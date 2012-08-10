Aug 10 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of August 9, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anupam Construction Company BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Assigned Artefact Projects Ltd BG CRISIL A4 100 Assigned Automag India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 2.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Automag India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 15 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Bharat Gears Ltd LOC$ CRISIL A2 225 Reaffirmed $Interchangeable with Bank Guarantee up to the limit of Rs. 15.0 Million. Bharat Gears Ltd LOC% CRISIL A2 105 Reaffirmed %Fully Interchangeable with Bank Guarantee Bharat Gears Ltd LOC% CRISIL A2 170 Reaffirmed %Fully Interchangeable with Bank Guarantee Bimal Auto Agency BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Bimal Auto Agency Channel Financing CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Bimal Auto Agency Inventory Funding Fac CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Bimal Auto Agency LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Brightway Contractors & Developers (BCD)BG CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Bush Foods Overseas Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 3750.0~ Reaffirmed ~ Includes sub-limit of post-shipment credit of Rs.150.0 Million and overdraft facility of Rs.100.0 Million interchangeable with packing credit Bush Foods Overseas Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A3 1552.4 Reaffirmed Fac Delta Finochem Pvt Ltd (Delta Finochem) BG CRISIL A3 5 Reaffirmed Delta Finochem Pvt Ltd (Delta Finochem) Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed under LOC Delta Finochem Pvt Ltd (Delta Finochem) LOC CRISIL A3 120 Reaffirmed Delta Finochem Pvt Ltd (Delta Finochem) Standby Line of CreditCRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed Dutch Tech Tools Pvt Ltd (DTT) BG CRISIL A4 1 Reaffirmed Dutch Tech Tools Pvt Ltd (DTT) LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed EMMKAE Trading Corporation Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 120 Reaffirmed Discounting EMMKAE Trading Corporation Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill Purchase CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed Fortune Credit Capital Ltd CP programme CRISIL A3+ 200 Assigned G.S. Automotives Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Gwalior Alcobrew Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 50 Reaffirmed Gwalior Alcobrew Pvt Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A3+ 60 Reaffirmed Huma Enterprises & Consultants Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Huma Enterprises & Consultants Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Millenium Road Construction Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 75 Reaffirmed (MRCPL) National Bank for Agriculture and CP CRISIL A1+ 900 Reaffirmed Rural Developments (NABARDs) National Bank for Agriculture and One-Year CDs CRISIL A1+ 200 Reaffirmed Rural Developments (NABARDs) Programme Nestle India Ltds ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 70 Reaffirmed Orissa Stevedores Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 45 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Orissa Stevedores Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 100 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Orissa Stevedores Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 120 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Shreyas Shipping & Logistics Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 2 Reaffirmed Sonal Adhesives Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed TMA Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Unify Texturisers Pvt Ltd (Unify) BG CRISIL A4+ 22.5 Reaffirmed Unify Texturisers Pvt Ltd (Unify) Import Letter CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed of Credit Limit MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- National Bank for Agriculture and Billion FD Programme FAAA 10 Reaffirmed Rural Developments (NABARDs) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Advanced Mining Technologies Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 69 Downgraded from 'CRISIL B+ Advanced Mining Technologies Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Fac CRISIL D 781 Downgraded from 'CRISIL B+ Advanced Mining Technologies Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 480 Downgraded from 'CRISIL A4 Anupam Construction Company CC CRISIL BB+ 40 Assigned Artefact Projects Ltd TL CRISIL B- 90 Assigned Artefact Projects Ltd CC CRISIL B- 80 Assigned Automag India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 80 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Automag India Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 40.9 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Balaji Formalin Pvt Ltd (BFPL) CC CRISIL BB+ 27.5 Assigned Balaji Formalin Pvt Ltd (BFPL) TL CRISIL BB+ 40 Assigned Balaji Industries Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 90 Reaffirmed Bharat Beneficiation & Power Pvt CC CRISIL BB- 65 Assigned Ltd (BBPL) Bharat Gears Ltd CC** CRISIL BBB+ 157.5 Reaffirmed **Interchangeable with Export Packing Credit up to the limit of Rs. 90.0 Million Bharat Gears Ltd CC## CRISIL BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed ##Fully Interchangeable with Export Packing Credit Bharat Gears Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 92.5 Reaffirmed Bimal Auto Agency CC CRISIL BB+ 90 Reaffirmed Bimal Auto Agency CC-Stock CRISIL BB+ 60 Reaffirmed Bimal Auto Agency Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 250 Reaffirmed Fac Brightway Contractors & Developers (BCD)TL CRISIL B 13 Assigned Brightway Contractors & Developers (BCD)CC CRISIL B 40 Assigned Bush Foods Overseas Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL BBB- 1705.0* Reaffirmed * Fully interchangeable with cash credit & Fully interchangeable with working capital demand loan Bush Foods Overseas Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 92.6 Reaffirmed Chandana Brothers Textiles and CC CRISIL BBB 550 Reaffirmed Jewellers Pvt Ltd Delta Finochem Pvt Ltd (Delta Finochem) CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Delta Finochem Pvt Ltd (Delta Finochem) TL CRISIL BBB- 25 Reaffirmed Dutch Tech Tools Pvt Ltd (DTT) CC^ CRISIL B 40 Reaffirmed ^includes Export packing credit/Packing credit in foreign currency/foreign bill discounting Dutch Tech Tools Pvt Ltd (DTT) Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 20.8 Reaffirmed Fac Dutch Tech Tools Pvt Ltd (DTT) TL CRISIL B 41.2 Reaffirmed G.S. Automotives Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 37.5 Reaffirmed G.S. Automotives Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 33.4 Reaffirmed Gwalior Alcobrew Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 130 Reaffirmed Gwalior Alcobrew Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB 40 Reaffirmed Gwalior Alcobrew Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 135 Reaffirmed Fac Gwalior Alcobrew Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB 235 Reaffirmed Huma Enterprises & Consultants Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Huma Enterprises & Consultants Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Kirloskar Constructions and Engineers CC CRISIL D 200 Notice of Ltd Withdrawal Kirloskar Constructions and Engineers LOC & BG CRISIL D 750 Notice of Ltd Withdrawal M N Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 100 Assigned Millenium Road Construction Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 30 Reaffirmed (MRCPL) National Bank for Agriculture and Bonds CRISIL AAA 400 Assigned Rural Developments (NABARDs) National Bank for Agriculture and Bonds CRISIL AAA 6600 Reaffirmed Rural Developments (NABARDs) Nestle India Ltds LT Loan CRISIL AAA 180 Reaffirmed Orissa Stevedores Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 10 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Orissa Stevedores Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 45 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Pankaj Ispat Pvt Ltd (PIPL) CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Pankaj Ispat Pvt Ltd (PIPL) TL CRISIL B+ 52.5 Reaffirmed Shreyas Shipping & Logistics Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 73 Reaffirmed Shreyas Shipping & Logistics Ltd Foreign Currency TL CRISIL BBB+ 618.6 Reaffirmed Shreyas Shipping & Logistics Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 270 Reaffirmed Shreyas Shipping & Logistics Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB+ 3196.4 Reaffirmed Fac Shrine Vailankanni Senior Secondary LT Loan CRISIL B+ 85.9 Reaffirmed School Shrine Vailankanni Senior Secondary Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 34.1 Reaffirmed School Fac Sonal Adhesives Ltd CC* CRISIL BB+ 90 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with Export Packing Credit/Packing Credit in foreign currency/Export Bill Negotiation/Export Bill Discounting upto Rs. 65 Million. Sterling Abrasives Ltd CC ^ CRISIL A 47 Assigned ^ Interchangeable with Working capital demand loan (WCDL)/ export packing credit(EPC) / packing credit in foreign currency( PCFC)/ foreign bill discounting (FBD)/Export Bill Rediscounting(EBR) up to Rs 60.0 million Sterling Abrasives Ltd Proposed CC^ CRISIL A 33 Assigned ^ Interchangeable with Working capital demand loan (WCDL)/ export packing credit(EPC) / packing credit in foreign currency( PCFC)/ foreign bill discounting (FBD)/Export Bill Rediscounting(EBR) up to Rs 60.0 million Sterling Abrasives Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A 120 Assigned Sundaram Finance Ltd NCDs 10000 Assigned Sundaram Finance Ltd NCDs 15000 Withdrawn Sundaram Finance Ltd Tier-II Bonds 5000 Reaffirmed Sundaram Finance Ltd FD Programme - Reaffirmed Sundaram Finance Ltd ST Debt Programme 1250 Reaffirmed TMA Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Unify Texturisers Pvt Ltd (Unify) CC CRISIL BB+ 350* Reaffirmed *Includes Sub-Limit of Packing Credit of Rs.200 Million, Bill Discounting of Rs.30 Million, Foreign Letter Of Credit/Bank guarantee of Rs.50 Million, Letter Of Credit of Rs. 100 Million, Foreign Bill Purchase/Discounting of Rs.50 Million. Unify Texturisers Pvt Ltd (Unify) Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 37.5 Reaffirmed Fac Unify Texturisers Pvt Ltd (Unify) LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 700 Reaffirmed Viyyat Power Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 110 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)