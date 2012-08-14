Aug 14 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of August 13, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Contec Airflow Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Contec Airflow Engineers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Reaffirmed DB Power Electronics Pvt Ltd BG* CRISIL A1+ 155 Suspended * includes sub limit of 25.0 Million for Letter of Credit. Gharda Chemcials Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 900 Reaffirmed Gloster Cables Ltd BG CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed Gloster Cables Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 190 Reaffirmed Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd ST Debt Programme* CRISIL A1+ 35000 Reaffirmed * Total short-term bank borrowings and borrowings under the rated short-term debt programme not to exceed Rs.35 billion at any point in time Kaljani Cold Storage Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 1 Assigned Kamdhenu & Company LOC CRISIL D 30 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Osram India Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 103.9 Downgraded from CRISIL A1+ Popular Wheelers (India) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 75 Reaffirmed Premchand Jute & Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 23.7 Reaffirmed Vigel Manufacturing Technologies Pvt BG CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Ltd Vigel Manufacturing Technologies Pvt Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Contec Airflow Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 65 Reaffirmed Contec Airflow Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 16.9 Reaffirmed Fac Contec Airflow Engineers Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 8.7 Reaffirmed DB Power Electronics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 50 Suspended Delhi Transco Ltd Bonds CRISIL A+ 7000 Reaffirmed Gharda Chemcials Ltd FB Fac* CRISIL A+ 1000 Reaffirmed * The total limit of Rs.1.0 Billion is interchangeable among Cash Credit Facility, Working Capital Demand Loan and Packing Credit and Bill Discounting Gloster Cables Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Gloster Cables Ltd TL CRISIL B 150.2 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Gloster Cables Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL B 358 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd LT CRISIL AAA 150000 Assigned Borrowings(Including Bonds and Bk Borrowings) Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd LT CRISIL AAA 205940 Reaffirmed Borrowings (Including Bonds and TL) Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd Bonds(Including Bonds CRISIL AAA 577000 Reaffirmed and TL) Kaljani Cold Storage Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL C 16 Assigned Kaljani Cold Storage Pvt Ltd WC Loan CRISIL C 5 Assigned Kaljani Cold Storage Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL C 13.4 Assigned Kaljani Cold Storage Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 30 Assigned Kamdhenu & Company CC CRISIL D 50 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- NPG Rice Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 115 Assigned Orchid Laminates Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 420 Assigned Osram India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 1346.1 Downgraded from CRISIL AA Popular Wheelers (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 150 Reaffirmed Popular Wheelers (India) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed Popular Wheelers (India) Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding Fac CRISIL BB 75 Reaffirmed Premchand Jute & Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 70 Reaffirmed Premchand Jute & Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 110 Reaffirmed Premchand Jute & Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 53.8 Reaffirmed Fac Sri Lakshminarasimha Poultry Farms Pvt Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 17.3 Assigned Ltd Sri Lakshminarasimha Poultry Farms Pvt CC CRISIL B 180 Assigned Ltd Sri Lakshminarasimha Poultry Farms Pvt LT Loan CRISIL B 213 Assigned Ltd Vigel Manufacturing Technologies Pvt CC CRISIL B- 10 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL B -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.