Aug 13 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of August 10, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aspinwall and Co. Ltd Bill CRISIL A2+ 20.00* Reaffirmed Purchase-Discounting Fac *Two-way interchangeability between packing credit limit of up to Rs.5.00 Million and bill discounting limit of up to Rs.10.00 Million Aspinwall and Co. Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 35 Reaffirmed Aspinwall and Co. Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2+ 310.00* Reaffirmed **Interchangeable with bill discounting limit of up to Rs.300.00 Million & Two-way interchangeability between packing credit limit of up to Rs.5.00 Million and bill discounting limit of up to Rs.10.00 Million Automotive Manufacturers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 5 Reaffirmed Baby Marine Eastern Exports Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 80 Reaffirmed Baby Marine Eastern Exports Packing Credit CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed Baby Marine Exports Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 120 Reaffirmed Baby Marine Exports Packing Credit CRISIL A4 110 Reaffirmed Beekay Plaza Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Chennai Radha Engineering Works Pvt Ltd BG^ CRISIL A3+ 150 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ ^Includes a sub-limit of Rs. 100.00 Million for Letter of credit. Chennai Radha Engineering Works Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 145 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Chennai Radha Engineering Works Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 100 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ CK Plastics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Glorious Trading Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 47.5 Upgraded from CRISIL D Grobest Feeds Corporation India Ltd Buyer Credit CRISIL A3+ 40 Assigned Hitech Litho Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Instyle Exports Pvt Ltd Export Packing credit CRISIL A4 552.5 Reaffirmed Instyle Exports Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting @ CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed @ Fully interchangeable with export packing credit Instyle Exports Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2.5 * Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable with Letter of Credit Instyle Exports Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20.0 # Reaffirmed # Interchangeable with Bank Guarantee up-to Rs.2.5 Million Integrated Enterprises India Ltd BG CRISIL A2 110 Reaffirmed J.J.House Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Kharagpur Metal Reforming Industries BG CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Leather Crafts India Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill Purchase CRISIL A3 37.5 Assigned Leather Crafts India Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 17.5 Assigned Marico Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 1450 Reaffirmed Marico Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 1500 Reaffirmed Olympus Motors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 125 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Planet Retail Holdings Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed *Includes the sublimit for Bank Guarantee/Foreign BG of Rs. 100.0 Million. Seth Industrial Corporation LOC* CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned * Fully interchangeable with bank guarantee Shiv Jyoti Furnace Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Sri Textile Erode Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Suraj Products Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed ^ Fully interchangeable with bank guarantee Tata Sons Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 26250 Reaffirmed Techno Electric & Engineering Co. Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 1500 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Tata Sons Ltd FD FAAA - Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A. Duraisamy Modern Rice Mill CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned A. Duraisamy Modern Rice Mill LT Loan CRISIL B+ 10.7 Assigned Aspinwall and Co. Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A- 70.00* Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with packing credit limit and bill discounting limit of up to Rs.15.00 Million Aspinwall and Co. Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A- 1 reaffirmed Fac Automotive Manufacturers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 1500 Reaffirmed Automotive Manufacturers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 250 Reaffirmed Beekay Plaza Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 80 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Brindavan Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL B+ 15 Assigned Brindavan Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 52 Assigned Brindavan Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B+ 23 Assigned Chennai Radha Engineering Works Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 100 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Chennai Radha Engineering Works Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 150 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ CK Plastics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 112 Assigned CK Plastics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 28 Assigned Glorious Trading Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 2.5* Upgraded from CRISIL D * Sublimit of Letter of Credit Glorious Trading Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B- 50 Upgraded Fac from CRISIL D Grobest Feeds Corporation India Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 115 Reaffirmed Grobest Feeds Corporation India Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 117 reaffirmed Guru Gobind Singh Educational Society Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 8.8 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL BBB+ Guru Gobind Singh Educational Society TL CRISIL BB 44 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Hitech Litho Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 11.5 Assigned Hitech Litho Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 20.4 Assigned Fac Hitech Litho Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Instyle Exports Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 17.5 Upgraded from CRISIL C Integrated Enterprises India Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 340 Reaffirmed J.J.House Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 50* Assigned * Includes sublimit of bank guarantee Rs.25 million K. R. Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 120 Reaffirmed K. R. Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B 80 Reaffirmed Kharagpur Metal Reforming Industries CC CRISIL BBB- 65 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Kharagpur Metal Reforming Industries Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 18.6 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Fac Kharagpur Metal Reforming Industries TL CRISIL BBB- 31.4 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Leather Crafts India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 32.5 Assigned Fac Marico Ltd CC & WC demand loan CRISIL AA 1460 Reaffirmed Marico Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL AA 500 Reaffirmed Marico Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA 1000 Assigned Marico Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA 500 Reaffirmed Mithila Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 200 Reaffirmed Olympus Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 125 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- OSL Automotives Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Assigned OSL Automotives Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BB 150 Assigned Pacific Hospitals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 3.5 Reaffirmed Fac Pacific Hospitals Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 900 Reaffirmed Planet Retail Holdings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 150 Reaffirmed Planet Retail Holdings Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 110 Reaffirmed Raigarh Coal Benefication Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 75 Assigned Seth Industrial Corporation CC CRISIL BB 170 Reaffirmed Seth Industrial Corporation TL CRISIL BB 28.3 Reaffirmed Shiv Jyoti Furnace Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 40 Assigned Shiv Jyoti Furnace Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B- 20 Assigned Fac Shiv Jyoti Furnace Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 30 Assigned Shree Siddhivinayaka Agro Extractions CC CRISIL C 50 Assigned Pvt Ltd Shree Siddhivinayaka Agro Extractions Proposed CC Limit CRISIL C 75 Assigned Pvt Ltd Sri Textile Erode Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL B 35 Reaffirmed * Packing Credit of Rs.10 Million is sublimit of cash credit. Suraj Products Ltd CC* CRISIL BB+ 113.8 Reaffirmed * Includes sub limit of Rs. 30 Millions as overdraft / bill discounting / LC discounting Suraj Products Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 58.9 Reaffirmed Tata Sons Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 4020 Assigned Tata Sons Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 151280 Reaffirmed Tata Sons Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AAA 500 Reaffirmed Tata Sons Ltd TL CRISIL AAA 8500 Reaffirmed Techno Electric & Engineering Co. Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 700 Assigned Techno Electric & Engineering Co. Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 500 Reaffirmed Technofab Engineers TL CRISIL BB- 14.7 Assigned Technofab Engineers CC CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned Technofab Engineers Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 25.3 Assigned Fac -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.