt Ltd National Energy Trading and Services LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 1300 Reaffirmed Ltd Nirmal Industrial Controls Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 130 Suspended OCL Iron & Steel Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 80 Suspended OCL Iron & Steel Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 100 Suspended S & P Infrastructure Developers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 390 Assigned Sadaf Steel India Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Assigned Seasaga Enterprises Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Seven Star Steels Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Placed on Notice of Withdrawal Shakti Bhog Foods Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 250 Reaffirmed Shakti Bhog Foods Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 2000 Reaffirmed Siddheshwari Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 0.5 Suspended Siddheshwari Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 10 Suspended Sree Rajeswari Infrastructure BG CRISIL A4 73.5 Reaffirmed Sri Venkatesh Iron and Alloys India Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed United Metal Industries BG CRISIL A3 10 Suspended United Metal Industries LOC CRISIL A3 120 Suspended Vandana Ispat Ltd BG CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed Vandana Rolling Mills Ltd BG CRISIL A3 5 Reaffirmed Varron Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Vishesh Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 54.1 Suspended LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- AMA Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Upgraded from CRISIL B- AMA Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 25 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Berger Paints India Ltd CC* CRISIL AA+ 2700 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with working capital demand loan, packing credit, bill discounting, buyers' credit, and short-term loans. BGR Mining & Infra Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 250 Reaffirmed CDE Asia Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 54.5 Assigned Century Enka Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 2440 Reaffirmed Century Enka Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL A+ 60 Reaffirmed Century Enka Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 830 Reaffirmed Cyber Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 120 Reaffirmed Dash Exports Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 30 Reaffirmed Dash Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A- 90 Reaffirmed Fac East India Steels Ltd BG CRISIL D 37 Reaffirmed East India Steels Ltd CC CRISIL D 165 Reaffirmed East India Steels Ltd LOC CRISIL D 8 Reaffirmed East India Steels Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 17.8 Reaffirmed East India Steels Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL D 20 Reaffirmed Fortune Equity Brokers India Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB 400 Assigned G.S. Auto International Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 235 Reaffirmed G.S. Auto International Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 253.8 Reaffirmed G.S. Auto International Ltd Foreign Currency TL CRISIL BBB 240 Reaffirmed Goyal Metal Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 20 Suspended Ilpea Paramount Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Suspended Kanva Diagnostic Services Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 91 Suspended Kumar Food Industries Ltd CC CRISIL A- 100 Reaffirmed Lanco Kondapalli Power Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 1055.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A- Lanco Kondapalli Power Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 30150 Downgraded from CRISIL A- Longowalia Yarns Ltd CC CRISIL BB 200 Reaffirmed Longowalia Yarns Ltd TL CRISIL BB 110 Reaffirmed Matrix Cellular International Services Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A- 10 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Fac Matrix Cellular International Services CC CRISIL A- 170 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Matrix Cellular Services Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 45 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Matrix Cellular Services Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 15 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL BB Midday Infomedia Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 200 Reaffirmed National Energy Trading and Services Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 100 Reaffirmed Ltd Fac National Energy Trading and Services WC Demand Loan CRISIL BBB 1100 Reaffirmed Ltd Nirmal Industrial Controls Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 34.6 Suspended Nirmal Industrial Controls Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB+ 20.4 Suspended Nirmal Industrial Controls Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BBB+ 20 Suspended OCL Iron & Steel Ltd Proposed CC Limit - 20 Suspended OCL Iron & Steel Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 300 Suspended Raj-Ratan Castings Pvt Ltd CC^ CRISIL BB+ 490 Reaffirmed ^Cash Credit includes Rs. 300.00 Million of Govardhan Saree Centre, Rs. 100.00 Million of Raj Ratan Textiles and Rs. 90.00 Million of Raj Ratan Retails Raj-Ratan Castings Pvt Ltd Secured Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 19 Reaffirmed Raj-Ratan Castings Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 31 Reaffirmed Fac S & P Infrastructure Developers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 10 Assigned Sadaf Steel India Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B+ 45 Assigned Sadaf Steel India Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned Sadaf Steel India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Seasaga Enterprises Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL B 69 Reaffirmed Seasaga Enterprises Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B 39.6 Reaffirmed Seasaga Enterprises Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 0.9 Reaffirmed Seven Star Steels Ltd CC CRISIL B 85 Placed on Notice of Withdrawal Seven Star Steels Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 6.3 Placed on Fac Notice of Withdrawal Seven Star Steels Ltd TL CRISIL B 72 Assigned Shakti Bhog Foods Ltd CC CRISIL A- 7450 Reaffirmed Shakti Bhog Foods Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL A- 100 Reaffirmed Shakti Bhog Foods Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL A- 680 Reaffirmed Shakti Bhog Foods Ltd External Commercial CRISIL A- 1000 Reaffirmed Borrowing Shakti Bhog Foods Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A- 800 Reaffirmed Fac Shakti Bhog Snacks Ltd CC CRISIL A- 50 Reaffirmed Shrimati Jankidevi Educational Trust LT Loan CRISIL D 206 Reaffirmed Siddheshwari Industries Pvt Ltd CC - Book Debt - 15 Suspended Siddheshwari Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 15 Suspended Siddheshwari Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 149.4 Suspended Siddheshwari Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 41 Suspended Fac Sourabh Gilts & Securities Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 270 Assigned Sourabh Gilts & Securities Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Sree Rajeswari Infrastructure CC CRISIL B 80 Reaffirmed Sri Venkatesh Iron and Alloys India Ltd CC CRISIL BB 120 Reaffirmed Sri Venkatesh Iron and Alloys India Ltd TL CRISIL BB 200 Reaffirmed Techpark Hotels Pvt Ltd Rupee TL ^ CRISIL BBB- 1690 Suspended ^Including a proposed limit of Rs. 4.2 Million United Metal Industries CC CRISIL BBB- 120 Suspended Vandana Ispat Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 400 Reaffirmed Vandana Ispat Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 18.1 Reaffirmed Vandana Ispat Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 216.4 Reaffirmed Fac Vandana Rolling Mills Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 70 Reaffirmed Vandana Rolling Mills Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 52.3 Reaffirmed Fac Varron Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 650 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Varron Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 20 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Vishesh Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 130 Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)